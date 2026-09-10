Buccaneers-Bengals Injury Report Sept.10: McMillan, Tucker Among Limited Participants

On Thursday for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, four players practiced in a limited fashion including Jalen McMillan (knee), Christian Rozeboom (foot), Justin Skule (oblique) and Sean Tucker (hamstring). In addition, Rueben Bain Jr. (shoulder) upgraded to full participation.
DNP: Did Not Participate
FP: Full Participation
LP: Limited Participation
Read below for the full injury report for both teams:
Buccaneers
- RB Sean Tucker (hamstring) - DNP (Wed.), LP (Thurs.)
- OLB Rueben Bain Jr. (shoulder) - LP (Wed.), FP (Thurs.)
- WR Jalen McMillan (knee) - LP (Wed.), LP (Thurs.)
- LB Christian Rozeboom (foot) - LP (Wed.), LP (Thurs.)
- T Justin Skule (oblique) - LP (Wed.), LP (Thurs.)
- WR Emeka Egbuka (toe) - FP (Wed.), FP (Thurs.)
- G Billy Schrauth (knee) - FP (Wed.), FP (Thurs.)
Bengals
- DT Jonathan Allen (rest) - DNP (Thurs.)
- DT B.J. Hill (rest) - LP (Thurs.)
- CB D.J. Turner II (hamstring) - LP (Thurs.)
- WR Ja'Marr Chase (knee) - FP (Wed.), FP (Thurs.)
- WR Tee Higgins (foot) - FP (Wed.), FP (Thurs.)
- DE Shemar Stewart (knee) - FP (Wed.), LP (Thurs.)