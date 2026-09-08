Bucs' Release Week One Depth Chart: Two Rookie Starters on Defense

Each week during the regular season, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' communications department publishes a "Game Release" to aid the media in coverage of their upcoming game. Within that release are a number of documents regarding the player roster, including a depth chart, which lists the pecking order at every position on offense, defense and special teams.

Each game week, we will be taking a closer look at that depth chart, pointing out any changes or relevant notes from the previous game…or in this case for Week One, the major differences from the chart at the end of last offseason. Let's start on offense. Rookies are marked with an asterisk. Players we will be discussing in depth are highlighted in bold text.

OFFENSE

WR: Jalen McMillan, Ted Hurst *

WR: Chris Godwin, Kameron Johnson

LT: Tristan Wirfs, Benjamin Chukwuma

LG: Ben Bredeson, Billy Schrauth *

C: Graham Barton, Dan Feeney

RG: Cody Mauch, Luke Haggard

RT: Luke Goedeke, Justin Skule

WR: Emeka Egbuka, Tez Johnson

TE: Cade Otton, Payne Durham, Ko Kieft, Bauer Sharp *

QB: Baker Mayfield, Jalon Daniels *

RB: Bucky Irving, Kenny Gainwell, Sean Tucker

With Mike Evans' departing in free agency, third-year man Jalen McMillan is now listed as one of the three wide receiver starters along with Chris Godwin and Emeka Egbuka. McMillan returned from a frightening preseason neck injury last year to produce a strong finish to his campaign for the second year in a row, though he is currently dealing with a knee injury that could put his Week One status in doubt.

The Buccaneers' listed starting five on the offensive line are exactly as they were published in Week One of last season, but that 2025 Week One depth chart came with an asterisk. Though he still occupied the first line at left tackle, All-Pro Tristan Wirfs was not ready to play at the beginning of the season due to mid-summer knee surgery. Instead, the Buccaneers moved center Graham Barton to left tackle for the first three games and played left guard Ben Bredeson at center. This season, that starting five is expected to open the season as listed, and that includes right guard Cody Mauch, who returns to action after missing all but two games in 2025 due to a leg fracture.