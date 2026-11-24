Each week during the regular season, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' communications department publishes a "Game Release" to aid the media in coverage of their upcoming game. Within that release are a number of documents regarding the player roster, including a depth chart, which lists the pecking order at every position on offense, defense and special teams.

Each game week, we will be taking a closer look at that depth chart, pointing out any changes or relevant notes from the previous game. Let's start on offense. Rookies are marked with an asterisk. Players we will be discussing in depth are highlighted in bold text.

OFFENSE

WR: Ted Hurst III *

WR: Chris Godwin Jr., Kameron Johnson

LT: Tristan Wirfs, Justin Skule

LG: Ben Bredeson, Trevor Keegan

C: Graham Barton, Dan Feeney

RG: Cody Mauch, Billy Schrauth *

RT: Luke Goedeke, Ben Chukwuma

WR: Emeka Egbuka, Tez Johnson

TE: Cade Otton, Payne Durham, Ko Kieft, Bauer Sharp *

QB: Baker Mayfield, Jalon Daniels *, Easton Stick

RB: Bucky Irving, Kenny Gainwell, Sean Tucker

Prior to the Buccaneers' bye week, Head Coach Todd Bowles said the coaching staff would be looking for ways to lighten the load on lead back Bucky Irving to some degree. The most obvious candidate to pick up more snaps in the backfield is veteran Kenny Gainwell, and indeed he came in on the second play of the game after Irving drew the start. Gainwell ended up with 41% of the snaps and produced 59 yards from scrimmage. That marked the fourth straight game that he has surpassed 50 yards from scrimmage as his role in the passing attack continues to expand.