2026 Game Preview: Browns-Buccaneers, Week 2

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are in an unfamiliar spot in Week Two of the regular season, having dropped their season opener for the first time in six years. Now they return home from that loss in Cincinnati to square off with another AFC North team, the Cleveland Browns, and both teams will be looking to avoid that dreaded 0-2 start. The Browns opened the season, their first with Todd Monken as head coach, with a 34-10 loss at Jacksonville. The Buccaneers have not started a season 0-2 since 2014; only the Packers and Cowboys have a longer current streak of avoiding that unfortunate opening.
Sunday's game at Raymond James Stadium gets some added juice from the fact that this will be just the second time that Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield will face his original NFL team since the Browns shipped him to Carolina after trading for Deshaun Watson to take his place, and the first time since Mayfield arrived in Tampa. Mayfield seemed to be drifting into the journeyman category after that move and the season that followed but he has completely resurrected his career in Tampa, most recently signing a lucrative new contract extension that runs through the 2029 season.
After ranking second in the NFL with 95 touchdown passes over the past three seasons, Mayfield did not add to that total in the 33-27 loss in Cincinnati (he did run for a score), but he did complete 23 of 28 passes for 216 yards without an interception. Unfortunately, he was also responsible for three of the Bucs' four lost fumbles in the game, and the resulting turnover disadvantage was the single biggest factor in the loss. By Wednesday, Head Coach Todd Bowles said that Mayfield had completely turned the page from that game – Mayfield himself said how you handle adversity is how you get better – and his teammates are expecting a typically strong performance from him against his former team.
"I mean, we trust our quarterback 100%," said running back Bucky Irving, who had 93 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown in Cincinnati. "I mean, mistakes are going to happen this first week. Like we always say, 24-hour rule, move past it, there's a lot of football left. I mean, we're going to have his back always, and we're going to ride with him 100%."
Mayfield and company will be facing a Browns defense that gave up 360 points and 23 first downs in Jacksonville but last year ranked fourth in the NFL in yards allowed and 14th in points allowed. While that defense no longer features NFL Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett, who was traded to the Rams in June, it still has star power at all three levels with defensive end Jared Verse, linebacker Carson Schwesinger and cornerback Denzel Ward.
"They're a good outfit," said wide receiver Emeka Egbuka, who led the Bucs with 63 receiving yards in Week One. "A lot of talent, a lot of first round picks, a good cornerback room. I have a lot of respect for them. You can never take an opponent lightly. Obviously, I think they would have liked to have a better day versus Jacksonville, and credit to Jacksonville for having a good day against them. That's kind of just the NFL, [things] can shake out any which way any given Sunday. We've got to go into it knowing our P's and Q's and being able to take advantage of what we think is something that we can do and just be out there ready to execute on Sunday."
After the Browns traded for Watson and moved Mayfield out, there new starting quarterback played just 19 games over the next four seasons due to injuries and a suspension. However, Watson won a training camp battle with second-year passer Shedeur Sanders for the starting job and opened his fifth season in Cleveland with 205 yards, a touchdown and an interception on 16 of 22 passing against the Jaguars. He was also sacked five times but able to run for a team-high 38 yards on six carries.
"It's a big challenge because they do a lot of different things as far as running and throwing the ball," said Bowles. "When you have a running quarterback, that gives you that extra added dimension. You can rush exactly the proper way and still get outrun because of his speed and his athleticism. We've got to be very disciplined in our pass-rush lanes, and we've got to stop the run. They've got a bunch of weapons over there."
The Bucs will have a better showing on defense in Week Two if they can get their reinvigorated pass rush on track after it recorded just one sack in Cincinnati. The team's other issue on defense against the Bengals was a worrying number of missed tackles.
"Well, tackling is always on our mind, you know, and everybody missed a few tackles here and there," said Bowles. "Hopefully, that calms down [in] Weeks 2 and 3 and everybody calms down and we get better at it."
The Buccaneers didn't get the season start they wanted in Cincinnati but they will now play three straight games at home as they try to get out to a lead in the NFC South race. (All four teams in the division lost in Week One.) That starts with a visit from the Browns and the Bucs are excited to play in front of the home crowd for the first time this season.
"Yeah, every week is a new week," said Egbuka. "That's an unfortunate one to drop early on in the season, first week of the year. Obviously, that's when you want to win just to get off to a good start. I think we got the bad taste out of our mouths. We're ready to capitalize on Sunday [and] this new opportunity that we've been given. First game in the home stadium. Looking forward to seeing the Krewe and all the fans out there. Hopefully we'll put on a show."
View images of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' matchups throughout the years vs. the Cleveland Browns
GAME AND BROADCAST DETAILS
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (0-1) at Cleveland Browns (0-1)
Sunday, September 20, 1:00 p.m. ET
Raymond James Stadium (capacity: 65,844)
Tampa, Florida
Television: CBS
TV Broadcast Team: Tom McCarthy (play-by-play), Robert Turbin (analyst), Tiffany Blackmon(reporter)
Radio: 98Rock (WXTB, 97.9 FM), Flagship Station
Radio Broadcast Team: Tony Castricone (play-by-play), Dave Moore (analyst), Jay Recher (reporter)
Spanish Radio: 96.1 Caliente
Spanish Radio Broadcast Team: Martin Gramática, Santiago Gramática
GAMEDAY INFORMATION
Coming to the game or enjoying pregame festivities? Check out our Buccaneers Gameday Page for everything you need to know about getting ready for the game, Tailgate Packages, Bucs Beach and more!
TICKETING INFORMATION
The 2026 season is underway and there are a limited number of Single Game Tickets on sale now! Visit Buccaneers.com to purchase tickets.
ALL-TIME HEAD-TO-HEAD SERIES
Since their birth as the NFL's 27th franchise in 1976, the Buccaneers have faced the Browns 11times, with Cleveland holding an overall 7-4 lead. However, Tampa Bay has gotten back into the competition over the past two decades after a rough start.
The Browns were one of 14 teams that lined up to squish the woefully-undermanned expansion team in '76, beginning a streak that would see them run their record against Tampa Bay to 5-0 by 1995. However, beginning in the Buccaneers' 2002 Super Bowl season, the pendulum has swung the other way, with Tampa Bay taking four of the past six decisions. That does not include the most recent meeting, which the Browns won in Cleveland, 23-17 in 2022. That contest was tied at 7-7, 10-10 and finally 17-17 when Jacoby Brissett hit David Njoku on a 12-yard touchdown pass with 32 seconds left in regulation. The game thus went to overtime and the Bucs had not one but two possessions to try to win it before Nick Chubb finally scored on a six-yard run for the Browns with 24 seconds left in the extra period.
Prior to that, the most recent meeting in Tampa was in 2018 at Raymond James Stadium, a game that included one of the most improbable finishes in Buccaneers franchise history. The home team built a 23-9 lead over the first three quarters but the Browns rallied for two touchdowns in the last 12 minutes, with then-Browns rookie Baker Mayfield tying it on a 16-yard touchdown pass to Jarvis Landry. The Browns and Bucs each stalled on their first two drives of overtime but tight end Antony Auclair caused a fumble by punt returner Jabrill Peppers and Isaiah Johnson recovered for Tampa Bay at the Cleveland 48. After getting the Bucs to the 36, Jameis Winston took sacks on two consecutive plays and the end result was kicker Chandler Catanzaro – who had missed a potential 40-yard game-winner at the end of regulation – having to try a 59-yarder. And he nailed it for the 26-23 win.
The most striking feature of the all-time Bucs-Browns series is the quarterback turnover. The two best Cleveland quarterbacks of the Super Bowl era, Brian Sipe and Bernie Kosar, combined to start the first four games on the list. Since then, however, the Bucs have seen a different Browns quarterback in each successive game, starting with former Buccaneer Vinny Testaverde in 1995 and then progressing to Tim Couch, Derek Anderson, Jake Delhomme, Brian Hoyer, Mayfield and Brissett.
That's nothing, say the Buccaneers. Tampa Bay has actually started a different quarterback in all 11 of their games against the Browns. That list, in chronological order beginning in 1976: Steve Spurrier, Doug Williams, Jack Thompson, Testaverde, Trent Dilfer, Brad Johnson, Tim Rattay, Josh Freeman, Mike Glennon, Jameis Winston and Tom Brady. It's not really surprising to see Testaverde on both team's list of starters, because the Browns have given regular-season starts to 42 different quarterbacks since 1999, including current starter Jacoby Brissett. There are eightplayers on that list who also had starts with Tampa Bay, including Testaverde, Dilfer, Bruce Gradkowski, Jeff Garcia, Jameis Winston, Mayfield and both of the McCown brothers, Josh and Luke. Another quarterback on that list is Kelly Holcomb, who started his NFL career in 1995 on the Buccaneers' practice squad.
NOTABLE CONNECTIONS
• Buccaneers Head Coach Todd Bowles served on Cleveland's staff from 2001-03 as a secondary coach.
• Todd Monken, who enters his first season as the Browns' head coach, was on Dirk Koetter's staff in Tampa from 2016-18. Monken held the title of offensive coordinator for all three seasons and was also the wide receivers coach in 2016 and 2017.
• Quarterback Baker Mayfield, who recently signed a contract extension with the Buccaneers that runs through the 2029 season, started his NFL career in Cleveland. He was the first-overall pick in the 2018 draft and he spent four seasons as the Browns' starter, playing in 62 games with 61 starts (playoffs included) and throwing for 14,125 yards and 92 touchdowns. In 2020 he led the Browns to an 11-6 record and a playoff berth, throwing 26 touchdown passes against just eight interceptions, then helped produce a 48-37 win over the Steelers in the Wild Card round. In July of 2022, four months after trading for Deshaun Watson, the Browns traded Mayfield to the Carolina Panthers.
• Buccaneers kicker Chase McLaughlin played for the Browns in 2021, appearing in 16 games and making 15 of 21 field goal attempts and 36 of 37 extra point attempts.
• Byron Storer, who was brought in by Monken to be Cleveland's new special teams coordinator, first entered the NFL as an undrafted fullback with the Buccaneers in 2007. He played in 15 total games in the 2007 and 2008 seasons and then spent the 2009 campaign on Tampa Bay's injured reserve list before retiring as a player and moving directly into coaching. Storer started that phase of his NFL career in Tampa, too, as an assistant special teams coach in 2010 and 2011.
• There are a number of other assistants on Monken's staff in Cleveland who previously coached in Tampa, as well. Quarterbacks Coach Mike Bajakian held the same position with the Buccaneers for four seasons (2015-2018), three of them overlapping with Monken. George Warhop, currently the Browns' offensive line coach, had that same title on Lovie Smith's staff in Tampa from 2014-15, then stayed on with Koetter and Monken for the next three years, adding run game coordinator to his title. Cleveland Pass Game Coordinator Danny Breyer was on that same Koetter staff in 2017 and 2018 as a defensive assistant coach. And Assistant Special Teams Coach Keith Tandy filled a similar role on Tampa Bay's staff from 2020-25, under Bruce Arians first and then Bowles.
• Buccaneers Safeties Coach Tim Atkins worked for the Browns for two seasons (2014-15) as a game charter.
• Buccaneers Run Game Coordinator/Offensive Line Coach Kevin Carberry went to training camp as a player with the Browns in 2005.
• Tampa Bay Inside Linebackers Coach Mike Caldwell played 11 seasons as a linebacker in the NFL after being drafted by Cleveland in the third round in 1993. He spent his first three seasons with the Browns, appearing in 47 games with eight starts.
• Ken Zampese, currently Tampa Bay's senior offensive assistant/pass game specialist, spent the 2018 season as the Browns' quarterbacks coach.
SENIOR COACHING STAFFS
Tampa Bay:
• Head Coach Todd Bowles
• Offensive Coordinator Zac Robinson
• Run Game Coordinator/Offensive Line Coach Kevin Carberry
• Pass Game Coordinator (OFF) T.J. Yates
• Pass Game Coordinator (DEF) George Edwards
• Run Game Coordinator/Outside Linebackers Coach Larry Foote
• Special Teams Coordinator Danny Smith
Cleveland:
• Head Coach Todd Monken
• Offensive Coordinator Travis Switzer
• Defensive Coordinator Mike Rutenberg
• Special Teams Coordinator Byron Storer
KEY 2026 ROSTER ADDITIONS
Buccaneers:
• LB Alex Anzalone (UFA)
• OLB Rueben Bain Jr. (1st-round draft pick)
• DL DeMonte Capehart (5th-round draft pick)
• RB Kenneth Gainwell (UFA)
• CB Ayden Garnes (UDFA)
• WR Ted Hurst (3rd-round draft pick)
• S Miles Killebrew (UFA)
• CB Kevin Knowles (W-KC)
• OLB Al-Quadin Muhammad (UFA)
• DL Rakeem Nuñez-Roches (UFA)
• DL A'Shawn Robinson (FA)
• LB Christian Rozeboom (UFA)
• DB Keionte Scott (3rd-round draft pick)
• TE Bauer Sharp (6th-round draft pick)
• WR David Sills (FA…currently on injured reserve)
• G Billy Schrauth (5th-round draft pick)
• T Justin Skule (UFA)
• LB Jeremiah Trotter (2nd-round draft pick)
Browns:
• G Austin Barber (3rd-round draft pick)
• DE Derek Barnett (FA)
• CB Mekhi Blackmon (W-IND)
• WR Denzel Boston (2nd-round draft pick)
• C Parker Brailsford (5th-round draft pick)
• FB Michael Burton (FA)
• TE Ryan Carsen (7th-round draft pick)
• WR KC Concepcion (1st-round draft pick)
• T Spencer Fano (1st-round draft pick)
• QB Taylen Green (6th-round draft pick)
• T Tytus Howard (T-CLE)
• CB Noah Igbinoghene
• LB Justin Jefferson (5th-round draft pick)
• C Elgton Jenkins (FA)
• G Zion Johnson (UFA)
• S Emmanuel McNeil-Warren (2nd-round draft pick)
• CB Toriano Pride (W-BUF)
• S Daniel Thomas (UFA)
• DE Jared Verse (T-LAR)
• WR Tylan Wallace (UFA)
• LB Quincy Williams (UFA)
• DE Sam Williams (FA)
ADDITIONAL 2026 CHANGES/DEVELOPMENTS OF NOTE
Buccaneers:
• The Buccaneers brought in a quartet of new coaches on the offensive side of the ball, beginning with Offensive Coordinator Zac Robinson, who replaces Josh Grizzard. Robinson came to Tampa after two seasons in the same role for the Atlanta Falcons on Raheem Morris' staff, and he has coaching roots with the L.A. Rams in the Sean McVay system. The Buccaneers also hired T.J. Yates, who worked with Robinson in Atlanta, as their new pass game coordinator and brought in Chandler Whitmer from the college ranks to be the quarterbacks coach. Whitmer spent the 2025 season with Indiana, helping Fernando Mendoza win the Heisman Trophy and the Hoosiers capture their first national championship. Ken Zampese also joined Todd Bowles' staff as a senior offensive assistant/pass game specialist.
• Tampa Bay also made a significant change in another phase of the game, hiring long-time NFL special teams guru Danny Smith to coordinate that crew. Smith has more than three decades of coaching experience in the NFL, including 29 as a special teams coordinator, the last 13 with Mike Tomlin in Pittsburgh. Luke Smith, Danny's nephew, also followed him from Pittsburgh to Tampa to serve as the Bucs' assistant special teams coach.
• The Bucs also might a couple changes on their defensive coaching staff, including the hiring of Marcus West to be the new defensive line coach. In addition, Tim Atkins and Rashad Johnson were promoted from previous positions to safeties coach and cornerbacks coach, respectively.
• A franchise era ended early in 2026 when two long-time Buccaneer icons, wide receiver Mike Evans and Lavonte David, left the team. Evans signed with the San Francisco 49ers as an unrestricted free agent, ending an illustrious 12-year run in Tampa in which he completely rewrote the team's receiving record book, moved into the top 10 in NFL history in career touchdown catches and became the first player ever to begin a career with 11 straight 1,000-yard receiving seasons. David retired following a 14-year career – making him one of only three Buccaneers to play at least 14 seasons in Tampa – in which he tied Hall of Famer Derrick Brooks for the most tackles in team annals. Both Evans and David are potential Hall of Famers as well and are considered two of the most accomplished figures in Buccaneers history.
• In August, the Buccaneers and defensive lineman Vita Vea agreed to a contract extension that runs through the 2027 season. Vea, the 12th overall pick in the 2018 draft, has recorded 35.0 sacks, eighth most in franchise history, and has been a linchpin in one of the league's best run defenses while earning two Pro Bowl invitations. Then, just prior to the start of the regular season, the Buccaneers and Baker Mayfield were able to agree on a contract extension through the 2029 season that makes the quarterback the highest-paid player in franchise history.Mayfield threw for 12,237 yards and 95 touchdowns in his first three seasons at the helm of the Bucs' offense, ranking in the top three in both categories in the NFL during that span.
Browns:
• The Browns started off their 2026 offseason by dismissing Kevin Stefanski, who had been their head coach for six seasons, winning the NFL Coach of the Year award in both 2020 and 2023.The choice to replace him was Todd Monken, whose long and impressive coaching career had most recently had him in Baltimore as the Ravens' offensive coordinator from 2023-25. Monken, who began coaching in the college ranks in 1989, had previously been a head coach at Southern Mississippi but this is his first opportunity to take the reins in the NFL. He had previously served as Cleveland's offensive coordinator in 2019 and was also Tampa Bay's OC in the three seasons prior to that.
• As his primary assistants, Monken brought in Travis Switzer to be the offensive coordinator, Mike Rutenberg to coordinate the defense and Byron Storer to serve as the special teams coordinator. This is the first opportunity to be the primary coordinators for all three. Switzer followed Monken to Cleveland from Baltimore, where he had been the run game coordinator the past two seasons. Rutenberg was most recently the defensive pass game coordinator on Raheem Morris' staff in Atlanta in 2025. Storer came over from Green Bay after four years in the assistant special teams coach role.
• Four years after the blockbuster Deshaun Watson trade with Houston, the Browns once again rocked the NFL landscape with an unprecedented player swap on the first day of June. Cleveland sent reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett, fresh off a record-setting 23-sack season, to the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for two-time Pro Bowl defensive end Jared Verse, a 2027 1st-round draft pick, a 2028 second-round pick and a 2029 third-round pick.
• As for Watson, he had last player in October of 2024 thanks to a pair of Achilles tendon tears, but he was back in the mix this summer as the Browns held a competition for the starting job primarily between him and second-year passer Shedeur Sanders. On August 24, Monken announced that Watson had won that competition and that Sanders would be the primary reserve, with rookie Taylen Green also on the 53-man roster.
• The Browns also had an unusual and almost complete makeover of their offensive line in the offseason, which was prompted by the fact that six of their linemen from the 2025 roster hit free agency or were released by the team, and none of the six returned. The only player currently in Cleveland's starting O-Line lineup who is a holder is right guard Teven Jenkins, and he only started four games last season. Left tackle Spencer Fano was drafted ninth overall in April; left guard Zion Johnson was signed away from the Chargers as an unrestricted free agent; center Elgton Jenkins was inked after he was released by the Packers and right tackle Tytus Howard was acquired in a trade with Houston.
INJURY REPORT
Key:
DNP: Did not participate in practice
LP: Limited participation in practice
FP: Full participation in practice
NL: Not listed
Buccaneers:
• S Miles Killebrew (concussion) – WEDS: LP
• WR Jalen McMillan (knee) – WEDS: FP
• CB Jacob Parrish (back) – WEDS: FP
• LB Christian Rozeboom (foot) – WEDS: FP
• T Justin Skule (oblique) – WEDS: FP
• RB Sean Tucker (hamstring) – WEDS: FP
Browns:
• C Parker Brailsford (thumb) – WEDS: LP
• DT Maliek Collins (quad) – WEDS: LP
• C Elgton Jenkins (back) – WEDS: LP
• G Teven Jenkins (back) – WEDS: DNP
• WR Jerry Jeudy (wrist) – WEDS: FP
• G Zion Johnson (knee) – WEDS: FP
• T Dawand Jones (head) – WEDS: LP
BUCCANEERS' UNIFORM COMBINATION
The Buccaneers will wear white jerseys and white pants in Week Two.
WEATHER FORECAST
Mostly cloudy and humid; potential afternoon thunderstorm. High of 88 (feels like 98), low of 74, 61% chance of rain, winds out of the SE at 7 mph.
GAME REFEREE
Head referee: Brad Rogers (10th season, eighth as referee)
BETTING LINE
• Favorite: Buccaneers (-8.5)
• Over/Under: 40.5
INDIVIDUAL STAT LEADERS (final 2025)
Buccaneers:
Points Scored: K Chase McLauglin, 128
Touchdowns: RB Sean Tucker, 8
Passing Yards: QB Baker Mayfield, 3,693
Passer Rating: QB Baker Mayfield, 90.6
Rushing Yards: RB Bucky Irving, 588
Receptions: WR Emeka Egbuka, 63
Receiving Yards: WR Emeka Egbuka, 938
Interceptions: CB Jamel Dean*, 3
Sacks: OLB Yaya Diaby, 7.0
Tackles: LB Lavonte David*, 114
* No longer with the team.
Browns:
Points Scored: K Andre Szmyt, 97
Touchdowns: TE Harold Fannin/RB Quinshon Judkins, 7
Passing Yards: QB Shedeur Sanders, 1,400
Passer Rating: QB Dillon Gabriel, 80.0
Rushing Yards: RB Quinshon Judkins, 827
Receptions: TE Harold Fannin, 72
Receiving Yards: TE Harold Fannin, 731
Interceptions: LB Devin Bush*, 3
Sacks: DE Myles Garrett, 23.0
Tackles: LB Carson Schwesinger, 146
* No longer with the team.
TEAM STAT RANKINGS (final 2025)
Buccaneers:
Scoring Offense: 17th (22.4 ppg)
Total Offense: 21st (320.4 ypg)
Rushing Offense: 21st (114.5 ypg)
Passing Offense: 20th (205.9 ypg)
First Downs Per Game: t-16th (19.5)
Third-Down Pct.: 10th (41.2%)
Sacks Per Pass Attempt Allowed: 15th (6.81%)
Red Zone TD Pct.: 23rd (54.0%)
Scoring Defense: 21st (24.2 ppg)
Total Defense: 19th (337.2 ypg)
Rushing Defense: 5th (99.1 ypg)
Passing Defense: 27th (238.2 ypg)
First Downs Allowed Per Game: 11th (18.5)
Third-Down Pct. Allowed: 15th (39.5%)
Sacks Per Pass Attempt: 24th (6.51%)
Red Zone TD Pct. Allowed: 32nd (69.8%)
Turnover Margin: 6th (+7)
Browns:
Scoring Offense: 31st (16.4 ppg)
Total Offense: 30th (262.1 ypg)
Rushing Offense: 27th (97.0 ypg)
Passing Offense: 31st (165.1 ypg)
First Downs Per Game: 30th (15.8)
Third-Down Pct.: 29th (33.6%)
Sacks Per Pass Attempt Allowed: 25th (9.14%)
Red Zone TD Pct.: 25th (52.6)
Scoring Defense: 14th (22.3 ppg)
Total Defense: 4th (283.6 ypg)
Rushing Defense: 16th (116.4 ypg)
Passing Defense: 3rd (167.2 ypg)
First Downs Allowed Per Game: t-2nd (16.8)
Third-Down Pct. Allowed: t-7th (36.3%)
Sacks Per Pass Attempt: 3rd (10.88%)
Red Zone TD Pct. Allowed: 18th (58.0%)
Turnover Margin: t-27th (-7)
WHAT TO WATCH FOR
• A Tampa Bay victory on Sunday would be notable for General Manager Jason Licht in that it would be the team's 100th victory, including playoffs, since he stepped into his current post in 2014. He would become the first general manager in franchise history to reach 100 wins.
• Baker Mayfield is three touchdown passes away from reaching 200 in his career in the regular season. He could become just the 16th quarterback in NFL annals to hit that mark in 125 or fewer games played.
• Mayfield climbed up two spots on the Bucs' all-time pass completions chart in Week One, increasing his total to 1,137 and thus passing Trent Dilfer (1,117) for fifth place and Vinny Testaverde (1,126) for fourth place. With another eight completions on Sunday he would also move past Josh Freeman (1,144) into third place.
• Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. has nine career interceptions. With one more, he would become just the 16th defensive back in NFL history to combine 10 interceptions with at least 15 sacks and at least 500 tackles. Only five of those 16 were able to do so in their first seven seasons: Bill Bates, Dave Duerson, Rondey Harrison, Derwin James and Adrian Wilson.
• Rookie linebacker Josiah Trotter notably became the first player in NFL history to record a pick-six and a sack in his first career game. As such, he now has the opportunity to become the first Buccaneer ever to have an interception in each of his first two games, and just the second Buccaneer ever to have a sack in each of his first two games, joining Santana Dotson (1992).
NOTABLY QUOTABLE
• Head Coach Todd Bowles on what he wants to see from OLB Rueben Bain Jr. from Week 1 to Week 2: "Really just play fast and not feel like he has to make every play – just settle down and play within the defense, which he started out doing. He'll get back to that, and he'll be fine."
• Quarterback Baker Mayfield on Browns second-year linebacker Carson Schwesinger, the reigning Defensive Rookie of the Year, and Buccaneers rookie linebacker Josiah Trotter: "I think everybody in the NFL saw last year what a smart player he is. For a rookie to be able to adapt and play and read out plays at a high level – that's kind of what you saw out of Trot in Week One. Just a high football IQ, guys that trust their instincts, shoot the gap, make aggressive plays, but there also just fundamentally sound. They're not going to be out of position or have bad technique. So, yeah, great player and he's only going to continue to get better and better."
• Wide receiver Emeka Egbuka on Jalen McMillan practicing fully during Wednesday's practice and what he adds to the offense: Yeah, he's super dynamic. He's a down-the-field threat. [He has] great routes and is always going to get open. [He has] consistent hands. [He has] kind of just everything you want out of a wide receiver. [He] just makes us that much more difficult to guard. I think we have a lot of dynamic pieces. You talk about Bucky [Irving] in the way that he not only ran the ball, but caught the ball to the backfield. Kenny [Gainwell] being able to do the same thing, run and catch out of the backfield. Then obviously our receivers being super dynamic in that way. We have a quarterback who's able to rush the ball the way he does and a tight end who can't go under the radar either. We have a lot of pieces. We just [have] to continue to find our niche and stack days and weeks."
• Running back Bucky Irving on what it means to be involved in the pass game: "I mean, it's always a pleasure, man. [They are] kind of similar things that I did in college and also my rookie year here. Just catching the ball out of the backfield, being more verbal in the pass game, just being able to know that I'm an outlet for the quarterback…Whenever he needs me, I'm down there for a check down."
• Cornerback Benjamin Morrison on how it felt being able to capitalize on the opportunity to play during Week 1: "Yeah, I mean, this is the game I love. At the end of the day, I love football. I grew up this way. I never saw myself doing anything else. Just being out there, being confident in myself, being confident in the Lord who's blessing all these abilities, and just going out there and playing football, having fun. I mean, that's all I can ask for."
• Mayfield on what he liked most about the offense after reviewing the film from Week 1: "We were efficient in the early-down stuff. Obviously, we were 50% on third downs. A lot of those were pretty manageable third downs, but [we] really executed well. So, I think the run game [on] early downs was good. Obviously, we got behind in the score [and] we had to throw a little bit more than we wanted to. But the guys up front, I think running-wise, [were] great, and [we had] efficiency in the early-down pass game – guys getting to the right spots and being able to distribute that."
View pictures from Tampa Bay Buccaneers practice during Week 2 of the 2026 NFL Season.