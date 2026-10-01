2026 Game Preview: Packers-Buccaneers, Week 4

It didn't take long but the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 2026 has reached a turning point. The Buccaneers, who won the NFC South four straight years from 2021-24 and tied for the division lead last season before missing out on the playoffs on a tiebreaker, had serious playoff aspirations heading into the current campaign. A surprising 0-3 start has made that quest more difficult, but so has an injury to the most consequential position in the third of those three losses.

Even without that first win, the Buccaneers find themselves just a game out of first place in the division, and they will now try to stay in the thick of that race with a rookie, undrafted Kansas star Jalon Daniels, at the helm of the offense. Daniels will make his NFL starting debut on Sunday against the Green Bay Packers as Mayfield begins his rehab from a dislocated right thumb. Mayfield is expected to miss a minimum of three games, but right now there is only one contest that matters to the team.

"For us, it's just trying to get a win," said Head Coach Todd Bowles. [Daniels] is not playing by himself. Everybody has to do their job. We've got to coach it the right way on both sides of the ball, including special teams. He's got to play and just do his job. We've got 21 other guys that [are] going to be out there playing with him, so he's not by himself."

Still, there is the matter of preparing for a critical game with a rookie quarterback hurtling towards his first start. Daniels won the Buccaneers' primary backup job behind Mayfield because of his performance in practices and preseason games, as he impressed with both his physical tools and his poise and confidence. The Buccaneers know he can make any throw in Offensive Coordinator Zac Robinson's playbook, but he will have to do so against a Green Bay defense that is sure to do whatever it can to confuse the rookie.

"Really, [it's] just the film work," said Bowles. "You know, you've got to get ready mentally. Like I told him, he's been playing football his whole life – this is not a new thing for him. As long as he does his job and [doesn't] try to go outside the box and do more than that, he'll be fine."

Daniels' above-average mobility could help him get out of difficult situations and keep the chains moving, and in some ways he plays the game similarly to how Mayfield does. That could make the transition a little easier, though the veteran obviously would have a grip on a larger percentage of the playbook than the rookie. That will lead to some adjustments but the Bucs' game plan shouldn't change drastically.

"Yeah, obviously Baker has played longer, so he can carry a lot more mentally and install more and make more checks and audibles," said Bowles. "We've just got to make sure Jalon is comfortable with the things we give him. There are some things where he's comfortable, but we'll run the offense, and we're still figuring out all the way what he's comfortable [with] from a game-plan standpoint. He'll have some things where he's able to move around a little bit."

Meanwhile, Tampa Bay's defense is coming off a mostly strong performance against the Vikings in a 23-16 loss. The Bucs limited Kyler Murray and his crew to 230 yards of offense, nine first downs, two third-down conversions in 15 attempts and one offensive touchdown. The Buccaneers rank sixth in the NFL in yards allowed per game through three weeks and, as usual, have been particularly stingy in the ground game. The relative lack of splash plays – sacks and takeaways – has kept the Bucs from pulling out three straight one-score games, as has a tendency to give up one game-changing play in the passing attack. That will be of central concern on Sunday against a Packers team that has potent big-play ability between strong-armed quarterback Jordan Love and pass-catchers Christian Watson, Matthew Golden and Tucker Kraft.

"They're explosive, you know," said Bowles. "Tucker Kraft is playing very well. They've got the two young receivers outside in Watson and Golden that [are] playing unbelievable – both [are] very fast as well. Then, [Love] puts the ball on a dime. He knows how to get rid of it, and he understands the offense very well."