 Skip to main content
Advertising

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Pass Protection and a Rookie QB | Packers-Bucs Tale of the Tape

The 0-3 Buccaneers and 1-2 Packers will meet on Sunday with both teams urgently trying to get their seasons on track, and how well the Bucs' handle Green Bay's pass rush in front of new QB Jalon Daniels will be critical to the outcome

Oct 02, 2026 at 08:00 AM
Author Image
Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

tott

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will conclude a three-game homestand in Week Four with a visit from their old NFC Central foes, the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, October 4. The 0-3 Buccaneers urgently need to break into the win column, though they are still only one game back of the leaders in the NFC South standings. Tampa Bay's defense is coming off a mostly stellar outing against Kyler Murray and the Vikings but will be facing a Green Bay passing attack that can easily generate big plays with Jordan Love throwing to the trio of Christian Walker, Matthew Golden and Tucker Kraft. Green Bay fell to 1-2 with a prime-time Thursday night loss to Atlanta, 35-14, last Thursday night, allowing the Falcons to rack up just under 500 yards of offense.

Love ranks fourth in the NFL in passing yards through Week Three and both Watson and Golden are in the top eight in receiving yards while combining for five touchdowns. The Packers have had a tough time running the football, however, in part due to starting tailback Josh Jacobs being unavailable due to a league suspension. Even without perennial Defensive Player of the Year candidate Micah Parsons in the lineup – he is still recovering from a torn ACL suffered late last season – Green Bay has been able to get pressure on opposing quarterbacks, led by fourth-year player Lukas Van Ness. The Buccaneers, relatedly, have allowed a league-high 13 sacks. The Bucs are averaging 4.29 yards per carry and Bucky Irving is at 4.50 individually, which could improve important if the team is trying to take the pressure off rookie quarterback Jalon Daniels. Daniels will be making his first NFL start in place of Baker Mayfield, who dislocated his right thumb in the Week Three loss to Minnesota.

Here's how the Buccaneers and Packers stack up against each other for Sunday's critical matchup:

When Tampa Bay Has the Ball:

Buccaneers OffenseCategoryPackers Defense
27th (273.3)Net Yards Per Game21st (340.7)
28th (4.71)Yards Per Play12th (5.14)
19th (20.7)Points Per Game29th (50.0%)
t-23rd (94.3)Rushing Yards Per Game28th (138.7)
26th (185.0)Passing Yards Per Game11th (202.0)
27th (32.6%)Third Down Percentage29th (50.0%)
32nd (13.13%)Sacks Per Pass Play11th (7.78%)
24th (3.03%)Interception Percentage15th (2.22%)
30th (30.0%)Red Zone Touchdown Pct.30th (83.3%)

When Green Bay Has the Ball:

Packers OffenseCategoryBuccaneers Defense
16th (315.3)Net Yards Per Game6th (282.7)
15th (5.26)Yards Per Play9th (4.90)
22nd (18.7)Points Per Game23rd (26.3)
32nd (48.7)Rushing Yards Per Game2nd (76.0)
t-4th (266.7)Passing Yards Per Game12th (206.7)
32nd (27.8%)Third Down Percentaget-8th (35.7%)
16th (6.45%)Sacks Per Pass Play21st (6.38%)
14th (1.61%)Interception Percentage17th (2.13%)
27th (41.7%)Red Zone Touchdown Pct.5th (37.5%)

Advantage Buccaneers: Run Defense

As noted earlier, the Packers have had trouble running the ball, ranking last in the NFL in both yards per game (48.7) and yards per carry (3.04). In addition to Jacobs' absence, Green Bay has also been hit by multiple injuries along the offensive line, most recently a patellar tendon tear for right tackle Zach Bako-Bewele that put him on injured reserve. The Packers have gone with a backfield committee of MarShawn Lloyd, Chris Brooks and trade acquisition Kaleb Johnson but none have more than 68 yards or 3.6 yards per carry, and the team's longest run on the season is only 14 yards. Meanwhile, the Buccaneers have continued a seasons-long trend of being one of the best defenses against the run in the NFL. They have allowed the fewest rushing yards of any team since Todd Bowles arrived in 2019 and this year they sit in second place in those rankings, allowing 76.0 yards per game. As potentially potent as the Green Bay passing game is, the Buccaneers will need to continue their stinginess against the ground game to keep the Packers from breaking out offensively.

Advantage Packers: Pass Rush

Green Bay's pass rush will surely ascend to a new level when Parsons is able to return, but it has been pretty good even without him, with a sacks-per-pass-play rate of 7.78% that ranks 11th in the NFL. Edge rusher Lukas Van Ness (2.5 sacks) and off-ball linebacker Edgerrin Cooper (2.0) have led the charge, and Van Ness has already logged seven "quick pressures" this season, one more than he had in all of 2025. The Buccaneers allowed six sacks to the blitz-heavy Vikings defense last Sunday, bringing their season total to 13, all absorbed by Mayfield. The Bucs' sacks-per-pass-play allowed rate of 13.13% ranks last in the NFL. The Buccaneers will be trying to provide better down-to-down protection for Daniels on Sunday to give him a chance to succeed in his debut start.

X-Factor: Jalon Daniels

Daniels is the obvious choice as the player or unit who is most likely to swing the game in one direction or another. The Buccaneers kept the undrafted rookie out of Kansas as their primary backup to Mayfield because they were extremely impressed both with his play in practice and preseason games and his poised and confident demeanor. Daniels has the arm talent to make any throw and the legs to extend plays and move the chains, and the Bucs are confident he's going to make a smooth entry into the starting job. Still, it is never clear until after the fact what to expect from a quarterback making his very first NFL start.

Related Content

news

Battle in the Trenches | Vikings-Bucs Tale of the Tape

The Buccaneers' run defense on early downs against a Vikings team that likes to grind it out could be critical on Sunday, as will be pass protection on offense and execution in the red zone

news

Pass Protection Looms Large | Browns-Bucs Tale of the Tape

The Bucs may have an advantage on Sunday in terms of getting their defense off the field, and the Browns' defense has also been good at limiting big plays, but the key to the game may be which team protects its quarterback the best

news

Run Defense and Red Zone Pressure | Bucs-Bengals Tale of the Tape

The Buccaneers and Bengals kick off their 2026 season together on Sunday in Cincinnati and the result could hinge on how things unfold in the trenches and who gets the upper hand inside the 20

news

Tampa Bay Seeking Turnovers and Sacks in Miami | Bucs-Dolphins Tale of the Tape

Statistically, the Buccaneers have a strong advantage over the Dolphins in terms of turnovers and points scored off of them in 2025, but on Sunday that may depend on how much pressure they can put on rookie QB Quinn Ewers

news

Watch Out on Fourth Down | Bucs-Panthers Tale of the Tape

Dave Canales' Panthers have been very aggressive in fourth-down situations this season, and also very good, but the Bucs' defense has also been strong in that regard

news

Turnover Battle Will Be Pivotal on Sunday | Bucs-Saints Tale of the Tape

The Buccaneers bring a statistical edge in run defense into Sunday's road clash with the Saints but have reason to be concerned about at least one special teams matchup

news

A Third-Down Challenge | Cardinals-Bucs Tale of the Tape

On Sunday, Tampa Bay's defense will have to contend with an Arizona attack that has been converting third downs at a very high clip, but they should have an edge against the Cardinals' run game

news

A Battle on the Edges | Bucs-Rams Tale of the Tape

The ability of the Bucs' rugged tackle duo of Tristan Wirfs and Luke Goedeke to keep talented edge rushers Jared Verse and Byron Young away from Baker Mayfield could be a determining factor on Monday night

news

Seeking Explosive Run Plays | Bucs-Bills Tale of the Tape

The Bucs have not yet duplicated their big-play rushing success they had throughout the 2024 season, but the Bills' defense has given up the third most runs of 10-plus and 20-plus yards this season

news

Third-Down Showdown in Week 10 | Patriots-Bucs Tale of the Tape

The Bucs' banged-up offense has struggled to replicate last year's success rate on third downs, particularly in recent weeks, and will try to get back on track against a Patriots defense that is allowing a low conversion rate in that category

news

Stopping the Run in the Superdome | Bucs-Saints Tale of the Tape

The Buccaneers bring a statistical edge in run defense into Sunday's road clash with the Saints but have reason to be concerned about at least one special teams matchup

Latest Headlines

Performance Preview: Week Four Hero – David Walker, Chris Godwin Jr. or Kenny Gainwell?

Brianna Dix, Gabriel Kahaian and Scott Smith are back to offer up their predictions as to which Buccaneer will shine when the team takes on its next opponent, in this case the visiting Green Bay Packers

Pass Protection and a Rookie QB | Packers-Bucs Tale of the Tape

The 0-3 Buccaneers and 1-2 Packers will meet on Sunday with both teams urgently trying to get their seasons on track, and how well the Bucs' handle Green Bay's pass rush in front of new QB Jalon Daniels will be critical to the outcome

David Walker "Grasping Defense in a Hurry," Emphasis on Week Four Facing Jordan Love

Ahead of the Bucs' Week Four matchup with Green Bay, an overview of David Walker's increased snap count, understanding of the defensive system and the challenge of facing Jordan Love with his improvisation skills

Buccaneers-Packers Injury Report Oct.1: Parrish, Bain Jr. and Dennis Among Non-Participants; Trotter, Godwin Jr. Upgrade to Full

A look at Thursday's injury report ahead of the Week 4 matchup

Jalon Daniels Makes His NFL Debut | Bucs Insider

Team Reporter Casey Phillips & Senior Writer/Editor Scott Smith talk about all the latest Bucs news in this week's edition of Bucs Insider. The team discussed player injury updates, reviewing last week's matchup vs. Minnesota and what to expect this week against the Packers.

Larry Foote on David Walker: 'Growing Everyday' | Press Conference

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Run Game Coordinator Larry Foote spoke to the media following Thursday's Week 4 practice. Coordinator Foote discussed OLB David Walker earning more playing time, importance of creating turnovers and the leadership DL A'Shawn Robinson brings to the team.

Zac Robinson: Play '11 as One' | Press Conference

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Offensive Coordinator Zac Robinson spoke to the media following Thursday's Week 4 practice. OC Robinson discussed everyone needing to be on the same page, QB Jalon Daniels trusting his instincts and getting things back track.

OC Zac Robinson: The Ball Will Find Chris Godwin | Updates

Keep informed with our daily updates: News, notes and more throughout the month of Octember

5 Bucs to Watch Against the Packers in Week Four

The Buccaneers will take on the Packers in Week Four at Raymond James Stadium. Here are five Buccaneers to keep an eye on

Antoine Winfield Jr. Mic'd Up vs. the Vikings

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. was mic'd up for our Week 3 matchup vs. the Minnesota Vikings. Hear from Winfield as he leads the defense and maintains high energy throughout the game.

2026 Game Preview: Packers-Buccaneers, Week 4

Tampa Bay will face another NFC North foe in Week Four with the Packers coming to town, as each team tries to rebound from a slow start and the Buccaneers start to find out what they have in rookie QB Jalon Daniels

Tampa Bay Chef Series Spotlight | Chef Yádid Garcia of Tacos Las Californias

Chef Yádid Garcia breaks down his inspiration for his dish and why they decided to join the Krewe.

Packers-Buccaneers: Top Storylines & Key Matchups in Week Four

Jalon Daniel's first career start is the biggest story to follow for the Buccaneers in Week Four, but their secondary will also face a significant challenge in Jordan Love and company and Tristan Wirfs will face another red-hot pass-rusher

Navigating the Road Ahead | Salty Dogs

Jeff and Scott discuss Baker Mayfield's injury, strange end-game decisions in the NFL, El Nino, celebration penalties and even some upbeat Bucs topics.

Jalon Daniels: Baker Mayfield Told Me to Just Be Myself

Rookie QB Jalon Daniels will make his first NFL start on Sunday against the Packers while Baker Mayfield is out with a thumb injury, and the veteran passer has urged his younger teammate to stay composed and play the game his way

Buccaneers-Packers Injury Report Sept.30: Godwin Jr., Diaby and Bain Among Non-Participants

A look at Wednesday's injury report ahead of the Week 4 matchup

Jalon Daniels' High Spirits, Packers' Explosive Offense and More | Bucs Blitz

In Week Four, a look at Jalon Daniels' composure, the Packers' robust offensive attack and outside linebacker David Walker earning additional playing time on defense

Todd Bowles on Jalon Daniels: Up to the Challenge | Press Conference

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Head Coach Todd Bowles spoke to the media following Wednesday's Week 4 practice. HC Bowles discussed player health updates, QB Jalon Daniels preparing for his first start and DL A'Shawn Robinson's leadership.

Photos: Buccaneers Practice Week 4 2026

View pictures from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers practice during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL Season.

'All In This Together' | The Todd Bowles Show

Team Reporter Casey Phillips sat down with Tampa Bay Buccaneers Head Coach Todd Bowles following the Bucs' game vs. the Vikings. They discussed the biggest takeaways from the game against Minnesota, the team's growing chemistry on offense and improving execution.

Single Game Tickets

Buy Tickets to Bucs vs. Packers

Week 4

October 4

1:00 PM ET

Buy Tickets Buy Parking
Steelers vs. Buccaneers

Week 6

October 18

1:00 PM ET

Buy Tickets Buy Parking
Falcons vs. Buccaneers

Week 8

November 1

1:00 PM ET

Buy Tickets Buy Parking
Panthers vs. Buccaneers

Week 12

November 30

8:15 PM ET

Buy Tickets Buy Parking
Chargers vs. Buccaneers

Week 13

December 6

1:00 PM ET

Buy Tickets Buy Parking
Saints vs. Buccaneers

Week 15

December 20

1:00 PM ET

Buy Tickets Buy Parking
Rams vs. Buccaneers

Week 17

January 3

Time TBD

Buy Tickets Buy Parking

Want more Bucs content from the official source? Add Buccaneers.com to your list of source preferences on Google today!

Advertising