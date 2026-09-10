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Buccaneers-Bengals Injury Report Sept.10: McMillan, Tucker Among Limited Participants

A look at Thursday's injury report ahead of the Week 1 matchup

Sep 10, 2026 at 04:23 PM
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Brianna Dix

Staff Writer/Reporter

IR Sept.10

On Thursday for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, four players practiced in a limited fashion including Jalen McMillan (knee),  Christian Rozeboom (foot), Justin Skule (oblique) and Sean Tucker (hamstring). In addition, Rueben Bain Jr. (shoulder) upgraded to full participation.

DNP: Did Not Participate

FP: Full Participation

LP: Limited Participation

Read below for the full injury report for both teams:

Buccaneers

  • RB Sean Tucker (hamstring) - DNP (Wed.),  LP (Thurs.)
  • OLB Rueben Bain Jr. (shoulder) - LP (Wed.), FP (Thurs.)
  • WR Jalen McMillan (knee) -  LP (Wed.), LP (Thurs.)
  • LB Christian Rozeboom (foot) - LP (Wed.),  LP (Thurs.)
  • T Justin Skule (oblique) - LP (Wed.),  LP (Thurs.)
  • WR Emeka Egbuka (toe) - FP (Wed.), FP (Thurs.)
  • G Billy Schrauth (knee) - FP (Wed.), FP (Thurs.)

Bengals

  • DT Jonathan Allen (rest) - DNP (Thurs.)
  • DT B.J. Hill (rest) - LP (Thurs.)
  • CB D.J. Turner II (hamstring) - LP (Thurs.)
  • WR Ja'Marr Chase (knee) - FP (Wed.), FP (Thurs.)
  • WR Tee Higgins (foot) - FP (Wed.), FP (Thurs.)
  • DE Shemar Stewart (knee) - FP (Wed.), LP (Thurs.)

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