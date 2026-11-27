The Buccaneers were able to achieve more balance offensively against the Lions in Week 11 but have primarily relied on the run game down the stretch. Tampa Bay ranks last in the NFL in passing yards per game at 143.1 but lead the league in rush yards per game with 159.5.

The Bucs are on pace in 2026 to become the first team to lead the NFL in rush yards per game, without having a quarterback with 300-plus yards since the 2010 Chiefs. However, the unit will be getting reinforcements back soon in receiver Jalen McMillan. The Bucs opened the 21-day practice window for McMillan, the first step in the process of getting him back on the field. During that window, McMillan can be activated off injured reserve at any point.

"J-Mac is a complete receiver," detailed Offensive Coordinator Zac Robinson on McMillan. "You guys have seen him over the last two years and what he can do. He is so versatile in the route tree and has the speed to go down the field. He has got initial quickness at the line of scrimmage, he is a true separator, he has got great hands and great feel for the game, he has got great body language from a quarterback-perspective being able to see him in-and-out of breaks. He has got the total package and obviously [had] big plans for J-Mac this year and it has been unfortunate when that injury occurred … We will be excited to see if he can go and he will be a big-time asset for us. Him and Bake have such a good camaraderie in the last couple of years and we will see where he is at tomorrow and the Coach Bowles will make that determination for Monday."

In Thursday's practice estimation, McMillan was a full participant in practice in his progression back from the knee injury. How McMillan looks and feels in practice on Saturday ahead of the Monday Night Football matchup will determine if he suits up or not against the Panthers. He would add another dimension to the offense with his ability to manipulate coverage with tempo and fakes, along with his downfield presence.