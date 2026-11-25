The Tampa Bay Buccaneers could soon be getting reinforcements back at two positions. On Wednesday, as they began a week of preparation for a critical Monday night showdown with the Carolina Panthers, the Buccaneers saw the return of both wide receiver Jalen McMillan and linebacker Christian Rozeboom. That opens the 21-day window for both players during which they can practice with the team without counting against the 53-man roster. They can be activated to the 53-man roster at any point during those three weeks, meaning they could potentially return to game action as soon as Monday night.

The Buccaneers also re-signed cornerback Brandon Johnson to their practice squad and released quarterback Cooper Rush from that same unit.

McMillan sustained a knee injury early in training camp and was inactive for the first game of the season. After seeing a handful of snaps in his return to action in Week Two he was in line for a larger role in Week Three but suffered another knee injury on the Buccaneers' third play from scrimmage against Minnesota and landed on injured reserve.

A third-round draft pick in 2024, McMillan played in 17 games over his first two NFL seasons and caught 49 passes for 639 yards and seven touchdowns. As a rookie he showed his potential impact on the offense with a strong run to end the season, catching seven touchdown passes in the season's final five games. The Buccaneers' passing attack currently ranks last in the NFL and does not yet have a pass-catcher with at least 300 yards.

Rozeboom went to injured reserve in Week Seven after suffering a thumb injury the previous week against Pittsburgh. He has missed the required minimum of four games before he could be eligible to return from I.R. Before his injury he played 66 defensive snaps and logged wight tackles, a tackle for loss and two passes defensed, as well as three stops on special teams. He signed with the Buccaneers this offseason after starting 15 games for the Panthers in 2025 and recording 135 tackles. He has played in 81 games in his NFL career with 33 starts, much of it with the Los Angeles Rams.

Johnson was released from the practice squad last Monday during a series of moves designed to give the Buccaneers more quarterback depth while Baker Mayfield was dealing with a foot injury. He had been signed to Tampa Bay's practice squad on October 6. He had previously spent time on Seattle's practice squad before coming to Tampa. An undrafted free agent out of Oregon in 2025, he spent his entire rookie season on the Philadelphia Eagles' practice squad. During that campaign, he was elevated from the practice squad the maximum number of times allotted, appearing in three games with one start. Johnson contributed three tackles and a pass defensed in those three contests. Philadelphia waived him in June and he signed with the Seahawks a month later.

Rush signed with the Buccaneers on November 16 as the team began its week of preparation for a game in Detroit six days later. At the time, Mayfield was considered a significant question mark due to the injury he suffered in Chicago before the bye week. However, Mayfield improved considerably as the week progressed, was able to practice on Thursday and Friday and eventually started against the Lions and played every offensive snap. Mayfield also said after the game in Detroit that his foot felt a lot better than it had at the end of the Chicago game two weeks earlier.