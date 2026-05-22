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NFC South Check-In, Post-Draft Update: New Orleans Saints

After picking up a dynamic running back and a new starting left guard in free agency, the Saints continued to replenish their offense early in the draft with WR Jordyn Tyson and TE Oscar Delp

May 22, 2026 at 08:00 AM
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Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

saints check-in

The New Orleans Saints finished last in the NFC South last season, but they did win four of their last five games. On one hand, they did not log a win in 2025 against a team that finished the season with a winning record; on the other, they logged three combined wins against Carolina and Tampa Bay, the two teams that went into the last weekend of the season with a shot at the division title.

Those competing ways of looking at the Saints' 2025 outcome could lead observers to disagree on whether or not the Saints will be a true playoff contender in 2026. Judging on their offseason roster moves, the Saints appear to have landed on the optimistic side of that debate. Perhaps tipping the scales in that direction was the team's 5-4 record after rookie quarterback Tyler Shough took over as the starter, and a defense that somewhat quietly finished in the top 10 in league rankings in a variety of categories, including yards allowed, net passing yards allowed, yards allowed per rush, sacks per pass play, third-down conversion rate allowed and red zone touchdown prevention.

The Saints did seem to lack firepower around Shough on offense, but as will be noted below, they have worked aggressively to change that during the offseason. When the 2026 NFL schedule dropped last week, it revealed that New Orleans will play four of its six division games in the last four weeks of the season. There's a decent chance that stretch will be very meaningful for the entire division.

Again, New Orleans ended up fourth in the NFC South standings for the second season in a row – the franchise's only two last-place finishes since 2008 – but only two games behind the 8-9 Panthers, who took home the crown. It's safe to consider the division wide open heading into 2026, and now with a few more weapons around Shough the Saints, who won the South four straight years from 2017-20, are aiming to contend again.

Much of how the division race shapes up around the Tampa Bay Buccaneers next fall will be determined by the moves that the four teams have been making since the 2025 campaign concluded. For that reason, we have been keeping an eye on what is transpiring in Atlanta, Charlotte and New Orleans with our monthly "NFC South Check-Ins." Once a month from February through May we've looked at how the rosters, leadership and opportunities are shaping up for the Falcons, Panthers and Saints. We are now making our last check in on New Orleans now that the draft is in the rear view mirror.

Photos: Through the Years Bucs vs. Saints

View images of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' matchups throughout the years vs. the New Orleans Saints

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 17: Quarterback Doug Williams #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks to pass against the New Orleans Saints at Tampa Stadium on December 17, 1978 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers lost 10-17. (photo by Allen's Studio/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
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TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 17: Quarterback Doug Williams #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks to pass against the New Orleans Saints at Tampa Stadium on December 17, 1978 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers lost 10-17. (photo by Allen's Studio/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Allen's Studio/© 1978 Allen's Studio/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 14: Defensive end Lee Roy Selmon #63 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks to block during the game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, October 14, 1979 at Tampa Stadium in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers lost 14-42. (Photo by Bob and Sylvia Allen/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
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TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 14: Defensive end Lee Roy Selmon #63 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks to block during the game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, October 14, 1979 at Tampa Stadium in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers lost 14-42. (Photo by Bob and Sylvia Allen/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Bob and Sylvia Allen/© 1979 Bob and Sylvia Allen/Tampa Bay Buccaneers All Rights Reserved
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 23: Cornerback Mike Washington #40 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers rushes against the New Orleans Saints at Tampa Stadium on October 23, 1983 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers lost 21-24. (photo by Allen's Studio/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
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TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 23: Cornerback Mike Washington #40 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers rushes against the New Orleans Saints at Tampa Stadium on October 23, 1983 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers lost 21-24. (photo by Allen's Studio/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Allen's Studio/© Allen's Studio/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 9: Kicker Obed Ariri #2 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers kicks a field goal against the New Orleans Saints at the Louisiana Superdome on September 9, 1984 in New Orleans, Louisiana. The Buccaneers lost 13-17. (photo by Bob and Sylvia Allen/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
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NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 9: Kicker Obed Ariri #2 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers kicks a field goal against the New Orleans Saints at the Louisiana Superdome on September 9, 1984 in New Orleans, Louisiana. The Buccaneers lost 13-17. (photo by Bob and Sylvia Allen/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Bob and Sylvia Allen/© 1984 Bob and Sylvia Allen/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 24: Running back William Howard #43 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers runs the ball against the New Orleans Saints on September 24, 1989 at Tampa Stadium in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers won 20-10. (photo by Unknown/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
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TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 24: Running back William Howard #43 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers runs the ball against the New Orleans Saints on September 24, 1989 at Tampa Stadium in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers won 20-10. (photo by Unknown/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Unknown/© 1989 Unknown/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 23: Running back Aaron Stecker #22 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers runs the ball against the New Orleans Saints at Raymond James Stadium on December 23, 2001 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers won 48-21. (photo by Tom Wagner/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
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TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 23: Running back Aaron Stecker #22 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers runs the ball against the New Orleans Saints at Raymond James Stadium on December 23, 2001 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers won 48-21. (photo by Tom Wagner/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Tom Wagner/2001 Tom Wagner/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa, FL - NOVEMBER 24: Quarterback Trent Dilfer #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the New Orleans Saints at Houlihan's Stadium on November 24, 1996 in Tampa, FL. Tampa Bay won 13-7. (photo by Marty Morrow/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
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Tampa, FL - NOVEMBER 24: Quarterback Trent Dilfer #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the New Orleans Saints at Houlihan's Stadium on November 24, 1996 in Tampa, FL. Tampa Bay won 13-7. (photo by Marty Morrow/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Marty Morrow/© 1996 Marty Morrow/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - OCTOBER 25: Quarterback Scott Milanovich #13 and teammates of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers get set against the New Orleans Saints at Louisiana Superdome on October 25, 1998 in New Orleans, Louisiana. The Buccaneers lost 3-9. (photo by Robbie Rogers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
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NEW ORLEANS, LA - OCTOBER 25: Quarterback Scott Milanovich #13 and teammates of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers get set against the New Orleans Saints at Louisiana Superdome on October 25, 1998 in New Orleans, Louisiana. The Buccaneers lost 3-9. (photo by Robbie Rogers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Robbie Rogers/© 1998 Robbie Rogers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - NOVEMBER 7: Wide receiver Yo Murphy #88 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers carries the ball against the New Orleans Saints at Louisiana Superdome on November 7, 1999 in New Orleans, Louisiana. The Buccaneers won 31-16. (photo by Robbie Rogers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
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NEW ORLEANS, LA - NOVEMBER 7: Wide receiver Yo Murphy #88 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers carries the ball against the New Orleans Saints at Louisiana Superdome on November 7, 1999 in New Orleans, Louisiana. The Buccaneers won 31-16. (photo by Robbie Rogers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Robbie Rogers/© 1999 Robbie Rogers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 8: Quarterback Brad Johnson #14 hands off to Fullback Mike Alstott #40 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers who runs the ball as Fullback Jameel Cook #43, Offensive guard Kerry Jenkins #71 and Tight end Todd Yoder #80 block against the New Orleans Saints at Raymond James Stadium on September 8, 2002 in Tampa, Florida. Buccaneers lost 20-26. (photo by John Chapman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
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TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 8: Quarterback Brad Johnson #14 hands off to Fullback Mike Alstott #40 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers who runs the ball as Fullback Jameel Cook #43, Offensive guard Kerry Jenkins #71 and Tight end Todd Yoder #80 block against the New Orleans Saints at Raymond James Stadium on September 8, 2002 in Tampa, Florida. Buccaneers lost 20-26. (photo by John Chapman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

John Chapman/© 2002 John Chapman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - DECEMBER 7: Wide receiver Keenan McCardell #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the New Orleans Saints at the Louisiana Superdome on December 7, 2003 in New Orleans, Louisiana. The Buccaneers won 14-7. (photo by Tom Wagner/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
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NEW ORLEANS, LA - DECEMBER 7: Wide receiver Keenan McCardell #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the New Orleans Saints at the Louisiana Superdome on December 7, 2003 in New Orleans, Louisiana. The Buccaneers won 14-7. (photo by Tom Wagner/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Tom Wagner/© 2003 Tom Wagner/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 19: Cornerback Mario Edwards #27 and Safety Will Allen #37 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrate against the New Orleans Saints at Raymond James Stadium on December 19, 2004 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers lost 17-21. (photo by Charity Beck/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
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TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 19: Cornerback Mario Edwards #27 and Safety Will Allen #37 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrate against the New Orleans Saints at Raymond James Stadium on December 19, 2004 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers lost 17-21. (photo by Charity Beck/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Charity Beck/© 2004 Charity Beck/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
BATON ROUGE, LA - DECEMBER 4: Running back Carnell Williams #24 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the New Orleans Saints at Tiger Stadium on December 4, 2005 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. The Buccaneers won 10-3. (photo by Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
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BATON ROUGE, LA - DECEMBER 4: Running back Carnell Williams #24 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the New Orleans Saints at Tiger Stadium on December 4, 2005 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. The Buccaneers won 10-3. (photo by Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Matt May/© 2005 Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 1: Wide receiver Joey Galloway #84 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers scores a touchdown against the New Orleans Saints at Raymond James Stadium on January 1, 2006 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers won 27-13. (photo by Charles Sonnenblick/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
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TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 1: Wide receiver Joey Galloway #84 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers scores a touchdown against the New Orleans Saints at Raymond James Stadium on January 1, 2006 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers won 27-13. (photo by Charles Sonnenblick/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Charles Sonnenblick/© 2006 Charles Sonnenblick/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - DECEMBER 2: Wide receiver Ike Hilliard #19 and the offense of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers mob Tight end Jerramy Stevens #86 after he made the game-winning touchdown against the New Orleans Saints in the fourth quarter at the New Orleans Superdome on December 2, 2007 in New Orleans, Louisiana. The Buccaneers defeated the Saints 27-23. (photo by Paul Abell/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
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NEW ORLEANS, LA - DECEMBER 2: Wide receiver Ike Hilliard #19 and the offense of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers mob Tight end Jerramy Stevens #86 after he made the game-winning touchdown against the New Orleans Saints in the fourth quarter at the New Orleans Superdome on December 2, 2007 in New Orleans, Louisiana. The Buccaneers defeated the Saints 27-23. (photo by Paul Abell/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Paul Abell/(C) 2007 Paul Abell/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 30: Linebacker Cato June #59 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers intercepts a pass intended for New Orleans Saints TE Jeremy Shockey #88 after the ball was tipped by Cornerback Ronde Barber #20 at Raymond James Stadium on November 30, 2008 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers won 23-20. (photo by Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
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TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 30: Linebacker Cato June #59 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers intercepts a pass intended for New Orleans Saints TE Jeremy Shockey #88 after the ball was tipped by Cornerback Ronde Barber #20 at Raymond James Stadium on November 30, 2008 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers won 23-20. (photo by Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Matt May/(C) 2008 Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NOVEMBER 29, 2009, ATLANTA, GEORGIA: Defensive End Stylez G. White #91 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the Atlanta Falcons at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta, Georgia on November 29, 2009. The Buccaneers lost 20-17. Photo by Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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NOVEMBER 29, 2009, ATLANTA, GEORGIA: Defensive End Stylez G. White #91 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the Atlanta Falcons at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta, Georgia on November 29, 2009. The Buccaneers lost 20-17. Photo by Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Mike Carlson/© 2009 Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 17: Wide Receiver Sammie Stroughter #18 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game against the New Orleans Saints at Raymond James Stadium on October 17, 2010 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers lost 31-6. (photo by Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
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TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 17: Wide Receiver Sammie Stroughter #18 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game against the New Orleans Saints at Raymond James Stadium on October 17, 2010 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers lost 31-6. (photo by Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Mike Carlson/© 2010 Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - NOVEMBER 6: Tight End Kellen Winslow #82 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game against the New Orleans Saints at Louisiana Superdome on November 6, 2011, in New Orleans, Louisiana. The Buccaneers lost 27-16. (photo by Jason Parkhurst/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
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NEW ORLEANS, LA - NOVEMBER 6: Tight End Kellen Winslow #82 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game against the New Orleans Saints at Louisiana Superdome on November 6, 2011, in New Orleans, Louisiana. The Buccaneers lost 27-16. (photo by Jason Parkhurst/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Jason Parkhurst/© 2011 Jason Parkhurst/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 21: Wide Receiver Tiquan Underwood #11 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates after a catch during the game against the New Orleans Saints at Raymond James Stadium on October 21, 2012, in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers lost 35-28. (photo by Jason Parkhurst/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
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TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 21: Wide Receiver Tiquan Underwood #11 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates after a catch during the game against the New Orleans Saints at Raymond James Stadium on October 21, 2012, in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers lost 35-28. (photo by Jason Parkhurst/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Jason Parkhurst/© 2012 Jason Parkhurst/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - DECEMBER 29: Running Back Brian Leonard #30 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on December 29, 2013, in New Orleans, Louisiana. The Buccaneers lost 42-17. (photo by Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
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NEW ORLEANS, LA - DECEMBER 29: Running Back Brian Leonard #30 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on December 29, 2013, in New Orleans, Louisiana. The Buccaneers lost 42-17. (photo by Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Matt May/© 2013 Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 28: Running Back Doug Martin #22 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game against the New Orleans Saints at Raymond James Stadium on December 28, 2014, in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers lost 23-20. (photo by Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
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TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 28: Running Back Doug Martin #22 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game against the New Orleans Saints at Raymond James Stadium on December 28, 2014, in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers lost 23-20. (photo by Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Matt May/© 2014 Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 20: Safety Bradley McDougald #30 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defenses a pass in the end zone to preserve a victory on the last play of the game against the New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on September 20, 2015, in New Orleans, Louisiana. The Buccaneers won 26-19. (photo by Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
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NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 20: Safety Bradley McDougald #30 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defenses a pass in the end zone to preserve a victory on the last play of the game against the New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on September 20, 2015, in New Orleans, Louisiana. The Buccaneers won 26-19. (photo by Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Matt May/© 2015 Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 13: Running Back Doug Martin #22 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game against the New Orleans Saints at Raymond James Stadium on December 13, 2015, in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers lost 24-17. (photo by Jason Parkhurst/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
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TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 13: Running Back Doug Martin #22 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game against the New Orleans Saints at Raymond James Stadium on December 13, 2015, in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers lost 24-17. (photo by Jason Parkhurst/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Jason Parkhurst/© 2015 Jason Parkhurst/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 11: Safety Bradley McDougald #30 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game against the New Orleans Saints at Raymond James Stadium on December 11, 2016, in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers won 16-11. (photo by Jason Parkhurst/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
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TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 11: Safety Bradley McDougald #30 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game against the New Orleans Saints at Raymond James Stadium on December 11, 2016, in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers won 16-11. (photo by Jason Parkhurst/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Jason Parkhurst/© 2016 Jason Parkhurst/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - DECEMBER 24: Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates a touchdown pass during the game against the New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on December 24, 2016, in New Orleans, Louisiana. The Buccaneers lost 31-24. (photo by Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
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NEW ORLEANS, LA - DECEMBER 24: Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates a touchdown pass during the game against the New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on December 24, 2016, in New Orleans, Louisiana. The Buccaneers lost 31-24. (photo by Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Matt May/© 2016 Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - NOVEMBER 5: Tight End Luke Stocker #88 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game against the New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on November 5, 2017, in New Orleans, Louisiana. The Buccaneers lost 30-10. (photo by Jason Parkhurst/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
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NEW ORLEANS, LA - NOVEMBER 5: Tight End Luke Stocker #88 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game against the New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on November 5, 2017, in New Orleans, Louisiana. The Buccaneers lost 30-10. (photo by Jason Parkhurst/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Jason Parkhurst/© 2017 Jason Parkhurst/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 31: Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates a game winning touchdown late in the fourth with Quarterback Jameis Winston #3 and Tight End Cameron Brate #84 quarter during the game against the New Orleans Saints at Raymond James Stadium on December 31, 2017, in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers won 31-24. (photo by Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
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TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 31: Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates a game winning touchdown late in the fourth with Quarterback Jameis Winston #3 and Tight End Cameron Brate #84 quarter during the game against the New Orleans Saints at Raymond James Stadium on December 31, 2017, in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers won 31-24. (photo by Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Matt May/2017 Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 09, 2018 - Wide Receiver DeSean Jackson #11 celebrates a touchdown during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, LA. The Buccaneers won 48-40. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 09, 2018 - Wide Receiver DeSean Jackson #11 celebrates a touchdown during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, LA. The Buccaneers won 48-40. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - OCTOBER 06, 2019 - Running Back Peyton Barber #25 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers lost the game, 31-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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NEW ORLEANS, LA - OCTOBER 06, 2019 - Running Back Peyton Barber #25 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers lost the game, 31-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 08, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 38-3. Photo By Jason Parkhurst/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 08, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 38-3. Photo By Jason Parkhurst/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Jason Parkhurst/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Safety Mike Edwards #32 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates a turnover during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Safety Mike Edwards #32 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates a turnover during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - September 18, 2022 - Cornerback Jamel Dean #35 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates an interception during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 20-10. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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NEW ORLEANS, LA - September 18, 2022 - Cornerback Jamel Dean #35 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates an interception during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 20-10. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 05, 2022 - Outside Linebacker Carl Nassib #94 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 17-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - December 05, 2022 - Outside Linebacker Carl Nassib #94 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 17-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - October 01, 2023 - Wide Receiver Deven Thompkins #83 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers catches a touchdown during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. The Bucs won the game, 26-9. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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NEW ORLEANS, LA - October 01, 2023 - Wide Receiver Deven Thompkins #83 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers catches a touchdown during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. The Bucs won the game, 26-9. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - October 13, 2024 - Tight End Cade Otton #88 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. The Bucs won the game, 51-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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NEW ORLEANS, LA - October 13, 2024 - Tight End Cade Otton #88 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. The Bucs won the game, 51-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - January 05, 2025 - Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 27-19. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - January 05, 2025 - Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 27-19. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 07, 2025 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints during a regular season game at Raymond James Stadium. The Bucs lost the game, 24-20. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - December 07, 2025 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints during a regular season game at Raymond James Stadium. The Bucs lost the game, 24-20. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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2026NewOrleans Saints

News/Developments Since the End of the 2025 Season:

The Saints made their biggest moves last offseason, when Derek Carr retired and new Head Coach Kellen Moore was hired to replace Dennis Allen, who had been fired at midseason in 2024. As such, there has been little turnover on the coaching staff in 2026, with only Jahri Evans leaving to join Mike McCarthy's staff in Pittsburgh as an assistant offensive line coach. Scott Tolzien, the Saints' quarterbacks coach, also interviewed with McCarthy for the Steelers' offensive coordinator position but that job eventually went to Brian Angelichio.

Evans, who played guard for 11 seasons in New Orleans, was also a finalist for this year's Pro Football Hall of Fame class though he wasn't one of the four modern-era players eventually selected for enshrinement. That doesn't mean the franchise was shut out of this year's Hall of Fame festivities. Quarterback Drew Brees, who played 15 of his 20 seasons in New Orleans and made 13 Pro Bowls, was one of the players chosen for enshrinement and one of two, along with former Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald, to get in as first-ballot candidates.

In February, the NFL announced that the Saints would be the host team in the first regular-season game ever played in Paris, France. That will be part of a record nine-game international slate of games in 2026, and it will be played at Stade de France, the country's national stadium. Last week, it was revealed that the Saints' opponent for that October 25 overseas tilt would be the Pittsburgh Steelers.

New Orleans got a little contract work done before the start of free agency, signing safety Julian Blackmon to a one-year extension after his first season with the team. That season didn't last long for Blackmon, who suffered a season-ending shoulder injury in Week One after contributing seven tackles and a pass defensed against Arizona. Blackmon previously logged 62 starts in five seasons with the Indianapolis Colts.

Later, the Saints made another move to retain one of their homegrown players, exercising the fifth-year option on defensive tackle Bryan Bresee, a first-round pick in 2023. Bresee had his best season (so far) in 2025, with 2.5 sacks, five tackles for loss, three passes defensed, a forced fumble and 37 tackles.

Free Agency Developments:

The Saints lost one of their long-time defensive leaders in linebacker Demario Davis, who was still quite productive (143 tackles) in his age-36 and has now moved on to the Jets. Another starter on defense, cornerback Alontae Taylor, had a hot market in free agency and ended up signing a three-year, $58 million deal with Tennessee.

Those were really New Orleans' only two losses of note; however, as of mid-May the team had not re-signed another one of their all-time legends, edge rusher Cameron Jordan, who 10.5 sacks in 2025. General Manager Mickey Loomis recently stated that the Saints do have an offer on the table for Jordan to return. The same is not true for versatile tight end Taysom Hill, who remains unsigned after spending the past nine seasons in New Orleans.

Meanwhile, the Saints added to their emerging offense with guard David Edwards (four years, $61 million), running back Travis Etienne (four years, $48 million) and tight end Noah Fant (two years, $9 million). Edwards was widely regarded as the top available guard in free agency after strong 2024 and 2025 seasons with the Buffalo Bills. Etienne fell a single yard short of reaching 1,400 yards from scrimmage for the third time in his four NFL seasons and will either make a nice complement for Alvin Kamara or unseat the veteran back as the top presence in the Saints' backfield. Fant had 34 receptions and three touchdowns for the Bengals last year and replaces Foster Moreau, who left for the Texans, on the tight end depth chart.

In terms of the backfield, it's worth noting that Loomis also recently alluded to seeing how Kamara is going to "fit on [their] roster," and that a development on that front – potentially a pay cut – could come in the next couple weeks.

With Davis on the way out, the Saints brought back another one of their former defenders, re-signing linebacker Kaden Elliss after he had spent the past three seasons in Atlanta. Elliss started every game over those three years and averaged 127 tackles per season, while adding another element as a strong blitzer. He had 12.5 sacks for the Falcons and actually had a career high of 7.0 sacks in 2022, the last of his first four seasons in New Orleans. The Saints also made a change at punter, trading Kai Kroeger to Houston and signing Ryan Wright from the Vikings.

The Saints' one additional move in the days after the first rush of free agency was to sign quarterback Zach Wilson, who presumably slots in third on the depth chart after Shough and Rattler. Wilson was with the Dolphins last season but threw only 11 passes. In the last month, the team has also made two moves to add depth to its edge rush group, trading a fifth-round pick to the Raiders for Tyree Wilson and a seventh-round pick and more recently signing former Patriot Anfernee Jennings. Wilson was the seventh-overall pick in the 2023 draft but he has produced just 12.0 sacks in 50 games so far. Jennings was released by New England in March but he has started 33 games over the past three seasons and has 7.5 career sacks.

New Orleans also recently added cornerback Martin Emerson, a former third-round pick of the Browns who started 33 games from 2022-24 and snared four interceptions in that span. Emerson suffered an Achilles tendon injury last summer, however, and missed the 2025 campaign before becoming an unrestricted free agent in March.

New Orleans was able to retain a few of its own free agents after the Taylor and Davis departures, getting new deals done with guard Dillon Radunz, defensive lineman John Ridgeway and edge rusher Chris Rumph. Safety Terrell Burgess was added to that list later in March.

2026 NFL Draft:

New Orleans was one of three teams to finish the 2025 season with a 6-11 record, and it had a lower strength of schedule figure than Kansas City or Cincinnati so it ended up with the eighth pick in the first round of the 2026 draft. Those three teams will rotate through the 8-10 picks from round to round. It's the second straight year in the top 10 for the Saints, who used the ninth pick on tackle Kelvin Banks last spring.

The Saints did not own their own fourth-round pick heading into this year's draft because they traded it to Denver last August to get wide receiver Devaughn Vele. However, they still had two selections in that round because of the midseason trade that sent wide receiver Rashid Shaheed to Seattle for fourth and fifth-round selections, plus the addition of a compensatory selection. New Orleans also does not have its seventh-round pick this year because the team traded it to New England way back in March of 2025 for defensive tackle Davon Godchaux.

The aforementioned trade for Wilson happened on the third day of the draft, so the Saints relinquished their own fifth-rounder but still had the Seahawks pick in that round from the Shaheed trade. They also got back into the seventh round with the Raiders pick from that same deal.

In all, that left New Orleans with eight picks in the draft and they did not deviate from their eight slots with any trades up or down the board. That emphasis on beefing up the skill-position personnel around Shough was seen throughout the draft, starting with the selection of Arizona State wide receiver Jordyn Tyson at number eight overall in Round One. After giving the defense a boost in the second round with Georgia defensive tackle Christen Miller at number 42, the Saints added another pass-catcher in Round Three with Miller's college teammate, tight end Oscar Delp.

Tyson had significant injury concerns during his collegiate tenure but may have been the most talented wideout available. He accelerates quickly to top speed, runs sharp and detailed routes and can create more yardage after the catch. Assuming better injury fortune at the next level, Tyson could be the complement to Pro Bowler Chris Olave the Saints badly needed. Delp didn't have a high level of pass-catching production at Georgia, with just 70 catches in 55 games, but he has the speed, route-running skills and physicality to develop into a two-way tight end in the NFL.

At 6-4 and 321 pounds, Miller adds bulk to the Saints' interior line and is already established as a very good run defender. The only other picks New Orleans made on that side of the ball were Ohio State safety Lorenzo Styles Jr. in the fifth round and Iowa cornerback T.J. Hall in the seventh round. Styles is the older brother of seventh-overall pick Sonny Styles and the son of former NFL linebacker Lorenzo Styles. He started his collegiate career as a wide receiver at Notre Dame but switched to cornerback after joining the Buckeyes in 2023. He may not have the coverage skills to stay at cornerback but he's an explosive athlete and a sound tackler who could figure into the mix in the slot or at safety. He is almost certain to make an immediate impact on special teams. Hall broke up 13 passes for the Hawkeyes in 2025 and adds depth to the cornerback group.

Round Four was devoted to the offense, with nearly consecutive picks of Auburn guard Jeremiah Wright and North Dakota State wide receiver Bryce Lance. Wright, a strong run-blocker, could push right guard Cesar Ruiz for playing time but will at least add some much-needed depth on the interior line. Lance, the younger brother of NFL quarterback Trey Lance, has good size at 6-3 and 205 pounds and he moves well for that size. He had back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons at NDSU.

Finally, the Saints used their sixth-round pick on LSU wide receiver Barion Brown, who likely was selected for his kick return abilities. Brown has 4.40 speed and recorded an amazing six kickoff return touchdowns in four seasons at Kentucky and LSU, all of them for either 99 or 100 yards.

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