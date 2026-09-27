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Vikings-Bucs Inactives | Rookies Rueben Bain Jr., Josiah Trotter Ruled Out

The Buccaneers' first two picks in this year's draft are sitting out the Vikings game due to injuries sustained last Sunday against the Browns, but second-year CB Jacob Parrish is returning to action after missing one contest

Sep 27, 2026 at 02:35 PM
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Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

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The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' first two selections in the 2026 NFL Draft are unavailable in Week Three of the 2026 season, as outside linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. (groin) and linebacker Josiah Trotter (shoulder) are both out due to injuries suffered in Week Two. Trotter is the Buccaneers' leading tackler through two games with 21 stops.

In addition, defensive lineman Rakeem Nunez-Roches sustained an ankle injury during pregame warmups and was a late addition to the inactive list. Rookie defensive lineman DeMonte Capehart is active for the first time and could make his NFL debut.

Cornerback Jacob Parrish returns to action after missing one game with a back ailment. Wide receiver Jalen McMillan is also active for a second week in a row and could see an increased number of snaps after being eased in back week following a month-long recovery from a knee injury.

The Buccaneers and Vikings submitted their list of inactives at 2:35 p.m. ET on Sunday, 90 minutes before the scheduled kickoff of their Week Three clash at Raymond James Stadium. After elevating safety Ifeatu Melifonwu from the practice squad, the Buccaneers had 54 available players and thus had to name six inactives to get down to the game-day limit of 48. The Vikings elevated safety Tavierre Thomas and outside linebacker Kyle Van Noy from their practice squad and will have to name seven players inactive for Sunday's game.

The Vikings deactivated rookie punter Brett Thorson due to a hamstring injury to his kicking leg and will fill that role on Sunday with veteran Johnny Hekker, who was signed on Saturday. Minnesota created room for that move by placing center Nick Samac on injured reserve due to a knee ailment.

BUCCANEERS INACTIVES

  • OLB Rueben Bain Jr.
  • CB Ayden Garnes
  • G Luke Haggard
  • DL Rakeem Nunez-Roches
  • G Billy Schrauth
  • LB Josiah Trotter

Bain, Nunez-Roches and Trotter are out due to injury.

VIKINGS INACTIVES

  • QB J.J. McCarthy (3rd QB)
  • S Jakobe Thomas
  • S Tavierre Thomas
  • P Brett Thorson
  • T Caleb Tiernan
  • CB Zemaiah Vaughn
  • DT Elijah Williams

Thorson is out due to injury.

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