Buccaneers-Browns Injury Report Sept.16: Parrish, Killebrew Limited Participants

On Wednesday for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Jacob Parrish (back) and Miles Killebrew (concussion) practiced in a limited fashion.
DNP: Did Not Participate
FP: Full Participation
LP: Limited Participation
Read below for the full injury report for both teams:
Buccaneers
- S Miles Killebrew (concussion) - LP (Wed.)
- CB Jacob Parrish (back) - LP (Wed.)
- WR Jalen McMillan (knee) - FP (Wed.)
- LB Christian Rozeboom (foot) - FP (Wed.)
- T Justin Skule (oblique) - FP (Wed.)
- RB Sean Tucker (hamstring) - FP (Wed.)
Browns
- G Teven Jenkins (back) - DNP (Wed.)
- C Parker Brailsford (thumb) - LP (Wed.)
- DT Maliek Collins (quad) - LP (Wed.)
- C Elgton Jenkins (back) - LP (Wed.)
- T Dawand Jones (head) - LP (Wed.)
- WR Jerry Jeudy (wrist) - FP (Wed.)
- G Zion Johnson (knee) - FP (Wed.)