 Skip to main content
Advertising

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Battle in the Trenches | Vikings-Bucs Tale of the Tape

The Buccaneers' run defense on early downs against a Vikings team that likes to grind it out could be critical on Sunday, as will be pass protection on offense and execution in the red zone

Sep 25, 2026 at 08:00 AM
Author Image
Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

tape

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will play a second straight home game in Week Three, with the Minnesota Vikings visiting Raymond James Stadium on Sunday, September 27. The Buccaneers are seeking their first victory after dropping a pair of games to AFC North denizens Cincinnati and Cleveland, while the Vikings will be trying to keep their record spotless after opening with intra-division wins over Green Bay and Chicago. The Buccaneers have gotten good efforts from running back Bucky Irving (183 yards from scrimmage, 5.4 yards per carry) and a significantly improved special teams group but have been hurt by turnovers, protection issues and an absent pass rush. The Vikings have won with the classic run-heavy offense/aggressive defense approach and will be getting dual-threat quarterback Kyler Murray back from a concussion absence this week. Minnesota owns a 33-24 edge in the all-time head-to-head series but the Buccaneers have won six of the last eight.

While the Vikings have used a run-heavy script in the early going they do happen to feature one of the NFL's best wide receivers in seventh-year man Justin Jefferson. Jefferson is off to another hot start with 147 yards and two touchdowns through two games as he looks to extend his career-long streak of 1,000 yard seasons to seven. Dallas Turner and Andrew Van Ginkel have been a menacing pair off pass-rushers off the edge and the Vikings used the early rounds of the draft to beef up the interior line with Florida's Caleb Banks and Iowa State's Domonique Orange. The Buccaneers have run the ball well in the first two games in Zac Robinson's new scheme, getting particularly good results from Bucky Irving on the edges. The pass game has not found a rhythm yet and ranks 23rd in the league, with particular struggles in the red zone (37.50% touchdown rate).

Here's how the Buccaneers and Vikings stack up against each other for Sunday's critical matchup:

When Tampa Bay Has the Ball:

Buccaneers OffenseCategoryVikings Defense
T-19th (297.5)Net Yards Per Game25th (358.0)
15th (5.22)Yards Per Play14th (5.23)
16th (23.0)Points Per Game4th (12.5)
T-12th (113.0)Rushing Yards Per Game14th (100.0)
23rd (184.5)Passing Yards Per Game28th (258.0)
9th (46.2%)Third Down Percentage8th (29.6%)
28th (11.29%)Sacks Per Pass Play5th (10.39%)
16th (1.61%)Interception Percentage12th (2.60%)
t-26th (37.5%)Red Zone Touchdown Pct.3rd (14.3%)

Photos: Buccaneers Practice Week 3 2026

View pictures from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers practice during Week 3 of the 2026 NFL Season.

TAMPA, FL - September 23, 2026 - Defensive Lineman A'Shawn Robinson #91 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
1 / 45

TAMPA, FL - September 23, 2026 - Defensive Lineman A'Shawn Robinson #91 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 23, 2026 - Defensive Lineman A'Shawn Robinson #91 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Defensive Tackle Vita Vea #50 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
2 / 45

TAMPA, FL - September 23, 2026 - Defensive Lineman A'Shawn Robinson #91 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Defensive Tackle Vita Vea #50 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 23, 2026 - Defensive Lineman Elijah Roberts #95 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
3 / 45

TAMPA, FL - September 23, 2026 - Defensive Lineman Elijah Roberts #95 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 23, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Run Game Coordinator/Outside Linebackers Coach Larry Foote of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
4 / 45

TAMPA, FL - September 23, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Run Game Coordinator/Outside Linebackers Coach Larry Foote of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 23, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Al-Quadin Muhammad #97 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Run Game Coordinator/Outside Linebackers Coach Larry Foote of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
5 / 45

TAMPA, FL - September 23, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Al-Quadin Muhammad #97 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Run Game Coordinator/Outside Linebackers Coach Larry Foote of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 23, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Al-Quadin Muhammad #97 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Run Game Coordinator/Outside Linebackers Coach Larry Foote of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
6 / 45

TAMPA, FL - September 23, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Al-Quadin Muhammad #97 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Run Game Coordinator/Outside Linebackers Coach Larry Foote of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 23, 2026 - Cornerback Kevin Knowles #38 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Cornerback Zyon McCollum #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
7 / 45

TAMPA, FL - September 23, 2026 - Cornerback Kevin Knowles #38 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Cornerback Zyon McCollum #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 23, 2026 - Cornerback Kevin Knowles #38 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Defensive Back Keionte Scott #22 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
8 / 45

TAMPA, FL - September 23, 2026 - Cornerback Kevin Knowles #38 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Defensive Back Keionte Scott #22 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 23, 2026 - Cornerbacks Coach Rashad Johnson of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
9 / 45

TAMPA, FL - September 23, 2026 - Cornerbacks Coach Rashad Johnson of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 23, 2026 - Cornerback Benjamin Morrison #21 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
10 / 45

TAMPA, FL - September 23, 2026 - Cornerback Benjamin Morrison #21 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 23, 2026 - Cornerback Ayden Garnes #24, Cornerback Jacob Parrish #25 and Defensive Back Keionte Scott #22 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers uring practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
11 / 45

TAMPA, FL - September 23, 2026 - Cornerback Ayden Garnes #24, Cornerback Jacob Parrish #25 and Defensive Back Keionte Scott #22 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers uring practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 23, 2026 - Safety Miles Killebrew #29 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Safety Ifeatu Melifonwu #5 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
12 / 45

TAMPA, FL - September 23, 2026 - Safety Miles Killebrew #29 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Safety Ifeatu Melifonwu #5 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 23, 2026 - Safety Tykee Smith #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Safety JJ Roberts #36 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
13 / 45

TAMPA, FL - September 23, 2026 - Safety Tykee Smith #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Safety JJ Roberts #36 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 23, 2026 - Cornerback Benjamin Morrison #21 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
14 / 45

TAMPA, FL - September 23, 2026 - Cornerback Benjamin Morrison #21 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 23, 2026 - Cornerback Zyon McCollum #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
15 / 45

TAMPA, FL - September 23, 2026 - Cornerback Zyon McCollum #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 23, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
16 / 45

TAMPA, FL - September 23, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 23, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
17 / 45

TAMPA, FL - September 23, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 23, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
18 / 45

TAMPA, FL - September 23, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 23, 2026 - Wide Receiver Emeka Egbuka #2 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
19 / 45

TAMPA, FL - September 23, 2026 - Wide Receiver Emeka Egbuka #2 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 23, 2026 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin Jr. #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
20 / 45

TAMPA, FL - September 23, 2026 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin Jr. #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 23, 2026 - Wide Receiver Jalen McMillan #11 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
21 / 45

TAMPA, FL - September 23, 2026 - Wide Receiver Jalen McMillan #11 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 23, 2026 - Wide Receiver Ted Hurst III #17 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
22 / 45

TAMPA, FL - September 23, 2026 - Wide Receiver Ted Hurst III #17 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 23, 2026 - Wide Receiver Kameron Johnson #19 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
23 / 45

TAMPA, FL - September 23, 2026 - Wide Receiver Kameron Johnson #19 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 23, 2026 - Cornerback Ayden Garnes #24 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
24 / 45

TAMPA, FL - September 23, 2026 - Cornerback Ayden Garnes #24 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 23, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
25 / 45

TAMPA, FL - September 23, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 23, 2026 - Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
26 / 45

TAMPA, FL - September 23, 2026 - Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 23, 2026 - Running Back Kenny Gainwell #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
27 / 45

TAMPA, FL - September 23, 2026 - Running Back Kenny Gainwell #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 23, 2026 - Defensive Lineman Elijah Roberts #95 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
28 / 45

TAMPA, FL - September 23, 2026 - Defensive Lineman Elijah Roberts #95 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 23, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
29 / 45

TAMPA, FL - September 23, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 23, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
30 / 45

TAMPA, FL - September 23, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 23, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
31 / 45

TAMPA, FL - September 23, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 23, 2026 - Offensive Tackle Luke Goedeke #67 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
32 / 45

TAMPA, FL - September 23, 2026 - Offensive Tackle Luke Goedeke #67 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 23, 2026 - Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
33 / 45

TAMPA, FL - September 23, 2026 - Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 23, 2026 - Offensive Tackle Justin Skule #77 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
34 / 45

TAMPA, FL - September 23, 2026 - Offensive Tackle Justin Skule #77 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 23, 2026 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin Jr. #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
35 / 45

TAMPA, FL - September 23, 2026 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin Jr. #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 23, 2026 - Safety Tykee Smith #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
36 / 45

TAMPA, FL - September 23, 2026 - Safety Tykee Smith #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 23, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
37 / 45

TAMPA, FL - September 23, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 23, 2026 - Safety Ifeatu Melifonwu #5 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
38 / 45

TAMPA, FL - September 23, 2026 - Safety Ifeatu Melifonwu #5 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 23, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Al-Quadin Muhammad #97 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
39 / 45

TAMPA, FL - September 23, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Al-Quadin Muhammad #97 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 23, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Al-Quadin Muhammad #97 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
40 / 45

TAMPA, FL - September 23, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Al-Quadin Muhammad #97 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 23, 2026 - Guard Henry Lutovsky #61 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Defensive Lineman Elijah Simmons #92 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
41 / 45

TAMPA, FL - September 23, 2026 - Guard Henry Lutovsky #61 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Defensive Lineman Elijah Simmons #92 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 23, 2026 - Defensive Lineman A'Shawn Robinson #91 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
42 / 45

TAMPA, FL - September 23, 2026 - Defensive Lineman A'Shawn Robinson #91 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 23, 2026 - Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
43 / 45

TAMPA, FL - September 23, 2026 - Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 23, 2026 - Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
44 / 45

TAMPA, FL - September 23, 2026 - Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 23, 2026 - Center Graham Barton #62 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
45 / 45

TAMPA, FL - September 23, 2026 - Center Graham Barton #62 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

When Minnesota Has the Ball:

Vikings OffenseCategoryBuccaneers Defense
32nd (242.5)Net Yards Per Game13th (309.0)
30th (4.33)Yards Per Play15th (5.24)
14th (24.0)Points Per Game25th (28.0)
t-12th (113.0)Rushing Yards Per Game4th (75.0)
31st (129.5)Passing Yards Per Game21st (234.0)
15th (39.3%)Third Down Percentage25th (48.2%)
31st (13.64%)Sacks Per Pass Play27th (4.62%)
24th (2.27%)Interception Percentaget-19th (1.54%)
t-4th (80.0%)Red Zone Touchdown Pct.7th (37.5%)

Advantage Buccaneers: Early-Down Run Defense

Unless there is a drastic change in the game plan due to the return of quarterback Kyler Murray (or Aaron Jones' knee is an issue), the Vikings are going to run the ball quite a bit on first and second downs on Sunday. They lead the NFL in percentage of plays that are runs (55.4%) and that rises to 69.0% on first down, also highest in the league. They have executed the second-most handoffs on second down, as well. While the Vikings have gotten reasonably good results with this strategy, ranking 14th in the league with a neat 100.0 rushing yards per game and averaging 4.17 yards per first-down rush, the Buccaneers' defense arguably has the advantage here. Overall, Tampa Bay's defense is fourth in both rushing yards allowed per game (75.0) and yards allowed per carry (3.00), and on first down it ranks 13th in yards allowed per carry at 4.09. Where it could get especially tricky for a Vikings defense as it tries to create short third-down situations is on second-down handoffs. Through two games, the Bucs are allowing only 1.29 yards per carry on 14 second-down runs. That's the stingiest figure in the league.

Advantage Vikings: Pass Protection

Just because it's obvious doesn't make it the wrong answer. The Vikings' blitz-heavy (to put it mildly) defensive scheme under Brian Flores has produced very good pass-rush results through the first two weeks. The Vikings are tied for first in the NFL with 4.0 sacks per game and are fifth in sacks-per-pass-play percentage at 10.39%. Individually Dallas Turner has 3.0 sacks and leads the league by a comfortable margin with 20 quarterback pressures. Baker Mayfield's percentage of dropbacks on which he has been pressured (40.8%) is relatively middle of the pack in the NFL but too many of those plays have resulted in sacks, as his 9.2% sack rate is third-highest among all quarterbacks with at least 50 attempts.

X-Factor: Red Zone Efficiency

One area in which Tampa Bay's defense has seen marked improvement in 2026 over its 2025 results is in red zone touchdown percentage allowed. The Buccaneers were dead last in the NFL in this category last season, allowing a touchdown on 69.77% of their opponents' drives inside the 20. While it is obviously a small sample size at this point, the Buccaneers' mark in 2026 is 37.50%, which is seventh best in the NFL. Both of the Bucs first two games have gone down to the wire, so every scoring opportunity – or opportunity to limit scoring – is likely to be important on Sunday against the Vikings. Minnesota has been very good in the red zone in its first two games, scoring touchdowns on 80% of such possessions.

Related Content

news

Pass Protection Looms Large | Browns-Bucs Tale of the Tape

The Bucs may have an advantage on Sunday in terms of getting their defense off the field, and the Browns' defense has also been good at limiting big plays, but the key to the game may be which team protects its quarterback the best

news

Run Defense and Red Zone Pressure | Bucs-Bengals Tale of the Tape

The Buccaneers and Bengals kick off their 2026 season together on Sunday in Cincinnati and the result could hinge on how things unfold in the trenches and who gets the upper hand inside the 20

news

Tampa Bay Seeking Turnovers and Sacks in Miami | Bucs-Dolphins Tale of the Tape

Statistically, the Buccaneers have a strong advantage over the Dolphins in terms of turnovers and points scored off of them in 2025, but on Sunday that may depend on how much pressure they can put on rookie QB Quinn Ewers

news

Watch Out on Fourth Down | Bucs-Panthers Tale of the Tape

Dave Canales' Panthers have been very aggressive in fourth-down situations this season, and also very good, but the Bucs' defense has also been strong in that regard

news

Turnover Battle Will Be Pivotal on Sunday | Bucs-Saints Tale of the Tape

The Buccaneers bring a statistical edge in run defense into Sunday's road clash with the Saints but have reason to be concerned about at least one special teams matchup

news

A Third-Down Challenge | Cardinals-Bucs Tale of the Tape

On Sunday, Tampa Bay's defense will have to contend with an Arizona attack that has been converting third downs at a very high clip, but they should have an edge against the Cardinals' run game

news

A Battle on the Edges | Bucs-Rams Tale of the Tape

The ability of the Bucs' rugged tackle duo of Tristan Wirfs and Luke Goedeke to keep talented edge rushers Jared Verse and Byron Young away from Baker Mayfield could be a determining factor on Monday night

news

Seeking Explosive Run Plays | Bucs-Bills Tale of the Tape

The Bucs have not yet duplicated their big-play rushing success they had throughout the 2024 season, but the Bills' defense has given up the third most runs of 10-plus and 20-plus yards this season

news

Third-Down Showdown in Week 10 | Patriots-Bucs Tale of the Tape

The Bucs' banged-up offense has struggled to replicate last year's success rate on third downs, particularly in recent weeks, and will try to get back on track against a Patriots defense that is allowing a low conversion rate in that category

news

Stopping the Run in the Superdome | Bucs-Saints Tale of the Tape

The Buccaneers bring a statistical edge in run defense into Sunday's road clash with the Saints but have reason to be concerned about at least one special teams matchup

news

Red Zone Defense Could Be the Key in Detroit | Bucs-Lions Tale of the Tape

The Bucs and Lions will put on a prime-time show on Monday night at Ford Field, in a game pitting two teams that avoid turnovers and score a lot of points, with Detroit particularly thriving inside their opponents' 20-yard line

Latest Headlines

Todd Bowles on Player Updates Ahead of Game vs. Minnesota | Press Conference

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Head Coach Todd Bowles spoke to the media following Friday's Week 3 practice. HC Bowles discussed player updates, CB Jacob Parrish's return to the field and preparation for Sunday.

Buccaneers-Vikings Injury Report Sept.25: Bain Jr., Trotter Ruled Out

A look at Friday's injury report ahead of the Week 3 matchup

Performance Preview: Week Three Standout – Baker Mayfield, Tykee Smith or Antoine Winfield Jr.?

As three Buccaneers.com contributors continue their competition to see who can predict each upcoming game's standout Buccaneer, we get our first QB selection this week plus a pair of defenders who play the same position

Bucs' Defense Will Be Down Two Starters vs. Vikings | Updates

Keep informed with our daily updates: News, notes and more throughout the month of September

2026 Game Preview: Vikings-Buccaneers, Week 3

The Buccaneers have a sense of urgency as they seek their first win of 2026, but they also had to focus keenly on the incoming Vikings, who present such challenges as a blitz-happy defense, an extremely mobile quarterback and one of the league's best pass-catchers

Week Three Expert Picks: Vikings at Buccaneers

The 0-2 Buccaneers are slight underdogs at home to the 2-0 Vikings for this Sunday's matchup at Raymond James Stadium, but the national NFL experts are split on who they consider the likely winners this week

Jalen McMillan Getting "Back into It," Communication is Key in Facing Brian Flores' Blitz-Centric Defense | Bucs Blitz

A look at the Week Three matchup with the Vikings, including a potential heavier workload for Jalen McMillan and the emphasis on fundamentals in facing the Brian Flores pressure-packed unit

Battle in the Trenches | Vikings-Bucs Tale of the Tape

The Buccaneers' run defense on early downs against a Vikings team that likes to grind it out could be critical on Sunday, as will be pass protection on offense and execution in the red zone

How to Watch: Buccaneers vs. Vikings | Week 3 2026

Watch the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. the Minnesota Vikings in Week Three of the 2026 NFL season. Get kickoff time, TV channel, live stream, and radio details here.

Buccaneers-Vikings Injury Report Sept.24: Trotter and Bain Did Not Participate

A look at Thursday's injury report ahead of the Week 3 matchup

Baker Mayfield: Bucs Have to "Connect the Dots" on Intermediate Throws

As the Buccaneers' passing game develops under Offensive Coordinator Zac Robinson, Baker Mayfield and company are working to achieve offensive balance, which includes hitting more shots in the intermediate range of the field

Larry Foote: Getting Stops and Making Plays | Bucs Insider

Team Reporter Casey Phillips & Run Game Coordinator Larry Foote talk about all the latest Bucs news in this week's edition of Bucs Insider. The team discussed NT Vita Vea setting the tone on defense, OLB David Walker's first-career sack and the challenge of stopping Minnesota's run game. Then, Voice of the Buccaneers Tony Castricone also joins the show to recap last week's game against Cleveland and look forward.

Emphasis on Rush Integrity and Leverage in Coverage Against Kyler Murray and Justin Jefferson

On Thursday, Pass Game Coordinator George Edwards discussed the approach in facing talented dual-threat quarterback Kyler Murray and the Vikings' heralded receiver, Justin Jefferson

Zac Robinson: 'Adjust & Adapt' | Press Conference

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Offensive Coordinator Zac Robinson spoke to the media following Thursday's Week 3 practice. OC Robinson discussed the challenge going against the Minnesota Vikings's defense, finding consistency on the offense and giving QB Baker Mayfield the best chance to succeed.

Cody Mauch on Week 3: Importance of Fundamentals | Press Conference

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Guard Cody Mauch spoke to the media following Thursday's Week 3 practice. G Mauch discussed making corrections offensively, translating practice reps to the field and starting the fight early.

Baker Mayfield on Being Diligent: Prepared for Pressure | Press Conference

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Quarterback Baker Mayfield spoke to the media following Thursday's Week 3 practice. QB Baker Mayfield discussed getting things fixed, his relationship with Vikings QB Kyler Murray and his thought process going into Week 3 vs. Minnesota.

No Excuses, Just Execution | The Todd Bowles Show

Team Reporter Casey Phillips sat down with Tampa Bay Buccaneers Head Coach Todd Bowles following the Bucs' game vs. the Browns. They discussed improvements needed on offense, standout players on defense and looking ahead to another home matchup against Minnesota.

Ronde Barber Reviews Bucky Irving's Hot Start | Film Session

Hall of Fame Buccaneers DB Rondé Barber breaks down some key moments from the Bucs' game vs. the Cleveland Browns in Week 2 of the 2026 NFL Season.

George Edwards on Limiting the Vikings' Offense | Press Conference

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Pass Game Coordinator George Edwards spoke to the media following Thursday's Week 3 practice. Edwards discussed the team working on successful habits and containing Vikings QB Kyler Murray.

5 Bucs to Watch Against the Vikings in Week Three

The Buccaneers will take on the Vikings in Week Three at Raymond James Stadium. Here are five Buccaneers to keep an eye on

Single Game Tickets

Vikings vs. Buccaneers

Week 3

September 27

4:05 PM ET

Buy Tickets Buy Parking
Buy Tickets to Bucs vs. Packers

Week 4

October 4

1:00 PM ET

Buy Tickets Buy Parking
Steelers vs. Buccaneers

Week 6

October 18

1:00 PM ET

Buy Tickets Buy Parking
Falcons vs. Buccaneers

Week 8

November 1

1:00 PM ET

Buy Tickets Buy Parking
Panthers vs. Buccaneers

Week 12

November 30

8:15 PM ET

Buy Tickets Buy Parking
Chargers vs. Buccaneers

Week 13

December 6

1:00 PM ET

Buy Tickets Buy Parking
Saints vs. Buccaneers

Week 15

December 20

1:00 PM ET

Buy Tickets Buy Parking
Rams vs. Buccaneers

Week 17

January 3

Time TBD

Buy Tickets Buy Parking

Want more Bucs content from the official source? Add Buccaneers.com to your list of source preferences on Google today!

Advertising