Top Plays Breakdown: Scoring Drive Week 2

The result of the Buccaneers' Week Two showdown against the Browns did not end favorably for the home team at Raymond James Stadium, as inefficiency in the red area, penalties, missed tackles and negative plays sealed their fate. However, Tampa Bay's offense orchestrated a methodical drive on the opening possession of the second half that culminated in an Emeka Egbuka five-yard touchdown, providing the Bucs with a 16-6 lead. The drive, including a 24-yard gain by Chris Godwin Jr. and a physical scramble by Baker Mayfield on third down, galvanized the team on Sunday afternoon. Here is a look at the decision-making behind the plays that jumped off the tape against the Browns:

Across the Middle

From first and 10, up 9-6, on the first play of the third frame, Chris Godwin Jr. created juice for the Bucs' offense. The RAC-artist picked up 24 yards off a crosser versus man coverage to give the Bucs a first down. Mayfield delivered the football out in front of Godwin, hitting him in stride to move the chains.

"A lot of times they were playing a single-high zone and going into this game, they were playing more zone than man and anticipating whether we got zone or man coverage, we were going to have outside leverage on that defender that Chris is running into, so we are in really a seven-man pass protection where the offensive line is going to end up taking care of these three down linemen and the 'backer away from the call," said Bucs Assistant Tight Ends Coach Jeff Kastl. "Bucky technically has five, Cade has the defensive end and Emeka is trying to pull that underneath coverage guy who is in man coverage so that way Chris can have the runaway. If for some reason the safety were to take away Chris, meaning that safety were to cut him, that is when we had the post over the top to Tez with leverage on the corner."

Irving 14-Yard Gain

On the next play, Bucky Irving became the beneficiary with a chunk play. Initially the play was drawn up for Irving to run to the right but with his panoramic vision and feel of the defense, Irving cut back and accelerated to the left edge. Knowing that Irving is now on his own with no protectors in the vicinity, Mayfield switched responsibilities and raced out in front as the lead blocker to seal off the lane for Irving for a 14-yard gain, driving the defender back.

"There was penetration from the shade knocked off," described Kastl. "We were trying to pull Graham and Tristan. Graham was going to the end and Tristan was supposed to lead up on the five, but because there was color in his path, Tristan hits it, so now Bucky feels those defenders and once you go back, you are on your own. Baker just reacts like he has done in the past and keeps playing the play. The actual design, we were trying to go this way [right] but color and reaction forced Bucky to end up going through it."

Option

Two plays later from second-and-10, Cade Otton showcased his prowess over the middle of the field as a big target for Mayfield. Otton went in motion prior to the snap and faked like he was going to chip Isaiah McGuire, then quickly broke inside on an option route and presented his number to Mayfield. Irving struck Quincy Williams, picking up the blitz, to allow Mayfield enough time to deliver the dart to Otton.

"Almost exclusively on second down, they were playing man coverage or on second-and-long," described Kastl. "So, anything that was second and eight or longer, we were trying to get back to a third and medium or less, so we were trying to just get a completion play and one of our main answers is to run Cade on a simulated option route and he does a great job breaking across face in terms of pass protection. You can see Graham with his hand up, he is pulling to 49, which means the left side of the offensive line is going to end up working the two-down linemen to 49. Bucky's vision then is going five to 33 or any other blitzer. So as soon as they engage, the guy that Graham is working to is simulating like he is going to blitz and five stays on track so Bucky does a good job taking care of his responsibility and Cade makes a good, strong-handed catch and gets vertical."

Scramble and Stiff-Arm

Several plays later from third-and-nine, Mayfield utilized his improvisation skills to keep the drive alive. The pocket collapsed, Mayfield felt the pressure, stepped up, then tucked the ball and ran a zigzag to get the first down, lowering his shoulder in the process. His all-in mentality and urgency on the play ignited the offense and the crowd inside Raymond James Stadium. In the process, he delivered a menacing stiff-arm on Ronnie Hickman to extend the play. That tenacious play by the signal-caller set up the eventual score, giving the Bucs cushion in the driver's seat.

"We were trying to get the ball to Chris Godwin and they were in an overloaded front and the offensive line is going to slide to the right and then on the backside, Bredeson and Gainwell are responsible for the two 'backers, "noted Kastl. "So, Kenny does a good job with the identification and Ben does a good job working through the movement of the defensive line so Baker's rhythm and timing is off. If the pocket was clean, he had options to throw to Chris or Cade as his secondary option, but at that point, one of the best things that Baker does is he allows you to convert on third down with his legs."

Sliding Grab

From first-and-goal, Egbuka was lined up on the far right. Godwin went in motion, drawing the cornerback. Egbuka ran across the end zone and as he did, two defenders were in conflict – the man cover defender on Egbuka and Ted Hurst - and the pair ran into each other, which freed up No. 2. He made a sliding grab to haul in the catch, extending the Bucs' lead to 16-6. That drive revived the offense, providing a much-needed jolt at home. As the field constricted down in the red area, the route concepts put the defense in disarray and the confusion resulted in seven for Tampa Bay.