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Week Two Expert Picks: Browns at Buccaneers

In a battle of two 0-1 teams, the Buccaneers are seen as more likely than the visiting Browns to even up their record in Week Two by most national analysts

Sep 18, 2026 at 02:43 PM
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Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

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The Tampa Bay Buccaneers start a three-game homestand in Week Two, with the Cleveland Browns visiting for the Buccaneers home opener. Both teams are coming off Week One losses and seeking to avoid an 0-2 start and it's playoff-dampening effects. The Buccaneers have not lost the first two games of a season in 12 years. To find out how to watch, listen and livestream the game, click here.

One analyst stressed how important it is for the Bucs to dodge that 0-2 start as they seek a return to playoff contention in 2026. Unsurprisingly, the "Baker Mayfield Revenge Game" storyline is prevalent in just about every expert's writeup. Several reporters noted that both teams had turnover issues in Week One but the Bucs seem to be drawing more confidence that they can bounce back in Week Two. One analyst described the Browns' Week One performance as listless. There were some kind words about the Bucs' defense despite the 33 points allowed in Week One (26 by the defense, plus one Bengals' defensive touchdown).

Brooke Cersosimo of NFL.com came down quite heavily on the Bucs' side of the seesaw:

"I fully expect to see a more poised Baker Mayfield in his return to Raymond James Stadium and against the team that drafted him and sent him packing after four seasons. Cleveland trotting QB Deshaun Watson back out there doesn't exactly inspire confidence. When you consider he'll face a Todd Bowles defense that blitzed at the third-highest rate (48.6 percent) in Week 1, and that Watson completed 2 of 5 passes for 20 yards and an INT with two sacks taken when blitzed in Week 1, it's a recipe for another frustrating day for Browns fans. Bucs by multiple touchdowns."

The Buccaneers are 8.5-point favorites at home and most analysts are expecting that to hold true in the final outcome. Here's what some of them are predicting will occur on Sunday at Raymond Stadium:

NFL.com – Five analysts and five wins for the Bucs, all by double digits

ESPN.com – The Bucs get a rare sweep from ESPN's assemblage of 11 experts

CBSSports.com – Pete Prisco lays out a 20-point win for the home team

USA Today – Six experts all agree on taking the Bucs, though the Browns do cover the spread on one pick

Bleacher Report – Even picking against the spread, seven BR reporters agree on the Buccaneers

Pro Football Talk – Mike Florio sides with the Bucs in lopsided fashion

Sports Illustrated – Eight members of the MMQB staff pick in unison for Tampa Bay

Sporting News – Bill Bender foresees Cleveland falling to 0-2

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Single Game Tickets

Browns vs. Buccaneers

Week 2

September 20

1:00 PM ET

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Vikings vs. Buccaneers

Week 3

September 27

4:05 PM ET

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Buy Tickets to Bucs vs. Packers

Week 4

October 4

1:00 PM ET

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Steelers vs. Buccaneers

Week 6

October 18

1:00 PM ET

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Falcons vs. Buccaneers

Week 8

November 1

1:00 PM ET

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Panthers vs. Buccaneers

Week 12

November 30

8:15 PM ET

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Chargers vs. Buccaneers

Week 13

December 6

1:00 PM ET

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Saints vs. Buccaneers

Week 15

December 20

1:00 PM ET

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Rams vs. Buccaneers

Week 17

January 3

Time TBD

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