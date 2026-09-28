Rapid Reaction: Vikings 23, Buccaneers 16

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were defeated by the Minnesota Vikings, 23-16 at home in Week 3 of the 2026 NFL season.
TOP PERFORMERS 🏈
Buccaneers:
- Passing: QB Baker Mayfield - 17/34 for 217 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT
- Rushing: RB Bucky Irving - 15 att. for 46 yards
- Receiving: WR Emeka Egbuka - 5 rec. for 62 yards
- Defense: LB Alex Anzalone 5 total tackles, 1.0 sack, 1 TFL
Vikings:
- Passing: QB Kyler Murray - 15/29 for 168 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT
- Rushing: RB Aaron Jones - 17 att. for 58 yards
- Receiving: WR Jordan Addison - 5 rec. for 90 yards, 1 TD
- Defense: LB Eric Wilson - 9 total tackles, 1.5 sack
Baker Mayfield was sacked six times and the Bucs were penalized eight times for 81 yards. Overall, Mayfield completed 17 of 34 pass attempts for 217 yards, a touchdown and an interception. Mayfield was injured late in the fourth and exited the field clutching his hand. Jalon Daniels finished out the game, Defensively, Antoine Winfield Jr. led the team with six tackles and Alex Anzalone nabbed five tackles and tallied a sack, along with David Walker and Anthony Nelson.
The Vikings opening 40-yard drive culminated in a Will Reichard 54-yard field goal. The drive as highlighted by a 22-yard gain by Justin Jefferson on a dig route that sparked the visiting team. On the Bucs' opening drive, following a third-down incompletion to Jalen McMillan, where he was injured on the play, the momentum shifted to Minnesota on an 86-yard punt return for a touchdown by Myles Price.
The Bucs answered with a five-play, 80-yard drive that ended in a 40-yard touchdown to Ted Hurst III, trimming the deficit, 10-7. On the Vikings' ensuing drive, a tackle for loss by David Walker on Demond Claiborne on second down in which he squared up the rusher, and sticky coverage by Zyon McCollum on Tai Felton on third down on the corner route forced a Vikings' punt. Minnesota's next drive was halted by a third-down sack of Murray by Alex Anzalone and a subsequent delay of game penalty forced the punt early in the second quarter.
David Walker nabbed his second sack of the year, a nine-yard loss of Murray on third down to end the opposing team's next drive. Murray stepped up in the pocket and looked to extend the play but No.51 was waiting. Despite a 37-yard gain by Cade Otton and a 13-yard pickup by Emeka Egbuka on the following drive, the Bucs had to settle for a 28-yard field goal by Chase McLaughlin.
With just over four minutes to go in the second, Murray heaved the ball downfield to Jordan Addison, who hauled in the grab after gaining inside leverage and prime positioning on Jacob Parrish for a 41-yard score. On the 73-yard drive, Minnesota took a seven-point lead.
Midway through the third, Vita Vea batted down Murray's pass and A'Shawn Robinson intercepted the football at the 22-yard line and the Bucs' offense took over but was unable to reach the end zone, settling for a McLaughlin 38-yard field goal. The Bucs then had a Chris Godwin Jr. touchdown nullified by a holding penalty and the Vikings punted the ball away on the subsequent drive following a third-down incompletion in which Todd Bowles loaded the line of scrimmage. With nine to go in the fourth frame, McLaughlin drilled a 54-yarder to bring the Bucs within one, 17-16. Reichard kicked a 56-yard field goal with just over three minutes in regulation to extend the Vikings' lead, 20-16 and kicked another under (43-yarder) the final minute to bring it to a final score of 23-16.
What is the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' record?
0-3
Who scored touchdowns for the Buccaneers in Week Two vs. the Browns?
WR Ted Hurst III scored a 40-yard touchdown in the first quarter, his first-career NFL touchdown.
Who was a standout on offense?
WR Emeka Egbuka gained 62 yards on five receptions against the Minnesota Vikings in Week Three.
Who was a standout on defense?
LB Alex Anzalone amassed five total tackles along with 1.0 sack.
Who do the Buccaneers play next?
They play the Green Bay on Sunday, October 4th at 1:00 p.m. ET at Raymond James Stadium in Week 4 of the 2026 NFL season.