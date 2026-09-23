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Tampa Bay Buccaneers Announce Partnership with Allied Universal

Sep 23, 2026 at 12:00 PM
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The Tampa Bay Buccaneers today announced a partnership with Allied Universal®, the world's leading security and facility services company. As part of the agreement, Allied Universal will serve as the Buccaneers' private security provider, delivering comprehensive security services across team operations, facilities, executive protection and event security.

With nearly 70 years of experience and a unique combination of local expertise, advanced security technology, and national resources, Allied Universal will help enhance safety and security for employees, players, guests, partners, and fans throughout the Buccaneers organization.

"At the core of this partnership is a shared commitment to protecting people," said Tampa Bay Buccaneers Chief Security Officer Ryan Spradlin. "Allied Universal has demonstrated an unyielding commitment to our mission of providing a safe, secure, and welcoming environment for every individual who visits our facilities, attends our games, or participates in our events. Their professionalism, resources, and dedication to comprehensive security solutions make them an invaluable partner as we continue to enhance the safety and security of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers organization."

After five years of providing security services at Raymond James Stadium, including Buccaneers home games, events, and meetings, Allied Universal is expanding its role to support daily operations at the AdventHealth Training Center, special events, and away game travel. As the Buccaneers' private security provider, Allied Universal will deliver event security, and around-the-clock protection across Buccaneers facilities and operations.

By leveraging Allied Universal's extensive workforce and industry expertise, the Buccaneers continue to strengthen their investment in best-in-class security operations both on and off the field.

This partnership underscores the Buccaneers' ongoing commitment to helping to protect every person who enters its facilities, attends its events, or supports the organization, while helping to ensure a safe and exceptional experience for all.

"The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are a world-class organization, and we are honored to expand our partnership as their trusted security provider," said Steve Jones, global chairman and CEO of Allied Universal. "This collaboration represents an exciting opportunity to extend the comprehensive security and event services we have provided at Raymond James Stadium to the AdventHealth Training Center. By combining highly trained security professionals with our industry-leading expertise and innovative solutions, we are committed to helping create a safe, welcoming and secure environment for everyone who visits and works at the facility."

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