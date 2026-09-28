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Bucs' Run Defense Continues Its Stingy Ways | Data Crunch

The Buccaneers are second in the NFL in both rushing yards allowed per game and yards allowed per carry… Both Baker Mayfield and Chase McLaughlin moved up franchise statistical lists and Zyon McCollum was perfect in coverage against the Vikings

Sep 28, 2026 at 11:38 AM
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Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

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The most important numbers for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers three weeks into the 2026 season are, obviously, found in the standings, where the team is still looking for its first win. The Buccaneers are 0-3 for the first time since 2014 after dropping a 23-16 decision to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday at Raymond James Stadium. That the Buccaneers are still just one game out of first place in the NFC South heading into October is of only minor comfort, especially with the uncertainty surrounding quarterback Baker Mayfield after he suffered a dislocated thumb on his throwing hand late in Sunday's game.

Still, every game produces data of some form or another, and we are here to crunch it, as we are every week. We can start with Mayfield, who moved up another spot on one of the Buccaneers' all-time passing lists. After taking over third place on the team's career completions chart last week, Mayfield has now surpassed Ring of Honor member Doug Williams for sixth place in franchise annals in passing yards. He needs only 18 more yards to pass Trent Dilfer for fifth place.

Most Passing Yards, Buccaneers History

1. Jameis Winston, 2015-19: 19,737

2. Vinny Testaverde, 1987-92: 14,820

3. Tom Brady, 2020-22: 14,643

4. Josh Freeman, 2009-13: 13,534

5. Trent Dilfer, 1994-99: 12,969

6. Baker Mayfield, 2023-26: 12,852

Mayfield put the Bucs on the board in the first quarter with a 40-yard scoring pass to wide receiver Ted Hurst, marking the first touchdown of the rookie's career. It was Mayfield's 97th touchdown as a Buccaneer and it leaves him just one shy of reaching 200 in his NFL career. Mayfield has thrown the second-most touchdown passes in the NFL since joining the Bucs in 2023.

Most Touchdown Passes, NFL, 2023-26

1. Jared Goff, Lions: 109

2. Baker Mayfield, Buccaneers: 97

3. Matthew Stafford, Rams: 96

4. Lamar Jackson, Ravens: 90

5. Josh Allen, Bills: 87

Kicker Chase McLaughlin provided the other 10 points on the afternoon for the Buccaneers, kicking the extra point after Hurst's touchdown and adding field goals of 28, 38 and 54 yards. McLaughlin has made his first nine field goal attempts of the season and is tied with Cincinnati's Evan McPherson for the NFL scoring lead among kickers.

Most Points, NFL Kickers, 2026

1t. Chase McLaughlin, Buccaneers: 32

1t. Evan McPherson, Bengals: 32

3. Spencer Schrader, Colts: 30

4. Ryan Fitzgerald, Panthers: 29

5. Harrison Butker, Chiefs: 28

McLaughlin's 54-yard shot in the fourth quarter, which temporarily pulled the Buccaneers to within a point of the Vikings at 17-16, was his 29th successful attempt from 50 yards and beyond in 33 tries as a Buccaneer. All the other kickers in franchise history have combined for 80 successful 50+-yard field goals in franchise history, and no other one has more than 15 (Connor Barth and Martin Gramatica). Since the start of the 2025 season, McLaughlin has drilled 14field goals from 50 yards and beyond, the most in the NFL in that span. He also continues to build on his status as the most accurate kicker from that range in league history.

Highest Field Goal Success Rate, 50-Plus Yards, NFL History

(minimum 25 attempts)

KickerTeam(s)MadeAtt.Pct.
Chase McLaughlinSeven teams*465485.2
Will ReichardVikings212680.8
Chris BoswellSteelers536680.3
Brandon AubreyCowboys364678.3
Cameron DickerChargers212875

(* McLaughlin has played for the Buccaneers, Colts, Browns, Chargers, Jaguars, 49ers and Jets.)

With his 10 points on Sunday, McLaughlin moved up two spots on Tampa Bay's all-time scoring list, passing both Matt Bryant (416) and Donald Igwebuike (416). McLaughlin is fourth in scoring in team annals among kickers and needs only nine more points to pass Ring of Honor member Mike Alstott for fifth place on the points scored list. McLaughlin has kicked exactly 100field goals for the Buccaneers, in 110 attempts.

Most Points Scored, Buccaneers History

1. WR Mike Evans, 2014-25: 662

2. K Martin Gramatica, 1999-2004: 592

3. K Michael Husted, 1993-98: 502

4. K Connor Barth, 2009-13; 15: 477

5. FB Mike Alstott, 1996-2007: 432

6. K Chase McLaughlin, 2023-26: 424

Tampa Bay's run defense continued to be very effective in Week Three, holding the Vikings to 78yards on 23 attempts, for a per-carry average of 3.4. Prior to the playing of Monday night's game between Philadelphia and Chicago, the Buccaneers rank second in the NFL in both rushing yards allowed per game and yards allowed per carry.

Fewest Rushing Yards Allowed Per Game, NFL, 2026

1. Falcons: 41.7

2. Buccaneers: 76.0

3. Commanders: 82.0

4. Vikings: 85.7

5. Texans: 86.7

Fewest Yards Allowed Per Carry, NFL, 2026

1. Falcons: 2.75

2. Buccaneers: 3.12

3. Seahawks: 3.26

4. Texans: 3.47

5. Dolphins: 3.52

The Buccaneers' defense also was extremely stingy on third downs against Minnesota, allowing only two conversions in 15 attempts. That 13.3% conversion rate is the lowest Tampa Bay has allowed to an opponent with at least 10 third-down attempts in a game in six seasons, dating back to a win over Detroit in Week 16 of the 2020 campaign in which the Lions were held to one conversion in 10 tries. The Buccaneers held the Vikings to 230 total yards, their lowest against any opponent since allowing just 200 to Philadelphia on September 28 of last season.

Some individual defensive notes:

• Defensive lineman A'Shawn Robinson hauled in a pass that was deflected by Vita Vea in the third quarter on Sunday. It was Robinson's second career interception and his first since he was playing for the Detroit Lions in 2017. Robinson became the first Tampa Bay defensive lineman to intercept a pass since Will Gholston in 2023. Vea disrupted two passes in the game, tying a career high, and also logged four tackles and a quarterback hit.

• Linebacker Alex Anzalone recorded his first sack as a Buccaneer on Minnesota's first drive. He has 14.0 sacks in his career.

• Second-year outside linebacker David Walker, who spent his rookie season on injured reserve, tallied a sack for the second game in a row. He is the 10th Buccaneer to have two or more sacks in his first three career games and the first since safety Antoine Winfield Jr. in 2020.

• Cornerback Zyon McCollum broke up two passes against Kyler Murray and the Vikings, giving him four passes defensed on the season, which is tied for the seventh most in the NFL. According to Pro Football Focus, McCollum was targeted as the nearest defender on three passes in 35 coverage snaps on Sunday and did not allow a completion.

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