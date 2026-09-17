Buccaneers to Host Cleveland Browns in Home Opener Presented by Publix

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will open their 2026 home schedule on Sunday, Sept. 20, when they host the Cleveland Browns at 1:00 p.m. ET at Raymond James Stadium. The home opener is presented by Publix, with fans receiving a Buccaneers T-shirt upon entry while supplies last.

Pregame festivities will include local singer and former America's Got Talent Season 19 Contestant, Pranysqa Mishra, performing the national anthem, followed by a flyover featuring F-35 jets from Tyndall Air Force Base in Panama City Beach, Florida. Additionally, longtime Buccaneers radio voice Gene Deckerhoff will serve as Captain of the Krewe. At halftime, the UCF Marching Knights will bring their 400-member ensemble to Raymond James Stadium for their "Let's Dance" halftime show.

The Buccaneers will also recognize all 52 recipients from the latest round of grants through the Glazer Family Small Business Fund during Sunday's game. The newest grantees bring the total number of businesses supported across Tampa Bay and West Central Florida to 350, with the Glazer Family's total investment in the Fund reaching $1.6 million since its launch in 2024.

The Tampa Bay Chef Series presented by Corona will kick off with former Buccaneer and local chef Johnny Ray Smith and his wife, former Buccaneers Cheerleader Pamela Smith, of Jazzy's BBQ. Their brisket sandwich, available on the main concourse in Section 108 and on the Club Level in Sections 209 and 237, will feature prime beef brisket, Jazzy's specialty barbecue sauce, peppers and onions.

Sunday will also mark the gameday debut of the Buccaneers' "Raised by the Bay" collection in partnership with clothing and lifestyle brand Lafavre. The nine-piece collaboration will be available at the Buccaneers Team Store and online at shop.buccaneers.com.