Tampa Bay Buccaneers Announce Partnership with Chick-Fil-A

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced today the team's newest partnership with the Chick-fil-A Tampa Bay market - a coordinated network of more than 50 local restaurants - making the Chick-fil-A ® Chicken Sandwich the official chicken sandwich of the team.

United by a shared commitment to memorable fan experiences, the partnership will deliver family-friendly programming, engaging activations and community impact. Chick-fil-A Tampa Bay will also support new game-day promotions and giveaways, including select free Chick-fil-A entrées, awarded via the Chick-fil-A ® App anytime the Buccaneers score 20 or more points. Offered all season long.

"This partnership brings together two brands deeply rooted in the Tampa Bay community," said Tampa Bay Buccaneers Chief Commercial Officer Atul Khosla. "Together with Chick-fil-A, we are creating memorable moments on game day, expanding opportunities for young fans through Jr. Bucs and championing the next generation of female leaders."

This partnership will introduce a new season-long Pirate Ship Giveaway. Before each home game, one winner will receive four game tickets, a parking pass, recognition on the in-game video board, and the opportunity to join the Krewe aboard the team's iconic pirate ship. Fans attending each home game will also have opportunities to win autographed Buccaneers memorabilia and Chick-fil-A merchandise through in-game activations.

"Buccaneers fans bring incredible passion to our community, and we can't wait to officially be a part of the excitement this season," said Russ Voor, local Owner-Operator of Chick-fil-A Clearwater and Countryside & US Hwy 19. "This partnership is a natural extension of our commitment to giving back, celebrating our hometown and creating exciting moments for Bucs fans."

Through the Bucs partnership, Chick-fil-A Tampa Bay will become the first-ever presenting partner of the Buccaneers' Jr. Bucs Fan Club – the official youth program of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, supporting fandom for children ages 14 and under. The revamped program will include exclusive experiences, specialized programming and select giveaways for all Jr. Bucs members and their families.