2026 Game Preview: Browns-Buccaneers, Week 2

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are in an unfamiliar spot in Week Two of the regular season, having dropped their season opener for the first time in six years. Now they return home from that loss in Cincinnati to square off with another AFC North team, the Cleveland Browns, and both teams will be looking to avoid that dreaded 0-2 start. The Browns opened the season, their first with Todd Monken as head coach, with a 34-10 loss at Jacksonville. The Buccaneers have not started a season 0-2 since 2014; only the Packers and Cowboys have a longer current streak of avoiding that unfortunate opening.

Sunday's game at Raymond James Stadium gets some added juice from the fact that this will be just the second time that Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield will face his original NFL team since the Browns shipped him to Carolina after trading for Deshaun Watson to take his place, and the first time since Mayfield arrived in Tampa. Mayfield seemed to be drifting into the journeyman category after that move and the season that followed but he has completely resurrected his career in Tampa, most recently signing a lucrative new contract extension that runs through the 2029 season.

After ranking second in the NFL with 95 touchdown passes over the past three seasons, Mayfield did not add to that total in the 33-27 loss in Cincinnati (he did run for a score), but he did complete 23 of 28 passes for 216 yards without an interception. Unfortunately, he was also responsible for three of the Bucs' four lost fumbles in the game, and the resulting turnover disadvantage was the single biggest factor in the loss. By Wednesday, Head Coach Todd Bowles said that Mayfield had completely turned the page from that game – Mayfield himself said how you handle adversity is how you get better – and his teammates are expecting a typically strong performance from him against his former team.

"I mean, we trust our quarterback 100%," said running back Bucky Irving, who had 93 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown in Cincinnati. "I mean, mistakes are going to happen this first week. Like we always say, 24-hour rule, move past it, there's a lot of football left. I mean, we're going to have his back always, and we're going to ride with him 100%."

Mayfield and company will be facing a Browns defense that gave up 360 points and 23 first downs in Jacksonville but last year ranked fourth in the NFL in yards allowed and 14th in points allowed. While that defense no longer features NFL Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett, who was traded to the Rams in June, it still has star power at all three levels with defensive end Jared Verse, linebacker Carson Schwesinger and cornerback Denzel Ward.

"They're a good outfit," said wide receiver Emeka Egbuka, who led the Bucs with 63 receiving yards in Week One. "A lot of talent, a lot of first round picks, a good cornerback room. I have a lot of respect for them. You can never take an opponent lightly. Obviously, I think they would have liked to have a better day versus Jacksonville, and credit to Jacksonville for having a good day against them. That's kind of just the NFL, [things] can shake out any which way any given Sunday. We've got to go into it knowing our P's and Q's and being able to take advantage of what we think is something that we can do and just be out there ready to execute on Sunday."

After the Browns traded for Watson and moved Mayfield out, there new starting quarterback played just 19 games over the next four seasons due to injuries and a suspension. However, Watson won a training camp battle with second-year passer Shedeur Sanders for the starting job and opened his fifth season in Cleveland with 205 yards, a touchdown and an interception on 16 of 22 passing against the Jaguars. He was also sacked five times but able to run for a team-high 38 yards on six carries.

"It's a big challenge because they do a lot of different things as far as running and throwing the ball," said Bowles. "When you have a running quarterback, that gives you that extra added dimension. You can rush exactly the proper way and still get outrun because of his speed and his athleticism. We've got to be very disciplined in our pass-rush lanes, and we've got to stop the run. They've got a bunch of weapons over there."

The Bucs will have a better showing on defense in Week Two if they can get their reinvigorated pass rush on track after it recorded just one sack in Cincinnati. The team's other issue on defense against the Bengals was a worrying number of missed tackles.

"Well, tackling is always on our mind, you know, and everybody missed a few tackles here and there," said Bowles. "Hopefully, that calms down [in] Weeks 2 and 3 and everybody calms down and we get better at it."

The Buccaneers didn't get the season start they wanted in Cincinnati but they will now play three straight games at home as they try to get out to a lead in the NFC South race. (All four teams in the division lost in Week One.) That starts with a visit from the Browns and the Bucs are excited to play in front of the home crowd for the first time this season.