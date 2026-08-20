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How to Watch: Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Find out how to watch, stream or listen to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Kansas City Chiefs in Preseason Week Two on August 22, 2026

Aug 20, 2026 at 10:00 AM
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Brianna Dix

Staff Writer/Reporter

HTW Pre Week 2

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will host the Kansas City Chiefs for Preseason Week Two on Saturday, August 22 at Raymond James Stadium. The matchup will begin at 7:30 p.m. ET and the Chiefs have made one return to Raymond James Stadium since Super Bowl LV, coming out victorious 41-31 in Week Four of the 2022 slate. This is Kansas City's first preseason visit to Tampa since 2010 and overall, the two teams have met six times in the preseason, with the Bucs winning five of them. In this clash, the Bucs' starters will suit up against Kansas City in the exhibition.

Matchup

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Watch and Stream

  • When: Saturday, August 22
  • Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. ET
  • Location: Raymond James Stadium
  • Network: WFLA
  • Broadcast Crew: Jon Gruden (play-by-play), Rondé Barber (analyst) and Jeff Dubrof (reporter)
  • Get your personalized view of the NFL schedule based on your location and services at watch.nfl.com/buccaneers.
  • Follow our official game blog on the Bucs' website and app, starting at kickoff for notes and analysis.
  • Watch live out-of-market Preseason games on NFL+, click here to sign up.
  • All live preseason games are accessible locally in the app and on Buccaneers.com - tap here to watch the game on a mobile browser during the game window.

Listen Live

  • In-market fans can listen to both English and Spanish broadcasts through the Bucs Official App or on Buccaneers.com (everyone in market on desktop, local on mobile)
  • TAMPA BAY/SARASOTA: - Bucs Flagship Station WXTB 97.9 FM Broadcast Crew: Tony Castricone (play by play), Dave Moore (color)
  • SPANISH RADIO: TAMPA BAY: WTPM – LA INVASORA 1150 AM, 1590 AM, 96.1 FM, 92.9 FM, 94.9 FM, 102.1 FM, 103.9 FM Broadcast Crew: Carlos Bohorquez (play by play), Martin Gramatica (color), Santiago Gramatica (sideline reporter)

*In-market fans can listen to Both English and Spanish broadcasts through the Bucs Official App (on iOS)

  • DAYTONA BEACH: WLOV 99.5 FM
  • COCOA BEACH: WTKS 104.1 FM
  • DAYTONA BEACH: WLOV 99.5 FM
  • ENGLEWOOD: WENG 1530 AM/98.1/107.5 FM
  • FT MYERS/NAPLES: WCKT 107.3 FM
  • HOMOSASSA SPRING: WXCV 95.3 FM
  • LAKELAND: WLKF 1430 AM/96.7
  • MELBOURNE: WTKS 104.1 FM
  • ORLANDO: WTKS 104.1 FM
  • PORT ST. LUCIE: WPSL 1590 AM/WSTU1450 AM
  • PANAMA CITY: WFLF 94.5 FM
  • SEBRING: WJCM 1050 AM/106.3 FM
  • PENSACOLA: WBSR 1450 AM/101.1 FM
  • TALLAHASSEE: WVFT 93.3 FM
  • TAMPA BAY/SARASOTA: WXTB 97.9 FM
  • TITUSVILLE: WTKS 104.1 FM
  • OKLAHOMA CITY: KRXO 107.7 FM

Social Media Accounts

Follow the club for live gameday updates, videos and photos

Uniform Combo

  • Red jersey and white pants

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