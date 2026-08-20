How to Watch: Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Kansas City Chiefs

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will host the Kansas City Chiefs for Preseason Week Two on Saturday, August 22 at Raymond James Stadium. The matchup will begin at 7:30 p.m. ET and the Chiefs have made one return to Raymond James Stadium since Super Bowl LV, coming out victorious 41-31 in Week Four of the 2022 slate. This is Kansas City's first preseason visit to Tampa since 2010 and overall, the two teams have met six times in the preseason, with the Bucs winning five of them. In this clash, the Bucs' starters will suit up against Kansas City in the exhibition.