2026 Game Preview: Packers-Buccaneers, Week 4

It didn't take long but the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 2026 has reached a turning point. The Buccaneers, who won the NFC South four straight years from 2021-24 and tied for the division lead last season before missing out on the playoffs on a tiebreaker, had serious playoff aspirations heading into the current campaign. A surprising 0-3 start has made that quest more difficult, but so has an injury to the most consequential position in the third of those three losses.
Even without that first win, the Buccaneers find themselves just a game out of first place in the division, and they will now try to stay in the thick of that race with a rookie, undrafted Kansas star Jalon Daniels, at the helm of the offense. Daniels will make his NFL starting debut on Sunday against the Green Bay Packers as Mayfield begins his rehab from a dislocated right thumb. Mayfield is expected to miss a minimum of three games, but right now there is only one contest that matters to the team.
"For us, it's just trying to get a win," said Head Coach Todd Bowles. [Daniels] is not playing by himself. Everybody has to do their job. We've got to coach it the right way on both sides of the ball, including special teams. He's got to play and just do his job. We've got 21 other guys that [are] going to be out there playing with him, so he's not by himself."
Still, there is the matter of preparing for a critical game with a rookie quarterback hurtling towards his first start. Daniels won the Buccaneers' primary backup job behind Mayfield because of his performance in practices and preseason games, as he impressed with both his physical tools and his poise and confidence. The Buccaneers know he can make any throw in Offensive Coordinator Zac Robinson's playbook, but he will have to do so against a Green Bay defense that is sure to do whatever it can to confuse the rookie.
"Really, [it's] just the film work," said Bowles. "You know, you've got to get ready mentally. Like I told him, he's been playing football his whole life – this is not a new thing for him. As long as he does his job and [doesn't] try to go outside the box and do more than that, he'll be fine."
Daniels' above-average mobility could help him get out of difficult situations and keep the chains moving, and in some ways he plays the game similarly to how Mayfield does. That could make the transition a little easier, though the veteran obviously would have a grip on a larger percentage of the playbook than the rookie. That will lead to some adjustments but the Bucs' game plan shouldn't change drastically.
"Yeah, obviously Baker has played longer, so he can carry a lot more mentally and install more and make more checks and audibles," said Bowles. "We've just got to make sure Jalon is comfortable with the things we give him. There are some things where he's comfortable, but we'll run the offense, and we're still figuring out all the way what he's comfortable [with] from a game-plan standpoint. He'll have some things where he's able to move around a little bit."
Meanwhile, Tampa Bay's defense is coming off a mostly strong performance against the Vikings in a 23-16 loss. The Bucs limited Kyler Murray and his crew to 230 yards of offense, nine first downs, two third-down conversions in 15 attempts and one offensive touchdown. The Buccaneers rank sixth in the NFL in yards allowed per game through three weeks and, as usual, have been particularly stingy in the ground game. The relative lack of splash plays – sacks and takeaways – has kept the Bucs from pulling out three straight one-score games, as has a tendency to give up one game-changing play in the passing attack. That will be of central concern on Sunday against a Packers team that has potent big-play ability between strong-armed quarterback Jordan Love and pass-catchers Christian Watson, Matthew Golden and Tucker Kraft.
"They're explosive, you know," said Bowles. "Tucker Kraft is playing very well. They've got the two young receivers outside in Watson and Golden that [are] playing unbelievable – both [are] very fast as well. Then, [Love] puts the ball on a dime. He knows how to get rid of it, and he understands the offense very well."
Green Bay brings a 1-2 record to Tampa after a dispiriting 35-14 loss to the Atlanta Falcons last Thursday night. That creates a matchup of two teams expected to be NFC playoff contenders, both of whom need to right their ships as soon as possible. The Bucs and Packers are crossing paths at this early season crossroad, and the outcome could determine which direction they both go over the remainder of the campaign.
GAME AND BROADCAST DETAILS
Green Bay Packers (1-2) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (0-3)
Sunday, October 4, 1:00 p.m. ET
Raymond James Stadium (capacity: 65,844)
Tampa, Florida
Television: FOX
TV Broadcast Team: Chris Myers (play-by-play), Jonathan Vilma (analyst), Jen Hale (reporter)
Radio: 98Rock (WXTB, 97.9 FM), Flagship Station
Radio Broadcast Team: Tony Castricone (play-by-play), Dave Moore (analyst), Jay Recher(reporter)
Spanish Radio: 96.1 Caliente
Spanish Radio Broadcast Team: Martin Gramática, Santiago Gramática
GAMEDAY INFORMATION
Coming to the game or enjoying pregame festivities? Check out our Buccaneers Gameday Page for everything you need to know about getting ready for the game, Tailgate Packages, Bucs Beach and more!
TICKETING INFORMATION
The 2026 season is underway and there are a limited number of Single Game Tickets on sale now! Visit Buccaneers.com to purchase tickets.
View pictures from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers practice during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL Season.
ALL-TIME HEAD-TO-HEAD SERIES
The Buccaneers and Packers spent 25 seasons together in the "Black-and-Blue Division" – a.k.a. the NFC Central – before expansion and realignment created Tampa Bay's new home, the NFC South, in 2002. All of those years of home-and-away season series, plus additional matchups every few seasons since '02 have led to 57 previous meetings, in which the Packers hold a 33-23-1 all-time edge. The Buccaneers, however, have prevailed in three of the last four meetings dating back to the 2020 season.
That includes the most recent game between the two Bays, a 34-20 decision for the visitors in Green Bay. Quarterback Baker Mayfield had perhaps his finest performance to date as a Buccaneer, completing 22 of 28 passes for 381 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions, in the process become the first and still only visiting quarterback ever to record a perfect 158.3 passer rating. Green Bay pulled within 27-20 early in the fourth quarter but Mayfield put the game out of reach with a 52-yard scoring strike to wide receiver David Moore.
Green Bay's most recent win in the series came in 2022 in Tampa, with the Packers just holding on for a 14-12 victory. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers threw touchdown passes to Romeo Doubs and Allen Lazard to build a 14-3 halftime lead but the Buccaneers rallied late in the game. Tom Brady threw a touchdown pass to Russell Gage, who had 12 catches on the day, with 14 seconds left in the fourth quarter but the Bucs attempt to tie the game on a two-point conversion failed.
Prior to that, the most recent regular-season meeting went very well for the Buccaneers, as they rebounded from an early 10-0 deficit in Week Six of the 2020 season to score 38 unanswered points and win going away at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers sacked Rodgers four times and picked him off twice, and it was the only game that season in which Rodgers threw multiple interceptions and failed to record a touchdown pass. It was also the only game Green Bay lost by more than six points. Cornerback Jamel Dean started the Bucs' onslaught with a pick-six in the second quarter. Brady threw two touchdown passes and Ronald Jones ran for two more scores.
Prior to 2023, the Packers' previous three decades were defined by an incredible run of elite quarterbacking, and the Buccaneers helped usher that era in. From 1992 through last season, Green Bay was able to run out Brett Favre and Rodgers for a total of 448 regular-season starts, with only 22 games started by any other quarterback. In Week Two of 1992, the Buccaneers beat the Packers, 31-3, and prompted Mike Holmgren to bench Don Majkowski for Favre at halftime. After one more Majkowski start in Week Three, the Packers turned to Favre and he then started 253 straight games. Aaron Rodgers succeeded Favre in 2008 and began his own incredible run.
As such, it was 25 years between the Majkowski start and the Bucs facing any Green Bay quarterback other than Favre and Rodgers. Brett Hundley started in place of an injured Favre in a Bucs-Packers game at Lambeau Field in 2017, helping the home team pull out a 26-20 lead. The Bucs win in the series in 2009 also featured a notable start by a quarterback, as it was the first one for then-rookie Josh Freeman after an 0-7 start by Tampa Bay. The Bucs pulled off a major upset over a playoff-bound Packers team, winning 38-28 in a game that included a blocked punt return for a touchdown by Ronde Barber and a pick-six by Tanard Jackson.
On their way to a Super Bowl championship in 2002, the Buccaneers faced the Packers despite moving out of the rebranded NFC North Division. Brian Kelly had two of Tampa Bay's four interceptions off Favre in a 21-7 decision at Raymond James Stadium. Another notable win for the Buccaneers came early in their 2005 division-winning campaign, as red-hot rookie Cadillac Williams ran for 158 yards. Two Joey Galloway touchdowns and two Will Allen picks helped the Bucs escape Lambeau Field with a 17-16 decision. The Bucs-Packers series also includes the only tie in Tampa Bay's franchise history, a 14-14 final in 1980 in which Green Bay actually rolled up 569 yards of offense.
The memorable turnaround the Bucs' franchise experienced in the '90s after a decade-and-a-half of futility began in 1997, but the Packers still won the Battle of the Bays three times that year, including the one that eliminated Tampa Bay from the playoffs. That was part of a six-game winning streak in the series for Green Bay, as Favre and the Packers became the hurdle the Buccaneers had to overcome in order to go from good to great. They finally did so with a 24-22 win in December of 1998 that included touchdown catches of 64 yards by Jacquez Green and 62 yards by Reidel Anthony. The Bucs and Packers didn't meet again in the postseason until 2020, when the visitors won the NFC Championship Game at Lambeau Field. Jason Pierre-Paul and Shaq Barrett combined to sack Rodgers five times and Sean Murphy-Bunting picked him off shortly before halftime to set up Scotty Miller's memorable 39-yard touchdown catch.
NOTABLE CONNECTIONS
• Buccaneers Head Coach Todd Bowles worked as a college scouting assistant for the Packers in 1995 and 1996.
• Ken Zampese, the Buccaneers' senior offensive assistant/pass game specialist, was on offensive assistant on Ray Rhodes' staff in Green Bay in 1999.
• Buccaneers Vice President of Player Engagement Duke Preston played center and guard in the NFL, primarily with the Buffalo Bills. Preston spent the 2009 offseason with the Packers after signing as an unrestricted free agent, though he actually started the regular season on the Cowboys' roster.
• Green Bay's Chief Communications Officer Jason Wahlers was a member of the Buccaneers' public relations staff for nine years (2002-10) before joining the Packers in 2011.
SENIOR COACHING STAFFS
Tampa Bay:
• Head Coach Todd Bowles
• Offensive Coordinator Zac Robinson
• Run Game Coordinator/Offensive Line Coach Kevin Carberry
• Pass Game Coordinator (OFF) T.J. Yates
• Pass Game Coordinator (DEF) George Edwards
• Run Game Coordinator/Outside Linebackers Coach Larry Foote
• Special Teams Coordinator Danny Smith
Green Bay:
• Head Coach Matt LaFleur
• Offensive Coordinator Adam Stenavich
• Defensive Coordinator Jonathan Gannon
• Special Teams Coordinator Cam Achord
KEY 2026 ROSTER ADDITIONS
Buccaneers:
• LB Alex Anzalone (UFA)
• OLB Rueben Bain Jr. (1st-round draft pick)
• DL DeMonte Capehart (5th-round draft pick)
• RB Kenneth Gainwell (UFA)
• CB Ayden Garnes (UDFA)
• WR Ted Hurst (3rd-round draft pick)
• S Miles Killebrew (UFA)
• CB Kevin Knowles (W-KC)
• OLB Al-Quadin Muhammad (UFA)
• DL Rakeem Nuñez-Roches (UFA)
• DL A'Shawn Robinson (FA)
• LB Christian Rozeboom (UFA)
• DB Keionte Scott (3rd-round draft pick)
• TE Bauer Sharp (6th-round draft pick)
• WR David Sills (FA…currently on injured reserve)
• G Billy Schrauth (5th-round draft pick)
• T Justin Skule (UFA)
• LB Jeremiah Trotter (2nd-round draft pick)
Packers:
• C Jager Burton (5th-round draft pick)
• CB Brandon Cisse (2nd-round draft pick)
• EDGE Dani Dennis-Sutton (4th-round draft pick)
• LB Zaire Franklin (T-IND)
• DT Javon Hargrave (FA)
• Rb Kaleb Johnson (T-PIT)
• DT Chris McClellan (3rd-round draft pick)
• WR Skyy Moore (UFA)
• TE Mark Redman (T-LAR)
• K Trey Smack (6th-round draft pick)
• TE Jonnu Smith (FA)
• CB Benjamin St-Juste (UFA)
• WR Michael Sturdivant (UDFA)
• QB Tyrod Taylor (FA)
• G Laken Tomlinson
• G Kevin Zeitler (FA)
ADDITIONAL 2026 CHANGES/DEVELOPMENTS OF NOTE
Buccaneers:
• The Buccaneers brought in a quartet of new coaches on the offensive side of the ball, beginning with Offensive Coordinator Zac Robinson, who replaces Josh Grizzard. Robinson came to Tampa after two seasons in the same role for the Atlanta Falcons on Raheem Morris' staff, and he has coaching roots with the L.A. Rams in the Sean McVay system. The Buccaneers also hired T.J. Yates, who worked with Robinson in Atlanta, as their new pass game coordinator and brought in Chandler Whitmer from the college ranks to be the quarterbacks coach. Whitmer spent the 2025 season with Indiana, helping Fernando Mendoza win the Heisman Trophy and the Hoosiers capture their first national championship. Ken Zampese also joined Todd Bowles' staff as a senior offensive assistant/pass game specialist.
• Tampa Bay also made a significant change in another phase of the game, hiring long-time NFL special teams guru Danny Smith to coordinate that crew. Smith has more than three decades of coaching experience in the NFL, including 29 as a special teams coordinator, the last 13 with Mike Tomlin in Pittsburgh. Luke Smith, Danny's nephew, also followed him from Pittsburgh to Tampa to serve as the Bucs' assistant special teams coach.
• The Bucs also might a couple changes on their defensive coaching staff, including the hiring of Marcus West to be the new defensive line coach. In addition, Tim Atkins and Rashad Johnson were promoted from previous positions to safeties coach and cornerbacks coach, respectively.
• A franchise era ended early in 2026 when two long-time Buccaneer icons, wide receiver Mike Evans and Lavonte David, left the team. Evans signed with the San Francisco 49ers as an unrestricted free agent, ending an illustrious 12-year run in Tampa in which he completely rewrote the team's receiving record book, moved into the top 10 in NFL history in career touchdown catches and became the first player ever to begin a career with 11 straight 1,000-yard receiving seasons. David retired following a 14-year career – making him one of only three Buccaneers to play at least 14 seasons in Tampa – in which he tied Hall of Famer Derrick Brooks for the most tackles in team annals. Both Evans and David are potential Hall of Famers as well and are considered two of the most accomplished figures in Buccaneers history.
• In August, the Buccaneers and defensive lineman Vita Vea agreed to a contract extension that runs through the 2027 season. Vea, the 12th overall pick in the 2018 draft, has recorded 35.0 sacks, eighth most in franchise history, and has been a linchpin in one of the league's best run defenses while earning two Pro Bowl invitations. Then, just prior to the start of the regular season, the Buccaneers and Baker Mayfield were able to agree on a contract extension through the 2029 season that makes the quarterback the highest-paid player in franchise history.Mayfield threw for 12,237 yards and 95 touchdowns in his first three seasons at the helm of the Bucs' offense, ranking in the top three in both categories in the NFL during that span.
Packers:
• Jeff Hafley, the Packers' defensive coordinator for the previous two seasons, landed the head coaching job for the Miami Dolphins early in the offseason, leading Green Bay to turn to former Arizona Cardinals Head Coach Jonathan Gannon. Prior to his three years in Arizona, Gannon was the Eagles' defensive coordinator in 2021 and 2022, helping them reach Super Bowl LVII at the end of that second season.
• Green Bay also turned over one of its other coordinator spots under Matt LaFleur, as long-time NFL special teams guru Rich Bisaccia elected to step down at the end of last season. The Packers replaced him with Cam Achord, who was most recently an assistant special teams coach for the Giants. Achord also spent six years on Bill Belichick's staff in New England. Other new additions to LaFleur's defensive staff in 2026 include Secondary/Pass Game Coordinator Bobby Babich, Cornerbacks Coach Daniel Bullocks, Linebackers Coach Sam Siefkes and Outside Linebackers/Run Game Coordinator/Assistant Head Coach – Defense DeMarcus Covington. On the offensive side, Noah Pauley took overs as the new wide receivers coach after 13 years working at the collegiate level, most recently Iowa State
• Following the 2025 season, the Packers moved on from a handful of prominent members of their team. Longtime O-Line standout Elgton Jenkins was released, as was cornerback Nate Hobbs, who had signed a large deal as a free agent just a year earlier. Green Bay also traded defensive lineman Rashan Gary to Dallas in exchange for a 2027 fourth-round draft pick and sent wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks to Philadelphia for a 2026 fifth-round selection and a sixth-round pick in 2027.
• On the other side of that transaction coin, the Packers also locked in several of their top performers to long-term extensions over the summer. Wide receiver Christian Watson got his four-year extension done in early June and defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt got three years added to his existing deal just before the start of training camp.
INJURY REPORT
Key:
DNP: Did not participate in practice
LP: Limited participation in practice
FP: Full participation in practice
NL: Not listed
Buccaneers:
• OLB Rueben Bain Jr. (groin/shoulder) – WEDS: DNP
• LB SirVocea Dennis (calf) – WEDS: LP
• OLB Yaya Diaby (calf/shoulder) – WEDS: DNP
• WR Chris Godwin (ankle) – WEDS: DNP
• RB Bucky Irving (glute) – WEDS: LP
• TE Ko Kieft (elbow) – WEDS: DNP
• QB Baker Mayfield (right thumb) – WEDS: DNP
• DL Rakeem Nuñez-Roches (ankle/foot) – WEDS: DNP
• CB Jacob Parrish (personal) – WEDS: DNP
• Db Keionte Scott (toe) – WEDS: LP
• LB Josiah Trotter (shoulder) – WEDS: LP
Packers:
• G Aaron Banks (knee/toe) – WEDS: DNP
• DT Warren Brinson (calf/groin) – WEDS: LP
• DT Karl Brooks (illness) – WEDS: DNP
• DT Anthony Campbell (ankle) – WEDS: DNP
• LB Edgerrin Cooper (shoulder/concussion) – WEDS: LP
• C/G Jacob Monk (quadricep) – WEDS: DNP
• EDGE Lukas Van Ness (shoulder) – WEDS: LP
BUCCANEERS' UNIFORM COMBINATION
The Buccaneers will wear white jerseys and white pants in Week Four.
WEATHER FORECAST
Partly sunny with very high humidity. High of 91 (feels like 103), low of 74, 59% chance of rain, winds out of the ESE.
GAME REFEREE
Head referee: Alex Kemp (13th season, ninth as referee)
BETTING LINE
• Favorite: Packers (-4.0)
• Over/Under: 39.5
INDIVIDUAL STAT LEADERS
Buccaneers-
Points Scored: K Chase McLauglin, 22
Touchdowns: WR Emeka Egbuka/WR Ted Hurst/RB Bucky Irving/QB Baker Mayfield/LB Josiah Trotter, 1
Passing Yards: QB Baker Mayfield, 615
Passer Rating: QB Baker Mayfield, 80.0
Rushing Yards: RB Bucky Irving, 180
Receptions: WR Emeka Egbuka/RB Bucky Irving, 13
Receiving Yards: WR Emeka Egbuka, 141
Interceptions: DL A'Shawn Robinson/LB Josiah Trotter, 1
Sacks: OLB David Walker, 2.0
Tackles: LB Josiah Trotter, 21
Packers-
Points Scored: WR Christian Watson, 24
Touchdowns: WR Christian Watson, 4
Passing Yards: QB Jordan Love, 844
Passer Rating: QB Jordan Love, 83.5
Rushing Yards: RB MarShawn Lloyd, 68
Receptions: WR Christian Watson, 17
Receiving Yards: WR Christian Watson, 284
Interceptions: S Xavier McKinney/CB Keisean Nixon, 1
Sacks: OLB Lukas Van Ness, 2.5
Tackles: S Evan Williams, 25
TEAM STAT RANKINGS
Buccaneers-
Scoring Offense: 19th (20.7 ppg)
Total Offense: 27th (279.3 ypg)
Rushing Offense: t-23rd (94.3 ypg)
Passing Offense: 26th (185.0 ypg)
First Downs Per Game: t-27th (15.7)
Third-Down Pct.: 27th (32.6%)
Sacks Per Pass Attempt Allowed: 32nd (13.13%)
Red Zone TD Pct.: 30th (30.0%)
Scoring Defense: 23rd (26.3 ppg)
Total Defense: 6th (282.7 ypg)
Rushing Defense: 2nd (76.0 ypg)
Passing Defense: 12th (296.7 ypg)
First Downs Allowed Per Game: t-4th (16.7)
Third-Down Pct. Allowed: t-8th (35.7%)
Sacks Per Pass Attempt: 21st (6.38%)
Red Zone TD Pct. Allowed: 5th (37.5%)
Turnover Margin: t-28th (-5)
Packers-
Scoring Offense: 22nd (18.7 ppg)
Total Offense: 16th (315.3 ypg)
Rushing Offense: 32nd (48.7 ypg)
Passing Offense: t-4th (266.7 ypg)
First Downs Per Game: t-23rd (17.7)
Third-Down Pct.: 32nd (27.8%)
Sacks Per Pass Attempt Allowed: 16th (6.45%)
Red Zone TD Pct.: 27th (41.7)
Scoring Defense: 29th (30.3 ppg)
Total Defense: 21st (340.7 ypg)
Rushing Defense: 28th (138.7 ypg)
Passing Defense: 11th (202.0 ypg)
First Downs Allowed Per Game: 26th (21.7)
Third-Down Pct. Allowed: 29th (50.0%)
Sacks Per Pass Attempt: 11th (7.78%)
Red Zone TD Pct. Allowed: 30th (83.3%)
Turnover Margin: t-24th (-2)
WHAT TO WATCH FOR
• A Tampa Bay victory on Sunday would be notable for General Manager Jason Licht in that it would be the team's 100th victory, including playoffs, since he stepped into his current post in 2014. He would become the first general manager in franchise history to reach 100 wins.
• Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. has nine career interceptions. With one more, he would become just the 16th defensive back in NFL history to combine 10 interceptions with at least 15 sacks and at least 500 tackles. Only five of those 16 were able to do so in their first seven seasons: Bill Bates, Dave Duerson, Rondey Harrison, Derwin James and Adrian Wilson.
• Cade Otton's three receptions against Minnesota in Week Three increased his career total since joining the Buccaneers in 2022 to 218. That puts him in a tie with Kellen Winslow Jr. for the third most catches by a tight end in franchise history, which means his next grab will give him sole possession of third place and he will trail only Jimmie Giles (279) and Cameron Brate (273).
• Kicker Chase McLaughlin is tied for the NFL lead among kickers with 32 points scored through the first three weeks of the season. Those points have already moved him up two spots on the Buccaneers' all-time scoring list, and if he gets nine more he will also leapfrog Mike Alstott (432) and move into the top five in team history.
NOTABLY QUOTABLE
• Head Coach Todd Bowles on DL A'Shawn Robinson's performance through Week 3: "He's been great for us on and off the field. He's one of our leaders. You saw him make a couple plays in the game right there. The energy he brings and the tenacity he goes out there and plays with, we can't ask him for anything more."
• Quarterback Jalon Daniels on his journey to the NFL after his college career at Kansas ended, which included not being drafted: "I mean, it was quite a journey. When January hit, I kind of just knew that I was going to have a long, long process. Everybody that's older than you [tells you] when you're going through the combine process, the Pro Day process, the draft process, that you need to do everything that you can to be able to stay locked in because you don't know where your feet are going to land in the next few months. So, for me, having no idea where I'd be, I kind of was just like, 'Whatever organization, whatever team gives me that opportunity, I'm going to go out there and be able to try to prove those guys right.'"
• Tackle Tristan Wirfs on the high number of field goals the Buccaneers have had: "Chase [McLaughlin] is incredible; I love Chase to death, but I much rather score than Chase [having to] keep going out there. We know the fans are frustrated, but I'm telling you right now, we're all pretty frustrated in here too. This is not how we planned to start the season [and] we're going to do everything we can to get it turned around. Just know we're [working hard] day in and day out."
• Wide receiver Ted Hurst on Jalon Daniels' confidence level: "He believes he can do whatever. He's here, and he's destined to be here for a reason. You can see it on the field with how he approaches everything. He's never down on himself. He's always competitive and in high spirits.
• Wide receiver Chris Godwin on the Bucs being 0-3 and not having Baker Mayfield: "I'm sure it looks bleak, not ideal. Definitely not the start we would like and we never want to lose [Mayfield] but that's where we are right now and the reality is, we have to pull ourselves out of this hole. We can't win three games next week, you have to start with one and we have to watch our film, correct it, and get better from it."