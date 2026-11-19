The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will travel to Detroit to take on the Lions at Ford Field on Sunday, November 22 at 1:00 p.m. ET on FOX. The 3-6 Bucs are coming off their Week 10 bye and face a 7-2 NFC powerhouse in Week 11 on the road. The Lions are riding a five-game win streak, while Tampa Bay is coming off a narrow loss to the Chicago Bears on Sunday Night Football, as the home team came out victorious with a walk-off field goal. The Bucs are one game behind the 4-5 Panthers and are striving to keep pace in the NFC South race. The Lions are in the driver's seat of the NFC North with the tiebreaker advantage over Chicago and Minnesota with the same record. This will be the fifth matchup in the regular season between the two clubs over the previous eight seasons and the Bucs will vie to get their fourth victory of the 2026 slate.

Jacob Parrish

The Lions' Amon-Ra St. Brown has the fifth-most receptions (65) and the ninth-most receiving yards (755) in 2026, including three games with two-plus receiving touchdowns. He is one-of-seven players in NFL history with 7,000 receiving yards and 50-plus receiving touchdowns in their first six career NFL seasons. He is a catalyst in the passing game for Jared Goff and lines up all along the formation. St. Brown is buttery smooth out of cuts and fights for yardage, turning into a running back after the catch. He is a stout blocker and possesses immense strength with the ball in his hands, along with outstanding body control. St. Brown has balance through contact and glides through route stems, while displaying the ability to stop on a dime. He will face both cornerbacks for Tampa Bay on Sunday, including Jacob Parrish, who currently leads the NFL in passes defensed with 14. He has allowed a sub-70.0 passer rating when targeted to opposing quarterbacks this season with a minimum of 40 defensive targets (65.9) and will play a key role in limiting St. Brown on Sunday. Parrish has 4.35-second speed and has the hip fluidity and crisp footwork to play inside or out. He stays in the hip pocket of receivers on underneath routes and has the short-area burst to excel from off coverage. Parrish has elite route recognition in man and will help solidify the back end for Tampa Bay in Week 11.

Alex Anzalone

Alex Anzalone was acquired by the Bucs in free agency back in March and has elevated the defense wearing the green dot. He has tallied 44 tackles, four interceptions and 1.0 sack in 2026. He leads all front-seven players across the NFL in interceptions and owns the second-lowest passer rating when targeted (61.9-mimimum of 20 defensive targets). He helps set the tone on defense with range and has the ability to cover backs and tight ends down the seam. Anzalone effectively squeezes routes from zone and plays light on his feet. For Detroit, running back Jahmyr Gibbs will be deployed in the passing game to try and create mismatches. The Lions have a lethal screen game and Gibbs is one of the best dynamic rushers in the game and leads the NFL in most rush categories, including scrimmage and rushing yards. He has lightning speed to elude tacklers and erase angles, along with pass-catching upside to put linebackers and defensive backs in conflict. The Lions look to exploit defenses by getting Gibbs in space and Anzalone will be paramount in preventing Gibbs from taking over the game at Ford Field.

Bucky Irving

Bucky Irving has ignited the team's robust ground attack in 2026, returning to 2024 peak form. Irving is on pace for 1,759 yards from scrimmage and 15 total touchdowns in 2026 and has served as the beneficiary of the Bucs' counter gap and inside zone runs. Of Irving's 825 rushing yards, 273 have come after he has forced a missed a tackle, which is the fourth most in the NFL. Irving is patient in letting blocks develop and has stellar contact balance and leg drive. He pairs elite lateral jump cuts with panoramic vision and has decisively hit holes in 2026 when they become available, or has adjusted his track to gain more yards to move the chains. Irving will encounter Lions' linebacker Derrick Barnes on Sunday. Barnes has posted 40 tackles this season, while four of his six tackles for loss have come against runs. He also has 3.0 sacks on the year, which will likely put him in a one-on-one with Irving on a blitz pickup in Week 11. Barnes has taken ownership of the middle of Detroit's defense following the scary injury that prematurely ended All-Pro linebacker Jack Campbell's season. He plays with a tough disposition and delivers a staggering punch on climbing blockers and pullers, along with good diagnosis of play action. Barnes clogs gaps and will play a pivotal role in the Lions' fifth-ranked run defense.

Ben Bredeson

Along with the exit of Jack Campbell, Aidan Hutchinson has been sidelined and placed on injured reserve after tearing his ACL. Hutchinson was leading the team and ranked second in the NFL with 50 quarterback pressures at the time of his knee injury, but defensive lineman Alim McNeill leads the Lions in sacks with 6.5. He has put up impressive numbers in 2026, including career-highs in quarterback pressures with 35 and quick pressures with 13. McNeill has position flexibility and attacks the A and B-gaps, winning with power and explosion. He flashes a proficient bull rush and is tailor made for one-gapping. The Bucs' offensive line has gotten into a rhythm, notably on run blocking working in unison. There is still needed development in terms of pass protection, and on Sunday, Bredeson will work in tandem with Graham Barton to keep McNeill away from the team's signal-caller. He has a strong punch and can counter power as a drive blocker. Bredeson can uproot defenders with strength and will play a key role in the trenches in Week 11 against a Dan Campbell gritty front.

Chris Godwin Jr.