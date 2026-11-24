Each week during the regular season, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' communications department publishes a "Game Release" to aid the media in coverage of their upcoming game. Within that release are a number of documents regarding the player roster, including a depth chart, which lists the pecking order at every position on offense, defense and special teams.
Each game week, we will be taking a closer look at that depth chart, pointing out any changes or relevant notes from the previous game. Let's start on offense. Rookies are marked with an asterisk. Players we will be discussing in depth are highlighted in bold text.
OFFENSE
WR: Ted Hurst III *
WR: Chris Godwin Jr., Kameron Johnson
LT: Tristan Wirfs, Justin Skule
LG: Ben Bredeson, Trevor Keegan
C: Graham Barton, Dan Feeney
RG: Cody Mauch, Billy Schrauth *
RT: Luke Goedeke, Ben Chukwuma
WR: Emeka Egbuka, Tez Johnson
TE: Cade Otton, Payne Durham, Ko Kieft, Bauer Sharp *
QB: Baker Mayfield, Jalon Daniels *, Easton Stick
RB: Bucky Irving, Kenny Gainwell, Sean Tucker
Prior to the Buccaneers' bye week, Head Coach Todd Bowles said the coaching staff would be looking for ways to lighten the load on lead back Bucky Irving to some degree. The most obvious candidate to pick up more snaps in the backfield is veteran Kenny Gainwell, and indeed he came in on the second play of the game after Irving drew the start. Gainwell ended up with 41% of the snaps and produced 59 yards from scrimmage. That marked the fourth straight game that he has surpassed 50 yards from scrimmage as his role in the passing attack continues to expand.
Despite concerns that spanned two weeks about quarterback Baker Mayfield's foot injury, he started the game and played every offensive snap, even running six times for 36 yards. Chris Godwin did not start the game – the Bucs used a two-TE set with Emeka Egbuka and Tez Johnson as the receivers – but he played 60 of a possible 69 snaps, the most among Bucs receivers. After playing just one snap in Week Nine against Chicago, rookie wideout Ted Hurst was in for 64% of the plays in Detroit and he made the most of it, setting career highs with five catches, 56 yards and two touchdowns.
DEFENSE
DL: Calijah Kancey, Elijah Roberts
NT: Vita Vea, Rakeem Nuñez-Roches, Elijah Simmons
DL: A'Shawn Robinson, DeMonte Capehart *
OLB: Yaya Diaby, Anthony Nelson, David Walker
ILB: Josiah Trotter *, SirVocea Dennis
ILB: Alex Anzalone
OLB: Rueben Bain Jr. *, Al-Quadin Muhammad
CB: Zyon McCollum, Benjamin Morrison, Ayden Garnes *
CB: Jacob Parrish, Keionte Scott *, Kevin Knowles
S: Antoine Winfield Jr., Ifeatu Melifonwu
S: Tykee Smith, Miles Killebrew
Second-year cornerback Kevin Knowles, who the Bucs snapped up off waivers from Kansas City due to his special teams prowess, saw his first action of the season on defense, logging 20 snaps and recording one tackle. This came after starting corner Jacob Parrish was knocked out with a back injury after just six defensive snaps and his replacement, Benjamin Morrison, subsequently left with a hamstring strain.
Rookie linebacker Josiah Trotter played all 58 defensive snaps and led the team with a career-high 14 tackles. Fellow linebacker Alex Anzalone, making his return to Detroit after he played the previous five seasons for the Lions, added seven stops and also played 100% of the defensive snaps.
Outside linebacker David Walker once again made the most of limited snaps, recording the team's only sack to push his season total to 5.0 and adding two quarterback hits and two tackles for loss. He did so on 19 plays as the Bucs' prioritized bigger lineups up front to combat the Lions' heavy rushing attack. Among all NFL players with at least 75 pass rush snaps this season, Walker leads the NFL with a 27.6% pressure rate.
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SPECIALISTS
P: Riley Dixon
PK: Chase McLaughlin
KO: Chase McLaughlin
H: Riley Dixon
LS: Evan Deckers
PR: Tez Johnson, Kameron Johnson
KR: Kenny Gainwell, Sean Tucker
KR: Kameron Johnson
The Lions booted the majority of their kickoffs into the end zone for touchbacks but the two that were returned ended up in the hands of Kameron Johnson, who ran back two for 44 yards. There were no punt returns in the game for the Bucs, just one fair catch by Tez Johnson.
Despite picking up extra time on defense, Knowles still played 18 snaps on special teams, second only to Anthony Nelson's 19, and had two more tackles, giving him 15 kick-coverage stops this season. Walker, who played 16 special teams snaps, also logged two tackles in that phase of the game.