Vikings vs. Bucs Game Blog | Week 3 2026

Game Updates
Game Information
- Minnesota Vikings vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Week 3 2026
- Sun. 9/27 at 4:05 p.m.
- Raymond James Stadium
Get all the in-game updates, highlights, stats and analysis for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Week 2 game vs. the Cleveland Brown
Get all the in-game updates, highlights, stats and analysis for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Week 1 game vs. the Cincinnati Bengals
Get all the in-game updates, highlights, stats and analysis for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Preseason Week 3 game vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars
Get all the in-game updates, highlights, stats and analysis for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Preseason Week 2 game vs. the Kansas City Chiefs
Get all the in-game updates, highlights, stats and analysis for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Preseason Week 1 game vs. the New York Jets
Get all the in-game updates, highlights, stats and analysis for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Week 18 game vs. the Carolina Panthers
Get all the in-game updates, highlights, stats and analysis for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Week 17 game vs. the Miami Dolphins
Get all the in-game updates, highlights, stats and analysis for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Week 16 game vs. the Carolina Panthers
Get all the in-game updates, highlights, stats and analysis for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Week 15 game vs. the Atlanta Falcons
Get all the in-game updates, highlights, stats and analysis for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Week 14 game vs. the New Orleans Saints
The Buccaneers' 23-16 loss to visiting Minnesota on Sunday was punctuated by a late-game injury to starting QB Baker Mayfield, ending an evening of offensive frustration for both teams
Two teams that have an extensive shared history and a similar plight in the early going of the 2026 season will meet at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday, October 4 when the Packers visit the Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Head Coach Todd Bowles spoke to the media after the Bucs' game against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 3 of the 2026 NFL Season. HC Bowles discussed QB Baker Mayfield's status, limiting penalties & improving third-down efficiency.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers fell to the Minnesota Vikings 23-16 at Raymond James in Week Three
Tampa Bay Buccaneers C Graham Barton, QB Jalon Daniels, TE Cade Otton, T Tristan Wirfs and WR Chris Godwin Jr. spoke to the media after the Bucs' game against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 3 of the 2026 NFL Season.
View plays from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' game against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 3 of the 2026 NFL Season.
In the Buccaneers' 23-16 loss to the Vikings in Week Three, five notes stood out for the home team
Get all the in-game updates, highlights, stats and analysis for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Week 3 game vs. the Minnesota Vikings
DL A'Shawn Robinson pulls in a deflected pass for an interception against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 3 of the 2026 NFL season.
QB Baker Mayfield throws a 40-yard touchdown to WR Ted Hurst III against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 3 of the 2026 NFL season.
View the best photos of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 2026 Week 3 matchup vs. the Minnesota Vikings
Keep informed with our daily updates: News, notes and more throughout the month of September
Watch the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. the Minnesota Vikings in Week Three of the 2026 NFL season. Get kickoff time, TV channel, live stream, and radio details here.
The Buccaneers' first two picks in this year's draft are sitting out the Vikings game due to injuries sustained last Sunday against the Browns, but second-year CB Jacob Parrish is returning to action after missing one contest
View photos of the Buccaneers arriving for their 2026 Week 3 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings
View pregame pictures from the Minnesota Vikings vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Week 3 matchup
When in the face of adversity, tackle it. Bucs have an opportunity to get right at home against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 3.
View the best photos of the full 2026 Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 53-Man Roster.