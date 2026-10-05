Takeaways from Buccaneers-Packers | Week 4

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers dropped to 0-4 for the first time since 2013 following a 17-14 loss to the Green Bay Packers at Raymond James Stadium in Week Four. Sunday's clash marked the club's fourth consecutive loss by seven points or less as protection broke down in the waning moments. Late in the fourth in Packers' territory, undrafted rookie quarterback Jalon Daniels faced instant pressure as safety Evan Williams flew off the edge on a free rush that forced a last-dich effort throw from Daniels that went incomplete on fourth-and-11, sealing the Bucs' fate at home.

"We just had a negative play," said Head Coach Todd Bowles. "We didn't get it done. We've been here a couple weeks now at the end of ballgames and we're not finishing. We've got to find a way to finish the game."

Offensive Overview

Jalon Daniels, an undrafted free agent who won the backup quarterback role during the offseason program, started the Week Four matchup in place of the injured Baker Mayfield, who dislocated his right thumb late in the Week Three clash against the Vikings. Daniels completed 19 of 27 passes for 148 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions, while rushing for 55 yards. He was sacked three times, meaning the Buccaneers have now allowed 16 sacks through the first four weeks of the 2026 slate. Coming into the game, the Bucs ranked 32nd in the NFL having surrendered 13.0. As the game wore on, Daniels' primary targets in the passing game became Chris Godwin Jr., who caught six passes for 31 yards and tight end Cade Otton, who posted 37 yards on four receptions.

The Bucs totaled 275 yards of offense and converted five-of-12 third down attempts. The Buccaneers generated 141 yards on the ground and averaged 4.5-yards a carry. Daniels added to the quota with his scrambles and Bucky Irving rushed for 61 yards, while both Kenny Gainwell and Sean Tucker scored. Tucker capped off a 54-yard touchdown drive in the second quarter with a two-yard touchdown run to tie the game at 7-7, plowing his way into the end zone. In the fourth quarter, Daniels escaped pressure, rolled to the left and connected with Gainwell on a 10-yard pass for the touchdown, trimming the deficit to 17-14.

Defensive Outlook

Tampa Bay's defense held the Packers to 283 yards, 15 first downs and just two conversions on 10 third-down attempts. Tykee Smith forced a Kaleb Johnson fumble near the Bucs' goal line in the fourth frame, which Zyon McCollum recovered at the four-yard line. Jacob Parrish intercepted a deep pass at the Tampa Bay seven-yard line on the Packers' next possession and returned it eight yards. However, the Bucs were unable to capitalize with points and, conversely, Green Bay accumulated 10 points off two takeaways.

The Buccaneers were not able to generate consistent pressure on Jordan Love. Tampa Bay did not post a single sack and hit him only twice, despite the Packers playing with a makeshift line due to a litany of injuries. Josiah Trotter led the Bucs' defense with nine tackles and Antoine Winfield Jr. posted six tackles and a forced fumble before exiting the game with an oblique injury.