Baker Mayfield Raises Standard of Offense & More | Bucs Blitz

Offensive Catalyst

On Tuesday, the Buccaneers agreed to terms on a multi-year contract extension with quarterback Baker Mayfield, making him the highest-paid player in franchise history. Mayfield, the Bucs' offensive igniter, ranks third in the NFL in passing yards (12,237) and second in passing touchdowns (95) since arriving in 2023. Over his 51 regular season starts for Tampa Bay over the previous three seasons, Mayfield has completed 1,114 of 1,679 passes (66.3%) and posted a 97.4 passer rating.

Mayfield, who was voted a team captain for the fourth consecutive year, has established single-season career highs in completions, passing yards, passing touchdowns, completion percentage, passer rating and rushing yards since arriving in Tampa Bay. He has set Buccaneers single-season records for completion percentage (71.4%) and passer rating (106.8) and currently ranks second in franchise history in passer rating (97.4) and completion percentage (66.3%), third in passing touchdowns (95), sixth in completions (1,114) and seventh in passing yards (12,237).

With elite improvisation skills and stellar arm talent, Mayfield sets the tone. The accurate gunslinger can zip the ball to all three levels of the field and puts the team on his back. Mayfield's tough disposition on the field has not only endeared himself to teammates, but to the heart of Tampa Bay.

"He has earned it," described guard Ben Bredeson. "As we all see, he is a phenomenal leader and teammate and great friend and cannot say enough good things about him and just really happy for him…he is a catalyst out there. We see him and he brings the energy and it brings everybody else up. It makes you want to play harder for him and harder with him and if he is going to put his body on the line for us and lower his shoulder and do that, we have to match that every single play. He is a blast to play with and a blast to block for."

Badge of Honor

The Buccaneers solidified the middle of the defense in free agency following the retirement of Lavonte David with veteran pickup Alex Anzalone. Anzalone, touted for his physicality and grit on the field that were emblematic of the city of Detroit and the ultimate purveyor of Dan Campbell's defensive philosophy. Throughout the offseason workout program, Anzalone rallied the defense with his coverage prowess and instinctive play. He will wear the green dot in 2026 as the quarterback of Todd Bowles' defense and has strengthened the unit with his communication skills and accountability. When asked about earning the captain badge in his first year in Tampa, Anzalone expressed his gratitude.

"Anytime you get that honor, it is huge," noted Anzalone. "It is an honor and blessing and how I go about my things … I did it my way and I lead by example. I do the right things and speak up when something needs to be said and a lot of that has to do with playing linebacker, but it is also who I am so it is an honor to be in that position."

2026 Radio Broadcast Coverage Team

The Buccaneers will have a new radio broadcast coverage crew on their flagship station, WXTB 98ROCK (97.9FM). Former Buccaneer Dave Moore will continue his role as the color analyst and Tony Castricone is taking over as the play-by-play announcer, with Jay Recher joining the trio as the sideline reporter on the field.

Castricone was hired back in June to replace legend Gene Deckerhoff as the voice of the Buccaneers. A veteran broadcaster with more than two decades of experience, Castricone most recently spent nine seasons as Director of Broadcasting and the radio voice of University of Washington football and men's basketball. Previously, he served as the voice of Clemson men's basketball and held several broadcasting and content leadership positions with IMG College. During his career, he called championship-caliber teams, major postseason events and some of college athletics' most memorable moments, including Washington's run to the College Football Playoff National Championship Game following the 2023 campaign.