Bucs' Run Defense Continues Its Stingy Ways | Data Crunch

(* McLaughlin has played for the Buccaneers, Colts, Browns, Chargers, Jaguars, 49ers and Jets.)

With his 10 points on Sunday, McLaughlin moved up two spots on Tampa Bay's all-time scoring list, passing both Matt Bryant (416) and Donald Igwebuike (416). McLaughlin is fourth in scoring in team annals among kickers and needs only nine more points to pass Ring of Honor member Mike Alstott for fifth place on the points scored list. McLaughlin has kicked exactly 100field goals for the Buccaneers, in 110 attempts.

Most Points Scored, Buccaneers History

1. WR Mike Evans, 2014-25: 662

2. K Martin Gramatica, 1999-2004: 592

3. K Michael Husted, 1993-98: 502

4. K Connor Barth, 2009-13; 15: 477

5. FB Mike Alstott, 1996-2007: 432

6. K Chase McLaughlin, 2023-26: 424

Tampa Bay's run defense continued to be very effective in Week Three, holding the Vikings to 78yards on 23 attempts, for a per-carry average of 3.4. Prior to the playing of Monday night's game between Philadelphia and Chicago, the Buccaneers rank second in the NFL in both rushing yards allowed per game and yards allowed per carry.

Fewest Rushing Yards Allowed Per Game, NFL, 2026

1. Falcons: 41.7

2. Buccaneers: 76.0

3. Commanders: 82.0

4. Vikings: 85.7

5. Texans: 86.7

Fewest Yards Allowed Per Carry, NFL, 2026

1. Falcons: 2.75

2. Buccaneers: 3.12

3. Seahawks: 3.26

4. Texans: 3.47

5. Dolphins: 3.52

The Buccaneers' defense also was extremely stingy on third downs against Minnesota, allowing only two conversions in 15 attempts. That 13.3% conversion rate is the lowest Tampa Bay has allowed to an opponent with at least 10 third-down attempts in a game in six seasons, dating back to a win over Detroit in Week 16 of the 2020 campaign in which the Lions were held to one conversion in 10 tries. The Buccaneers held the Vikings to 230 total yards, their lowest against any opponent since allowing just 200 to Philadelphia on September 28 of last season.

Some individual defensive notes:

• Defensive lineman A'Shawn Robinson hauled in a pass that was deflected by Vita Vea in the third quarter on Sunday. It was Robinson's second career interception and his first since he was playing for the Detroit Lions in 2017. Robinson became the first Tampa Bay defensive lineman to intercept a pass since Will Gholston in 2023. Vea disrupted two passes in the game, tying a career high, and also logged four tackles and a quarterback hit.

• Linebacker Alex Anzalone recorded his first sack as a Buccaneer on Minnesota's first drive. He has 14.0 sacks in his career.

• Second-year outside linebacker David Walker, who spent his rookie season on injured reserve, tallied a sack for the second game in a row. He is the 10th Buccaneer to have two or more sacks in his first three career games and the first since safety Antoine Winfield Jr. in 2020.