Bucs' Defense: "It Was Either Us or Them"

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers set a new season-high with four interceptions in their 16-0 win over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, but that's not the only reason they were able to get off the field and preserve their first shutout in three seasons. Also notable in the game's final stats listing was Atlanta's third-down results, as the Bucs held their opponent without a conversion in 12 attempts.

That marked just the fifth time in team history that the Buccaneers have finished a game with zero third-down conversions allowed, and it tied for the most third downs the team has ever faced without giving up any conversions. In the 1999 season finale, the Buccaneers also held the Chicago Bears to an 0-for-12 third-down output in a 20-6 victory that secured a first-round bye in the playoffs.

What was particularly remarkable about the Bucs' oh-fer on third down-defense was it wasn't the product of producing negative plays on early downs, thereby creating more difficult third downs. That was of particular note in Sunday's extremely wet and windy conditions; neither team converted a third down longer than three yards on the afternoon. No, of the 12 third downs that Tampa Bay's defense faced, half of them had Atlanta only needing one to three yards. In addition, the Bucs stopped Atlanta on three of their six fourth-down attempts.

"[We were] just determined to get off the field," said Head Coach Todd Bowles. "We knew what kind of game it was. It was going to come right at you. It was either us or them, so that kind of made it pretty simple."