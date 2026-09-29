2026 Bucs NFL Power Rankings Week 4

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers fell to 0-3 with their 23-16 loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday in Week Three. Late in the fourth quarter, quarterback Baker Mayfield suffered a dislocated thumb on his right throwing hand and will miss a minimum of three weeks. Undrafted rookie Jalon Daniels will make his regular season starting debut in Week Four against the Green Bay Packers at Raymond James Stadium. The game will kickoff at 1:00 p.m. ET. Green Bay comes to Tampa with a 1-2 record after a 35-14 loss to the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday evening. Both will strive for a tally in the win column on Sunday.
See the full list of power rankings from major outlets:
- Rank: 29
- NFL Top 5: Bills, 49ers, Chiefs, Vikings and Seahawks
- NFC South: Saints (18), Falcons (21), Panthers (26)
- Rank: 30
- NFL Top 5: 49ers, Bills, Chiefs, Broncos and Seahawks
- NFC South: Saints (20), Falcons (25), Panthers (24)
- Rank: 30
- NFL Top 5: Bills, 49ers, Broncos, Chiefs and Seahawks
- NFC South: Saints, (15) Falcons (21), Panthers (16)
- Rank: 31
- NFL Top 5: Bills, Chiefs, Seahawks, 49ers and Broncos
- NFC South: Saints (12), Falcons (22), Panthers (21)
- Rank: 30
- NFL Top 5: Bills, 49ers, Chiefs, Seahawks and Ravens
- NFC South: Saints, (18) Falcons (29), Panthers (22)
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