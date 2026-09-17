Jalen McMillan Brings Separation Prowess to Offense

Third-year wideout Jalen McMillan was a full participant in practice on Wednesday and Thursday leading up to the home opener against the Cleveland Browns on September 20. McMillan suffered a knee injury early in training camp, sidelining him for several weeks. He practiced in a limited capacity last week and was ruled out in Week One against the Cincinnati Bengals. McMillan is progressing towards his highly-anticipated return and teammate Emeka Egbuka detailed what his incorporation would mean for Zac Robinson's offense.

"He is super dynamic and is a downfield threat, great routes, is always going to get open, consistent hands; kind of just everything that you want out of a wide receiver," described Egbuka. "It just makes us that much more difficult to guard. We have a lot of dynamic pieces."

The third-round pick out of Washington in 2024 possesses an infectious energy on the field that cannot be replicated and it raises the bar. He was poised for a breakout year in 2025 during his encore after a stellar camp and impressive showings during one-on-one's during joint practices, but he suffered a significant neck injury in the Week Two preseason clash at Pittsburgh and did not return until December. McMillan posted the first 100-yard receiving game of his career against the Dolphins in Week 17, signaling his high ceiling.