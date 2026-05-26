5 Bucs to Watch at OTAs 

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' offseason workout program continues as Phase Three kicks off at the AdventHealth Training Center. This portion includes 10 "organized team activity days," or OTAs, which provide a glimpse of installations. During this voluntary section, no live contact is permitted at OTAs, however, teams can conduct offense vs. defense drills including 11-on-11, 9-on-7 and 7-on-7. Phase Three ends with a three-day minicamp, which is the only part of the program that is mandatory for all players to attend. Many young players will impress throughout OTAs as roles are carved out on the roster. Here are five Buccaneers to watch on the grass:

Rueben Bain Jr.

The Buccaneers selected Miami outside linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft and OTAs provides a first-look glance at the rookie in action. Bain, a three-year starter for the Hurricanes, utilized his power at the collegiate level to dislodge blockers. He plays with an elite motor and timed the snap well for Miami. Bain was able to get low, working under the pads of blockers and was effective on stunts. He can anchor and command the point of attack and accumulated 33.5 tackles for loss and 20.5 sacks over 38 college games. Bain will compete alongside Yaya Diaby, David Walker, Anthony Nelson, Al-Quadin Muhammad and Chris Braswell for snaps. Throughout OTAs, Bain will vie to separate himself in the trenches, earning his role.

Josiah Trotter

The Buccaneers revamped the interior of the defense with free agent acquisitions Alex Anzalone and Christian Rozeboom and second-round draft pick Josiah Trotter. Trotter will compete for the starting Mike linebacker responsibility for Tampa Bay, a role he filled at Missouri. He wore the green dot as a one-year starter at Missouri in their 4-2-5 base and looks to deliver a pounding. He quickly diagnoses with stellar instincts and flies downhill, fueled by a fiery temperament. Trotter strikes with intensity and is a technically-sound tackler, working in space with proper leverage. He possesses upside as a blitzer and will add physicality to the middle of Todd Bowles' defense.

Ted Hurst III

Ted Hurst III, a two-year starter at Georgia State, will get work in at the X spot for Tampa Bay throughout the offseason. Hurst collected 127 catches for 1,965 yards and 15 touchdowns over the course of his junior and senior seasons. He lined up outside as the X and showcases explosiveness on vertical routes. His 34 catches of 20-plus yards over the previous two seasons ranked No. 1 in the FBS. He has the speed to create push and separation and has solid footwork at the top of routes. Hurst is effective on fades and pairs ball-tracking skills downfield with high-point capability. He joins a talented receiving room featuring Emeka Egbuka, Jalen McMillan, Chris Godwin and Tez Johnson, and will look to prove himself to Baker Mayfield as a reliable downfield threat this offseason.

Bauer Sharp

The quarterback-turned-tight end, Bauer Sharp, lined up both inline and in the slot for LSU in 2025. The seventh-round pick will try to earn a spot on the roster. Sharp quickly gains cushion with quickness on out-breakers and is a willing blocker, hitting with a low pad level. He joins a room with Cade Otton, Payne Durham, Ko Kieft and Devin Culp. Sharp possesses special teams experience and will get in work with coordinator Danny Smith throughout the offseason to maximize playing time on the field.

Jalon Daniels