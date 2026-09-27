 Skip to main content
Advertising

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Vikings vs. Bucs Game Blog | Week 3 2026

Get all the in-game updates, highlights, stats and analysis for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Week 3 game vs. the Minnesota Vikings

Sep 27, 2026 at 07:10 PM
Author Image
Author Image
by Gabriel Kahaian & Brianna Dix

Game Updates

Game Information

  • Minnesota Vikings vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • Week 3 2026
  • Sun. 9/27 at 4:05 p.m.
  • Raymond James Stadium

What You Need to Know

Related Content

news

Browns vs. Bucs Game Blog | Week 2 2026

Get all the in-game updates, highlights, stats and analysis for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Week 2 game vs. the Cleveland Brown

news

Bucs vs. Bengals Game Blog | Week 1 2026

Get all the in-game updates, highlights, stats and analysis for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Week 1 game vs. the Cincinnati Bengals

news

Bucs vs. Jaguars Game Blog | Preseason Week 3 2026

Get all the in-game updates, highlights, stats and analysis for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Preseason Week 3 game vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars

news

Chiefs vs. Bucs Game Blog | Preseason Week 2 2026

Get all the in-game updates, highlights, stats and analysis for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Preseason Week 2 game vs. the Kansas City Chiefs

news

Bucs vs. Jets Game Blog | Preseason Week 1 2026

Get all the in-game updates, highlights, stats and analysis for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Preseason Week 1 game vs. the New York Jets

news

Panthers vs. Bucs Game Blog | Week 18 2025

Get all the in-game updates, highlights, stats and analysis for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Week 18 game vs. the Carolina Panthers

news

Bucs vs. Dolphins Game Blog | Week 17 2025

Get all the in-game updates, highlights, stats and analysis for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Week 17 game vs. the Miami Dolphins

news

Bucs vs. Panthers Game Blog | Week 16 2025

Get all the in-game updates, highlights, stats and analysis for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Week 16 game vs. the Carolina Panthers

news

Falcons vs. Bucs Game Blog | Week 15 2025

Get all the in-game updates, highlights, stats and analysis for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Week 15 game vs. the Atlanta Falcons

news

Saints vs. Bucs Game Blog | Week 14 2025

Get all the in-game updates, highlights, stats and analysis for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Week 14 game vs. the New Orleans Saints

news

Cardinals vs. Bucs Game Blog | Week 13 2025

Get all the in-game updates, highlights, stats and analysis for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Week 13 game vs. the Arizona Cardinals

Latest Headlines

Bucs Drop to 0-3 with Vikings Defeat, Lose Baker Mayfield to Thumb Injury

The Buccaneers' 23-16 loss to visiting Minnesota on Sunday was punctuated by a late-game injury to starting QB Baker Mayfield, ending an evening of offensive frustration for both teams

Buccaneers' Next Game: Battle of the Bays as Packers Rivalry Rekindled

Two teams that have an extensive shared history and a similar plight in the early going of the 2026 season will meet at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday, October 4 when the Packers visit the Buccaneers

Todd Bowles' Thoughts Following Final vs. Vikings | Press Conference

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Head Coach Todd Bowles spoke to the media after the Bucs' game against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 3 of the 2026 NFL Season. HC Bowles discussed QB Baker Mayfield's status, limiting penalties & improving third-down efficiency.

Rapid Reaction: Vikings 23, Buccaneers 16

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers fell to the Minnesota Vikings 23-16 at Raymond James in Week Three

Jalon Daniels, Chris Godwin Jr. & More on Game vs. MIN | Press Conference

Tampa Bay Buccaneers C Graham Barton, QB Jalon Daniels, TE Cade Otton, T Tristan Wirfs and WR Chris Godwin Jr. spoke to the media after the Bucs' game against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 3 of the 2026 NFL Season.

Vikings vs. Bucs Game Highlights | Tampa Bay Falls 23-16

View plays from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' game against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 3 of the 2026 NFL Season.

5 Notes Against the Vikings | Week 3

In the Buccaneers' 23-16 loss to the Vikings in Week Three, five notes stood out for the home team

Vikings vs. Bucs Game Blog | Week 3 2026

Get all the in-game updates, highlights, stats and analysis for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Week 3 game vs. the Minnesota Vikings

A'Shawn Robinson Intercepts a Deflected Pass | Vikings vs. Bucs Highlights

DL A'Shawn Robinson pulls in a deflected pass for an interception against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 3 of the 2026 NFL season.

Ted Hurst III Scores First NFL TD | Vikings vs. Bucs Highlights

QB Baker Mayfield throws a 40-yard touchdown to WR Ted Hurst III against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 3 of the 2026 NFL season.

Best Photos of Vikings vs. Bucs | Game Action

View the best photos of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 2026 Week 3 matchup vs. the Minnesota Vikings

Buccaneers 13 - Vikings 17 | Third Quarter Updates

Keep informed with our daily updates: News, notes and more throughout the month of September

How to Watch: Buccaneers vs. Vikings | Week 3 2026

Watch the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. the Minnesota Vikings in Week Three of the 2026 NFL season. Get kickoff time, TV channel, live stream, and radio details here.

Vikings-Bucs Inactives | Rookies Rueben Bain Jr., Josiah Trotter Ruled Out

The Buccaneers' first two picks in this year's draft are sitting out the Vikings game due to injuries sustained last Sunday against the Browns, but second-year CB Jacob Parrish is returning to action after missing one contest

LIVE | Bucs Gameday Radio

Bucs Arriving for Game Against the Minnesota Vikings | Photos

View photos of the Buccaneers arriving for their 2026 Week 3 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings

Vikings vs. Bucs Pregame | Photos

View pregame pictures from the Minnesota Vikings vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Week 3 matchup

Power Through | Vikings vs. Bucs Game Trailer

When in the face of adversity, tackle it. Bucs have an opportunity to get right at home against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 3.

Photos: View the Bucs' 2026 53-Man Roster

View the best photos of the full 2026 Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 53-Man Roster.

Bucs Use Final Practice Squad Elevation Option on S Ifeatu Melifonwu

The Buccaneers have activated veteran safety Ifeatu Melifonwu from the practice squad so that he can play on Sunday against Minnesota… This is the third and final time the Bucs can elevate Melifonwu during the regular season

Single Game Tickets

Buy Tickets to Bucs vs. Packers

Week 4

October 4

1:00 PM ET

Buy Tickets Buy Parking
Steelers vs. Buccaneers

Week 6

October 18

1:00 PM ET

Buy Tickets Buy Parking
Falcons vs. Buccaneers

Week 8

November 1

1:00 PM ET

Buy Tickets Buy Parking
Panthers vs. Buccaneers

Week 12

November 30

8:15 PM ET

Buy Tickets Buy Parking
Chargers vs. Buccaneers

Week 13

December 6

1:00 PM ET

Buy Tickets Buy Parking
Saints vs. Buccaneers

Week 15

December 20

1:00 PM ET

Buy Tickets Buy Parking
Rams vs. Buccaneers

Week 17

January 3

Time TBD

Buy Tickets Buy Parking

Want more Bucs content from the official source? Add Buccaneers.com to your list of source preferences on Google today!

Advertising