2026 Game Preview: Buccaneers-Bengals, Week 1

INDIVIDUAL STAT LEADERS (final 2025)

Buccaneers:

Points Scored: K Chase McLauglin, 128

Touchdowns: RB Sean Tucker, 8

Passing Yards: QB Baker Mayfield, 3,693

Passer Rating: QB Baker Mayfield, 90.6

Rushing Yards: RB Bucky Irving, 588

Receptions: WR Emeka Egbuka, 63

Receiving Yards: WR Emeka Egbuka, 938

Interceptions: CB Jamel Dean*, 3

Sacks: OLB Yaya Diaby, 7.0

Tackles: LB Lavonte David*, 114

* No longer with the team.

Bengals:

Points Scored: K Evan Mc Pherson, 116

Touchdowns: RB Chase Brown/WR Tee Higgins, 11

Passing Yards: QB Joe Burrow, 1,809

Passer Rating: QB Joe Burrow, 100.7

Rushing Yards: RB Chase Brown, 1,019

Receptions: WR Ja'Marr Chase, 125

Receiving Yards: WR Ja'Marr Chase, 1,412

Interceptions: S Jordan Battle, 4

Sacks: DE Myles Murphy, 5.5

Tackles: S Jordan Battle, 112

TEAM STAT RANKINGS (final 2025)

Buccaneers:

Scoring Offense: 17th (22.4 ppg)

Total Offense: 21st (320.4 ypg)

Rushing Offense: 21st (114.5 ypg)

Passing Offense: 20th (205.9 ypg)

First Downs Per Game: t-16th (19.5)

Third-Down Pct.: 10th (41.2%)

Sacks Per Pass Attempt Allowed: 15th (6.81%)

Red Zone TD Pct.: 23rd (54.0%)

Scoring Defense: 21st (24.2 ppg)

Total Defense: 19th (337.2 ypg)

Rushing Defense: 5th (99.1 ypg)

Passing Defense: 27th (238.2 ypg)

First Downs Allowed Per Game: 11th (18.5)

Third-Down Pct. Allowed: 15th (39.5%)

Sacks Per Pass Attempt: 24th (6.51%)

Red Zone TD Pct. Allowed: 32nd (69.8%)

Turnover Margin: 6th (+7)

Bengals:

Scoring Offense: 12th (24.4 ppg)

Total Offense: 17th (329.2 ypg)

Rushing Offense: 29th (93.6 ypg)

Passing Offense: 6th (235.6 ypg)

First Downs Per Game: t-8th (20.7)

Third-Down Pct.: 5th (43.4%)

Sacks Per Pass Attempt Allowed: 10th (5.63%)

Red Zone TD Pct.: 2nd (66.7)

Scoring Defense: 30th (28.9 ppg)

Total Defense: 31st (380.9 ypg)

Rushing Defense: 32nd (147.1 ypg)

Passing Defense: 26th (233.8 ypg)

First Downs Allowed Per Game: 26th (20.8)

Third-Down Pct. Allowed: 28th (43.4%)

Sacks Per Pass Attempt: 23rd (6.55%)

Red Zone TD Pct. Allowed: 24th (62.9%)

Turnover Margin: t-19th (-3)

WHAT TO WATCH FOR

• The Buccaneers have won their season opener in each of Head Coach Todd Bowles' first four seasons at the helm. If they can extend that streak on Sunday with a win over the Bengals, Bowles will become just the fourth head coach since 2000 to win his first five Week One games with a new team. That was previously accomplished by John Harbaugh in Baltimore (2008-12), Sean McVay with the Los Angeles Rams (2017-21) and Nick Sirianni in Philadelphia (2021-25).

• A Tampa Bay victory would also be notable for General Manager Jason Licht in that it would be the team's 100th victory, including playoffs, since he stepped into his current post in 2014. He would become the first general manager in franchise history to reach 100 wins.

• Baker Mayfield is three touchdown passes away from reaching 200 in his career in the regular season. He could become just the 16th quarterback in NFL annals to hit that mark in 125 or fewer games played.

• Mayfield will also be climbing the team's career completions list in the weeks to come. He starts the season with 1,114 completions as a Buccaneer, which means he needs four to pass Trent Dilfer (1,117) for fifth place, 13 to pass Vinny Testaverde (1,126) for fourth and 31 to pass Josh Freeman (1,144) for third.

• Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. has nine career interceptions. With one more, he would become just the 16th defensive back in NFL history to combine 10 interceptions with at least 15 sacks and at least 500 tackles. Only five of those 16 were able to do so in their first seven seasons: Bill Bates, Dave Duerson, Rondey Harrison, Derwin James and Adrian Wilson.

NOTABLY QUOTABLE

• Head Coach Todd Bowles on preparing Bucs cornerbacks Zyon McCollum and Jacob Parrishto face Cincinnati wide receivers Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins: "Obviously their strengths are the biggest thing, but, you know, Zyon and Parrish have strengths as well. It's easy to talk about them, hard to stop them. That's what I say every week – easy to talk about them, hard to stop them. We have to play our game. We can't get so caught up in who they are as opposed to worrying about executing our scheme."

• Quarterback Baker Mayfield on his excitement about the offense heading into this season: "It starts with the guys up front. I mean, the unit they have put together, it's one of the best in the league. They're excited to be able to play with each other again. It starts with them. They run the offense, they run the show and [we] go from there. But yeah, the weapons that we have…Chris Godwin looks like the best version of Chris Godwin I've seen and [I'm] really excited about that. Emeka Egbuka taking another step from year one to year two. Bucky [Irving] is healthy. Kenneth Gainwell has been a huge addition for us. Tez Johnson is going to take some steps, Jalen McMillan, Ted Hurst [III], Cade Otton, Payne Durham, Bauer Sharp is another new addition…It's fun to come to work every day when you have weapons like that and to have the familiarity with Zac Robinson in the past and just to see what he's doing, personnel-wise, moving people around. We don't know what we're going to be best at yet, but that's the fun part of when you have weapons like this – what's going to truly be our foundation throughout the season? I don't know. We'll adapt, but we have options."

• Linebacker Alex Anzalone on what he thinks makes a quarterback elite from his perspective as a veteran linebacker: "Yeah, I think the number one thing is decision-making accuracy. As a defender, if a quarterback is very accurate and knows where to go with the ball, I think that makes it hard to cover. It makes it hard to do certain things. Then you throw in the dynamic of being able to extend plays and that's what really makes a quarterback difficult to play against."

• Guard Ben Bredeson on RB Bucky Irving's ability to run the ball: "Yeah, he's able to make us right sometimes. Playing offensive line as a group, you want to block every single play perfectly and have the back hit the hole like it's drawn on paper, but it's not always like that. Bucky is a phenomenal athlete where he is able to make a guy miss or set up a block for us and, like you said, sometimes he's cutting it out the backside where the ball is technically not supposed to go, but he's making great plays and has that speed to be able to get out there. He provides a nice extra element for us and just like I was talking about Baker [Mayfield], he makes our running game very exciting."

• General Manager Jason Licht on being able to secure extensions for both Baker Mayfield and Vita Vea: "Yeah, it was great. It was awesome. I'm glad it all worked out, trust me, for many, many reasons. So, we're all very, very excited here. I can't begin to tell you how thrilled we are."