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Bucs-Bengals Inactives | Christian Rozeboom Cleared to Play

LB Christian Rozeboom, the only player considered questionable on the Bucs' Friday injury report, is active on Sunday in Cincinnati but WR Jalen McMillan and RB Sean Tucker will not play

Sep 13, 2026 at 11:30 AM
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Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

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The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' most uncertain lineup situation in Week One has been resolved: linebacker Christian Rozeboom is active and set to make his debut for the team after coming aboard as a free agent in the offseason. Rozeboom had been limited in recent weeks by a foot injury but was not among the seven players named to the Buccaneers' inactive list on Sunday morning.

Three players who were listed as "doubtful" on the Buccaneers' last injury report of the week – wide receiver Jalen McMillan (knee), tackle Justin Skule (oblique) and running back Sean Tucker (hamstring) – have indeed been named inactive for the season opener. With McMillan down, the Buccaneers have five wideouts ready to go in Cincinnati, including rookie Ted Hurst, who figures to see an expanded role. The Buccaneers elevated running back Josh Williams (and safety Ifeatu Melifonwu) from the practice squad for the game on Saturday, and will thus have a three-man backfield even in Tucker's absence.

The Buccaneers and Bengals submitted their list of inactives at 11:30 a.m. ET on Sunday, 90 minutes before the scheduled kickoff of their shared season-opener at Paycor Stadium. After elevating Melifonwu and Williams, the Buccaneers had 55 available players and thus had to name seven inactives to get down to the game-day limit of 48. The Bengals elevated linebacker Joe Giles-Harris and tight end Tanner Hudson from their practice squad. That put their game-day roster at 55, meaning they also had to designate seven inactives.

The Bengals' main injury concern during the leadup to the season opener was second-year defensive end Shemar Stewart, who dealt with a knee injury throughout training camp, was a full participant in practice to start the week but gradually downgraded to limited on Thursday and out on Friday. He will be inactive for Sunday's game. Cornerback D.J. Turner showed up on the injury report on Thursday with a hamstring issue and was limited for two practices but has been cleared to go against the Bucs on Sunday.

BUCCANEERS INACTIVES

  • DL DeMonte Capehart
  • CB Ayden Garnes
  • WR Jalen McMillan
  • G Billy Schrauth
  • DL Elijah Simmons
  • T Justin Skule
  • RB Sean Tucker

McMillan, Skule and Tucker are out due to injury.

BENGALS INACTIVES

  • TE Jack Endries
  • T Myles Hinton
  • C Connor Lew
  • CB Josh Newton
  • DT Landon Robinson
  • DE Shemar Stewart
  • WR Ke'Shawn Williams

Stewart is out due to injury.

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