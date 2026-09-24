 Skip to main content
Advertising

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Presented by

2026 Game Preview: Vikings-Buccaneers, Week 3

The Buccaneers have a sense of urgency as they seek their first win of 2026, but they also had to focus keenly on the incoming Vikings, who present such challenges as a blitz-happy defense, an extremely mobile quarterback and one of the league's best pass-catchers

Sep 24, 2026 at 09:19 AM
Author Image
Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

gamepreview

In the immediate aftermath of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Week Two loss to the Cleveland Browns, which dropped the team to 0-2 for the first time in 12 seasons, running back Bucky Irving contemplated how that start compared to the Buccaneers' recent trend of 2-0 campaigns. As Irving noted, the hard times have hit early this fall, and while it hasn't been a pleasant experience, the Buccaneers have a lot of season left to turn things around.

"I'm not really too concerned with the outside noise," he said. "We always start the season off on a high note – it's just some adversity right now, and it's good to have some adversity early in the season. Just learn from this game and move on to the Vikings ... We are going to get this thing fixed in no time."

The Buccaneers have indeed turned the page and the 2-0 squad from Minnesota will be in town shortly for a Week Three matchup at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers want to avoid falling into an 0-3 hole, given what that has historically done to teams' odds of making the playoffs, but in a more direct sense this visit from the Vikings is critical simply because it's next.

"I mean, for us, the urgency is every week," said Head Coach Todd Bowles. "It just happens to be this week. We treat every week the same, with the same amount of urgency. The fact that it's this week [means] it's the most important game, and then next week will be the most important, and it'll go from there."

The Buccaneers needed to turn their attention to the Vikings' quickly because Kevin O'Connell's team presents a lot to prepare for. The Vikings' defense under coordinator Brian Flores is by far the most blitz-heavy crew in the league, so far bringing an extra rusher on nearly 80% of their snaps, and in endlessly creative ways. Flores employs a longer list of unique 11-man lineups than most coordinators, as well. Minnesota ranks fifth in sacks-per-pass-play percentage through two games and third-year edge rusher Dallas Turner (league-high 20 QB pressures) is a rapidly-emerging star.

"Really the looks," said Bowles of the difficulties that a Flores defense present. "You know, the looks and the many people he can bring. They're very comfortable going with anybody up there, dropping any of the front nine or front eight, whatever you want to say. They have very good chaotic chaos, but they understand where it's going. That's been their calling card for the past couple years. I think 'Flo' does a great job in doing that and causing that, and it works for them."

Meanwhile, Tampa Bay's defense has to prepare for a quarterback who moves as well as any passer in the league and has built a career on extending plays and getting big gains out of structure. That would be Kyler Murray, who is returning to the lineup after missing most of the first two games with a concussion…which means the Buccaneers' coaching staff has almost no tape to study of the former Cardinal in O'Connell's offense.

"He's very good," said Bowles. "He has a very good arm – he can throw a deep ball. He's very good in the pocket, throwing on a dime, and he can run with the ball. His feet are probably faster than our four defensive linemen's feet, so we've got to be very disciplined in our pass rush."

Murray only threw five passes before leaving the season opener, but it should surprise no one that two of his three completions went to seventh-year wide receiver Justin Jefferson. Murray in his first season with the Vikings after seven in Arizona, but he likely realized quickly that his best strategy is to get the ball as often as possible to Jefferson, who is seeking his seventh straight 1,000-yard season. Since entering the league Jefferson has averaged 89.9 receiving yards per game, the top mark in the league in that span. While the Buccaneers' front seven is focused on containing Murray and stopping running back Aaron Jones – the Vikings have called the highest percentage of rushing plays in the NFL so far – the secondary will face a major test in slowing down Jefferson.

If they succeed, it will go a long way towards the Buccaneers securing that much-needed first 'W' of 2026. And if they get that win, perhaps it can propel them to a quick turnaround after the surprisingly slow start.

"We are 0-2, but at the same time, this doesn't define us," said wide receiver Ted Hurst. "We dug ourselves in a hole a little bit, but like Bucky said, it is just adversity. We've got a great team and we're just going to shake back from here."

Photos: Through the Years Bucs vs. Vikings

View images of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' matchups throughout the years vs. the Minnesota Vikings

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 1: Quarterback Doug Williams #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in action against the Minnesota Vikings at Tampa Stadium on October 1, 1978 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers lost 7-24. (photo by Unknown/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
1 / 30

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 1: Quarterback Doug Williams #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in action against the Minnesota Vikings at Tampa Stadium on October 1, 1978 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers lost 7-24. (photo by Unknown/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Unknown/© 1978 Unknown/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
BLOOMINGTON, MN - OCTOBER 28: Quarterback Doug Williams #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers passes the ball against the Minnesota Vikings at Metropolitan Stadium on October 28, 1979 in Bloomington, Minnesota. The Buccaneers won 12-10. (photo by Scott Cunningham/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
2 / 30

BLOOMINGTON, MN - OCTOBER 28: Quarterback Doug Williams #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers passes the ball against the Minnesota Vikings at Metropolitan Stadium on October 28, 1979 in Bloomington, Minnesota. The Buccaneers won 12-10. (photo by Scott Cunningham/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Scott Cunningham/© 1979 Scott Cunningham/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 25: Defensive back Curtis Jordan #25, Defensive back Mike Washington #40, and Linebacker Richard Wood #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after a play against the Minnesota Vikings at Tampa Stadium on November 25, 1979 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers lost 22-23. (photo by Allen's Studio/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
3 / 30

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 25: Defensive back Curtis Jordan #25, Defensive back Mike Washington #40, and Linebacker Richard Wood #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after a play against the Minnesota Vikings at Tampa Stadium on November 25, 1979 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers lost 22-23. (photo by Allen's Studio/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Allen's Studio/© 1979 Allen's Studio/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 7: Linebacker David Lewis #57 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers blocks during the game against the Minnesota Vikings at Tampa Stadium on December 7, 1980 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers lost 10-21. (photo by Allen's Studio/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
4 / 30

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 7: Linebacker David Lewis #57 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers blocks during the game against the Minnesota Vikings at Tampa Stadium on December 7, 1980 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers lost 10-21. (photo by Allen's Studio/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Bob and Sylvia Allen/© 1980 Bob and Sylvia Allen/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 5: Quarterback Doug Williams #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers passes while Wide receiver Gordon Jones #84 blocks against the Minnesota Vikings at Tampa Stadium on September 5, 1981 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers won 21-13. (photo by Allen's Studio/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
5 / 30

TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 5: Quarterback Doug Williams #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers passes while Wide receiver Gordon Jones #84 blocks against the Minnesota Vikings at Tampa Stadium on September 5, 1981 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers won 21-13. (photo by Allen's Studio/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Allen's Studio/©1981 Allen's Studio/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 7: Quarterback Steve DeBerg #17 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates against the Minnesota Vikings at Tampa Stadium on October 7, 1984 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers won 35-31. (photo by Allen's Studio/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
6 / 30

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 7: Quarterback Steve DeBerg #17 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates against the Minnesota Vikings at Tampa Stadium on October 7, 1984 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers won 35-31. (photo by Allen's Studio/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Allen's Studio/© 1984 Allen's Studio/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 15: Tight end Jerry Bell #82 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in action against the Minnesota Vikings at Tampa Stadium on September 15, 1985 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers lost 16-31. (photo by Allen's Studio/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
7 / 30

TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 15: Tight end Jerry Bell #82 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in action against the Minnesota Vikings at Tampa Stadium on September 15, 1985 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers lost 16-31. (photo by Allen's Studio/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Allen's Studio/© 1985 Allen's Studio/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL- NOVEMBER 12: Running back James Wilder #32 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers runs the ball against the Minnesota Vikings at Tampa Stadium on November 12, 1989 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers lost 10-24. (photo by Unknown/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
8 / 30

TAMPA, FL- NOVEMBER 12: Running back James Wilder #32 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers runs the ball against the Minnesota Vikings at Tampa Stadium on November 12, 1989 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers lost 10-24. (photo by Unknown/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Unknown/© 1989 Unknown/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 16: Wide receiver Mark Carrier #88 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers runs the ball against the Minnesota Vikings on December 16, 1990 at Tampa Stadium in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers won 26-13. (photo by Michael Minardi/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
9 / 30

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 16: Wide receiver Mark Carrier #88 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers runs the ball against the Minnesota Vikings on December 16, 1990 at Tampa Stadium in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers won 26-13. (photo by Michael Minardi/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Michael Minardi/© 1990 Michael Minardi/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 8: Running Back Reggie Cobb #34 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers runs the ball against the Minnesota Vikings at Tampa Stadium on November 8, 1992 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers lost 7-35. (photo by Paul Baker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
10 / 30

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 8: Running Back Reggie Cobb #34 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers runs the ball against the Minnesota Vikings at Tampa Stadium on November 8, 1992 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers lost 7-35. (photo by Paul Baker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Paul R. Baker/©1992 Paul R. Baker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
MINNEAPOLIS, MN - NOVEMBER 27: Wide Receiver Charles Wilson #84 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers carries the ball against the Minnesota Vikings at HHH Metrodome on November 27, 1994 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Buccaneers won 20-17 (OT). (photo by Allen's Studio/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
11 / 30

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - NOVEMBER 27: Wide Receiver Charles Wilson #84 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers carries the ball against the Minnesota Vikings at HHH Metrodome on November 27, 1994 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Buccaneers won 20-17 (OT). (photo by Allen's Studio/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Allen's Studio/© 1994 Allen's Studio/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 15: Wide receiver Lawrence Dawsey #80 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers makes a reception against the Minnesota Vikings at Tampa Stadium on October 15, 1995 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers won 20-17 in overtime. (photo by Paul Spinelli/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
12 / 30

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 15: Wide receiver Lawrence Dawsey #80 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers makes a reception against the Minnesota Vikings at Tampa Stadium on October 15, 1995 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers won 20-17 in overtime. (photo by Paul Spinelli/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Paul Spinelli/1995 Paul Spinelli/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 13: Quarterback Trent Dilfer #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the Minnesota Vikings at Houlihan's Stadium on October 13, 1996 in Tampa, FL. Tampa Bay won 24-13. (photo by Marty Morrow/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
13 / 30

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 13: Quarterback Trent Dilfer #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the Minnesota Vikings at Houlihan's Stadium on October 13, 1996 in Tampa, FL. Tampa Bay won 24-13. (photo by Marty Morrow/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Marty Morrow/© 1996 Marty Morrow/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 26: Quarterback Trent Dilfer #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers gets tackled against the Minnesota Vikings at Houlihan's Stadium on October 26, 1997 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers lost 6-10. (photo by AL Messerschmidt/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
14 / 30

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 26: Quarterback Trent Dilfer #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers gets tackled against the Minnesota Vikings at Houlihan's Stadium on October 26, 1997 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers lost 6-10. (photo by AL Messerschmidt/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

AL Messerschmidt/©1997 AL Messerschmidt/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
MINNEAPOLIS, MN - SEPTEMBER 6: Running back Warrick Dunn #28 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers runs the ball against the Minnesota Vikings at HHH Metrodome on September 6, 1998 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Buccaneers lost 7-31. (photo by Robert Rogers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
15 / 30

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - SEPTEMBER 6: Running back Warrick Dunn #28 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers runs the ball against the Minnesota Vikings at HHH Metrodome on September 6, 1998 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Buccaneers lost 7-31. (photo by Robert Rogers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Robert Rogers/©1998 Robert Rogers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 1: Fullback Mike Alstott #40 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers carries the ball against the Minnesota Vikings at Raymond James Stadium on November 1, 1998 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers won 27-24. (photo by William Garrow/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
16 / 30

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 1: Fullback Mike Alstott #40 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers carries the ball against the Minnesota Vikings at Raymond James Stadium on November 1, 1998 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers won 27-24. (photo by William Garrow/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

William Garrow/© 1998 William Garrow/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
MINNEAPOLIS, MN - OCTOBER 3: Fullback Mike Alstott #40 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers carries the ball against the Minnesota Vikings at HHH Metrodome on October 3, 1999 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Buccaneers lost 14-21. (photo by Robbie Rogers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
17 / 30

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - OCTOBER 3: Fullback Mike Alstott #40 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers carries the ball against the Minnesota Vikings at HHH Metrodome on October 3, 1999 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Buccaneers lost 14-21. (photo by Robbie Rogers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Robbie Rogers/© 1999 Robbie Rogers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
MINNEAPOLIS, MN - OCTOBER 9: Defensive end Chidi Ahanotu #72 and teammates of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrate against the Minnesota Vikings at HHH Metrodome on October 9, 2000 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Buccaneers lost 23-30. (photo by R Rogers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
18 / 30

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - OCTOBER 9: Defensive end Chidi Ahanotu #72 and teammates of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrate against the Minnesota Vikings at HHH Metrodome on October 9, 2000 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Buccaneers lost 23-30. (photo by R Rogers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

R Rogers/©2000 R Rogers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 29: Running back Warrick Dunn #28 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers runs the ball against the Minnesota Vikings at Raymond James Stadium on October 29, 2000 in Tampa, Florida. Tampa Bay won 41-13. (photo by Robbie Rogers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
19 / 30

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 29: Running back Warrick Dunn #28 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers runs the ball against the Minnesota Vikings at Raymond James Stadium on October 29, 2000 in Tampa, Florida. Tampa Bay won 41-13. (photo by Robbie Rogers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Robbie Rogers/© 2000 Robbie Rogers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
MINNESOTA, MN - SEPTEMBER 30: Wide receiver Jacquez Green #81 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers runs the ball against the Minnesota Vikings at Metrodome on September 30, 2001 in Minnesota, Minneapolis. The Buccaneers lost 16-20. (photo by Tom Wagner/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
20 / 30

MINNESOTA, MN - SEPTEMBER 30: Wide receiver Jacquez Green #81 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers runs the ball against the Minnesota Vikings at Metrodome on September 30, 2001 in Minnesota, Minneapolis. The Buccaneers lost 16-20. (photo by Tom Wagner/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Tom Wagner/© 2001 Tom Wagner/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 28: Defensive tackle Warren Sapp #99 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after a play against the Minnesota Vikings at Raymond James Stadium on October 28, 2001 in Tampa. Florida. Buccaneers won 41-14. (photo by Tom Wagner/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
21 / 30

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 28: Defensive tackle Warren Sapp #99 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after a play against the Minnesota Vikings at Raymond James Stadium on October 28, 2001 in Tampa. Florida. Buccaneers won 41-14. (photo by Tom Wagner/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Tom Wagner/© 2001 Tom Wagner/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL- NOVEMBER 3: Running back Michael Pittman #32 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers runs the ball against the Minnesota Vikings at Raymond James Stadium on November 3, 2002 in Tampa, Florida. Buccaneers won 38-24. (photo by J Meric/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
22 / 30

TAMPA, FL- NOVEMBER 3: Running back Michael Pittman #32 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers runs the ball against the Minnesota Vikings at Raymond James Stadium on November 3, 2002 in Tampa, Florida. Buccaneers won 38-24. (photo by J Meric/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

J Meric/© 2002 J Meric/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
MINNEAPOLIS, MN - SEPTEMBER 11: Wide receiver Joey Galloway #84 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers rushes against the Minnesota Vikings at The Metrodome on September 11, 2005 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Buccaneers won 24-13. (photo by Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
23 / 30

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - SEPTEMBER 11: Wide receiver Joey Galloway #84 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers rushes against the Minnesota Vikings at The Metrodome on September 11, 2005 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Buccaneers won 24-13. (photo by Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Matt May/© 2005 Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 16: Wide receiver Antonio Bryant #89 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers scores a touchdown against the Minnesota Vikings at Raymond James Stadium on November 16, 2008 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers won 19-13. The play was nullified by a penalty. (photo by Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
24 / 30

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 16: Wide receiver Antonio Bryant #89 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers scores a touchdown against the Minnesota Vikings at Raymond James Stadium on November 16, 2008 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers won 19-13. The play was nullified by a penalty. (photo by Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Matt May/© 2008 Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
MINNEAPOLIS, MN - SEPTEMBER 18: Running Back LeGarrette Blount #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game against the Minnesota Vikings at Mall of America Field on September 18, 2011, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Buccaneers won 24-20. (photo by Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
25 / 30

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - SEPTEMBER 18: Running Back LeGarrette Blount #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game against the Minnesota Vikings at Mall of America Field on September 18, 2011, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Buccaneers won 24-20. (photo by Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Matt May/(C) 2011 Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
MINNEAPOLIS, MN - OCTOBER 25: Defensive End Da'Quan Bowers #91 and Defensive End Daniel Te'o-Nesheim #50 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrate a sack during the game against the Minnesota Vikings at Mall of America Field on October 25, 2012, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Buccaneers won 36-17. (photo by Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
26 / 30

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - OCTOBER 25: Defensive End Da'Quan Bowers #91 and Defensive End Daniel Te'o-Nesheim #50 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrate a sack during the game against the Minnesota Vikings at Mall of America Field on October 25, 2012, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Buccaneers won 36-17. (photo by Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Matt May/© 2012 Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 26: Quarterback Mike Glennon #8 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game against the Minnesota Vikings at Raymond James Stadium on October 26, 2014, in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers lost 19-13. (photo by Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
27 / 30

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 26: Quarterback Mike Glennon #8 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game against the Minnesota Vikings at Raymond James Stadium on October 26, 2014, in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers lost 19-13. (photo by Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Mike Carlson/© 2014 Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
MINNEAPOLIS, MN - SEPTEMBER 24: Defensive Tackle Sealver Siliga #96 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium on September 24, 2017, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Buccaneers lost 34-17. (photo by Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
28 / 30

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - SEPTEMBER 24: Defensive Tackle Sealver Siliga #96 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium on September 24, 2017, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Buccaneers lost 34-17. (photo by Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Mike Carlson/© 2017 Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 13, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Minnesota Vikings and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 26-14. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
29 / 30

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 13, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Minnesota Vikings and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 26-14. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
MINNEAPOLIS, MN - September 10, 2023 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Minnesota Vikings. The Bucs won the game 20-17. Photo By
30 / 30

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - September 10, 2023 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Minnesota Vikings. The Bucs won the game 20-17. Photo By

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

GAME AND BROADCAST DETAILS

Minnesota Vikings (2-0) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (0-2)

Sunday, September 27, 4:05 p.m. ET

Raymond James Stadium (capacity: 65,844)

Tampa, Florida

Television: FOX

TV Broadcast Team: Kenny Albert (play-by-play), Jonathan Vilma (analyst), Megan Olivi(reporter)

Radio: 98Rock (WXTB, 97.9 FM), Flagship Station

Radio Broadcast Team: Tony Castricone (play-by-play), Dave Moore (analyst), Jay Recher(reporter)

Spanish Radio: 96.1 Caliente

Spanish Radio Broadcast Team: Martin Gramática, Santiago Gramática

GAMEDAY INFORMATION

Coming to the game or enjoying pregame festivities? Check out our Buccaneers Gameday Page for everything you need to know about getting ready for the game, Tailgate Packages, Bucs Beach and more!

TICKETING INFORMATION

The 2026 season is underway and there are a limited number of Single Game Tickets on sale now! Visit Buccaneers.com to purchase tickets.

ALL-TIME HEAD-TO-HEAD SERIES

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have played the Minnesota Vikings 56 times over 50 years, but the  Buccaneers have definitely enjoyed the last quarter century of the rivalry a lot more than the first two decades.

Overall, Minnesota owns a 33-24 edge in the head-to-head series with Tampa Bay, but the momentum may have swung when Tony Dungy left the Vikings to take over the Bucs' head coaching job in 1996. Dungy's first victory at the helm was memorably over the Vikings, and beginning with that contest Tampa Bay has won 13 of the last 21 meetings between the two teams. That included a six-game winning streak from 2001– the year before Tampa Bay left Minnesota and the old NFC Central behind to join the new NFC South – to 2012. The Vikings briefly reasserted control with wins in 2014 and 2017 but the Buccaneers came back to take the next two series games after that.

The most recent Bucs-Vikings clash was three years ago, when the Bucs opened their 2023 season in Minneapolis. In Baker Mayfield's first start for Tampa Bay, the fiery quarterback threw a pair of touchdown passes and gave a glimpse of the type of emotional leader he would become for the team with a stiff-arm and some choice words for cornerback Byron Murphy.

The last time the Vikings came to Tampa it proved to be a season-pivoting game for the 2020 Buccaneers, who prevailed 26-14 in Week 14 right after their bye week. Tom Brady gave the Buccaneers an early lead with a 48-yard touchdown pass to Scotty Miller, then extended it with a scoring strike to Rob Gronkowski, while Tampa Bay's defense sacked Kirk Cousins six times, twice by Shaquil Barrett. Memorably, that outcome kicked off an eight-game winning streak for the Buccaneers that extended through Super Bowl LV.

Since the 2002 realignment that put the Buccaneers in a new division, Tampa Bay and Minnesota have essentially only met every three years as part of the usual rotating divisional matchups, which means they have almost never finished in the same spots in their respective divisions in the same year. The Bucs and Vikings did both win their respective divisions in 2022, but the NFC North and South were already scheduled to play each other in 2023. The exception was an extra game in 2012 that the Buccaneers won, 36-17, powered by rookie running back Doug Martin's first 100-yard game and three Josh Freeman touchdown passes.

Minnesota's most recent win in the series came in 2017 as Case Keenum threw for 369 yards and three touchdowns, two of them to Stefon Diggs. Dalvin Cook, then a rookie playing in just his second game, ran for 97 yards and a score as the Vikings pulled away for a 34-17 victory. The Buccaneers' aforementioned six-game winning streak included a number of high-scoring affairs, including decisions by scores of 41-14, 38-24 and 36-17.

The Buccaneers have played the Vikings even in Tampa, with each team winning 14 times. The Vikings had taken a one-game lead in that category in 2014 with a 19-13 decision in Tampa in 2014, an overtime game that lasted all of one play in the extra period. Tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins fumbled after a 10-yard catch and Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr returned it 27 yards for the game-winning score. In an odd note, however, the Bucs have more overtime wins over Minnesota than any other team in their history, owning a 3-2 mark in such games. All three of the Bucs' overtime wins over Minnesota occurred between 1990 and 1996.

NOTABLE CONNECTIONS

• Vikings Wide Receivers Coach Keenan McCardell played the same position for 16 seasons in the NFL, including two (2002-03) with the Buccaneers. McCardell caught two touchdown passes in the Buccaneers' Super Bowl XXXVII victory over the Raiders and made the Pro Bowl following a 2003 season in which he caught 84 passes for 1,174 yards and eight touchdowns.

• George Edwards, the Buccaneers' pass game coordinator on defense, spent six years (2014-19) as the Vikings' defensive coordinator. During that span, the Vikings' defense ranked third in yards allowed, passing yards allowed and sacks. In 2017, the Vikings' defense ranked first in the NFL in both yards and points allowed, the team's first top-ranked defense since 1993.

• Buccaneers S Antoine Winfield, Jr., who played his college ball at the University of Minnesota, is the son of former NFL cornerback Antoine Winfield, Sr. The elder Winfield played 14 seasons in the NFL, the last nine of them with the Vikings.

• Minnesota long-snapper Andrew DePaola performed the same job for the Buccaneers in his first three NFL seasons, 2014-16.

• Buccaneers kicker Chase McLaughlin spent one week on Minnesota's practice squad in September of 2019.

• Buccaneers guard Ben Bredeson is the older brother of Vikings' rookie fullback Max Bredeson. Both brothers played their college football at Michigan; Ben was a fourth-round pick by the Ravens in 2020 while Max went to Minnesota in the fifth round this spring.

• Buccaneers guard Dan Feeney signed a one-year deal with the Vikings as an unrestricted free agent in 2024 and appeared in eight games for the team that season.

• Tackle Justin Skule returned to the Buccaneers this offseason after spending one season in Minnesota. He signed with the Vikings as an unrestricted free agent in March of 2025 and went on to play in 16 games with nine starts last season.

• Josh McCown is in his third season on Kevin O'Connell's staff in Minnesota, this year adding the title of offensive passing game coordinator to his duties as quarterbacks coach. McCown was the Buccaneers' starting quarterback for most of the 2014 season, making Tampa Bay one of the nine NFL teams for which he played from 2002-19. McCown started 11 games for the Bucs and threw for 22,06 yards and 11 touchdowns.

• Marcus West, who is in his first season as Tampa Bay's defensive line coach, also spent a year on the Vikings' staff, serving as the defensive line coach/pass rush specialist on Mike Zimmer's staff in 2018.

SENIOR COACHING STAFFS

Tampa Bay:

• Head Coach Todd Bowles

• Offensive Coordinator Zac Robinson

• Run Game Coordinator/Offensive Line Coach Kevin Carberry

• Pass Game Coordinator (OFF) T.J. Yates

• Pass Game Coordinator (DEF) George Edwards

• Run Game Coordinator/Outside Linebackers Coach Larry Foote

• Special Teams Coordinator Danny Smith

Minnesota:

• Head Coach Kevin O'Connell

• Assistant Head Coach Frank Smith

• Offensive Coordinator Wes Phillips

• Defensive Coordinator Brian Flores

• Special Teams Coordinator Matt Daniels

KEY 2026 ROSTER ADDITIONS

Buccaneers:

• LB Alex Anzalone (UFA)

• OLB Rueben Bain Jr. (1st-round draft pick)

• DL DeMonte Capehart (5th-round draft pick)

• RB Kenneth Gainwell (UFA)

• CB Ayden Garnes (UDFA)

• WR Ted Hurst (3rd-round draft pick)

• S Miles Killebrew (UFA)

• CB Kevin Knowles (W-KC)

• OLB Al-Quadin Muhammad (UFA)

• DL Rakeem Nuñez-Roches (UFA)

• DL A'Shawn Robinson (FA)

• LB Christian Rozeboom (UFA)

• DB Keionte Scott (3rd-round draft pick)

• TE Bauer Sharp (6th-round draft pick)

• WR David Sills (FA…currently on injured reserve)

• G Billy Schrauth (5th-round draft pick)

• T Justin Skule (UFA)

• LB Jeremiah Trotter (2nd-round draft pick)

Vikings:

• DL Caleb Banks (1st-round draft pick)

• FB Max Bredeson (5th-round draft pick)

• RB Demond Claiborne (6th-round draft pick)

• RB DeeJay Dallas (FA)

• CB Charles Demmings (5th-round draft pick)

• LB Jake Golday (2nd-round draft pick)

• WR Jauan Jennings (FA)

• QB Kyler Murray (FA)

• DL Domonique Orange (3rd-round draft pick)

• CB James Pierre (UFA)

• S Jacob Thomas (UDFA)

• S Jakobe Thomas (3rd-round draft pick)

• P Brett Thorson (UDFA)

• T Caleb Tiernan (3rd-round draft pick)

ADDITIONAL 2026 CHANGES/DEVELOPMENTS OF NOTE

Buccaneers:

• The Buccaneers brought in a quartet of new coaches on the offensive side of the ball, beginning with Offensive Coordinator Zac Robinson, who replaces Josh Grizzard. Robinson came to Tampa after two seasons in the same role for the Atlanta Falcons on Raheem Morris' staff, and he has coaching roots with the L.A. Rams in the Sean McVay system. The Buccaneers also hired T.J. Yates, who worked with Robinson in Atlanta, as their new pass game coordinator and brought in Chandler Whitmer from the college ranks to be the quarterbacks coach. Whitmer spent the 2025 season with Indiana, helping Fernando Mendoza win the Heisman Trophy and the Hoosiers capture their first national championship. Ken Zampese also joined Todd Bowles' staff as a senior offensive assistant/pass game specialist.

• Tampa Bay also made a significant change in another phase of the game, hiring long-time NFL special teams guru Danny Smith to coordinate that crew. Smith has more than three decades of coaching experience in the NFL, including 29 as a special teams coordinator, the last 13 with Mike Tomlin in Pittsburgh. Luke Smith, Danny's nephew, also followed him from Pittsburgh to Tampa to serve as the Bucs' assistant special teams coach.

• The Bucs also might a couple changes on their defensive coaching staff, including the hiring of Marcus West to be the new defensive line coach. In addition, Tim Atkins and Rashad Johnson were promoted from previous positions to safeties coach and cornerbacks coach, respectively.

• A franchise era ended early in 2026 when two long-time Buccaneer icons, wide receiver Mike Evans and Lavonte David, left the team. Evans signed with the San Francisco 49ers as an unrestricted free agent, ending an illustrious 12-year run in Tampa in which he completely rewrote the team's receiving record book, moved into the top 10 in NFL history in career touchdown catches and became the first player ever to begin a career with 11 straight 1,000-yard receiving seasons. David retired following a 14-year career – making him one of only three Buccaneers to play at least 14 seasons in Tampa – in which he tied Hall of Famer Derrick Brooks for the most tackles in team annals. Both Evans and David are potential Hall of Famers as well and are considered two of the most accomplished figures in Buccaneers history.

• In August, the Buccaneers and defensive lineman Vita Vea agreed to a contract extension that runs through the 2027 season. Vea, the 12th overall pick in the 2018 draft, has recorded 35.0 sacks, eighth most in franchise history, and has been a linchpin in one of the league's best run defenses while earning two Pro Bowl invitations. Then, just prior to the start of the regular season, the Buccaneers and Baker Mayfield were able to agree on a contract extension through the 2029 season that makes the quarterback the highest-paid player in franchise history.Mayfield threw for 12,237 yards and 95 touchdowns in his first three seasons at the helm of the Bucs' offense, ranking in the top three in both categories in the NFL during that span.

Vikings:

• The Vikings have had strong continuity on their coaching staff in recent seasons – Kevin O'Connell is in his fifth year as head coach and all three coordinators he had the last time they faced the Bucs are still in those posts – but they did make a big move in their personnel department in the offseason. At the end of January, the team fired General Manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah after he had spent four seasons in that job. Minnesota then waited until after the 2026 draft to hire his replacement, eventually settling on Nolan Teasley, the Seattle Seahawks' assistant general manager.

• The decision to move on from Adofo-Mensah may have hinged largely on the Vikings' inability to stabilize the quarterback position. Minnesota let Sam Darnold depart after a very strong 2024 season and also did not try to retain Daniel Jones, instead focusing on 2024 first-round draft pick J.J. McCarthy. Struggles at that position in 2025 held back what may have otherwise been a playoff-caliber roster, as the Vikings finished 9-8 a year after going 14-3 with Darnold at the helm. As a result, the Vikings signed former first-overall pick Kyler Murray two days after the Cardinals cut him in March, bringing in an experienced starter on a minimum salary. Murray won a competition with McCarthy to be the Vikings' opening-day starter, though he left that contest in Week One and was replaced by Carson Wentz.

• In what was likely a move motivated by the Vikings' extremely small amount of wiggle room under the salary cap, the team traded edge rusher Jonathan Greenard plus a seventh-round pick to the Eagles during the second day of the draft in April, getting back third round picks in 2026 and 2027. Greenard played two seasons in Minnesota and recorded 15.0 sacks, 12.0 of them in 2024.

• In March, the Vikings released long-time franchise stalwart Harrison Smith under the assumption that he might retire after 15 seasons with the team as one of the NFL's best safeties. The team later signed veteran safety Jamal Adams, but when Adams was forced onto season-ending injured reserve by a quad tear in mid-August, the widely-rumored return of Smith came to pass in the first week of September.

• Vikings running back Jordan Mason, who was in an apparent backfield timeshare with Aaron Jones, suffered a thumb fracture in the team's season opener and was placed on injured reserve. He will first be eligible to return to the active roster in Week Six.

INJURY REPORT

Key:

DNP: Did not participate in practice

LP: Limited participation in practice

FP: Full participation in practice

NL: Not listed

Buccaneers:

• OLB Rueben Bain Jr. (groin) – WEDS: DNP

• QB Baker Mayfield (illness) – WEDS: FP

• WR Jalen McMillan (knee) – WEDS: FP

• CB Anthony Nelson (shin) – WEDS: DNP

• CB Jacob Parrish (back) – WEDS: FP

• LB Josiah Trotter (shoulder) – WEDS: DNP

Vikings:

• RB DeeJay Dallas (toe) – WEDS: LP

• DL Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins (oblique) – WEDS: LP

• LB Jake Golday (ankle) – WEDS: DNP

• RB Aaron Jones (knee) – WEDS: DNP

• T Brian O'Neill (knee) – WEDS: LP

• DL Jalen Redmond (elbow) – WEDS: LP

• C Nick Samac (knee) – WEDS: LP

• P Brett Thorson (right hamstring) – WEDS: DNP

BUCCANEERS' UNIFORM COMBINATION

The Buccaneers will wear white jerseys and pewter pants in Week Three.

WEATHER FORECAST

Mostly cloudy. High of 84 (feels like 86), low of 67, no rain expected, 45% humidity, winds out of the NW at 6 mph.

GAME REFEREE

Head referee: Scott Novak (13th season, eighth as referee)

BETTING LINE

• Favorite: Vikings (-1.5)

• Over/Under: 42.5

INDIVIDUAL STAT LEADERS

Buccaneers-

Points Scored: K Chase McLauglin, 22

Touchdowns: WR Emeka Egbuka/RB Bucky Irving/QB Baker Mayfield/LB Josiah Trotter, 1

Passing Yards: QB Baker Mayfield, 398

Passer Rating: QB Baker Mayfield, 86.6

Rushing Yards: RB Bucky Irving, 134

Receptions: RB Bucky Irving, 11

Receiving Yards: WR Chris Godwin, 86

Interceptions: LB Josiah Trotter, 1

Sacks: DL A'Shawn Robinson/LB Josiah Trotter/OLB David Walker, 1.0

Tackles: LB Josiah Trotter, 21

Vikings-

Points Scored: K Will Reichard, 16

Touchdowns: WR Justin Jefferson, 2

Passing Yards: QB Carson Wentz, 276

Passer Rating: QB Carson Wentz, 106.4

Rushing Yards: RB Aaron Jones, 145

Receptions: WR Justin Jefferson, 11

Receiving Yards: WR Justin Jefferson, 147

Interceptions: CB Byron Murphy/CB James Pierre, 1

Sacks: OLB Dallas Turner, 3.0

Tackles: LB Blake Cashman, 17

TEAM STAT RANKINGS

Buccaneers-

Scoring Offense: 16th (23.0 ppg)

Total Offense: t-19th (297.5 ypg)

Rushing Offense: t-12th (113.0 ypg)

Passing Offense: 23rd (184.5 ypg)

First Downs Per Game: t-18th (18.0)

Third-Down Pct.: 9th (46.2%)

Sacks Per Pass Attempt Allowed: 28th (11.29%)

Red Zone TD Pct.: t-26th (37.5%)

Scoring Defense: 25th (28.0 ppg)

Total Defense: 13th (309.0 ypg)

Rushing Defense: 4th (75.0 ypg)

Passing Defense: 21st (234.0 ypg)

First Downs Allowed Per Game: t-22nd (20.5)

Third-Down Pct. Allowed: 25th (48.2%)

Sacks Per Pass Attempt: 27th (4.62%)

Red Zone TD Pct. Allowed: 7th (37.5%)

Turnover Margin: 30th (-4)

Vikings-

Scoring Offense: 14th (24.0 ppg)

Total Offense: 32nd (242.5 ypg)

Rushing Offense: t-12th (113.0 ypg)

Passing Offense: 31st (129.5 ypg)

First Downs Per Game: 29th (15.0)

Third-Down Pct.: 15th (39.3%)

Sacks Per Pass Attempt Allowed: 31st (13.64%)

Red Zone TD Pct.: t-4th (80.0)

Scoring Defense: 4th (12.5 ppg)

Total Defense: 25th (358.0 ypg)

Rushing Defense: 14th (100.0 ypg)

Passing Defense: 28th (258.0 ypg)

First Downs Allowed Per Game: t-14th (18.0)

Third-Down Pct. Allowed: 8th (29.6%)

Sacks Per Pass Attempt: 5th (10.39%)

Red Zone TD Pct. Allowed: 3rd (14.3%)

Turnover Margin: t-1st (+3)

WHAT TO WATCH FOR

• A Tampa Bay victory on Sunday would be notable for General Manager Jason Licht in that it would be the team's 100th victory, including playoffs, since he stepped into his current post in 2014. He would become the first general manager in franchise history to reach 100 wins.

• Baker Mayfield is two touchdown passes away from reaching 200 in his career in the regular season.

• Mayfield is close to moving into the top five in franchise history in passing yards. He currently ranks seventh with 12,635 yards, but he only needs 16 more to leapfrog Doug Williams (12,648) for sixth place. If he has a particularly productive outing against the Vikings and gets 335 yards or more, he will also pass Trent Dilfer (12,969) for fifth place.

• Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. has nine career interceptions. With one more, he would become just the 16th defensive back in NFL history to combine 10 interceptions with at least 15 sacks and at least 500 tackles. Only five of those 16 were able to do so in their first seven seasons: Bill Bates, Dave Duerson, Rondey Harrison, Derwin James and Adrian Wilson.

• Kicker Chase McLaughlin has scored 414 points since joining the Buccaneers in 2023. With one more field goal, he would jump over both Donald Igwebuike (416) and Matt Bryant (416) for the sixth most points scored in Bucs history. If McLaughlin gets three field goals, he would join Martin Gramatica, Michael Husted and Connor Barth as the only kickers in team annals to get to 100 successful field goals.

NOTABLY QUOTABLE

• Head Coach Todd Bowles on whether QB Baker Mayfield is trying to do too much: "No, I think anytime you don't play well, it starts with the coaches. It starts from me, then the offensive coaches, then the players as well all around him. We've got to make sure that he's doing the right thing, and he makes sure he does the right thing. He studies the right way. We've got to execute better. Obviously, we've got to call plays better and we've got to game plan better, so it's all-inclusive with the offensive line and the quarterback, the [wide] receivers and the running backs and the coaches."

• Quarterback Baker Mayfield on frustrations regarding the Buccaneers' offense: "[I'm] frustrated because it's close. You can feel it. You can see it. We're moving the ball at times, and then just shooting ourselves in the foot. So, that makes it more frustrating when you know you're right there. Our group is more than capable of handling stuff like this, but we [have to] really be self-critical, look at the tape, get stuff fixed and [we] just can't keep making the same mistakes over and over."

• Tackle Tristan Wirfs on what limited the offense against Cleveland: "I thought we were moving the ball well - a couple drives stalled out with some penalties. They're all post-snap penalties – guys are trying to play hard – there's never a question of the effort in this room. I think everybody cares a lot and everybody feels sick about it."

• Wide receiver Jalen McMillan on returning to action last week in a limited capacity and now being ready for more: "It felt so good, bro. Just being out so long had me in such a dump. I was just trying to get my mental right for this day and, yeah, it came and I'm healthy and I'm feeling good, so I'm ready."

• Linebacker Alex Anzalone on whether the locker room believes they can dig themselves out of the 0-2 hole: "For sure, yeah. We've got the guys, we've got the right group. It's just a matter of putting it together and in my experience, you hit adversity at different points in a season and we're hitting it early and we'll see where it goes. But this isn't something that's necessarily new to me. I've been in situations like this before, we just got to dig ourselves out of it."

Related Content

news

2026 Game Preview: Browns-Buccaneers, Week 2

The Bucs will play their 2026 home opener on Sunday against Todd Monken's Browns team, as they look to avoid their turnover problems from Week One and keep dual-threat QB Deshaun Watson in check

news

2026 Game Preview: Buccaneers-Bengals, Week 1

The Bucs kick off their 2026 season on Sunday in Cincinnati, where they will face a loaded, Joe Burrow-led offense and a defense that aggressively attempted to make major upgrades during the offseason

news

2025 Game Preview: Panthers-Buccaneers, Week 18

The Buccaneers are looking for revenge after a loss in Charlotte in Week 16, and they have to get it in order to keep their chances at a fifth straight NFC South title hopes alive on Saturday

news

2025 Game Preview: Buccaneers-Dolphins, Week 17

Seeking to set up a winner-take-all for the NFC South in Week 18, the Bucs are currently focused on a Miami team that has a new rookie starting quarterback surrounded by a wide array of dangerous weapons, starting with De'Von Achane

news

2025 Game Preview: Buccaneers-Panthers, Week 16

Tampa Bay and Carolina will meet in Charlotte with first place in the NFC South on the line on Sunday, and the visitors will have to contend with an ascending team with a much-improved defense

news

2025 Game Preview: Falcons-Buccaneers, Week 15

The Bucs return to prime-time action on Thursday and draw a visit from their highly-motivated division rivals from Atlanta, with the need to limit RB Bijan Robinson and slow down a productive pass rush as paramount concerns

news

2025 Game Preview: Saints-Buccaneers, Week 14

The Buccaneers dive back into divisional play on Sunday against a visiting Saints team that will be eager to play spoiler and fields a strong defense led by Demario Davis and Chase Young

news

2025 Game Preview: Cardinals-Buccaneers, Week 13

The Bucs begin a welcome three-game homestand with a visit from the Arizona Cardinals, whose 3-8 record includes six losses by four points or fewer, and whose offense is being very capably led by veteran Jacoby Brissett

news

2025 Game Preview: Buccaneers-Rams, Week 12

The Bucs begin a playoff stretch run of almost all NFC opponents in Week 12, starting with a Rams team that has won five in a row and is getting career-best play from QB Matthew Stafford

news

2025 Game Preview: Buccaneers-Bills, Week 11

The Bucs head back on the road in Week 11 to take on one of the AFC's top contenders, led by reigning MVP Josh Allen and a running back in James Cook who is having a career-best season/

news

2025 Game Preview: Patriots-Buccaneers, Week 10

The Bucs return from their bye week to face yet another first-place opponent as the 7-2 Patriots of the AFC East visit, led by rising star quarterback Drake Maye and a league-best run defense

Latest Headlines

5 Bucs to Watch Against the Vikings in Week Three

The Buccaneers will take on the Vikings in Week Three at Raymond James Stadium. Here are five Buccaneers to keep an eye on

2026 Game Preview: Vikings-Buccaneers, Week 3

The Buccaneers have a sense of urgency as they seek their first win of 2026, but they also had to focus keenly on the incoming Vikings, who present such challenges as a blitz-happy defense, an extremely mobile quarterback and one of the league's best pass-catchers

How an NFL Team Travels | Inside the Krewe

Go behind the scenes with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Equipment staff during joint practice with the Jaguars and Preseason Week 3 in Jacksonville. Watch as our staff prepares for travel, sets up the team for success and handles all the behind-the-scenes execution for away games.

Buccaneers-Vikings Injury Report Sept.23: Bain Jr., Trotter, Nelson Did Not Participate

A look at Wednesday's injury report ahead of the Week 3 matchup

How to Watch: Buccaneers vs. Vikings | Week 3 2026

Watch the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. the Minnesota Vikings in Week Three of the 2026 NFL season. Get kickoff time, TV channel, live stream, and radio details here.

Bucs' Defense Prioritizing Physicality at the Point of Attack in Facing Justin Jefferson

On Sunday, the Buccaneers' secondary will face one of the best receivers in the game in Justin Jefferson. Cornerback Benjamin Morrison discussed Jefferson's unique skillset and the Bucs' approach throughout the week in preparation for No. 18

Todd Bowles on Staying Disciplined: Focused on Minnesota | Press Conference

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Head Coach Todd Bowles spoke to the media following Wednesday's Week 3 practice. HC Bowles discussed player updates, needing to win the turnover battle and the upcoming matchup vs. the Minnesota Vikings.

Chris Godwin Jr. Mic'd Up at Home Opener vs. the Browns

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Wide Receiver Chris Godwin Jr. was mic'd up for the Bucs's home opener against the Cleveland Browns. Hear from Godwin as he brings the energy and leads the offense.

Photos: Buccaneers Practice Week 3 2026

View pictures from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers practice during Week 3 of the 2026 NFL Season.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Announce Partnership with Allied Universal

Searching For Clearer Skies vs. Minnesota | Salty Dogs

Jeff and Scott relive all the lightning and ups and downs from the Cleveland game, survey the NFL's QB landscape and chat about phones in cars, heat domes and irritating words.

Jalen McMillan on Returning to the Field | Press Conference

Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Jalen McMillan spoke to the media following Wednesday's Week 3 practice. WR McMillan discussed his excitement of being back, facing adversity and succeeding against man-to-man coverage.

Baker Mayfield Dealing with Illness, Still Practiced in Full Wednesday | Updates

Keep informed with our daily updates: News, notes and more throughout the month of September

Vikings-Buccaneers: Top Storylines & Key Matchups in Week Three

The Bucs have a sense of urgency to get into the win column, but they have to deal with a blitz-happy Vikings defense and mobile quarterback Kyler Murray, who is expected to start after clearing the NFL's concussion protocol

Photos: Through the Years Bucs vs. Vikings

View images of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' matchups throughout the years vs. the Minnesota Vikings

Rashad Johnson on Creating Opportunities on Defense | The Coaches' Room

Team Reporter Casey Phillips sat down with Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cornerbacks Coach Rashad Johnson following the Bucs' game vs. the Browns. They discussed highs and lows from Week Two, DB Keionte Scott making explosive plays and long term goals for this season.

Top Plays Breakdown: Scoring Drive Week 2

A behind-the-scenes look at the moments that impacted the Bucs Week Two clash with Cleveland and led to Emeka Egbuka's five-yard touchdown

Baker Mayfield on the Vikings' Defense and More, and Taneka Bowles Hosts Philanthropic Fashion Experience | Bucs Blitz

Baker Mayfield joined the Bucs Players' Table Show and discussed the status of the team, Emeka Egbuka's touchdown play and Brian Flores' defense in Minnesota, while Taneka Bowles hosted the Tampa Bay Fashion Experience on Friday Night

Red Zone Defense and Blitzes Incoming | By the Numbers, Week Three

The Buccaneers have shown marked improvement in 2026 in both their red zone touchdown efficiency on defense and their kickoff returns, and in Week Three they will have to contend with the heaviest blitz defense in the NFL

Bucs' Release Week Three Depth Chart: Tez Johnson, David Walker Get Their Shot

WR Tez Johnson and OLB David Walker each saw an uptick in playing time in Week Two and both took advantage with big plays in key moments

Single Game Tickets

Vikings vs. Buccaneers

Week 3

September 27

4:05 PM ET

Buy Tickets Buy Parking
Buy Tickets to Bucs vs. Packers

Week 4

October 4

1:00 PM ET

Buy Tickets Buy Parking
Steelers vs. Buccaneers

Week 6

October 18

1:00 PM ET

Buy Tickets Buy Parking
Falcons vs. Buccaneers

Week 8

November 1

1:00 PM ET

Buy Tickets Buy Parking
Panthers vs. Buccaneers

Week 12

November 30

8:15 PM ET

Buy Tickets Buy Parking
Chargers vs. Buccaneers

Week 13

December 6

1:00 PM ET

Buy Tickets Buy Parking
Saints vs. Buccaneers

Week 15

December 20

1:00 PM ET

Buy Tickets Buy Parking
Rams vs. Buccaneers

Week 17

January 3

Time TBD

Buy Tickets Buy Parking

Want more Bucs content from the official source? Add Buccaneers.com to your list of source preferences on Google today!

Advertising