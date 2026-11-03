Bucs' Release Week Nine Depth Chart: Bucs Ramp Up Tight End Usage

Each week during the regular season, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' communications department publishes a "Game Release" to aid the media in coverage of their upcoming game. Within that release are a number of documents regarding the player roster, including a depth chart, which lists the pecking order at every position on offense, defense and special teams.

Each game week, we will be taking a closer look at that depth chart, pointing out any changes or relevant notes from the previous game. Let's start on offense. Rookies are marked with an asterisk. Players we will be discussing in depth are highlighted in bold text.

OFFENSE

WR: Ted Hurst*, David Sills

WR: Chris Godwin, Kameron Johnson

LT: Tristan Wirfs, Benjamin Chukwuma

LG: Ben Bredeson, Billy Schrauth*

C: Graham Barton, Dan Feeney

RG: Cody Mauch, Luke Haggard

RT: Luke Goedeke, Justin Skule

WR: Emeka Egbuka, Tez Johnson

TE: Cade Otton, Payne Durham, Ko Kieft, Bauer Sharp*

QB: Baker Mayfield, Jalon Daniels*

RB: Bucky Irving, Kenny Gainwell, Sean Tucker

The Buccaneers, who ran 56 times and threw just three times in their 16-0 blanking of the Falcons in Week Eight, committed to the rushing attack with a heavy dose of tight ends. Cade Otton played all but three of the offensive snaps, as is common for him, but Payne Durham also played 70% of the snaps and rookie Bauer Sharp was on the field for a season-high 19 plays.Wide receiver David Sills, in just his second game as a Buccaneer, also drew 22 offensive snaps to take advantage of his blocking ability.

Bucky Irving and Kenny Gainwell powered a historic rushing attack, as the Buccaneers set a single-game franchise record with 324 yards on the ground and became the first team in 52 years to win a game without completing a single pass. As it turned out, their workload was a completely even split, with both backs getting 30 offensive snaps. Irving turned his into 170 yards and a touchdown on 27 carries while Gainwell netted another 140 yards on 25 carries.

Tristan Wirfs was slow to get up after a Gainwell run in the third quarter and had to come off the field, but he returned to action after missing just two snaps and helped block for Irving's four-yard touchdown run moments later. Justin Skule filled in at left tackle on those two missed snaps.

DEFENSE

DL: Calijah Kancey, Elijah Roberts

NT: Vita Vea, Rakeem Nuñez-Roches, Elijah Simmons

DL: A'Shawn Robinson, DeMonte Capehard*

OLB: Yaya Diaby, Anthony Nelson, David Walker

ILB: Josiah Trotter*, SirVocea Dennis

ILB: Alex Anzalone

OLB: Rueben Bain Jr.*, Al-Quadin Muhammad

CB: Zyon McCollum, Benjamin Morrison, Ayden Garnes*

CB: Jacob Parrish, Keionte Scott*, Kevin Knowles

S: Antoine Winfield Jr., Ifeatu Melifonwu

S: Tykee Smith, Miles Killebrew

Outside linebacker Yaya Diaby left the game with a knee injury after playing just seven defensive snaps, meaning more work for David Walker (25 snaps), Al-Quadin Muhammad (23 snaps) and Anthony Nelson (16 snaps). With the Falcons also running the ball more than they threw it, and with Michael Penix routinely getting rid of the ball very quickly, there were few opportunities for pressure from the edge rushers and the Bucs finished with no sacks and no quarterback hits. This came after the team had back-to-back five-sack games against Pittsburgh and Atlanta.

Rookie defensive back Keionte Scott started the game in a nickel alignment, with defensive tackle A'Shawn Robinson off the field. Scott played 72% of the defensive snaps and contributed a tackle and a pass defensed. The only two defenders to play all 53 snaps were linebacker Alex Anzalone, who had his first career two-interception game, and cornerback Zyon McCollum, who picked off a pass for the second game in a row.

SPECIALISTS

P: Riley Dixon

PK: Chase McLaughlin

KO: Chase McLaughlin

H: Riley Dixon

LS: Evan Deckers

PR: Tez Johnson, Kameron Johnson

KR: Kenny Gainwell, Sean Tucker

KR: Kameron Johnson

Sean Tucker fielded the only kickoff made by Atlanta in the game to start the second half and returned it 20 yards. That was the first kickoff return of the season for Tucker after he had 26 of them last season, and it came on his only snap of the game.