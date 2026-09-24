2026 Game Preview: Vikings-Buccaneers, Week 3

NOTABLE CONNECTIONS

• Vikings Wide Receivers Coach Keenan McCardell played the same position for 16 seasons in the NFL, including two (2002-03) with the Buccaneers. McCardell caught two touchdown passes in the Buccaneers' Super Bowl XXXVII victory over the Raiders and made the Pro Bowl following a 2003 season in which he caught 84 passes for 1,174 yards and eight touchdowns.

• George Edwards, the Buccaneers' pass game coordinator on defense, spent six years (2014-19) as the Vikings' defensive coordinator. During that span, the Vikings' defense ranked third in yards allowed, passing yards allowed and sacks. In 2017, the Vikings' defense ranked first in the NFL in both yards and points allowed, the team's first top-ranked defense since 1993.

• Buccaneers S Antoine Winfield, Jr., who played his college ball at the University of Minnesota, is the son of former NFL cornerback Antoine Winfield, Sr. The elder Winfield played 14 seasons in the NFL, the last nine of them with the Vikings.

• Minnesota long-snapper Andrew DePaola performed the same job for the Buccaneers in his first three NFL seasons, 2014-16.

• Buccaneers kicker Chase McLaughlin spent one week on Minnesota's practice squad in September of 2019.

• Buccaneers guard Ben Bredeson is the older brother of Vikings' rookie fullback Max Bredeson. Both brothers played their college football at Michigan; Ben was a fourth-round pick by the Ravens in 2020 while Max went to Minnesota in the fifth round this spring.

• Buccaneers guard Dan Feeney signed a one-year deal with the Vikings as an unrestricted free agent in 2024 and appeared in eight games for the team that season.

• Tackle Justin Skule returned to the Buccaneers this offseason after spending one season in Minnesota. He signed with the Vikings as an unrestricted free agent in March of 2025 and went on to play in 16 games with nine starts last season.

• Josh McCown is in his third season on Kevin O'Connell's staff in Minnesota, this year adding the title of offensive passing game coordinator to his duties as quarterbacks coach. McCown was the Buccaneers' starting quarterback for most of the 2014 season, making Tampa Bay one of the nine NFL teams for which he played from 2002-19. McCown started 11 games for the Bucs and threw for 22,06 yards and 11 touchdowns.

• Marcus West, who is in his first season as Tampa Bay's defensive line coach, also spent a year on the Vikings' staff, serving as the defensive line coach/pass rush specialist on Mike Zimmer's staff in 2018.

SENIOR COACHING STAFFS

Tampa Bay:

• Head Coach Todd Bowles

• Offensive Coordinator Zac Robinson

• Run Game Coordinator/Offensive Line Coach Kevin Carberry

• Pass Game Coordinator (OFF) T.J. Yates

• Pass Game Coordinator (DEF) George Edwards

• Run Game Coordinator/Outside Linebackers Coach Larry Foote

• Special Teams Coordinator Danny Smith

Minnesota:

• Head Coach Kevin O'Connell

• Assistant Head Coach Frank Smith

• Offensive Coordinator Wes Phillips

• Defensive Coordinator Brian Flores

• Special Teams Coordinator Matt Daniels

KEY 2026 ROSTER ADDITIONS

Buccaneers:

• LB Alex Anzalone (UFA)

• OLB Rueben Bain Jr. (1st-round draft pick)

• DL DeMonte Capehart (5th-round draft pick)

• RB Kenneth Gainwell (UFA)

• CB Ayden Garnes (UDFA)

• WR Ted Hurst (3rd-round draft pick)

• S Miles Killebrew (UFA)

• CB Kevin Knowles (W-KC)

• OLB Al-Quadin Muhammad (UFA)

• DL Rakeem Nuñez-Roches (UFA)

• DL A'Shawn Robinson (FA)

• LB Christian Rozeboom (UFA)

• DB Keionte Scott (3rd-round draft pick)

• TE Bauer Sharp (6th-round draft pick)

• WR David Sills (FA…currently on injured reserve)

• G Billy Schrauth (5th-round draft pick)

• T Justin Skule (UFA)

• LB Jeremiah Trotter (2nd-round draft pick)

Vikings:

• DL Caleb Banks (1st-round draft pick)

• FB Max Bredeson (5th-round draft pick)

• RB Demond Claiborne (6th-round draft pick)

• RB DeeJay Dallas (FA)

• CB Charles Demmings (5th-round draft pick)

• LB Jake Golday (2nd-round draft pick)

• WR Jauan Jennings (FA)

• QB Kyler Murray (FA)

• DL Domonique Orange (3rd-round draft pick)

• CB James Pierre (UFA)

• S Jacob Thomas (UDFA)

• S Jakobe Thomas (3rd-round draft pick)

• P Brett Thorson (UDFA)

• T Caleb Tiernan (3rd-round draft pick)

ADDITIONAL 2026 CHANGES/DEVELOPMENTS OF NOTE

Buccaneers:

• The Buccaneers brought in a quartet of new coaches on the offensive side of the ball, beginning with Offensive Coordinator Zac Robinson, who replaces Josh Grizzard. Robinson came to Tampa after two seasons in the same role for the Atlanta Falcons on Raheem Morris' staff, and he has coaching roots with the L.A. Rams in the Sean McVay system. The Buccaneers also hired T.J. Yates, who worked with Robinson in Atlanta, as their new pass game coordinator and brought in Chandler Whitmer from the college ranks to be the quarterbacks coach. Whitmer spent the 2025 season with Indiana, helping Fernando Mendoza win the Heisman Trophy and the Hoosiers capture their first national championship. Ken Zampese also joined Todd Bowles' staff as a senior offensive assistant/pass game specialist.

• Tampa Bay also made a significant change in another phase of the game, hiring long-time NFL special teams guru Danny Smith to coordinate that crew. Smith has more than three decades of coaching experience in the NFL, including 29 as a special teams coordinator, the last 13 with Mike Tomlin in Pittsburgh. Luke Smith, Danny's nephew, also followed him from Pittsburgh to Tampa to serve as the Bucs' assistant special teams coach.

• The Bucs also might a couple changes on their defensive coaching staff, including the hiring of Marcus West to be the new defensive line coach. In addition, Tim Atkins and Rashad Johnson were promoted from previous positions to safeties coach and cornerbacks coach, respectively.

• A franchise era ended early in 2026 when two long-time Buccaneer icons, wide receiver Mike Evans and Lavonte David, left the team. Evans signed with the San Francisco 49ers as an unrestricted free agent, ending an illustrious 12-year run in Tampa in which he completely rewrote the team's receiving record book, moved into the top 10 in NFL history in career touchdown catches and became the first player ever to begin a career with 11 straight 1,000-yard receiving seasons. David retired following a 14-year career – making him one of only three Buccaneers to play at least 14 seasons in Tampa – in which he tied Hall of Famer Derrick Brooks for the most tackles in team annals. Both Evans and David are potential Hall of Famers as well and are considered two of the most accomplished figures in Buccaneers history.

• In August, the Buccaneers and defensive lineman Vita Vea agreed to a contract extension that runs through the 2027 season. Vea, the 12th overall pick in the 2018 draft, has recorded 35.0 sacks, eighth most in franchise history, and has been a linchpin in one of the league's best run defenses while earning two Pro Bowl invitations. Then, just prior to the start of the regular season, the Buccaneers and Baker Mayfield were able to agree on a contract extension through the 2029 season that makes the quarterback the highest-paid player in franchise history.Mayfield threw for 12,237 yards and 95 touchdowns in his first three seasons at the helm of the Bucs' offense, ranking in the top three in both categories in the NFL during that span.

Vikings:

• The Vikings have had strong continuity on their coaching staff in recent seasons – Kevin O'Connell is in his fifth year as head coach and all three coordinators he had the last time they faced the Bucs are still in those posts – but they did make a big move in their personnel department in the offseason. At the end of January, the team fired General Manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah after he had spent four seasons in that job. Minnesota then waited until after the 2026 draft to hire his replacement, eventually settling on Nolan Teasley, the Seattle Seahawks' assistant general manager.

• The decision to move on from Adofo-Mensah may have hinged largely on the Vikings' inability to stabilize the quarterback position. Minnesota let Sam Darnold depart after a very strong 2024 season and also did not try to retain Daniel Jones, instead focusing on 2024 first-round draft pick J.J. McCarthy. Struggles at that position in 2025 held back what may have otherwise been a playoff-caliber roster, as the Vikings finished 9-8 a year after going 14-3 with Darnold at the helm. As a result, the Vikings signed former first-overall pick Kyler Murray two days after the Cardinals cut him in March, bringing in an experienced starter on a minimum salary. Murray won a competition with McCarthy to be the Vikings' opening-day starter, though he left that contest in Week One and was replaced by Carson Wentz.

• In what was likely a move motivated by the Vikings' extremely small amount of wiggle room under the salary cap, the team traded edge rusher Jonathan Greenard plus a seventh-round pick to the Eagles during the second day of the draft in April, getting back third round picks in 2026 and 2027. Greenard played two seasons in Minnesota and recorded 15.0 sacks, 12.0 of them in 2024.

• In March, the Vikings released long-time franchise stalwart Harrison Smith under the assumption that he might retire after 15 seasons with the team as one of the NFL's best safeties. The team later signed veteran safety Jamal Adams, but when Adams was forced onto season-ending injured reserve by a quad tear in mid-August, the widely-rumored return of Smith came to pass in the first week of September.