Rapid Reaction: Vikings 23, Buccaneers 16

Baker Mayfield was sacked six times and the Bucs were penalized eight times for 81 yards. Overall, Mayfield completed 17 of 34 pass attempts for 217 yards, a touchdown and an interception. Mayfield was injured late in the fourth and exited the field clutching his hand. Jalon Daniels finished out the game, Defensively, Antoine Winfield Jr. led the team with six tackles and Alex Anzalone nabbed five tackles and tallied a sack, along with David Walker and Anthony Nelson.

The Vikings opening 40-yard drive culminated in a Will Reichard 54-yard field goal. The drive as highlighted by a 22-yard gain by Justin Jefferson on a dig route that sparked the visiting team. On the Bucs' opening drive, following a third-down incompletion to Jalen McMillan, where he was injured on the play, the momentum shifted to Minnesota on an 86-yard punt return for a touchdown by Myles Price.

The Bucs answered with a five-play, 80-yard drive that ended in a 40-yard touchdown to Ted Hurst III, trimming the deficit, 10-7. On the Vikings' ensuing drive, a tackle for loss by David Walker on Demond Claiborne on second down in which he squared up the rusher, and sticky coverage by Zyon McCollum on Tai Felton on third down on the corner route forced a Vikings' punt. Minnesota's next drive was halted by a third-down sack of Murray by Alex Anzalone and a subsequent delay of game penalty forced the punt early in the second quarter.

David Walker nabbed his second sack of the year, a nine-yard loss of Murray on third down to end the opposing team's next drive. Murray stepped up in the pocket and looked to extend the play but No.51 was waiting. Despite a 37-yard gain by Cade Otton and a 13-yard pickup by Emeka Egbuka on the following drive, the Bucs had to settle for a 28-yard field goal by Chase McLaughlin.

With just over four minutes to go in the second, Murray heaved the ball downfield to Jordan Addison, who hauled in the grab after gaining inside leverage and prime positioning on Jacob Parrish for a 41-yard score. On the 73-yard drive, Minnesota took a seven-point lead.