2026 Bucs NFL Power Rankings Week 4

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers fell to 0-3 with their 23-16 loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday in Week Three. Late in the fourth quarter, quarterback Baker Mayfield suffered a dislocated thumb on his right throwing hand and will miss a minimum of three weeks. Undrafted rookie Jalon Daniels will make his regular season starting debut in Week Four against the Green Bay Packers at Raymond James Stadium. The game will kickoff at 1:00 p.m. ET. Green Bay comes to Tampa with a 1-2 record after a 35-14 loss to the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday evening. Both will strive for a tally in the win column on Sunday.