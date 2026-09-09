Buccaneers-Bengals: Top Storylines & Key Matchups in Week One

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The Tortoise and the Hare – Last season, the Buccaneers came out of the gates fast, compiling their first 3-0 start since 2005, and they were sitting at 6-2 roughly halfway through the season. At the same time, the Bengals also won their first two games – bucking a frustrating trend that had seen them open at 0-2 in each of the three previous seasons – but slipped to 3-8, mostly due to an injury to Joe Burrow. If these two teams represented the main characters in the classic Aesop fable, then the Bucs would have been the hare and the Bengals the tortoise. However, unlike that tale's ending, neither approach ended up in victory as both teams missed the playoffs. It was indicative of recent history, however, and the Bucs would certainly like to see their own trend continue. They are not only tied with Philadelphia for the longest active streak of Week One wins, at five, but they also started each of those five campaigns at 2-0. The Bengals played their starters more in the preseason last year in an effort to stop their trend of slow starts and won their first two before the Burrow injury derailed them. And the contrasting season starts extend to the team's quarterbacks, both previous first-overall draft picks. In his career, Burrow is 3-9 in his career in Week One and Two games but 40-24-1 the rest of the way. His all-time passer rating in that first group of games is 82.7, with 202.4 passing yards per game; those numbers improve to 104.3 and 282.8 in Weeks Three on. Since taking over as the Bucs' starter in 2023, Mayfield is 3-0 with nine touchdown passes, zero interceptions and a 114.5 passer rating in Week One.

Four Equals One – If the Buccaneers had one offseason pursuit ranked at the top of their list in 2026, it was amplifying the pass rush on defense, particularly off the edges. The free agency acquisition of Al-Quadin Muhammad (11.0 sacks for Detroit in 2025), the return of promising 2025 rookie David Walker from his knee injury and, in particular, the surprising availability of Miami Hurricanes whirling dervish Rueben Bain Jr. at the 15th pick in the draft all served to build optimism on that front and the early returns from the practice field seem very promising. But nothing has been proven yet, and one only needs to rewind to last season to know that even a concerted effort to pump up a pass rush can fail to yield results. The Buccaneers expect a very different outcome in 2026, however, and if they are proved correct it could shake up how Todd Bowles calls a game and provide more opportunities for the back end of the defense to make game-swinging plays. The Bucs have always been one of the league's most aggressive blitzing teams under Bowles' direction, but the hope is that they can dial back on that approach and more frequently get pressure with a four-man rush. Some combination of Bain, Muhammad, Walker, Yaya Diaby, Vita Vea and Calijah Kancey could be very dangerous if those players all reach their potential and work together as a unit. They will get their first opportunity to show what strides have been made on Sunday against Joe Burrow and the Bengals.

Offense Unveiling – Like Liam Coen in 2024, Zac Robinson came into his new role as the Bucs' offensive coordinator with the stated intention of fielding a balanced attack that includes an effective ground game. Tampa Bay accomplished that in Coen's season at the helm, ranking fourth in rushing yards and third in passing yards, but injuries made that success difficult to maintain under Josh Grizzard in 2025. The Bucs currently have a healthy offensive lineup, including the five returning O-Line starters from 2024, will surely be attempting to duplicate that success from two seasons ago. As such, we know in the broader strokes what Robinson and the Bucs' offense hope to accomplish, but we'll soon be finding out the more granular details of what the attack will look like on a play-to-play basis. For example, what mix of rushing schemes will Robinson employ, and will it include a lot more wide-zone concepts, as anticipated? Will the Bucs utilize the pistol formation like Robinson's Falcons did last year to try to make it less obvious if a run or a pass is coming? If Chris Godwin is primarily working out of the slot and Emeka Egbuka is the main "Z" receiver, what will be the shape of the roles for pass-catchers such as Jalen McMillan (assuming he can overcome a knee injury to play in Week One), rookie Ted Hurst and second-year man Tez Johnson? Learning the answers to such questions will be a weekly storyline during the first month or two of the season.