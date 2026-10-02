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Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Buccaneer to Host Green Bay Packers in Week 4 Crucial Catch Game, Presented by Novartis

Oct 02, 2026 at 04:00 AM
TAMPA, FL - September 29, 2024 - Crucial Catch videoboard during the game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 33-16. Photo By Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 29, 2024 - Crucial Catch videoboard during the game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 33-16. Photo By Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will conclude their three-game homestand on Sunday, Oct. 4, when they host the Green Bay Packers at 1:00 p.m. ET for the annual Crucial Catch game, presented by Novartis.

Crucial Catch is the NFL's initiative focused on educating fans about the importance of early cancer detection and risk reduction. The Buccaneers will highlight the initiative throughout Sunday's game, beginning with free cancer screenings provided by Moffitt Cancer Center at Bucs Beach outside of the stadium.

Prior to kickoff, doctors and nurses from Moffitt Cancer Center will serve as the Buccaneers' Flag Krewe as the team takes the field before the national anthem, which will be sung by local singer/songwriter Macy Kate. The 82nd Aerial Targets Squadron based at Tyndall Air Force Base in Panama City Beach, Florida, will perform a flyover featuring four QF-16 jets at the conclusion of the anthem.

The Buccaneers will also recognize UR Cabinets – a custom cabinet company representing the Plant City Chamber of Commerce – as part of the Glazer Family Small Business Fund, which has supported 350 businesses across Tampa Bay and West Central Florida through a $1.6 million investment from the Glazer Family.

The latest installment of the Tampa Bay Chef Series, presented by Corona, will feature chef Yadid Garcia of Tacos Las Californias, who will offer a quesabirria taco featuring chuck beef, mozzarella cheese, grilled corn tortilla and house-made consommé. The featured item will be available on the main concourse in Section 108 and on the Club Level in Sections 209 and 237.

Official Crucial Catch merchandise will be worn on the sideline Sunday and is available for purchase online and at the Buccaneers Team Store.

Single-game tickets and group packages to all Buccaneers home games are on sale now at Buccaneers.com. For more information or to speak with a Buccaneers account representative, please dial 866-582-2827 or visit Buccaneers.com.

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