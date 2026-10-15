 Skip to main content
Advertising

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

5 Bucs to Watch Against the Steelers in Week Six

Tampa Bay will face the visiting Steelers in Week Six at Raymond James Stadium. Here are five Buccaneers to keep an eye on

Oct 15, 2026 at 02:58 PM
Author Image
Brianna Dix

Staff Writer/Reporter

5 bucs to watch

The Buccaneers will vie to stack consecutive wins together, beginning with their clash against the Steelers at Raymond James Stadium in Week Six. Kickoff is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. ET with CBS as the broadcast crew. At 1-4, Tampa Bay is coming off a thrilling victory against the Cowboys in which the visiting team tallied 241 yards on the ground, while amassing three takeaways. The Bucs' defense held a Dallas team that had been averaging 30.5 points a game to just 16. The 3-2 Steelers will be arriving in Florida fresh off a 34-22 win over the Colts in Week Five, in which Jaylen Warren posted 188 yards from scrimmage, including an 80-yard touchdown catch. Both clubs will try to stay in the hunt in their respective NFC divisions on Sunday. Here are five Buccaneers and key matchups to observe after the coin toss:

Luke Goedeke

The Bucs' offensive line had their best showing in 2026 against the Cowboys, allowing one sack and four hits against Jalon Daniels and the club fielded a robust rushing attack with 241 yards on the ground. This week, right tackle Luke Goedeke will face the Steelers' T.J. Watt, who is tied for the fastest get-off of any edge rusher or defensive linemen in the league at 0.71. Watt has 4.5 sacks through five weeks (team-high) and dips underneath tackles with ease. Football fanatics would be hard-pressed to find an athlete better at their job than Watt. He is relentless off the edge, outworking the opposition. With a lethal rip in his bag of tricks and rare pursuit quickness to crash down the line, Watt sets the tone. The Pittsburgh stalwart strikes quickly to generate leverage with outstanding hand usage and has crazy bend. For Tampa Bay, Goedeke possesses strength and quickness, fortifying the right side of the line. He has smooth footwork for pull responsibilities and plays with contact balance and body control. Goedeke can anchor against power and plays with solid anticipation.

Josiah Trotter

Jaylen Warren is third in the NFL with 640 scrimmage yards entering Week Six, with three consecutive games of 125-plus scrimmage yards, and he leads all running backs with 7.2 yards per touch in 2026. Tampa Bay is allowing just 3.3 yards per carry in 2026, the second-best mark in the NFL, and Josiah Trotter has played an integral role in the efficiency of the Bucs' run defense. Trotter's 37 tackles through four career games are the most in franchise history since at least 2000 and he is one of three rookies in 2026 with 30-plus tackles, a sack and an interception, alongside Arvell Reese and Sonny Styles. He accelerates quickly to combat rushers bouncing wide and delivers ferocious hits. Trotter plays with an old-school mentality and personifies the notion of a 'heat-seeking missile.' The downhill thumper will play a critical role in limiting Warren on Sunday.

Bucky Irving

Bucky Irving is one of three running backs in 2026 with 400-plus rushing yards, 15-plus receptions and three or more touchdowns from scrimmage, alongside Jahmyr Gibbs and Bijan Robinson. Irving had a career-long 72-yard rush in Week Five and finished the game with 21 carries for a career-best 165 yards and a touchdown. His 10 missed tackles forced against Dallas and 122 rushing yards following missed tackles each marked a new single-game career high. Irving is patient in letting blocks develop and has effective lateral cuts. He pairs elusive features with stellar vision and upside as a pass-catcher. For the Steelers, Payton Wilson leads the team in tackles with 40 and has accumulated a sack, six tackles for loss, two quarterback hits, two passes defensed and a fumble recovery. He combines lateral agility and burst for blitz proficiency and is rangy in pursuit with 4.43-second speed. In coverage, he tightens throwing windows and plays with anticipation from zone.

Tristan Wirfs

In 2026, Alex Highsmith has racked up 3.0 sacks, five tackles for loss and five quarterback hits. Highsmith fortifies the line across from Watt, creating a formidable duo. Originally a third-round pick, Highsmith has a diversified inside/outside rush portfolio and wins with finesse. He slips by tackles at the top of the rush with an elongated step and has a lethal spin counter. Highsmith will see a heavy dose of Bucs' Tristan Wirfs on Sunday. Wirfs has smooth athleticism and makes pulls and traps look effortless. Wirfs stays square with rushers and can absorb the opposition's momentum and hands, redirecting their power. He is twitchy for his size and will help strengthen the line on Sunday around Jalon Daniels.

Miles Killebrew

Buccaneers' special teams ace Miles Killebrew will face his former team on Sunday, along with Special Teams Coordinator Danny Smith, who held the same role in Pittsburgh from 2013-2025. In Week Five, Killebrew forced a fumble on a kickoff return that was recovered by Kevin Knowles. It marked the second career forced fumble for Killebrew and built momentum for Tampa Bay at AT&T Stadium. Since entering the league in 2016, his 91 special teams tackles are the second-most in the NFL over that span, and he leads all active players in career blocked punts (four). During his time with the Steelers, Killebrew earned consecutive Pro Bowl trips as a special teamer from 2023-24, and was also a 2023 Associated Press First Team All-Pro as a special teamer. He delivers linebacker-esque rattling hits and is a hammer on the field. The tackling technician is patient but once he develops the proper leverage and angle, he explodes with ferocity. The Steelers will work to prevent a special teams gaffe but Killebrew and Smith enter Week Six with a different agenda.

Related Content

news

5 Bucs to Watch Against the Cowboys in Week Five

The Buccaneers will take on the Cowboys in Week Five on Thursday Night Football. Here are five Buccaneers to keep an eye on

news

5 Bucs to Watch Against the Packers in Week Four

The Buccaneers will take on the Packers in Week Four at Raymond James Stadium. Here are five Buccaneers to keep an eye on

news

5 Bucs to Watch Against the Vikings in Week Three

The Buccaneers will take on the Vikings in Week Three at Raymond James Stadium. Here are five Buccaneers to keep an eye on

news

5 Bucs to Watch Against the Browns in Week Two

The Buccaneers will take on the Browns in Week Two at Raymond James Stadium. Here are five Buccaneers to keep an eye on

news

5 Bucs to Watch Against the Bengals in Week One

The Buccaneers will take on the Bengals in the 2026 season opener at Paycor Stadium. Here are five Buccaneers to keep an eye on

news

5 Bucs to Watch Against the Jaguars in Preseason Week Three

The Buccaneers take on the Jaguars at EverBank Stadium in Preseason Week Three. Here are five Buccaneers to keep an eye on

news

5 Bucs to Watch Against the Chiefs in Preseason Week Two

The Buccaneers host the Chiefs at Raymond James Stadium in Preseason Week Two. Here are five Buccaneers to keep an eye on

news

5 Bucs to Watch Against the Jets in Preseason Week One

The Buccaneers take on the Jets at MetLife Stadium in Preseason Week One. Here are five Buccaneers to keep an eye on

news

5 Bucs to Watch at OTAs

Organized Team Activities have kicked off and here are five Buccaneers to keep an eye on

news

5 Bucs to Watch at Rookie Minicamp

The Buccaneers' 2026 rookie class has arrived in Tampa and here are five first-year players to keep your eye on

news

5 Bucs to Watch Against the Panthers in Week 18

The Buccaneers will face the Panthers on Saturday in a clash at Raymond James Stadium. Here are five players to observe

Latest Headlines

"Sitting on a String" is Key for Bucs' O-Line in Facing Steelers' Heralded Front

Ahead of the Week Six matchup, tackles Luke Goedeke and Tristan Wirfs discuss facing the Steelers physical defensive front, headlined by T.J. Watt, Cameron Heyward and Alex Highsmith

Buccaneers-Steelers Injury Report Oct.15: Mayfield, Winfield Jr. Did Not Participate

A look at Thursday's injury report ahead of the Week Six matchup

2026 Game Preview: Steelers-Buccaneers, Week 6

As the Buccaneers try to build on their first win in Week Five and stay in the mix in the NFC South hunt, they will face a visiting Pittsburgh team that features a Hall of Fame quarterback and one of the NFL's fiercest pass rushers

5 Bucs to Watch Against the Steelers in Week Six

Tampa Bay will face the visiting Steelers in Week Six at Raymond James Stadium. Here are five Buccaneers to keep an eye on

Zac Robinson on Jalon Daniels Operating the Offense | Press Conference

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Offensive Coordinator Zac Robinson spoke to the media following Thursday's Week 6 practice. OC Robinson discussed the Bucs' success in the run game, QB Jalon Daniels' development and limiting penalties.

David Walker on Finding Pass Rush Success | Salty Dogs

Jeff and Scott sit down with OLB David Walker and discuss some very interesting pass rush numbers, plus the Dogs talk about a crazy NFL Week Five, gullies vs. ditches and the ultimate office perks

Jalon Daniels' Prime-Time Debut & Bucky Irving's Big Day | Bucs Insider

Team Reporter Casey Phillips & Senior Writer/Editor Scott Smith talk about all the latest Bucs news in this week's edition of Bucs Insider. The team discussed the prime-time win in Dallas, the Bucs' secondary play and the upcoming game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Larry Foote on Rueben Bain's Development | Press Conference

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Run Game Coordinator Larry Foote spoke to the media following Thursday's Week 6 practice. Coordinator Foote discussed playing against Pittsburgh Steelers QB Aaron Rodgers and the Bucs' establishing their defensive identity on the field.

Tristan Wirfs Expects a Gritty Game vs. Steelers | Press Conference

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Tackle Tristan Wirfs spoke to the media following Thursday's Week 6 practice. T Wirfs discussed continuing to produce on offense and the upcoming physical matchup vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Jalon Daniels Points to Pocket Composure for Improvement in Second Start

Jalon Daniels, an undrafted rookie quarterback thrust into action by an injury to Baker Mayfield, got his first win in his second start and pointed to better composure in the pocket for his improvement over his first start

Photos: Buccaneers Practice Week 6 2026

View pictures from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers practice during Week 6 of the 2026 NFL Season.

Overview of the Steelers' Offense with Rodgers and Warren, Jacob Parrish's Development | Bucs Blitz

Ahead of the Week Six matchup against Pittsburgh, Alex Anzalone discussed Aaron Rodgers' cerebral mind and improvisation prowess, while Todd Bowles chats Jaylen Warren's versatility and the growth of Jacob Parrish

Buccaneers-Steelers Injury Report Oct.14: Winfield Jr., Mayfield and Tucker Among Non-Participants

A look at Wednesday's injury report ahead of the Week Six matchup

Bucky Irving on Motivating the Offense | Press Conference

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Running Back Bucky Irving spoke to the media following Wednesday's Week 6 practice. RB Irving discussed the importance of leading by example, having trust in his teammates and reviewing his standout performance in Dallas.

Todd Bowles on Bucky Irving: 'Determined to Win' | Press Conference

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Head Coach Todd Bowles spoke to the media following Wednesday's Week 6 practice. HC Bowles discussed QB Baker Mayfield's progression, QB Jalon Daniels' ability to command the offense and the challenge of facing Pittsburgh Steelers QB Aaron Rodgers.

Todd Bowles: Baker Mayfield Timetable "Just Speculation" Until He Throws | Updates

Keep informed with our daily updates: News, notes and more throughout the month of October

Zyon McCollum Mic'd Up vs. the Cowboys

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cornerback Zyon McCollum was mic'd up for our Week 5 matchup vs. the Dallas Cowboys. Hear from McCollum as he commands the defense and performs in the prime-time victory.

Jalon Daniels on His Command in the Pocket | Press Conference

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Quarterback Jalon Daniels spoke to the media following Wednesday's Week 6 practice. QB Daniels discussed continuing to improve, his real-time reaction to RB Bucky Irving's big run and looking ahead to this week's matchup vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers.

How to Watch: Buccaneers vs. Steelers | Week 6 2026

Watch the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week Six of the 2026 NFL season. Get kickoff time, TV channel, live stream, and radio details here.

Ronde Barber Breaks Down Bucky Irving's 175-Yard Game | Film Session

Hall of Fame Buccaneers DB Rondé Barber breaks down some key moments from the Bucs' game vs. the Dallas Cowboys in Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season.

Single Game Tickets

Steelers vs. Buccaneers

Week 6

October 18

1:00 PM ET

Buy Tickets Buy Parking
Falcons vs. Buccaneers

Week 8

November 1

1:00 PM ET

Buy Tickets Buy Parking
Panthers vs. Buccaneers

Week 12

November 30

8:15 PM ET

Buy Tickets Buy Parking
Chargers vs. Buccaneers

Week 13

December 6

1:00 PM ET

Buy Tickets Buy Parking
Saints vs. Buccaneers

Week 15

December 20

1:00 PM ET

Buy Tickets Buy Parking
Rams vs. Buccaneers

Week 17

January 3

Time TBD

Buy Tickets Buy Parking

Want more Bucs content from the official source? Add Buccaneers.com to your list of source preferences on Google today!

Advertising