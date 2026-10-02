Pass Protection and a Rookie QB | Packers-Bucs Tale of the Tape

Advantage Buccaneers: Run Defense

As noted earlier, the Packers have had trouble running the ball, ranking last in the NFL in both yards per game (48.7) and yards per carry (3.04). In addition to Jacobs' absence, Green Bay has also been hit by multiple injuries along the offensive line, most recently a patellar tendon tear for right tackle Zach Bako-Bewele that put him on injured reserve. The Packers have gone with a backfield committee of MarShawn Lloyd, Chris Brooks and trade acquisition Kaleb Johnson but none have more than 68 yards or 3.6 yards per carry, and the team's longest run on the season is only 14 yards. Meanwhile, the Buccaneers have continued a seasons-long trend of being one of the best defenses against the run in the NFL. They have allowed the fewest rushing yards of any team since Todd Bowles arrived in 2019 and this year they sit in second place in those rankings, allowing 76.0 yards per game. As potentially potent as the Green Bay passing game is, the Buccaneers will need to continue their stinginess against the ground game to keep the Packers from breaking out offensively.

Advantage Packers: Pass Rush

Green Bay's pass rush will surely ascend to a new level when Parsons is able to return, but it has been pretty good even without him, with a sacks-per-pass-play rate of 7.78% that ranks 11th in the NFL. Edge rusher Lukas Van Ness (2.5 sacks) and off-ball linebacker Edgerrin Cooper (2.0) have led the charge, and Van Ness has already logged seven "quick pressures" this season, one more than he had in all of 2025. The Buccaneers allowed six sacks to the blitz-heavy Vikings defense last Sunday, bringing their season total to 13, all absorbed by Mayfield. The Bucs' sacks-per-pass-play allowed rate of 13.13% ranks last in the NFL. The Buccaneers will be trying to provide better down-to-down protection for Daniels on Sunday to give him a chance to succeed in his debut start.

X-Factor: Jalon Daniels