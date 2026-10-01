David Walker "Grasping Defense in a Hurry," Emphasis on Week Four Facing Jordan Love

Second-year outside linebacker David Walker did not log a single snap on defense against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week One, but after he notched his first career sack in Week Two on Deshaun Watson, his snap count doubled from nine to 19 against the Vikings in Week Three. Against Minnesota, Walker managed to get home again, this time taking down the elusive Kyler Murray on third down.

"He has definitely met our expectations and he did it in a hurry, just grasping the defense and understanding how to drop and where to fit, terminology and stuff like that," said Outside Linebackers Coach/Run Game Coordinator Larry Foote. "But, he has definitely earned more playing time."

Walker, a three-time Consensus All-American out of Central Arkansas, impressed during one-on-one's throughout the offseason workout program, nabbing a would-be sack in every practice on the grass. That production has translated to the grand stage with his innate feel at the line of scrimmage. Walker can win with both power and speed, switching up his plan of attack. He sets up moves effectively during the stem phase and works the offensive tackle's hands. Walker is physical at the point of attack and wins the pad level battle with natural leverage. With a relentless motor, he is ferocious in pursuit and finishes tackles. Walker has lower body twitch and the ability to chase down ball carriers from the backside. When asked about Walker's development against the run, Foote described his mental fortitude that has fostered growth against the run.

"It was knowing how to fit the run and everybody knows that he was hurt on the second day of training camp last year and he has just been growing every day and getting better and better," noted Foote. "We know how explosive he is but mentally, that is the thing that he is answering for us and he is doing it in a hurry."

Walker has accumulated three tackles for loss and will vie to fortify the Bucs' second-ranked run defense in the league on Sunday, forcing the Packers to be one-dimensional. That would create additional rush opportunities for Walker to take advantage of versus Jordan Love and cast. Love delivers a tight spiral from a variety of arm slots and looks to throw the football once he escapes the pocket. He has solid open-field vision and the ability to deliver dimes into tight windows and quickly release the football when pressured.