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Bucs' Release Week One Depth Chart: Two Rookie Starters on Defense

OLB Rueben Bain Jr. and LB Josiah Trotter, the Buccaneers' first two picks in the 2026 draft, are listed as starters on the team's first depth chart of the regular season

Sep 08, 2026 at 12:24 PM
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Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

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Each week during the regular season, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' communications department publishes a "Game Release" to aid the media in coverage of their upcoming game. Within that release are a number of documents regarding the player roster, including a depth chart, which lists the pecking order at every position on offense, defense and special teams.

Each game week, we will be taking a closer look at that depth chart, pointing out any changes or relevant notes from the previous game…or in this case for Week One, the major differences from the chart at the end of last offseason. Let's start on offense. Rookies are marked with an asterisk. Players we will be discussing in depth are highlighted in bold text.

OFFENSE

WR: Jalen McMillan, Ted Hurst *

WR: Chris Godwin, Kameron Johnson

LT: Tristan Wirfs, Benjamin Chukwuma

LG: Ben Bredeson, Billy Schrauth *

C: Graham Barton, Dan Feeney

RG: Cody Mauch, Luke Haggard

RT: Luke Goedeke, Justin Skule

WR: Emeka Egbuka, Tez Johnson

TE: Cade Otton, Payne Durham, Ko Kieft, Bauer Sharp *

QB: Baker Mayfield, Jalon Daniels *

RB: Bucky Irving, Kenny Gainwell, Sean Tucker

With Mike Evans' departing in free agency, third-year man Jalen McMillan is now listed as one of the three wide receiver starters along with Chris Godwin and Emeka Egbuka. McMillan returned from a frightening preseason neck injury last year to produce a strong finish to his campaign for the second year in a row, though he is currently dealing with a knee injury that could put his Week One status in doubt.

The Buccaneers' listed starting five on the offensive line are exactly as they were published in Week One of last season, but that 2025 Week One depth chart came with an asterisk. Though he still occupied the first line at left tackle, All-Pro Tristan Wirfs was not ready to play at the beginning of the season due to mid-summer knee surgery. Instead, the Buccaneers moved center Graham Barton to left tackle for the first three games and played left guard Ben Bredeson at center. This season, that starting five is expected to open the season as listed, and that includes right guard Cody Mauch, who returns to action after missing all but two games in 2025 due to a leg fracture.

Perhaps the most notable newcomer on the Bucs' offensive depth chart is rookie quarterback Jalon Daniels. The Kansas product is set to become the first undrafted rookie quarterback to open a season as his team's primary backup quarterback since Seattle's Trevone Boykin in 2016 after he bested veteran Jake Browning for the job in training camp. The only other quarterback in the building for the Buccaneers is veteran Easton Stick, who is on the practice squad.

DEFENSE

DL: Calijah Kancey, Elijah Roberts

NT: Vita Vea, Rakeem Nuñez-Roches, Elijah Simmons

DL: A'Shawn Robinson, DeMonte Capehart *

OLB: Yaya Diaby, Anthony Nelson, David Walker

ILB: Josiah Trotter *, SirVocea Dennis

ILB: Alex Anzalone, Christian Rozeboom

OLB: Rueben Bain Jr. *, Al-Quadin Muhammad

CB: Zyon McCollum, Benjamin Morris, Ayden Garnes *

CB: Jacob Parrish, Keionte Scott *, Kevin Knowles

S: Antoine Winfield Jr.

S: Tykee Smith, Miles Killebrew

The Buccaneers devoted their top draft assets to their defensive reload in April, using the 15th-overall selection on Miami edge rusher Rueben Bain Jr. and their second-round selection on Missouri inside linebacker Josiah Trotter. When the team put out a 90-man depth chart in advance of its first preseason game in August, Bain was already listed as a starter at OLB opposite Yaya Diaby while Trotter was slotted second at the "Mike" linebacker spot behind SirVocea Dennis. Now, as the regular season begins, Trotter's name has been moved to the first spot and he is expected to start next to Alex Anzalone. If Bain and Trotter do indeed take the game's first defensive snap on Sunday in Cincinnati, they will be the first rookies to start on defense for Tampa Bay since defensive lineman Calijah Kancey in 2023.

As has been evident for some time, second-year man Jacob Parrish has locked up the other outside corner spot opposite Zyon McCollum. Parrish spent most of his 2025 rookie season playing in the slot but did see some action on the outside and fared well in those cameos. Rookie Keionte Scott could be the Bucs' fifth different opening-day slot corner in the last five years.

SPECIALISTS

P: Riley Dixon

PK: Chase McLaughlin

KO: Chase McLaughlin

H: Riley Dixon

LS: Evan Deckers

PR: Kameron Johnson, Tez Johnson

KR: Sean Tucker, Kenny Gainwell

KR: Kameron Johnson

There is little change in this group from a year ago. The specialist trio of punter Riley Dixon, placekicker Chase McLaughlin and long-snapper Evan Deckers returns intact. Third-year wide receiver Kameron Johnson, who handled all of the team's punt return duties and about half of its kickoff return reps last season, is likely to repeat in those roles. The only newcomer on this part of the depth chart is veteran running back Kenny Gainwell, who is expected to have a significant role on offense but might occasional be utilized for his kickoff return skills, as well.

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