 Skip to main content
Advertising

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Top Plays Breakdown: Scoring Drive Week 2

A behind-the-scenes look at the moments that impacted the Bucs Week Two clash with Cleveland and led to Emeka Egbuka’s five-yard touchdown

Sep 22, 2026 at 04:16 PM
Author Image
Brianna Dix

Staff Writer/Reporter

TD Play Series Week 2

The result of the Buccaneers' Week Two showdown against the Browns did not end favorably for the home team at Raymond James Stadium, as inefficiency in the red area, penalties, missed tackles and negative plays sealed their fate. However, Tampa Bay's offense orchestrated a methodical drive on the opening possession of the second half that culminated in an Emeka Egbuka five-yard touchdown, providing the Bucs with a 16-6 lead. The drive, including a 24-yard gain by Chris Godwin Jr. and a physical scramble by Baker Mayfield on third down, galvanized the team on Sunday afternoon. Here is a look at the decision-making behind the plays that jumped off the tape against the Browns:

Across the Middle

From first and 10, up 9-6, on the first play of the third frame, Chris Godwin Jr. created juice for the Bucs' offense. The RAC-artist picked up 24 yards off a crosser versus man coverage to give the Bucs a first down. Mayfield delivered the football out in front of Godwin, hitting him in stride to move the chains.

"A lot of times they were playing a single-high zone and going into this game, they were playing more zone than man and anticipating whether we got zone or man coverage, we were going to have outside leverage on that defender that Chris is running into, so we are in really a seven-man pass protection where the offensive line is going to end up taking care of these three down linemen and the 'backer away from the call," said Bucs Assistant Tight Ends Coach Jeff Kastl. "Bucky technically has five, Cade has the defensive end and Emeka is trying to pull that underneath coverage guy who is in man coverage so that way Chris can have the runaway. If for some reason the safety were to take away Chris, meaning that safety were to cut him, that is when we had the post over the top to Tez with leverage on the corner."

Irving 14-Yard Gain

On the next play, Bucky Irving became the beneficiary with a chunk play. Initially the play was drawn up for Irving to run to the right but with his panoramic vision and feel of the defense, Irving cut back and accelerated to the left edge. Knowing that Irving is now on his own with no protectors in the vicinity, Mayfield switched responsibilities and raced out in front as the lead blocker to seal off the lane for Irving for a 14-yard gain, driving the defender back.

"There was penetration from the shade knocked off," described Kastl. "We were trying to pull Graham and Tristan. Graham was going to the end and Tristan was supposed to lead up on the five, but because there was color in his path, Tristan hits it, so now Bucky feels those defenders and once you go back, you are on your own. Baker just reacts like he has done in the past and keeps playing the play. The actual design, we were trying to go this way [right] but color and reaction forced Bucky to end up going through it."

Option

Two plays later from second-and-10, Cade Otton showcased his prowess over the middle of the field as a big target for Mayfield. Otton went in motion prior to the snap and faked like he was going to chip Isaiah McGuire, then quickly broke inside on an option route and presented his number to Mayfield. Irving struck Quincy Williams, picking up the blitz, to allow Mayfield enough time to deliver the dart to Otton.

"Almost exclusively on second down, they were playing man coverage or on second-and-long," described Kastl. "So, anything that was second and eight or longer, we were trying to get back to a third and medium or less, so we were trying to just get a completion play and one of our main answers is to run Cade on a simulated option route and he does a great job breaking across face in terms of pass protection. You can see Graham with his hand up, he is pulling to 49, which means the left side of the offensive line is going to end up working the two-down linemen to 49. Bucky's vision then is going five to 33 or any other blitzer. So as soon as they engage, the guy that Graham is working to is simulating like he is going to blitz and five stays on track so Bucky does a good job taking care of his responsibility and Cade makes a good, strong-handed catch and gets vertical."

Scramble and Stiff-Arm

Several plays later from third-and-nine, Mayfield utilized his improvisation skills to keep the drive alive. The pocket collapsed, Mayfield felt the pressure, stepped up, then tucked the ball and ran a zigzag to get the first down, lowering his shoulder in the process. His all-in mentality and urgency on the play ignited the offense and the crowd inside Raymond James Stadium. In the process, he delivered a menacing stiff-arm on Ronnie Hickman to extend the play. That tenacious play by the signal-caller set up the eventual score, giving the Bucs cushion in the driver's seat.

"We were trying to get the ball to Chris Godwin and they were in an overloaded front and the offensive line is going to slide to the right and then on the backside, Bredeson and Gainwell are responsible for the two 'backers, "noted Kastl. "So, Kenny does a good job with the identification and Ben does a good job working through the movement of the defensive line so Baker's rhythm and timing is off. If the pocket was clean, he had options to throw to Chris or Cade as his secondary option, but at that point, one of the best things that Baker does is he allows you to convert on third down with his legs."

Sliding Grab

From first-and-goal, Egbuka was lined up on the far right. Godwin went in motion, drawing the cornerback. Egbuka ran across the end zone and as he did, two defenders were in conflict – the man cover defender on Egbuka and Ted Hurst - and the pair ran into each other, which freed up No. 2. He made a sliding grab to haul in the catch, extending the Bucs' lead to 16-6. That drive revived the offense, providing a much-needed jolt at home. As the field constricted down in the red area, the route concepts put the defense in disarray and the confusion resulted in seven for Tampa Bay.

"Inside the five we expected man coverage, so we are trying to create as much crossing action plays as possible," noted Kastl. "You can see the communication with Chris, he is going to run with the motion and Emeka's release forces these two [points to screen] to almost run into each other and then we are bringing Ted from the backside and he is aiming for the back pylon and Emeka is also aiming for the back pylon and Cade is a chip shallow guy, so initially Baker looks to his right but with pressure in his face, he ends up working to the backside and can either take Chris or Cade but because you have guys running across and they are so focused on the offensive player they are defending, those run into each other which leaves Emeka open. You get friendly fire which creates a favorable play for the Bucs and an amazing catch by Emeka."

Related Content

news

David Walker Takes Advantage of Opportunity Against Browns

Against the Browns in Week Two, second-year outside linebacker David Walker maximized his snaps on defense and nabbed his first-career sack

news

Todd Bowles: 0-2 Start Brings Different Kind of Urgency

The Bucs have generally made a habit of fast season starts under Head Coach Todd Bowles, but this year's 0-2 opening brings a different set of challenges, as well as an urgency to log that first victory

news

Bucs Control Ground Game in Loss to Browns | Data Crunch

Though it didn't result in victory, the Buccaneers averaged 5.5 yards per carry against Cleveland on Sunday while allowing just 1.9 yards per tote on defense…Chase McLaughlin ranks among the NFL's scoring leaders

news

Takeaways from Buccaneers-Browns | Week 2

Top observations from the 23-19 loss to the Browns at Raymond James Stadium in Week Two

news

After Lightning Delay, Bucs Can't Land Final Strike in Loss to Browns

The Buccaneers had a chance to win at the end against Cleveland following a 132-minute interruption due to nearby lightning, but two near-misses in the end zone doomed them to a 23-19 loss and their first 0-2 start in 12 years

news

Baker Mayfield: Bucs' Offense Is Close, Mistakes Are Frustrating

The Buccaneers' Week Two loss to Cleveland included unsatisfying results in the red zone, but QB Baker Mayfield thinks the Bucs are close to putting it all together

news

Rapid Reaction: Browns 23, Buccaneers 19

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers fell to the Cleveland Browns 23-19 at Raymond James in the home opener

news

5 Notes Against the Browns | Week 2

In the Buccaneers' 23-19 loss to the Browns in Week Two, five notes stood out for the home team

news

How to Watch: Buccaneers vs. Browns | Week 2 2026

Watch the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. the Cleveland Browns in Week Two of the 2026 NFL season. Get kickoff time, TV channel, live stream, and radio details here.

news

Browns-Bucs Inactives | Jacob Parrish Ruled Out

Second-year CB Jacob Parrish will miss the Bucs' Week Two game against Cleveland due to a back injury, but WR Jalen McMillan is set to make his 2026 debut

news

Buccaneers-Browns Injury Report Sept.18: Parrish, McMillan & Killebrew Questionable Against Browns

A look at Friday's injury report ahead of the Week 2 matchup

Latest Headlines

Rashad Johnson on Creating Opportunities on Defense | The Coaches' Room

Team Reporter Casey Phillips sat down with Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cornerbacks Coach Rashad Johnson following the Bucs' game vs. the Browns. They discussed highs and lows from Week Two, DB Keionte Scott making explosive plays and long term goals for this season.

Top Plays Breakdown: Scoring Drive Week 2

A behind-the-scenes look at the moments that impacted the Bucs Week Two clash with Cleveland and led to Emeka Egbuka's five-yard touchdown

Baker Mayfield on the Vikings' Defense and More, and Taneka Bowles Hosts Philanthropic Fashion Experience | Bucs Blitz

Baker Mayfield joined the Bucs Players' Table Show and discussed the status of the team, Emeka Egbuka's touchdown play and Brian Flores' defense in Minnesota, while Taneka Bowles hosted the Tampa Bay Fashion Experience on Friday Night

Red Zone Defense and Blitzes Incoming | By the Numbers, Week Three

The Buccaneers have shown marked improvement in 2026 in both their red zone touchdown efficiency on defense and their kickoff returns, and in Week Three they will have to contend with the heaviest blitz defense in the NFL

Bucs' Release Week Three Depth Chart: Tez Johnson, David Walker Get Their Shot

WR Tez Johnson and OLB David Walker each saw an uptick in playing time in Week Two and both took advantage with big plays in key moments

Baker Mayfield: Righting the Ship | Bucs Players' Table

Team Reporter Casey Phillips chats Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield after Week 2 vs. the Cleveland Browns. They discussed the team taking accountability, focusing on getting things right and what fatherhood has taught him.

Todd Bowles and Rashad Johnson on Improving Execution | The Coaches' Room Podcast

Team Reporter Casey Phillips sat down with Tampa Bay Buccaneers Head Coach Todd Bowles & Cornerbacks Coach Rashad Johnson following the Bucs' game vs. the Browns. They discussed takeaways from the home opener, DB Keionte Scott's standout performance and maintaining energy on defense.

2026 Bucs NFL Power Rankings Week 3

Where do the Tampa Bay Buccaneers rank in Week Three across Power Rankings?

David Walker's First Career Sack vs. Browns | Call of the Game

Tony Castricone, the Voice of the Buccaneers, calls the moment OLB David Walker records the first sack of his career during the Bucs' Week 2 matchup against the Cleveland Browns in the 2026 NFL season.

David Walker Takes Advantage of Opportunity Against Browns

Against the Browns in Week Two, second-year outside linebacker David Walker maximized his snaps on defense and nabbed his first-career sack

Todd Bowles: 0-2 Start Brings Different Kind of Urgency

The Bucs have generally made a habit of fast season starts under Head Coach Todd Bowles, but this year's 0-2 opening brings a different set of challenges, as well as an urgency to log that first victory

Bucs Control Ground Game in Loss to Browns | Data Crunch

Though it didn't result in victory, the Buccaneers averaged 5.5 yards per carry against Cleveland on Sunday while allowing just 1.9 yards per tote on defense…Chase McLaughlin ranks among the NFL's scoring leaders

Browns vs. Bucs Week 2 2026 | Top Images Gallery

View the top images of Tampa Bay's game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, September 20, 2026

Todd Bowles on Getting it Right: Capitalizing | Press Conference

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Head Coach Todd Bowles spoke to the media the day after the Bucs' game against the Cleveland Browns in Week 2 of the 2026 NFL Season. HC Bowles discussed correcting the course, the lightning delay and his overall thoughts on the team's performance in Week Two.

Takeaways from Buccaneers-Browns | Week 2

Top observations from the 23-19 loss to the Browns at Raymond James Stadium in Week Two

Baker Mayfield: Righting the Ship | Bucs Players' Table

Team Reporter Casey Phillips chats Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield after Week 2 vs. the Cleveland Browns. They discussed the team taking accountability, focusing on getting things right and what fatherhood has taught him.

Breaking Down Week 2 vs. the Browns | After the Whistle

On this week's edition of After the Whistle host Jay Recher looks back at the Buccaneers 2026 home opener, a 23-19 loss to the Browns in Week 2. Jay gives a detailed recap on what went down during the game - and during the long weather delay - with highlights from play-by-play voice Tony Castricone and interviews with QB Baker Mayfield, LT Tristan Wirfs and Head Coach Todd Bowles. Tony also joins Jay at the end of the show to give his insights on the Bucs season so far and the guys tell you why they're optimistic this team will turn it around this Sunday against Minnesota.

After Lightning Delay, Bucs Can't Land Final Strike in Loss to Browns

The Buccaneers had a chance to win at the end against Cleveland following a 132-minute interruption due to nearby lightning, but two near-misses in the end zone doomed them to a 23-19 loss and their first 0-2 start in 12 years

Baker Mayfield: Bucs' Offense Is Close, Mistakes Are Frustrating

The Buccaneers' Week Two loss to Cleveland included unsatisfying results in the red zone, but QB Baker Mayfield thinks the Bucs are close to putting it all together

Rapid Reaction: Browns 23, Buccaneers 19

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers fell to the Cleveland Browns 23-19 at Raymond James in the home opener

Single Game Tickets

Vikings vs. Buccaneers

Week 3

September 27

4:05 PM ET

Buy Tickets Buy Parking
Buy Tickets to Bucs vs. Packers

Week 4

October 4

1:00 PM ET

Buy Tickets Buy Parking
Steelers vs. Buccaneers

Week 6

October 18

1:00 PM ET

Buy Tickets Buy Parking
Falcons vs. Buccaneers

Week 8

November 1

1:00 PM ET

Buy Tickets Buy Parking
Panthers vs. Buccaneers

Week 12

November 30

8:15 PM ET

Buy Tickets Buy Parking
Chargers vs. Buccaneers

Week 13

December 6

1:00 PM ET

Buy Tickets Buy Parking
Saints vs. Buccaneers

Week 15

December 20

1:00 PM ET

Buy Tickets Buy Parking
Rams vs. Buccaneers

Week 17

January 3

Time TBD

Buy Tickets Buy Parking

Want more Bucs content from the official source? Add Buccaneers.com to your list of source preferences on Google today!

Advertising