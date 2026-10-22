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5 Bucs to Watch Against the Panthers in Week Seven

Tampa Bay will face NFC South rival Carolina Panthers in Week Seven at Bank of America Stadium. Here are five Buccaneers to keep an eye on

Oct 22, 2026 at 12:28 PM
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Brianna Dix

Staff Writer/Reporter

5 bucs to watch panthers

The 1-5 Tampa Bay Buccaneers will head to Charlotte to take on the 3-2 Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Week Seven. Kickoff is set for 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday and the Bucs will try to recreate the success they produced in the last road game in Dallas, where the unit produced a robust rushing attack. Undrafted rookie quarterback Jalon Daniels has commanded the offense the last three games in place of injured Baker Mayfield (dislocated right thumb), but the club's starter practiced in full on Wednesday and could potentially make his return against Carolina. After not posting a single sack in two straight games, the Bucs nabbed five on Aaron Rodgers in Week Six and will try to duplicate that efficiency on the road against a divisional foe this weekend. The Panthers are coming off a victory over the embattled Eagles in which Chuba Hubbard amassed 120 yards on the ground. Tampa Bay will face the No.1 passing offense in the NFL on Sunday, led by Bryce Young. Here are five Buccaneers to monitor following the coin toss:

Zyon McCollum

Panthers' receiver Tetairoa McMillan is tied for sixth in the NFL with 94.2 receiving yards per game entering Week Seven, including four games with 75-plus receiving yards. He currently sits at a team-high 471 yards on 32 receptions in 2026 and the reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year recipient is adept in jump-ball situations. McMillan can uncover at the top of routes with physicality and uses his long-strides to pick up yardage. He pairs an elite catch radius and outstanding ball-tracking skills with efficiency on back-shoulder fades and high-point scenarios, which drew comps to Mike Evans in the pre-draft process. Zyon McCollum, who is playing with a confident flair and has shut down some of the league's most feared wideouts, will see a heavy dose of the Panthers' star. McCollum has the size to match with McMillan and stays patient and focused in phasing routes. He can re-route receivers with effective hands and hits with violence in the run game. McCollum attacks the ball in the air and is having one of the best years of his career.

David Walker

David Walker has been on a tear in 2026, disrupting opposing offenses. Walker has amassed 4.0 sacks through six games this season, despite his 88 defensive snaps being the fewest among players with 4.0 sacks. Among players with 45-plus pass-rush snaps, Walkers ranks first in the NFL in sack rate (8.2%, first in quarterback hit rate (26.9%), second in pressure rate (26.9%) and third in quick pressure rate (12.2%). Walker, one of the most productive FCS players in history, has bolstered the Bucs' frontline and sets the tone. He will vie to make Bryce Young uncomfortable on Sunday. Young leads the NFL with a career-best 309.8 pass yards per game, which will provide more opportunities for Walker to get after the quarterback. He can win with both speed and power, and uses instincts and natural leverage to dip underneath blockers. Walker plays with active hands, power in his lower half and quickness to work the outside or inside. He has a diverse toolkit and will elevate the line with his finishing mentality in Week Seven.

Bucky Irving

Since entering the NFL in 2024, Bucky Irving has faced the Carolina Panthers four times, recording two 100-yard rushing performances. Irving is just one of two players in the NFL to record multiple 100-yard rushing games against Carolina since 2024 and against Dallas in Week Five, Irving dazzled with a career-best 165 rushing yards, including a 72-yarder. The Panthers are last in the NFL in yards allowed per carry at 5.12 and Irving will look to exploit the unit on Sunday. He possesses effective jumpcuts, patience in letting blocks develop and following pulls, while presenting an upside as a pass-catcher. Irving runs with superb leg drive and has elusive features that leave defenders grasping for a piece of his jersey. Devin Lloyd, who leads the Panthers with 35 tackles and also has 2.0 sacks, will likely meet Irving one-on-one. Lloyd had five interceptions for Jacksonville in 2025 and joined Trevin Wallace inside. He has back-side burst in pursuit and keeps his eyes focused on the football through clutter, and often reaches landmarks before blockers.

Cody Mauch

The Panthers' 27th-ranked run defense (132.2) has struggled down the stretch, but Derrick Brown presents a formidable challenge in the interior. He helps anchor their 3-4 front, bulldozing blockers. Since 2022, Brown has tallied 175 run stops, which ranks second among defensive tackles in that span. He competes with urgency and eats up blockers, allowing linebackers to flow freely. Cody Mauch will face Brown on Sunday and will have to square him up to allow the run game to flourish. Mauch was sidelined in 2025 due to a knee injury and acts as a drive blocker in the run game, with the capability of sustaining blocks at the second level.

A'Shawn Robinson

A'Shawn Robinson posted an interception on Sunday of Aaron Rodgers– his second of the season and the third of his career. He added three tackles on the day and Robinson's two interceptions this season are the most by a Buccaneers defensive lineman since Gaines Adams had two in 2008. Robinson, a free agent acquisition, has sparked the defense with his high motor. He is a challenge to move off his spot and is a heavy tackler, with running backs failing to escape. Robinson quickly dislodges guards and is able to generate pocket push. He has the size and agility for his frame to excel in either a one or two-gap and has reinforced Tampa Bay's frontline in 2026 with his imposing presence and will play an integral role in the trenches on Sunday in Carolina.

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