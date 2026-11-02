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Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Bucs' Defense: "It Was Either Us or Them"

Tampa Bay's defense won the battle on third downs in the shutout win over Atlanta, in particular on short third downs against an offense with one of the NFL's best running backs

Nov 02, 2026 at 04:23 PM
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Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

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The Tampa Bay Buccaneers set a new season-high with four interceptions in their 16-0 win over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, but that's not the only reason they were able to get off the field and preserve their first shutout in three seasons. Also notable in the game's final stats listing was Atlanta's third-down results, as the Bucs held their opponent without a conversion in 12 attempts.

That marked just the fifth time in team history that the Buccaneers have finished a game with zero third-down conversions allowed, and it tied for the most third downs the team has ever faced without giving up any conversions. In the 1999 season finale, the Buccaneers also held the Chicago Bears to an 0-for-12 third-down output in a 20-6 victory that secured a first-round bye in the playoffs.

What was particularly remarkable about the Bucs' oh-fer on third down-defense was it wasn't the product of producing negative plays on early downs, thereby creating more difficult third downs. That was of particular note in Sunday's extremely wet and windy conditions; neither team converted a third down longer than three yards on the afternoon. No, of the 12 third downs that Tampa Bay's defense faced, half of them had Atlanta only needing one to three yards. In addition, the Bucs stopped Atlanta on three of their six fourth-down attempts.

"[We were] just determined to get off the field," said Head Coach Todd Bowles. "We knew what kind of game it was. It was going to come right at you. It was either us or them, so that kind of made it pretty simple."

While the Falcons weren't quite as slavishly devoted to keeping the ball on the ground in the three-hour downpour, they did run the ball on 28 of their 52 offensive plays, including 18 of 28 in the first half when the Bucs' lead was still in single digits. Entering the game, running back Bijan Robinson was the NFL's lead in rushing yards and he got the ball 19 times but only had one real breakout, a 26-yarder in the second quarter.

Falcons vs. Bucs Week 8 2026 | Top Images Gallery

View the top images of Tampa Bay's game against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, November 1, 2026

TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Fans during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Fans during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Fans during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Fans during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Fans during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Fans during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Fans during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Fans during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Pirate Invasion during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Pirate Invasion during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Captain Fear during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Captain Fear during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cheerleaders during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cheerleaders during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Fans during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Fans during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Fans during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Fans during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Fans during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Fans during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Defensive Lineman Elijah Simmons #92 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Defensive Lineman Elijah Simmons #92 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Fans during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Fans during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Cornerback Zyon McCollum #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Cornerback Zyon McCollum #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. #3 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with fans before the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. #3 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with fans before the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Running Back Kenny Gainwell #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Running Back Kenny Gainwell #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Head Coach Todd Bowles of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Head Coach Todd Bowles of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with fans before the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with fans before the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Defensive Lineman A'Shawn Robinson #91 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Defensive Lineman A'Shawn Robinson #91 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Tight End Payne Durham #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Tight End Bauer Sharp #84 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Wide Receiver David Sills V #80 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Tight End Payne Durham #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Tight End Bauer Sharp #84 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Wide Receiver David Sills V #80 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Defensive Lineman Elijah Simmons #92 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Defensive Lineman Elijah Simmons #92 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Tight End Cade Otton #88, Tight End Bauer Sharp #84, Wide Receiver Chris Godwin Jr. #14 and Wide Receiver David Sills V #80 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Tight End Cade Otton #88, Tight End Bauer Sharp #84, Wide Receiver Chris Godwin Jr. #14 and Wide Receiver David Sills V #80 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Safety Miles Killebrew #29 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Safety Miles Killebrew #29 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Safety Tykee Smith #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Safety Tykee Smith #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and his daughter before the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and his daughter before the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Running Back Kenny Gainwell #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Running Back Kenny Gainwell #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Defensive Tackle Vita Vea #50 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and his daughter before the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Defensive Tackle Vita Vea #50 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and his daughter before the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Wide Receiver Kameron Johnson #19 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Wide Receiver Kameron Johnson #19 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Offensive Tackle Benjamin Chukwuma #70, Offensive Tackle Justin Skule #77, Guard Cody Mauch #69, Offensive Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78, Guard Ben Bredeson #68, Offensive Tackle Luke Goedeke #67, Guard Dan Feeney #65 and Offensive Tackle Luke Haggard #72 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Offensive Tackle Benjamin Chukwuma #70, Offensive Tackle Justin Skule #77, Guard Cody Mauch #69, Offensive Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78, Guard Ben Bredeson #68, Offensive Tackle Luke Goedeke #67, Guard Dan Feeney #65 and Offensive Tackle Luke Haggard #72 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Tight End Bauer Sharp #84 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Tight End Bauer Sharp #84 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Defensive Lineman Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Defensive Lineman Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Defensive Lineman A'Shawn Robinson #91 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Defensive Lineman A'Shawn Robinson #91 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Head Coach Todd Bowles of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Head Coach Todd Bowles of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Running Back Kenny Gainwell #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Running Back Kenny Gainwell #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Safety Miles Killebrew #29 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Safety Miles Killebrew #29 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Guard Cody Mauch #69 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Guard Cody Mauch #69 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Guard Cody Mauch #69 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Guard Cody Mauch #69 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Guard Ben Bredeson #68 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Guard Ben Bredeson #68 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Guard Ben Bredeson #68 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Guard Ben Bredeson #68 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Wide Receiver Ted Hurst III #17 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Wide Receiver Ted Hurst III #17 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Wide Receiver Tez Johnson #15 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Wide Receiver Tez Johnson #15 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin Jr. #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin Jr. #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Guard Dan Feeney #65 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Guard Dan Feeney #65 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Fly over before the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Fly over before the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Defensive Tackle Vita Vea #50, Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31, Linebacker Alex Anzalone #34, Wide Receiver Chris Godwin Jr. #14, and Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Defensive Tackle Vita Vea #50, Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31, Linebacker Alex Anzalone #34, Wide Receiver Chris Godwin Jr. #14, and Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Fans during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Fans during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Fans during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Noah Van Dick/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Fans during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Noah Van Dick/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Noah Van Dick/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Safety Miles Killebrew #29 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Safety Miles Killebrew #29 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Fans during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Noah Van Dick/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Fans during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Noah Van Dick/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Noah Van Dick/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Linebacker Alex Anzalone #34 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Linebacker Alex Anzalone #34 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Cornerback Zyon McCollum #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Linebacker Alex Anzalone #34 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Cornerback Zyon McCollum #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Linebacker Alex Anzalone #34 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Safety Tykee Smith #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Linebacker Alex Anzalone #34 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Safety Tykee Smith #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Linebacker Alex Anzalone #34 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Safety Tykee Smith #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Linebacker Alex Anzalone #34 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Safety Tykee Smith #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Linebacker Alex Anzalone #34 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0, Safety Ifeatu Melifonwu #5, Defensive Lineman Calijah Kancey #94, Linebacker Alex Anzalone #34, Cornerback Jacob Parrish #25, Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45, Outside Linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. #3 and Outside Linebacker David Walker #51 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0, Safety Ifeatu Melifonwu #5, Defensive Lineman Calijah Kancey #94, Linebacker Alex Anzalone #34, Cornerback Jacob Parrish #25, Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45, Outside Linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. #3 and Outside Linebacker David Walker #51 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. #3, Safety Ifeatu Melifonwu #5, Cornerback Zyon McCollum #27, Cornerback Jacob Parrish #25, Defensive Lineman Calijah Kancey #94,, Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45, Linebacker Alex Anzalone #34 and Outside Linebacker David Walker #51 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. #3, Safety Ifeatu Melifonwu #5, Cornerback Zyon McCollum #27, Cornerback Jacob Parrish #25, Defensive Lineman Calijah Kancey #94,, Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45, Linebacker Alex Anzalone #34 and Outside Linebacker David Walker #51 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Defensive Back Keionte Scott #22, Cornerback Benjamin Morrison #21, Outside Linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. #3, Safety Ifeatu Melifonwu #5, Cornerback Zyon McCollum #27, Cornerback Jacob Parrish #25, Defensive Lineman Calijah Kancey #94, Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45, Linebacker Alex Anzalone #34 and Outside Linebacker David Walker #51 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Defensive Back Keionte Scott #22, Cornerback Benjamin Morrison #21, Outside Linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. #3, Safety Ifeatu Melifonwu #5, Cornerback Zyon McCollum #27, Cornerback Jacob Parrish #25, Defensive Lineman Calijah Kancey #94, Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45, Linebacker Alex Anzalone #34 and Outside Linebacker David Walker #51 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Cornerback Benjamin Morrison #21, Cornerback Zyon McCollum #27, Cornerback Jacob Parrish #25, Defensive Lineman Calijah Kancey #94, Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45, Outside Linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. #3, and Linebacker Alex Anzalone #34 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Cornerback Benjamin Morrison #21, Cornerback Zyon McCollum #27, Cornerback Jacob Parrish #25, Defensive Lineman Calijah Kancey #94, Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45, Outside Linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. #3, and Linebacker Alex Anzalone #34 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Defensive Back Keionte Scott #22, Cornerback Benjamin Morrison #21, Outside Linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. #3, Safety Ifeatu Melifonwu #5, Cornerback Zyon McCollum #27, Cornerback Jacob Parrish #25, Defensive Lineman Calijah Kancey #94, Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45, Linebacker Alex Anzalone #34 and Outside Linebacker David Walker #51 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Defensive Back Keionte Scott #22, Cornerback Benjamin Morrison #21, Outside Linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. #3, Safety Ifeatu Melifonwu #5, Cornerback Zyon McCollum #27, Cornerback Jacob Parrish #25, Defensive Lineman Calijah Kancey #94, Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45, Linebacker Alex Anzalone #34 and Outside Linebacker David Walker #51 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Linebacker Alex Anzalone #34 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Defensive Back Keionte Scott #22 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Linebacker Alex Anzalone #34 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Defensive Back Keionte Scott #22 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Linebacker Alex Anzalone #34 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Linebacker Alex Anzalone #34 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Fans during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Fans during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Fans during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Fans during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Outside Linebacker David Walker #51 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Outside Linebacker David Walker #51 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Linebacker Alex Anzalone #34 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Linebacker Alex Anzalone #34 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Linebacker Alex Anzalone #34 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Linebacker Alex Anzalone #34 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Linebacker Alex Anzalone #34 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Linebacker Alex Anzalone #34 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Defensive Tackle Vita Vea #50 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Defensive Tackle Vita Vea #50 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Defensive Tackle Vita Vea #50 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Defensive Tackle Vita Vea #50 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Linebacker Alex Anzalone #34 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Linebacker Alex Anzalone #34 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Linebacker Alex Anzalone #34 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Linebacker Alex Anzalone #34 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Linebacker Alex Anzalone #34 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Linebacker Alex Anzalone #34 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Linebacker Alex Anzalone #34 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Defensive Back Keionte Scott #22 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Linebacker Alex Anzalone #34 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Defensive Back Keionte Scott #22 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Linebacker Alex Anzalone #34 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Defensive Back Keionte Scott #22 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Linebacker Alex Anzalone #34 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Defensive Back Keionte Scott #22 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Linebacker Alex Anzalone #34 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Linebacker Alex Anzalone #34 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Linebacker Alex Anzalone #34, Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 and Defensive Back Keionte Scott #22 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Linebacker Alex Anzalone #34, Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 and Defensive Back Keionte Scott #22 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Linebacker Alex Anzalone #34 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Linebacker Alex Anzalone #34 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Linebacker Alex Anzalone #34 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Linebacker Alex Anzalone #34 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Linebacker Alex Anzalone #34, Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31, Defensive Lineman Calijah Kancey #94 and Defensive Back Keionte Scott #22 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Linebacker Alex Anzalone #34, Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31, Defensive Lineman Calijah Kancey #94 and Defensive Back Keionte Scott #22 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Linebacker Alex Anzalone #34, Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31, Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45, Outside Linebacker David Walker #51, Defensive Lineman Calijah Kancey #94 and Defensive Back Keionte Scott #22 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Linebacker Alex Anzalone #34, Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31, Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45, Outside Linebacker David Walker #51, Defensive Lineman Calijah Kancey #94 and Defensive Back Keionte Scott #22 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Linebacker Alex Anzalone #34, Defensive Lineman Calijah Kancey #94 and Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Linebacker Alex Anzalone #34, Defensive Lineman Calijah Kancey #94 and Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Linebacker Alex Anzalone #34, Defensive Lineman Calijah Kancey #94 and Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Linebacker Alex Anzalone #34, Defensive Lineman Calijah Kancey #94 and Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Linebacker Alex Anzalone #34 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Safety Ifeatu Melifonwu #5 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Linebacker Alex Anzalone #34 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Safety Ifeatu Melifonwu #5 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Linebacker Alex Anzalone #34 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Linebacker Alex Anzalone #34 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Fans during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Noah Van Dick/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Fans during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Noah Van Dick/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Noah Van Dick/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Running Back Kenny Gainwell #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Running Back Kenny Gainwell #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Offensive Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Offensive Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Kicker Chase McLaughlin #4 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Kicker Chase McLaughlin #4 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Kicker Chase McLaughlin #4 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Kicker Chase McLaughlin #4 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Linebacker Alex Anzalone #34 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Linebacker Alex Anzalone #34 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Linebacker Alex Anzalone #34 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Linebacker Alex Anzalone #34 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Center Graham Barton #62 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Guard Ben Bredeson #68 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Offensive Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Center Graham Barton #62 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Guard Ben Bredeson #68 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Offensive Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Defensive Lineman Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Defensive Lineman Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Defensive Back Keionte Scott #22 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Defensive Back Keionte Scott #22 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Cornerback Jacob Parrish #25 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Cornerback Jacob Parrish #25 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Cornerback Jacob Parrish #25 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Cornerback Jacob Parrish #25 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Cornerback Jacob Parrish #25 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Cornerback Jacob Parrish #25 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Cornerback Jacob Parrish #25 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Cornerback Jacob Parrish #25 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Cornerback Jacob Parrish #25 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Cornerback Zyon McCollum #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Defensive Back Keionte Scott #22 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Cornerback Jacob Parrish #25 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Cornerback Zyon McCollum #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Defensive Back Keionte Scott #22 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45, Defensive Lineman Calijah Kancey #94, Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31, Cornerback Zyon McCollum #27, Defensive Back Keionte Scott #22, Cornerback Jacob Parrish #25, Inside Linebacker SirVocea Dennis #8 and Defensive Lineman A'Shawn Robinson #91 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45, Defensive Lineman Calijah Kancey #94, Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31, Cornerback Zyon McCollum #27, Defensive Back Keionte Scott #22, Cornerback Jacob Parrish #25, Inside Linebacker SirVocea Dennis #8 and Defensive Lineman A'Shawn Robinson #91 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Safety Ifeatu Melifonwu #5, Inside Linebacker SirVocea Dennis #8, Defensive Lineman Calijah Kancey #94, Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31, Cornerback Jacob Parrish #25, Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45 and Cornerback Zyon McCollum #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Safety Ifeatu Melifonwu #5, Inside Linebacker SirVocea Dennis #8, Defensive Lineman Calijah Kancey #94, Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31, Cornerback Jacob Parrish #25, Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45 and Cornerback Zyon McCollum #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Fans during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Fans during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Offensive Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Offensive Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Fans during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Noah Van Dick/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Fans during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Noah Van Dick/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Noah Van Dick/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Running Back Kenny Gainwell #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Running Back Kenny Gainwell #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Running Back Kenny Gainwell #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Running Back Kenny Gainwell #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Running Back Kenny Gainwell #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Running Back Kenny Gainwell #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Running Back Kenny Gainwell #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Running Back Kenny Gainwell #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Running Back Kenny Gainwell #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Running Back Kenny Gainwell #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Running Back Kenny Gainwell #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Running Back Kenny Gainwell #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Fans during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Noah Van Dick/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Fans during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Noah Van Dick/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Noah Van Dick/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Offensive Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Offensive Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Guard Ben Bredeson #68 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Running Back Kenny Gainwell #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Guard Ben Bredeson #68 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Running Back Kenny Gainwell #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Running Back Kenny Gainwell #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Running Back Kenny Gainwell #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Fans during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Noah Van Dick/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Fans during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Noah Van Dick/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Noah Van Dick/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Linebacker Alex Anzalone #34 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Linebacker Alex Anzalone #34 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Cornerback Jacob Parrish #25, Linebacker Alex Anzalone #34 and Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Cornerback Jacob Parrish #25, Linebacker Alex Anzalone #34 and Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Fans during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Noah Van Dick/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Fans during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Noah Van Dick/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Noah Van Dick/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Defensive Lineman Calijah Kancey #94 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Defensive Lineman Calijah Kancey #94 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Defensive Back Keionte Scott #22 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Defensive Lineman Calijah Kancey #94 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Defensive Back Keionte Scott #22 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Defensive Lineman Calijah Kancey #94 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Fans during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Fans during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Linebacker Alex Anzalone #34 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Defensive Lineman Elijah Simmons #92 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Defensive Lineman A'Shawn Robinson #91 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Linebacker Alex Anzalone #34 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Defensive Lineman Elijah Simmons #92 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Defensive Lineman A'Shawn Robinson #91 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Fans during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Fans during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Linebacker Alex Anzalone #34 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Linebacker Alex Anzalone #34 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Tight End Payne Durham #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Tight End Payne Durham #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Wide Receiver Chris Godwin Jr. #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Wide Receiver Chris Godwin Jr. #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Fans during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Fans during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Fans during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Fans during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Running Back Kenny Gainwell #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Running Back Kenny Gainwell #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Running Back Kenny Gainwell #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Running Back Kenny Gainwell #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Running Back Kenny Gainwell #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Running Back Kenny Gainwell #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Running Back Kenny Gainwell #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Running Back Kenny Gainwell #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Running Back Kenny Gainwell #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Center Graham Barton #62 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Running Back Kenny Gainwell #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Center Graham Barton #62 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Running Back Kenny Gainwell #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Running Back Kenny Gainwell #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Running Back Kenny Gainwell #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Running Back Kenny Gainwell #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Running Back Kenny Gainwell #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Running Back Kenny Gainwell #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Running Back Kenny Gainwell #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Running Back Kenny Gainwell #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Fans during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Fans during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Center Graham Barton #62 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Center Graham Barton #62 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Tight End Cade Otton #88 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Tight End Cade Otton #88 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Wide Receiver Chris Godwin Jr. #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Wide Receiver Tez Johnson #15 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Wide Receiver Chris Godwin Jr. #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Wide Receiver Tez Johnson #15 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Guard Cody Mauch #69, Offensive Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78, Guard Ben Bredeson #68, Center Graham Barton #62 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Running Back Bucky Irving #7, Offensive Tackle Luke Goedeke #67, Tight End Cade Otton #88, Tight End Payne Durham #87, Wide Receiver Chris Godwin Jr. #14 and Wide Receiver Tez Johnson #15 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Guard Cody Mauch #69, Offensive Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78, Guard Ben Bredeson #68, Center Graham Barton #62 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Running Back Bucky Irving #7, Offensive Tackle Luke Goedeke #67, Tight End Cade Otton #88, Tight End Payne Durham #87, Wide Receiver Chris Godwin Jr. #14 and Wide Receiver Tez Johnson #15 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Center Graham Barton #62, Running Back Bucky Irving #7, Wide Receiver Tez Johnson #15, Wide Receiver Chris Godwin Jr. #14, Tight End Cade Otton #88, and Tight End Payne Durham #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Center Graham Barton #62, Running Back Bucky Irving #7, Wide Receiver Tez Johnson #15, Wide Receiver Chris Godwin Jr. #14, Tight End Cade Otton #88, and Tight End Payne Durham #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Fans during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Fans during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Center Graham Barton #62, Running Back Bucky Irving #7, Wide Receiver Tez Johnson #15, Wide Receiver Chris Godwin Jr. #14, Tight End Cade Otton #88, and Tight End Payne Durham #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Center Graham Barton #62, Running Back Bucky Irving #7, Wide Receiver Tez Johnson #15, Wide Receiver Chris Godwin Jr. #14, Tight End Cade Otton #88, and Tight End Payne Durham #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Guard Cody Mauch #69, Offensive Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78, Guard Ben Bredeson #68, Center Graham Barton #62 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Running Back Bucky Irving #7, Offensive Tackle Luke Goedeke #67, Tight End Cade Otton #88, Tight End Payne Durham #87, Wide Receiver Chris Godwin Jr. #14 and Wide Receiver Tez Johnson #15 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Guard Cody Mauch #69, Offensive Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78, Guard Ben Bredeson #68, Center Graham Barton #62 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Running Back Bucky Irving #7, Offensive Tackle Luke Goedeke #67, Tight End Cade Otton #88, Tight End Payne Durham #87, Wide Receiver Chris Godwin Jr. #14 and Wide Receiver Tez Johnson #15 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Center Graham Barton #62, Running Back Bucky Irving #7, Wide Receiver Tez Johnson #15, Wide Receiver Chris Godwin Jr. #14, Tight End Cade Otton #88, and Tight End Payne Durham #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Center Graham Barton #62, Running Back Bucky Irving #7, Wide Receiver Tez Johnson #15, Wide Receiver Chris Godwin Jr. #14, Tight End Cade Otton #88, and Tight End Payne Durham #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Running Back Kenny Gainwell #1, Offensive Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78, Guard Ben Bredeson #68,Guard Cody Mauch #69, Offensive Tackle Luke Goedeke #67, Running Back Bucky Irving #7, Wide Receiver Chris Godwin Jr. #14, Tight End Cade Otton #88, and Tight End Payne Durham #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Running Back Kenny Gainwell #1, Offensive Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78, Guard Ben Bredeson #68,Guard Cody Mauch #69, Offensive Tackle Luke Goedeke #67, Running Back Bucky Irving #7, Wide Receiver Chris Godwin Jr. #14, Tight End Cade Otton #88, and Tight End Payne Durham #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Running Back Kenny Gainwell #1, Offensive Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78, Guard Ben Bredeson #68,Guard Cody Mauch #69, Offensive Tackle Luke Goedeke #67, Running Back Bucky Irving #7, Wide Receiver Chris Godwin Jr. #14, Tight End Cade Otton #88, and Tight End Payne Durham #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Running Back Kenny Gainwell #1, Offensive Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78, Guard Ben Bredeson #68,Guard Cody Mauch #69, Offensive Tackle Luke Goedeke #67, Running Back Bucky Irving #7, Wide Receiver Chris Godwin Jr. #14, Tight End Cade Otton #88, and Tight End Payne Durham #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Tight End Payne Durham #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Center Graham Barton #62 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Guard Cody Mauch #69 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Tight End Payne Durham #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Center Graham Barton #62 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Guard Cody Mauch #69 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Running Back Kenny Gainwell #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Running Back Kenny Gainwell #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Running Back Kenny Gainwell #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Running Back Kenny Gainwell #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Running Back Kenny Gainwell #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Running Back Kenny Gainwell #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Running Back Kenny Gainwell #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Running Back Kenny Gainwell #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Running Back Kenny Gainwell #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Running Back Kenny Gainwell #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Running Back Kenny Gainwell #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Running Back Kenny Gainwell #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Running Back Kenny Gainwell #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Running Back Kenny Gainwell #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Running Back Kenny Gainwell #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Running Back Kenny Gainwell #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Wide Receiver Tez Johnson #15 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Wide Receiver Tez Johnson #15 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Fans during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Fans during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Defensive Lineman Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Cornerback Jacob Parrish #25 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Defensive Back Keionte Scott #22 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Defensive Tackle Vita Vea #50 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Defensive Lineman Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Cornerback Jacob Parrish #25 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Defensive Back Keionte Scott #22 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Defensive Tackle Vita Vea #50 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Safety Ifeatu Melifonwu #5 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Linebacker Alex Anzalone #34 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Safety Ifeatu Melifonwu #5 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Linebacker Alex Anzalone #34 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Safety Ifeatu Melifonwu #5 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Linebacker Alex Anzalone #34 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Safety Ifeatu Melifonwu #5 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Linebacker Alex Anzalone #34 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Safety Ifeatu Melifonwu #5 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Linebacker Alex Anzalone #34 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Safety Ifeatu Melifonwu #5 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Linebacker Alex Anzalone #34 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Safety Ifeatu Melifonwu #5 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Safety Ifeatu Melifonwu #5 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Cornerback Jacob Parrish #25 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Cornerback Jacob Parrish #25 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Fans during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Fans during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Defensive Back Keionte Scott #22 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Cornerback Zyon McCollum #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Defensive Back Keionte Scott #22 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Cornerback Zyon McCollum #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Defensive Back Keionte Scott #22 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Cornerback Zyon McCollum #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Defensive Back Keionte Scott #22 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Cornerback Zyon McCollum #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Cornerback Zyon McCollum #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Cornerback Zyon McCollum #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Cornerback Jacob Parrish #25 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Cornerback Zyon McCollum #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Defensive Back Keionte Scott #22 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Cornerback Jacob Parrish #25 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Cornerback Zyon McCollum #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Defensive Back Keionte Scott #22 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Wide Receiver Tez Johnson #15 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Cornerback Zyon McCollum #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Cornerback Jacob Parrish #25 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Wide Receiver Kameron Johnson #19 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Wide Receiver Tez Johnson #15 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Cornerback Zyon McCollum #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Cornerback Jacob Parrish #25 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Wide Receiver Kameron Johnson #19 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Cornerback Zyon McCollum #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Wide Receiver Tez Johnson #15 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Wide Receiver Kameron Johnson #19 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Cornerback Zyon McCollum #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Wide Receiver Tez Johnson #15 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Wide Receiver Kameron Johnson #19 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Center Graham Barton #62 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Center Graham Barton #62 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Running Back Kenny Gainwell #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Running Back Kenny Gainwell #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Running Back Kenny Gainwell #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Running Back Kenny Gainwell #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Center Graham Barton #62 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Guard Ben Bredeson #68 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Offensive Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Center Graham Barton #62 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Guard Ben Bredeson #68 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Offensive Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Running Back Kenny Gainwell #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Running Back Kenny Gainwell #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Wide Receiver Tez Johnson #15 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Wide Receiver Tez Johnson #15 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Tight End Bauer Sharp #84 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Tight End Cade Otton #88 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Tight End Bauer Sharp #84 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Tight End Cade Otton #88 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Cornerback Kevin Knowles #38 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Wide Receiver Kameron Johnson #19 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Cornerback Kevin Knowles #38 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Wide Receiver Kameron Johnson #19 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Long Snapper Evan Deckers #86 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Cornerback Kevin Knowles #38 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Wide Receiver Kameron Johnson #19 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Long Snapper Evan Deckers #86 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Cornerback Kevin Knowles #38 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Wide Receiver Kameron Johnson #19 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Cornerback Jacob Parrish #25 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Cornerback Jacob Parrish #25 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Fans during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Noah Van Dick/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Fans during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Noah Van Dick/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Noah Van Dick/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Running Back Kenny Gainwell #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Running Back Kenny Gainwell #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Running Back Kenny Gainwell #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Running Back Kenny Gainwell #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Running Back Kenny Gainwell #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Running Back Kenny Gainwell #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Running Back Kenny Gainwell #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Running Back Kenny Gainwell #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Wide Receiver Ted Hurst III #17 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Defensive Lineman DeMonte Capehart #90 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Wide Receiver Ted Hurst III #17 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Defensive Lineman DeMonte Capehart #90 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Wide Receiver Ted Hurst III #17 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Wide Receiver Ted Hurst III #17 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Defensive Back Keionte Scott #22 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Defensive Back Keionte Scott #22 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Wide Receiver Ted Hurst III #17 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and fans after the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Wide Receiver Ted Hurst III #17 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and fans after the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Offensive Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Offensive Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Running Back Kenny Gainwell #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Running Back Kenny Gainwell #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Guard Ben Bredeson #68 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Offensive Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Guard Ben Bredeson #68 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Offensive Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Guard Dan Feeney #65 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Offensive Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Guard Dan Feeney #65 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Offensive Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Running Back Kenny Gainwell #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Running Back Kenny Gainwell #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Center Graham Barton #62 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Center Graham Barton #62 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Tight End Bauer Sharp #84, Offensive Tackle Luke Goedeke #67, Running Back Kenny Gainwell #1, Guard Ben Bredeson #68, Offensive Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78, Running Back Bucky Irving #7, Offensive Tackle Justin Skule #77, Run Game Coordinator/Offensive Line Coach Kevin Carberry, Offensive Tackle Benjamin Chukwuma #70, Guard Cody Mauch #69, Offensive Coordinator Zac Robinson, Assistant Tight Ends Coach Jeff Kastl, Tight End Payne Durham #87, Assistant Offensive Line Coach Andrew Mitchell, Center Graham Barton #62, Tight End Ko Kieft #41, Guard Dan Feeney #65, Tight End Cade Otton #88 and Tight Ends Coach Justin Peelle of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Tight End Bauer Sharp #84, Offensive Tackle Luke Goedeke #67, Running Back Kenny Gainwell #1, Guard Ben Bredeson #68, Offensive Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78, Running Back Bucky Irving #7, Offensive Tackle Justin Skule #77, Run Game Coordinator/Offensive Line Coach Kevin Carberry, Offensive Tackle Benjamin Chukwuma #70, Guard Cody Mauch #69, Offensive Coordinator Zac Robinson, Assistant Tight Ends Coach Jeff Kastl, Tight End Payne Durham #87, Assistant Offensive Line Coach Andrew Mitchell, Center Graham Barton #62, Tight End Ko Kieft #41, Guard Dan Feeney #65, Tight End Cade Otton #88 and Tight Ends Coach Justin Peelle of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Running Back Kenny Gainwell #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Running Back Kenny Gainwell #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Head Coach Todd Bowles of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Outside Linebacker Al-Quadin Muhammad #97 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Defensive Tackle Vita Vea #50 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Defensive Lineman A'Shawn Robinson #91 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Defensive Lineman Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Head Coach Todd Bowles of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Outside Linebacker Al-Quadin Muhammad #97 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Defensive Tackle Vita Vea #50 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Defensive Lineman A'Shawn Robinson #91 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Defensive Lineman Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Offensive Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - November 01, 2026 - Offensive Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game 16-0. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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It was a disciplined and across-the-board effort by the Bucs' defense, after it lost one if its best run-stoppers in Yaya Diaby to a first-half knee injury. The defense rarely gave Robinson much of a seam to exploit and on average he was first hit 0.9 yards behind the line of scrimmage. He was hit behind the line of scrimmage on 78.9% of his carries, his highest figure in a game this season, and he also had his lowest missed-tackle forced rate (10.5%) of the season. On Monday Bowles praised the play of the team's cornerbacks against the run as well as linebackers Alex Anzalone and Josiah Trotter.

"I thought we played tough up front, defensive line-wise," said Bowles. "For the most part, we were gap sound. I thought the [cornerbacks] tackled. Trotter and Anzalone did a great job coming downhill – I really thought they set the edge for the most part. We let them out one time and we gave up the pass at the end, but they played pretty sound football."

The Bucs also benefited from the play of safety Antoine Winfield Jr., who returned after missing three games due to a rib fracture and did not shy away from contact, leading the team with seven tackles.

"I thought 'Win' played a heck of a ballgame," said Bowles. "He was very physical in the run game, very smart, getting people lined up. He anticipated things very well. I thought him and Tykee [Smith] played a tough game."

With that performance, the Buccaneers improved to fifth in the NFL in third-down defense, allowing a conversion rate of 32.0%. The Falcons couldn't stay on the field on Sunday, and thus they never found their way to the end zone.

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Tez Johnson and Ted Hurst III: Fighting For Each Other | Bucs Players' Table

Team Reporter Casey Phillips chats with Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Tez Johnson and WR Ted Hurst III after Week 8 vs. the Atlanta Falcons. They discussed the biggest takeaways from their second divisional win this season, their journey to the NFL and their upcoming Sunday Night Football game in Chicago.

Bucs Maintaining Massive Run Differential | Data Crunch

No team is close to the Buccaneers through eight weeks in the difference between what is gaining on the ground on offense and allowing on defense…The Bucs accomplished a feat the NFL has not seen since 1945

Alex Anzalone Spearheads Defensive Shutout Against Falcons

Against the Falcons in Week Eight, Buccaneers inside linebacker Alez Anzalone galvanized the defense with a standout performance, including two interceptions of Michael Penix Jr.

Breaking Down Week 8 vs. the Falcons | After the Whistle

On this week's edition of "After The Whistle", Tampa Bay Buccaneers sideline reporter Jay Recher looks back at the Bucs 16-0 win over the Atlanta Falcons in the pouring rain on Sunday afternoon at Raymond James Stadium. We have a TON of highlights from the victory, including the FOUR interceptions, the historic rushing performances. ALSO, we've got interviews with Head Coach Todd Bowles, QB Baker Mayfield, RB Kenny Gainwell, LG Ben Bredeson and LB Alex Anzalone AND a chat with the voice of the Buccaneers, Tony Castricone!

Takeaways from Buccaneers-Falcons | Week 8

Top observations from the Buccaneers' shutdown 16-0 victory over the Falcons at Raymond James Stadium in Week Eight

Todd Bowles: 'Everybody is Onboard' | Press Conference

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Head Coach Todd Bowles spoke to the media the day after the Bucs' game against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 8 of the 2026 NFL Season. HC Bowles discussed getting the tough, gritty win, everybody being on the same page and looking ahead to Chicago.

Falcons vs. Bucs Full Game Highlights | Tampa Bay Wins 16-0

View the best plays from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' victory against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 8 of the 2026 NFL Season.

Bucs Run All Over Falcons in Rain-Soaked Shutout

The Buccaneers ran for a single-game franchise-record 324 yards amid very wet conditions and the defense intercepted Michael Penix four times in a one-sided 16-0 victory that stands as the Bucs' first shutout since the 2023 season finale

"Lightning and Lightning" Put On Historic Rushing Display

Bucky Irving and Kenny Gainwell became just the second duo in Bucs history to each top 100 rushing yards in the same game, joining the "Lightning and Thunder" pairing of Warrick Dunn and Mike Alstott exactly 28 yards after the first occurrence

Todd Bowles' Speech Following Week 8 Win vs. Falcons | Victory Sound

Watch as Tampa Bay Buccaneers Head Coach Todd Bowles addresses the team in the locker room following the Bucs' 16-0 victory against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 8 of the 2026 NFL Season.

Rapid Reaction: Buccaneers 16, Falcons 0

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the Atlanta Falcons 16-0 at Raymond James Stadium in Week Eight

Buccaneers' Next Game: Tampa Bay Gets Prime-Time Stage in Chicago

Following wins at Carolina and Atlanta that propelled the Bucs back into the NFC South race, they will now take on QB Caleb Williams and the Bears in Chicago on Sunday night in Week Eight

Baker Mayfield: 'Whatever It Takes to Win' | Press Conference

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Quarterback Baker Mayfield spoke to the media after the Bucs' game against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 8 of the 2026 NFL Season. QB Mayfield discussed the offensive line taking over, the defense's dominance and being thrilled with the W vs. the Falcons.

Zyon McCollum, Alex Anzlaone & More on W vs. ATL | Press Conference

Tampa Bay Buccaneers T Luke Goedeke, CB Zyon McCollum, T Tristan Wirfs, LB Alex Anzalone, S Tykee Smith and CB Jacob Parrish spoke to the media after the Bucs' game against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 8 of the 2026 NFL Season.

Todd Bowles Discusses Historic Victory vs. Falcons | Press Conference

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Head Coach Todd Bowles spoke to the media after the Bucs' game against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 8 of the 2026 NFL Season. HC Bowles discussed succeeding while playing in rough weather, the big day on the ground and the defense intercepting Michael Penix Jr. four times.

Bucky Irving on Career-High 170 Rushing Yards vs. Atlanta | Press Conferences

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Running Back Bucky Irving spoke to the media after the Bucs' game against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 8 of the 2026 NFL Season. RB Irving discussed the historic game from the rushing attack, his mentality as a ball carrier and QB Baker Mayfield's leadership.

Single Game Tickets

Panthers vs. Buccaneers

Week 12

November 30

8:15 PM ET

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Chargers vs. Buccaneers

Week 13

December 6

1:00 PM ET

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Saints vs. Buccaneers

Week 15

December 20

1:00 PM ET

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Rams vs. Buccaneers

Week 17

January 3

Time TBD

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