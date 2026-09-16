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Buccaneers-Browns Injury Report Sept.16: Parrish, Killebrew Limited Participants

A look at Wednesday's injury report ahead of the Week 2 matchup

Sep 16, 2026 at 04:13 PM
Author Image
Brianna Dix

Staff Writer/Reporter

IR Sept. 16

On Wednesday for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Jacob Parrish (back) and Miles Killebrew (concussion) practiced in a limited fashion.

DNP: Did Not Participate

FP: Full Participation

LP: Limited Participation

Read below for the full injury report for both teams:

Buccaneers

  • S Miles Killebrew (concussion) - LP (Wed.)
  • CB Jacob Parrish (back) - LP (Wed.)
  • WR Jalen McMillan (knee) - FP (Wed.)
  • LB Christian Rozeboom (foot) - FP (Wed.)
  • T Justin Skule (oblique) - FP (Wed.)
  • RB Sean Tucker (hamstring) -  FP (Wed.)

Browns

  • G Teven Jenkins (back) - DNP (Wed.)
  • C Parker Brailsford (thumb) -  LP (Wed.)
  • DT Maliek Collins (quad) - LP (Wed.)
  • C Elgton Jenkins (back) - LP (Wed.)
  • T Dawand Jones (head) - LP (Wed.)
  • WR Jerry Jeudy (wrist) - FP (Wed.)
  • G Zion Johnson (knee) - FP (Wed.)

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