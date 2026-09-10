2026 Game Preview: Buccaneers-Bengals, Week 1

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Cincinnati Bengals will meet at Paycor Stadium on Sunday to kick off their respective 2026 campaigns, and there are some parallels to be drawn as to how each team has arrived at this point.
The Buccaneers, seeking a fifth-straight NFC South title in 2025, saw a promising 6-2 start devolve amid relentless injuries and late-game miscues to an 8-9 finish and playoff exclusion. The Bengals, still trying to fully recapture the form that took them to the Super Bowl in 2021 and the AFC Championship Game in 2022, finally got off to a good start last September at 2-0 but a Joe Burrow toe injury that cost the star quarterback nine games was the main factor in their subsequent slide to 6-11.
In response, both teams identified some major concerns on defense and went to great lengths to address them during the 2026 offseason. The Bengals, who lost three games in 2025 in which they scored 34 or more points, began a full rebuild by trading the 10th-overall pick in this year's draft to the Giants for nose tackle Dexter Lawrence. With that key piece in place the team continued to reload with such veteran defenders as Jonathan Allen, Boye Mafe, Bryan Cook and Kyle Dugger and used their first pick in the draft on edge rusher Cashius Howell. Cincinnati's run defense ranked last in the league in 2026 but their additions in the middle should make that a much more stout unit.
"They're strong, they're very disruptive, and we know that's going to be a challenge," said Buccaneers Head Coach Todd Bowles. "It's probably going to be like that every week. You don't get [any] days off in this league come Sunday, so we've got to prepare the right way, and we've got to fight them, and we've got to rise to the challenge."
The Buccaneers also dipped into free agency a bit more than usual to address a couple defensive hot spots, landing linebacker Alex Anzalone, edge rusher Al-Quadin Muhammad and defensive linemen A'Shawn Robinson and Rakeem Nuñez-Roches. The goal was to build a bigger, nastier and more accountable defense and the difference was notable during training camp. Quarterback Baker Mayfield is looking forward to his first opportunity to play with that defense in its full form for a full 60 minutes.
"Upgrades everywhere between culture, depth up front in the defensive line," said Mayfield. "We've got some guys that can make truly game-changing plays. Anzalone has been an incredible leader – obviously, he got voted a team captain just getting here – he's been an incredible leader with a lot of experience. Josiah Trotter, I've mentioned him a lot, he's an animal – I'm looking forward to seeing what he does. Rueben Bain is just all ball. It's fun to see Rueben go to work. ... I mean, it's the group of guys that they've put together, and they all feed off that energy together and they play for each other. It's been extremely competitive. I'm excited for those guys to cut it loose."
The Bengals' offense simply needed to get Burrow back in the mix and comes back in 2026 essentially intact. The quartet of Burrows, running back Chase Brown and wideouts Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins is as dangerous of an offensive core as there is in the NFL. The Buccaneers could also get back to their dominant 2024 form on offense with the return to health of Mayfield, running back Bucky Irving, wide receivers Chris Godwin and Jalen McMillan and essentially the entire offensive line. They did, however, lose Mike Evans and make some key additions in running back Kenny Gainwell and rookie wide receiver Ted Hurst III.
All of which could lead to a shootout in Cincinnati on Sunday. The Bucs will try their best to avoid that but no it will be a significant test for the defense to kick the season off.
"Big challenge, huge challenge," said Bowles. "I mean, those guys have been together for a long time in that offense. Burrow and Chase have been together since college, so they've been doing it for a long time. [They are] very precise, know each other very well – not just those two, but Higgins and the rest of the guys as well, Brown, the rest of the team, very good chemistry there, very good chemistry there. We've just got to line up and be very sound at what we do, and we've got to make plays."
According to the NFL, since 1990 teams that start a season 1-0 have made the playoffs 54.3% of the team, while teams that start 0-1 have made it 25.3% of the team. There is, therefore, plenty to play for in Week One, even if there is a very long way to go. Both the Buccaneers and Bengals, hungry for a return to the playoffs, will seek to get their journeys off to a good start.
GAME AND BROADCAST DETAILS
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (0-0) at Cincinnati Bengals (0-0)
Sunday, September 13, 1:00 p.m. ET
Paycor Stadium (capacity: 65,536)
Cincinnati, Ohio
Television: FOX
TV Broadcast Team: Kevin Kugler (play-by-play), Daryl Johnston (analyst), Allison Williams (reporter)
Radio: 98Rock (WXTB, 97.9 FM), Flagship Station
Radio Broadcast Team: Tony Castricone (play-by-play), Dave Moore (analyst), Jay Recher (reporter)
Spanish Radio: 96.1 Caliente
Spanish Radio Broadcast Team: Martin Gramática, Santiago Gramática
ALL-TIME HEAD-TO-HEAD SERIES
The Buccaneers and Bengals have only 13 games to review in their all-time history with each other, but that baker's dozen of meet-ups has provided plenty of entertainment.
At one point, the Buccaneers had a 7-3 lead in the series for a .700 winning percentage that was their best against any opponent. Unfortunately, the Bengals have won the last three to close the gap significantly and it's now the Buffalo Bills against whom the Buccaneers have their firmest grip on the series at .571.
The two teams most recently met during the 2022 season, when Cincinnati came to Tampa and left with a 34-23 victory. The Bucs had a 17-12 lead in the third quarter and Tom Brady threw for three touchdowns (two to Russell Gage) but Joe Burrow exploded for four second-half touchdown passes as the Bengals scored 28 unanswered points to pull away.
Despite the relative paucity of games in the series, it does feature one massive blowout by each team. The Bengals beat the Bucs in Cincinnati, 56-23, in 1989 in what remains the fourth-highest scoring game in their franchise history. Boomer Esiason threw five touchdown passes against no interceptions, and then Erik Wilhelm came in to add one more, with Tim McGee, Rodney Holman and Eddie Brown all scoring twice. In the final week of the 1998 season, the Buccaneers secured their most lopsided road shutout in team history, steamrolling the Bengals, 35-0, and in the process keeping their faint playoff hopes alive. Unfortunately, a win by the Cardinals while the Buccaneers were flying back home got Arizona into the dance instead of Tampa Bay. Mike Alstott scored three rushing touchdowns in that one.
The Buccaneers also trounced the Bengals in Cincinnati, 35-7, in their 2002 playoff season, with Shelton Quarles returning an interception for a touchdown, but there have been some squeakers in the series, too. In fact, eight of the 13 games have been decided by six points or fewer, including six by three points for fewer. That latter group includes the last four meetings before the 2022 contest, as the final margin in those games were one, three, one and three points, respectively.
The Buccaneers reeled of a streak of six straight wins in the series from 1995 through 2010. After that 56-23 blowout loss in 1989, the Bucs had to wait six years for a shot at evening the score, and in 1995 they beat the Bengals, 19-16, thanks to four Michael Husted field goals, two of them in the fourth quarter. The interesting part of that pair of games is that Sam Wyche was the winning head coach in both of them, helming the Bengals in 1989 and the Buccaneers in 1995.
Prior to 2022, the most recent Bucs-Bengals tilt was a 37-34 shootout in Cincinnati in 2018, a game the Bucs lost despite racking up 576 yards of offense, including 450 net passing yards. Ryan Fitzpatrick relieved starter Jameis Winston after Jessie Bates returned Winston's fourth interception for a touchdown and led the Bucs to 17 unanswered points to tie the game at 34-34 with a minute left in regulation. One of those scores was a 72-yard touchdown pass to Mike Evans, still the second-longest play in Evans' illustrious career. However, Andy Dalton was able to maneuver the Bengals into possession for a walk-off Randy Bullock 44-yard field goal.
When the Bucs and Bengals last met, it was a significant outlier from how the rest of the all-time series had unfolded. The Buccaneers won the Super Bowl at the end of the 2020 season and the Bengals were in the Super Bowl at the end of the 2021 campaign, so both teams had serious title aspirations in 2022. Prior to that, however, none of the first 11 meetings in the series came in a season in which both teams would go on to make the playoffs. In fact, only two of the 11 came in a season in which either team made the playoffs. For the Bucs, that was the aforementioned 2002 blowout, which helped Cincinnati finish the season 2-14. For the Bengals, that was the 2014 meeting which ended in their favor, 14-13, after a Josh McCown two-minute drill fizzled just across midfield thanks in part to a rare 12-men-on-the-field penalty against the offense that erased a 21-yard catch by Louis Murphy.
NOTABLE CONNECTIONS
• Cincinnati Head Coach Zac Taylor signed with the Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent in 2007 after finishing his collegiate career at the University of Nebraska. He was waived prior to the start of training camp and did not return to the NFL as a player.
• Bengals tight end Tanner Hudson originally entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the Buccaneers in 2018. He split most of the next three seasons between the practice squad and active roster in Tampa, seeing action in 20 games and collecting five receptions for 67 yards. He is currently on Cincinnati's practice squad.
• Quarterback Josh Johnson, who is in his second stint with the Bengals and is currently on the practice squad, has enjoyed a remarkably long NFL career that has included regular-season action with seven different teams and roster spots with multiple other organizations. It all started in Tampa in 2009, as the Buccaneers made Johnson a fifth-round draft pick that year. He spent three seasons with Tampa Bay, making five starts as a rookie.
View images of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' matchups throughout the years vs. the Cincinnati Bengals
SENIOR COACHING STAFFS
Tampa Bay:
• Head Coach Todd Bowles
• Offensive Coordinator Zac Robinson
• Run Game Coordinator/Offensive Line Coach Kevin Carberry
• Pass Game Coordinator (OFF) T.J. Yates
• Pass Game Coordinator (DEF) George Edwards
• Run Game Coordinator/Outside Linebackers Coach Larry Foote
• Special Teams Coordinator Danny Smith
Cincinnati:
• Head Coach Zac Taylor
• Offensive Coordinator Dan Pitcher
• Defensive Coordinator Al Golden
• Assistant Head Coach/Special Teams Coordinator Darrin Simmons
KEY 2026 ROSTER ADDITIONS
Buccaneers:
• LB Alex Anzalone (UFA)
• OLB Rueben Bain Jr. (1st-round draft pick)
• DL DeMonte Capehart (5th-round draft pick)
• RB Kenneth Gainwell (UFA)
• CB Ayden Garnes (UDFA)
• WR Ted Hurst III (3rd-round draft pick)
• S Miles Killebrew (UFA)
• CB Kevin Knowles (W-KC)
• OLB Al-Quadin Muhammad (UFA)
• DL Rakeem Nuñez-Roches (UFA)
• DL A'Shawn Robinson (FA)
• LB Christian Rozeboom (UFA)
• DB Keionte Scott (3rd-round draft pick)
• TE Bauer Sharp (6th-round draft pick)
• WR David Sills (FA…currently on injured reserve)
• G Billy Schrauth (5th-round draft pick)
• T Justin Skule (UFA)
• LB Jeremiah Trotter (2nd-round draft pick)
Bengals:
• DT Jonathan Allen (UFA)
• LB Swayze Bozeman (W-NYG)
• S Bryan Cook (UFA)
• CB Tacario Davis (3rd-round draft pick)
• S Kyle Dugger (UFA)
• TE Jack Endries (7th-round draft pick)
• T Myles Hinton (W-PHI)
• DE Cashius Howell (2nd-round draft pick)
• DT Dexter Lawrence (T-NYG)
• C Connor Lew (4th-round draft pick)
• DE Boye Mafe (UFA)
• WR/KR Dohnte Meyers (FA)
• DT Landon Robinson (7th-round draft pick)
• WR Colbie Young (4th-round draft pick)
ADDITIONAL 2026 CHANGES/DEVELOPMENTS OF NOTE
Buccaneers:
• The Buccaneers brought in a quartet of new coaches on the offensive side of the ball, beginning with Offensive Coordinator Zac Robinson, who replaces Josh Grizzard. Robinson came to Tampa after two seasons in the same role for the Atlanta Falcons on Raheem Morris' staff, and he has coaching roots with the L.A. Rams in the Sean McVay system. The Buccaneers also hired T.J. Yates, who worked with Robinson in Atlanta, as their new pass game coordinator and brought in Chandler Whitmer from the college ranks to be the quarterbacks coach. Whitmer spent the 2025 season with Indiana, helping Fernando Mendoza win the Heisman Trophy and the Hoosiers capture their first national championship. Ken Zampese also joined Todd Bowles' staff as a senior offensive assistant/pass game specialist.
• Tampa Bay also made a significant change in another phase of the game, hiring long-time NFL special teams guru Danny Smith to coordinate that crew. Smith has more than three decades of coaching experience in the NFL, including 29 as a special teams coordinator, the last 13 with Mike Tomlin in Pittsburgh. Luke Smith, Danny's nephew, also followed him from Pittsburgh to Tampa to serve as the Bucs' assistant special teams coach.
• The Bucs also might a couple changes on their defensive coaching staff, including the hiring of Marcus West to be the new defensive line coach. In addition, Tim Atkins and Rashad Johnson were promoted from previous positions to safeties coach and cornerbacks coach, respectively.
• A franchise era ended early in 2026 when two long-time Buccaneer icons, wide receiver Mike Evans and Lavonte David, left the team. Evans signed with the San Francisco 49ers as an unrestricted free agent, ending an illustrious 12-year run in Tampa in which he completely rewrote the team's receiving record book, moved into the top 10 in NFL history in career touchdown catches and became the first player ever to begin a career with 11 straight 1,000-yard receiving seasons. David retired following a 14-year career – making him one of only three Buccaneers to play at least 14 seasons in Tampa – in which he tied Hall of Famer Derrick Brooks for the most tackles in team annals. Both Evans and David are potential Hall of Famers as well and are considered two of the most accomplished figures in Buccaneers history.
• In August, the Buccaneers and defensive lineman Vita Vea agreed to a contract extension that runs through the 2027 season. Vea, the 12th overall pick in the 2018 draft, has recorded 35.0 sacks, eighth most in franchise history, and has been a linchpin in one of the league's best run defenses while earning two Pro Bowl invitations.
Bengals:
• Three-time Pro Bowl quarterback Joe Burrow is ready to go in 2026 after missing nine games last year due to a severe turf toe injury. The last time Burrow played a full season, in 2024, he led the NFL in completions (460), pass attempts (652), passing yards (4,918) and touchdown passes (43). Burrow has played 16 or more games in three of his six seasons so far, and Cincinnati finished with a winning record in all three of those seasons.
• With the offense in good shape and Burrow healthy, the Bengals focused most of their 2026 offseason on revamping the defense in Al Golden's second year as the coordinator. Followingthe expected departure of edge rusher Trey Hendrickson, the Bengals honed in on recently-minted Super Bowl champion Boye Mafe, giving the former Seahawk edge rusher a three-year $60 million deal. Mafe had just 2.0 sacks last year after getting 15.0 in the previous two campaigns combined, but his pressure rate remained high. The Bengals then addressed the back end of their defense by landing safety Bryan Cook from the Chiefs on a three-year, $40 million pact. Cincinnati also signed veteran defensive tackle Jonathan Allen, who is expected to step directly into the starting lineup.
• Cincinnati's biggest move on defense, however, was the April trade for former New York Giants star nose tackle Dexter Lawrence. The Bengals gave up the 10th-overall pick in this year's draft to land a three-time Pro Bowler who posted a 9.0-sack campaign as recently as 2024.
INJURY REPORT
Key:
DNP: Did not participate in practice
LP: Limited participation in practice
FP: Full participation in practice
NL: Not listed
Buccaneers:
• OLB Rueben Bain Jr. (shoulder) – WEDS: LP
• WR Emeka Egbuka (toe) – WEDS: FP
• WR Jalen McMillan (knee) – WEDS: LP
• LB Christian Rozeboom (foot) – WEDS: LP
• G Billy Schrauth (knee) – WEDS: FP
• T Justin Skule (oblique) – WEDS: LP
• RB Sean Tucker (hamstring) – WEDS: DNP
Bengals:
• WR Ja'Marr Chase (knee) – WEDS: FP
• TE Tee Higgins (foot) – WEDS: FP
• DE Shemar Stewart (knee) – WEDS: FP
WEATHER FORECAST
Partly sunny, widely separated thunderstorms. High of 86, low of 67, 55% chance of rain, winds out of the SSW at 6 mph.
GAME REFEREE
Head referee: John Hussey (25th season, 12th as referee)
BETTING LINE
• Favorite: Bengals (-3.5)
• Over/Under: 50.5
INDIVIDUAL STAT LEADERS (final 2025)
Buccaneers:
Points Scored: K Chase McLauglin, 128
Touchdowns: RB Sean Tucker, 8
Passing Yards: QB Baker Mayfield, 3,693
Passer Rating: QB Baker Mayfield, 90.6
Rushing Yards: RB Bucky Irving, 588
Receptions: WR Emeka Egbuka, 63
Receiving Yards: WR Emeka Egbuka, 938
Interceptions: CB Jamel Dean*, 3
Sacks: OLB Yaya Diaby, 7.0
Tackles: LB Lavonte David*, 114
* No longer with the team.
Bengals:
Points Scored: K Evan Mc Pherson, 116
Touchdowns: RB Chase Brown/WR Tee Higgins, 11
Passing Yards: QB Joe Burrow, 1,809
Passer Rating: QB Joe Burrow, 100.7
Rushing Yards: RB Chase Brown, 1,019
Receptions: WR Ja'Marr Chase, 125
Receiving Yards: WR Ja'Marr Chase, 1,412
Interceptions: S Jordan Battle, 4
Sacks: DE Myles Murphy, 5.5
Tackles: S Jordan Battle, 112
TEAM STAT RANKINGS (final 2025)
Buccaneers:
Scoring Offense: 17th (22.4 ppg)
Total Offense: 21st (320.4 ypg)
Rushing Offense: 21st (114.5 ypg)
Passing Offense: 20th (205.9 ypg)
First Downs Per Game: t-16th (19.5)
Third-Down Pct.: 10th (41.2%)
Sacks Per Pass Attempt Allowed: 15th (6.81%)
Red Zone TD Pct.: 23rd (54.0%)
Scoring Defense: 21st (24.2 ppg)
Total Defense: 19th (337.2 ypg)
Rushing Defense: 5th (99.1 ypg)
Passing Defense: 27th (238.2 ypg)
First Downs Allowed Per Game: 11th (18.5)
Third-Down Pct. Allowed: 15th (39.5%)
Sacks Per Pass Attempt: 24th (6.51%)
Red Zone TD Pct. Allowed: 32nd (69.8%)
Turnover Margin: 6th (+7)
Bengals:
Scoring Offense: 12th (24.4 ppg)
Total Offense: 17th (329.2 ypg)
Rushing Offense: 29th (93.6 ypg)
Passing Offense: 6th (235.6 ypg)
First Downs Per Game: t-8th (20.7)
Third-Down Pct.: 5th (43.4%)
Sacks Per Pass Attempt Allowed: 10th (5.63%)
Red Zone TD Pct.: 2nd (66.7)
Scoring Defense: 30th (28.9 ppg)
Total Defense: 31st (380.9 ypg)
Rushing Defense: 32nd (147.1 ypg)
Passing Defense: 26th (233.8 ypg)
First Downs Allowed Per Game: 26th (20.8)
Third-Down Pct. Allowed: 28th (43.4%)
Sacks Per Pass Attempt: 23rd (6.55%)
Red Zone TD Pct. Allowed: 24th (62.9%)
Turnover Margin: t-19th (-3)
WHAT TO WATCH FOR
• The Buccaneers have won their season opener in each of Head Coach Todd Bowles' first four seasons at the helm. If they can extend that streak on Sunday with a win over the Bengals, Bowles will become just the fourth head coach since 2000 to win his first five Week One games with a new team. That was previously accomplished by John Harbaugh in Baltimore (2008-12), Sean McVay with the Los Angeles Rams (2017-21) and Nick Sirianni in Philadelphia (2021-25).
• A Tampa Bay victory would also be notable for General Manager Jason Licht in that it would be the team's 100th victory, including playoffs, since he stepped into his current post in 2014. He would become the first general manager in franchise history to reach 100 wins.
• Baker Mayfield is three touchdown passes away from reaching 200 in his career in the regular season. He could become just the 16th quarterback in NFL annals to hit that mark in 125 or fewer games played.
• Mayfield will also be climbing the team's career completions list in the weeks to come. He starts the season with 1,114 completions as a Buccaneer, which means he needs four to pass Trent Dilfer (1,117) for fifth place, 13 to pass Vinny Testaverde (1,126) for fourth and 31 to pass Josh Freeman (1,144) for third.
• Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. has nine career interceptions. With one more, he would become just the 16th defensive back in NFL history to combine 10 interceptions with at least 15 sacks and at least 500 tackles. Only five of those 16 were able to do so in their first seven seasons: Bill Bates, Dave Duerson, Rondey Harrison, Derwin James and Adrian Wilson.
NOTABLY QUOTABLE
• Head Coach Todd Bowles on preparing Bucs cornerbacks Zyon McCollum and Jacob Parrishto face Cincinnati wide receivers Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins: "Obviously their strengths are the biggest thing, but, you know, Zyon and Parrish have strengths as well. It's easy to talk about them, hard to stop them. That's what I say every week – easy to talk about them, hard to stop them. We have to play our game. We can't get so caught up in who they are as opposed to worrying about executing our scheme."
• Quarterback Baker Mayfield on his excitement about the offense heading into this season: "It starts with the guys up front. I mean, the unit they have put together, it's one of the best in the league. They're excited to be able to play with each other again. It starts with them. They run the offense, they run the show and [we] go from there. But yeah, the weapons that we have…Chris Godwin looks like the best version of Chris Godwin I've seen and [I'm] really excited about that. Emeka Egbuka taking another step from year one to year two. Bucky [Irving] is healthy. Kenneth Gainwell has been a huge addition for us. Tez Johnson is going to take some steps, Jalen McMillan, Ted Hurst [III], Cade Otton, Payne Durham, Bauer Sharp is another new addition…It's fun to come to work every day when you have weapons like that and to have the familiarity with Zac Robinson in the past and just to see what he's doing, personnel-wise, moving people around. We don't know what we're going to be best at yet, but that's the fun part of when you have weapons like this – what's going to truly be our foundation throughout the season? I don't know. We'll adapt, but we have options."
• Linebacker Alex Anzalone on what he thinks makes a quarterback elite from his perspective as a veteran linebacker: "Yeah, I think the number one thing is decision-making accuracy. As a defender, if a quarterback is very accurate and knows where to go with the ball, I think that makes it hard to cover. It makes it hard to do certain things. Then you throw in the dynamic of being able to extend plays and that's what really makes a quarterback difficult to play against."
• Guard Ben Bredeson on RB Bucky Irving's ability to run the ball: "Yeah, he's able to make us right sometimes. Playing offensive line as a group, you want to block every single play perfectly and have the back hit the hole like it's drawn on paper, but it's not always like that. Bucky is a phenomenal athlete where he is able to make a guy miss or set up a block for us and, like you said, sometimes he's cutting it out the backside where the ball is technically not supposed to go, but he's making great plays and has that speed to be able to get out there. He provides a nice extra element for us and just like I was talking about Baker [Mayfield], he makes our running game very exciting."
• General Manager Jason Licht on being able to secure extensions for both Baker Mayfield and Vita Vea: "Yeah, it was great. It was awesome. I'm glad it all worked out, trust me, for many, many reasons. So, we're all very, very excited here. I can't begin to tell you how thrilled we are."
• Bowles on his level of confidence in the team's depth at outside linebacker: "I feel like I don't have reserves for the first time. I feel like all five of them can play if need be on first, second down, and third down as well. All of them are good pass rushers in their own right and have special things they do. 'Mo' (Al-Quadin Muhammad) has been outstanding, bringing him in. He can do a lot of things for us. Every time you put 'Nelly' (Anthony Nelson) in, he makes plays. David [Walker] coming on after being out with the knee last year and showing what he can do in the preseason…Obviously, [he needs to] get the scheme down a little bit more, but there'll be some packages for him this year as well. All three of them can go in and play and you feel comfortable about it."