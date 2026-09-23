Bucs' Defense Prioritizing Physicality at the Point of Attack in Facing Justin Jefferson

The Buccaneers' secondary has opened up with a challenging rundown of receivers on the docket. After facing Ja'Marr Chase in Week One, one of the most heralded names at the receiver position, Tampa Bay's defense faces another LSU prodigy in Justin Jefferson. The Bucs will take on the undefeated Vikings in Week Three for a 4:05 p.m. ET showdown and Jefferson poses a unique task for Tampa Bay's defensive backs.

"He is one of the best in the game right now for a reason," noted Bucs' cornerback Benjamin Morrison on Jefferson. "It is proven. You turn on film and the ball finds him. He splits double teams and it looks smooth for him, so we have to be on our P's and Q's and make sure that we are executing the ball right and playing to our leverage to be able to have a successful day on Sunday."

Jefferson, who boasts a Hall of Fame-bound career, set the NFL record for most receptions (324) and receiving yards (4,825) in a player's first three seasons in league history. He became the fastest player in NFL history to reach 30 career 100-yard receiving games (62 games), besting Lance Alworth's mark (64 games). With 8,379 career receiving yards through Week 17 of the 2025 season, Jefferson passed Randy Moss (8,375) for the most by a player in his first six NFL seasons. With 1,048 receiving yards in 2025, Jefferson became the third player in NFL history to reach the 1,000-yard mark in each of his first six seasons (Randy Moss, Mike Evans). He joined Cris Carter (eight seasons with 1,000-plus receiving yards) and Randy Moss (six seasons) as the only Vikings with at least six 1,000-yard seasons in their careers. According to NFL Next Gen Stats, Jefferson has created 1,478 receiving yards over expected since he entered the league in 2020, second in the NFL in that span to Chase.

Jefferson produces consistently, despite defenses operating to take him away with double teams and bracket coverage. He can transition late with rare ball-tracking skills and is a skilled craftsman at generating separation. The slippery smooth route runner has wiggle at the top of his routes and can bait defenders by making a go vertical look like a comeback. He is a storyteller in his routes, whether using a tempo variation, a head fake or a turn. Jefferson quickly accelerates out of breaks and commands the catch point.

"I think it is his catch radius and fearlessness," noted Morrison on Jefferson's greatest trait. "He is able to make the spectacular catches when there are two people on him and his catch radius is remarkable so understanding that and at the point of attack, have to make sure that you are physical so we can come down with the ball."