The 3-7 Tampa Bay Buccaneers reach a critical juncture in their 2026 season, and it will play out before a national audience. The 5-5 Carolina Panthers are coming to Tampa for a Monday Night Football showdown in Week 12, giving the Buccaneers an opportunity to pull back within a game in the NFC South standings and complete a season sweep of their division foes. Tampa Bay is coming off a 31-21 loss in Detroit that was their first defeat by more than one score all season, while the Panthers came out on top in a wild 35-33 shootout with the Baltimore Ravens. The Buccaneers continue to lead the league in rushing yards while ranking last in passing yards, while Carolina is in the top 10 in both passing offense and passing defense.

Here are some additional numbers to know about the state of the Buccaneers and their upcoming prime-time rematch with the Panthers at Raymond James Stadium in Week 12:

4

The number of consecutive games in which Bucky Irving has scored a rushing touchdown, the longest such streak by a Buccaneer since Earnest Graham in 2007. Despite the Buccaneers having a bye in Week 10, Irving is tied with Detroit's Jahmyr Gibbs for the most rushing touchdowns in the NFL (six) since Week Seven. This is also the number of consecutive games in which Irving's running mate, Kenny Gainwell, has contributed 50-plus yards from scrimmage as the Buccaneers' backfield continues to be the engine of the offense.

26

The number of wins that both the Buccaneers and Panthers have in their all-time head-to-head series after Tampa Bay won in Charlotte, 43-13, in Week Seven. Carolina had built a healthy lead in the battle of division foes but the Bucs have evened it by winning 11 of their last 13 against the Panthers, and on Monday night they will be seeking their third season sweep in the last four years.

27.6

David Walker's quarterback pressure rate on pass-rush snaps this season, which is the highest in the entire NFL among all players with at least 75 snaps. Walker has 98 pass rush snaps this season and had produced 287 pressures and a team-high 5.0 sacks. Walker was not one of the players who contributed to the team's five-sack effort against Carolina's Bryce Young in Week Seven, but he had a sack and two QB hits last weekend on 19 defensive snaps against the Lions.

30

The number of coverage snaps that cornerback Zyon McCollum played last Sunday in Detroit without Lions quarterback Jared Goff choosing to test him. McCollum was not the targeted defender on any of Goff's 28 throws, as the Lions chose to work the other side of the field with Jacob Parrish and Benjamin Morrison both leaving with injuries, as well as the seams with a trio of tight ends who produced a total of 122 receiving yards. McCollum's passer rating when targeted this season is an infinitesimal 38.1.

66.7

The Bucs' percentage of successful third-down conversions in Detroit when needing four to 10 yards to get to the line to gain. While Tampa Bay has been fine on third downs that require one to three yards to convert this season, with a success rate of 66.7%, it's offense has struggled to move the chains on intermediate opportunities. The Bucs were good on four of six opportunities in Detroit as the passing game started to find some answers. Prior to Week 11, the Bucs had been converting only 28.8 of such third down chances.

83.1

The number of rushing yards per game recorded this season by Chuba Hubbard, a career high for the underrated Carolina tailback. Hubbard quietly ranks sixth in the NFL with 831 rushing yards and has scored nine rushing touchdowns while averaging 4.4 yards per tote. Stopping Hubbard on Monday night will be the first goal for Tampa Bay's defense, which has allowed only 82.1 rushing yards per game (second in the NFL) and 3.57 yards per carry (third).

98.4