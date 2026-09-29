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A'Shawn Robinson Details His Interception Against Minnesota and Defensive Mentality Moving Forward

On the Players’ Table Show, defensive lineman A’Shawn Robinson discussed his interception of Kyler Murray and the mindset on defense to facilitate a bounce back in Week Four

Sep 29, 2026 at 02:31 PM
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Brianna Dix

Staff Writer/Reporter

Radio Show Takeaways A'Shawn

Despite falling to the Minnesota Vikings 23-16, the Buccaneers' defense imposed their will for much of the game, keeping everything in front of them on most plays. Tampa Bay's unit allowed 230 total yards of offense against Minnesota, their fewest allowed in a game this season and the second-fewest overall since the start of the 2025 season. Tampa Bay's nine first downs allowed on Sunday were its fewest in a game since Week Nine of the 2022 season against the Los Angeles Rams (also nine). The Bucs held Minnesota to two of 15 (13%) on third downs in Week Three, the lowest percentage allowed by the Buccaneers in a game in which their opponent had at least 10 third down opportunities since Week 16 of the 2020 season against Detroit (1-of-10, 10%). The Bucs limited Minnesota Kyler Murray to 15-of-29 passing (51.7% completion rate) for 168 yards with one touchdown and one interception for a 66.5 passer rating – the third-lowest passer rating in a game in his career (min. 10 attempts).

In the matchup, defensive lineman A'Shawn Robinson ignited the defense with an interception on Sunday, the second of his career. He was the first Buccaneers defensive lineman with an interception since William Gholston caught one in Week Eight of the 2023 season against the Buffalo Bills.

"I just knew that we needed to collapse the pocket so once we collapsed it, Vita batted it and it hit me in my head and I just had to find it," said Robinson on the Players' Table Show. "It landed in front of me and I went, 'I want it. I need it. I love it.' I had to go get it. I knew it was going to go to the ground, so I was going to get it, secure it and make sure. I wish it was a touchdown so we got the extra points … that is just me being me and being critical."

The Bucs signed Robinson in free agency back in March to bolster the team's defensive line. Overall, Robinson has appeared in 143 career games between the Detroit Lions, Los Angeles Rams, New York Giants and Carolina Panthers, making 106 starts. Robinson has accumulated 500 total tackles (37 tackles for loss), 37 quarterback hits, 23 passes defended, 15.0 sacks, six forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries and one interception for a touchdown. His most notable campaign came with Carolina in 2024, where he set career highs in tackles (43), quarterback hits (8) and sacks (5.5). He dislodges centers and guards with a powerful punch and can generate push in the pocket. Robinson is challenging to move once he anchors and combines quickness with his brute strength to shed blockers. He possesses the size and athleticism to play in a one or two-gap and made an impact on Sunday. At 0-3 on the season, Robinson and cast are focused on accountability and attention to detail to achieve the first win of the year.

"How can we hold ourselves accountable and what details, how can we pick ourselves up to be that much better because it came down to the details," described Robinson. "We did not have those details covered."

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