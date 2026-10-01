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Tampa Bay Buccaneers

5 Bucs to Watch Against the Packers in Week Four

The Buccaneers will take on the Packers in Week Four at Raymond James Stadium. Here are five Buccaneers to keep an eye on

Oct 01, 2026 at 12:05 PM
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Brianna Dix

Staff Writer/Reporter

5 bucs to watch Packers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will host the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, October 4 in Week Four. Kickoff is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. ET at Raymond James Stadium and will be broadcast on FOX. The Bucs will be looking for their first win of the 2026 slate after falling to the Minnesota Vikings, 23-16, on Sunday. In the waning moments of the Week Three clash, quarterback Baker Mayfield dislocated his right thumb, thrusting undrafted rookie Jalon Daniels into the spotlight against the Packers. The Bucs' defense will work to continue their production against the Packers' offense after allowing just 230 total yards of offense in Week Three – second-fewest overall since the start of the 2025 season. Tampa Bay's 13% third down conversion rate allowed in Week Three tied for the lowest mark in the NFL by a club with 15-plus third down opportunities since the beginning of the 2025 slate. Tampa Bay's offense will strive to find its rhythm, capitalizing in the red zone. The Packers lost to the Atlanta Falcons 35-14 but boast the NFL's fourth-best (tied) passing attack with Jordan Love, Christian Watson, Matthew Golden and Tucker Kraft at the helm. Here are five Buccaneers to keep an eye on come Sunday:

Tristan Wirfs

With Micah Parsons sidelined, Lukas Van Ness has become the Packers field-tilter with a team-best 2.5 sacks. Van Ness fires out of his stance and has the strength to anchor and press blockers off his frame. He generates push in the pocket with a nasty long-arm maneuver and bull rush, bolstering the Packers' line. Van Ness has the quickness to corral dual-threat quarterbacks and will vie to continue his trend against the Bucs. Tampa Bay has allowed the most sacks in the NFL at 13.0 and the front line will look for a redemption game against the Packers. Tristan Wirfs will be paired with Van Ness in the trenches come Sunday in a top-tier battle. Wirfs has been isolated one-on-one with a defender on 84.4% of his pass blocks, the sixth-highest rate among left tackles and plays with sound technique and big-man agility. Wirfs is speedy into position and stays square to rushers, able to redirect power. The Packers will send a flurry of pressure at Daniels and Wirfs will play a pivotal role in shielding the young quarterback.

Kenny Gainwell

Bucky Irving popped up on the injury report this week with a glute ailment and was limited on Wednesday. Irving has been the team's primary workhorse on the ground through the first three weeks of the season and if he is given a smaller snap count in Week Four, it could very well mean a heavier load for Kenny Gainwell on the ground. The Packers' run defense ranks 28th in the NFL, allowing an average of 138.7 yards on the ground to opponents. Tampa Bay will look to exploit that weakness with No.1. Gainwell combines stellar change-of-direction with smooth cuts to adjust his track. He is adept at cutting back on zone carries and the slasher has sharp footwork and a lower center of gravity for bouncing off tacklers.

Jalon Daniels

Undrafted rookie Jalon Daniels will make his starting debut against the Packers in Week Four, becoming the first undrafted free agent quarterback as a rookie to start for Tampa Bay. During the preseason, Daniels passed for 239 yards and a touchdown, with an 83.4 passer rating, 37 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown. Thirty of 33 points scored by the Bucs during the preseason slate came with Daniels engineering the drive. He has intriguing arm talent and can unload the deep ball with ease, and effectively extends drives using his legs. Daniels can proficiently throw off-script and does not shy away from contact as a runner when scrambling. He is ready to embrace the spotlight and will strive to remain even-keel on the quest to get Tampa Bay in the win column on Sunday.

Zyon McCollum

Christian Watson currently leads the Packers in receptions (17), receiving yards (284), and touchdowns (four). Watson ranks fifth in the league in receiving yards, one of only eight players across the NFL with more than 250. He possesses elite acceleration and foot quickness on vertical routes and baits defensive backs into opening their hips. Watson can take the top off the defense with long strides and is a polished route runner. On Sunday, the Bucs' Zyon McCollum will likely see a heavy dose of Watson in coverage. Among cornerbacks with 100-plus coverage snaps in 2026, McCollum's 69.3 passer rating when targeted is the ninth-lowest in the NFL and his 28.6% hawk rate is the fourth-highest. He has the speed to stay with receivers downfield and attacks the ball in the air with strong hands. The quick twitch player pairs anticipation skills with superb closing burst to the ball. With fluidity out of his backpedal, McCollum will play a vital role in Week Four in Tampa Bay's defense.

David Walker

The Packers placed starting right tackle Zach Bako-Bewele on injured reserve after he tore his patellar tendon during the team's Week Two matchup against the Jets. Anthony Belton, the team's former second-round pick, has assumed the starting role in the lineup. Belton's upper-body power stuns, he has nimble feet and he finishes blocks. Bucs' outside linebacker David Walker will look to take advantage of increased reps in Week Four. Despite only playing 28 snaps through the first three weeks of the 2026 season, Walker leads the Bucs in sacks with 2.0. The former fourth-round pick can win with power or quickness and uses his natural leverage to work underneath blockers. Walker delivers an overwhelming  punch and has an advanced rush portfolio. The second-year player effectively attacks the weaknesses of offensive tackles by studying their weight distribution and has an innate feel in the trenches for when to use what move to collapse the pocket.

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