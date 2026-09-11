Week One Expert Picks: Buccaneers at Bengals

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers hit the road to open their 2026 team, taking on a high-powered Bengals team in Cincinnati on Sunday. The Buccaneers are seeking a sixth straight Week One victory but the Bengals have won the last three games in the head-to-head series. Both teams have serious playoff aspirations and are looking to start fast to kick off rebound seasons after missing the postseason in 2025. To find out how to watch, listen and livestream the game, click here.

There is plenty of interest in Sunday's matchup at Paycor Stadium, as many analysts are predicting a game that is both high-scoring and close at the end. There is plenty of shared confidence in Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow, who missed half of last season with a toe injury but is healthy now and back at the helm of a loaded offense. However, some experts thinks the Bucs' will show off an improved pass rush that will keep the game close. Those who favor Tampa Bay think its offense will come of the gates hot, too, and one analyst predicts that both Bucky Irving and Kenny Gainwell make an impact out of the backfield on Sunday. One member of the media was swayed by Burrow comparing this year's Cincinnati squad to the record-setting offense he led at all LSU in 2019.

Here's how Bleacher Report's Kris Knox sees it going down in Cincinnati:

"If Joe Burrow can stay healthy, Cincinnati's new-look defense should make the Bengals legitimate AFC contenders. However, the Bengals have been notorious for slow starts under Zac Taylor. I can't envision them winning big against a Buccaneers team that can play the underdog card after missing the playoffs in 2025."

The Buccaneers are 3.5-point underdogs on the road and the majority of analysts are siding with the favorites. Here's what some of them are predicting will occur on Sunday at Paycor Stadium:

NFL.com – Five analysts, every game decided by four or fewer points, but only one Bucs pick

ESPN.com – Bucs get the nod from just two of 11 selectors

CBSSports.com – Expert Pete Prisco has the Bengals edging the Bucs out by one point

USA Today – Using the spread swings the balance as all three experts go with Tampa Bay and the points

Bleacher Report – It's close but the analysts just tilt toward the home team, 4-3

Pro Football Talk – Only Florio, no Simms, and the pick is the Bengals by three

Sports Illustrated – The MMQB crew is up to eight predictors and here they split down the middle