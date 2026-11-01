5 Notes Against the Falcons | Week 8

- With 324 rushing yards today, the Buccaneers set a new franchise record for the most rushing yards in a single game, which was previously 283.
- Kenny Gainwell rushed for a career-high 140yards on the day. With both him and Bucky Irving eclipsing 100 yards, the Buccaneers have two 100-yard rushers in the same game for the first time since Mike Alstott and Warrick Dunn did so on 11/1/98 vs. Minnesota.
- Tampa Bay is the first team this season to record four-or-more picks in a game. Zyon McCollum intercepted Michael Penix Jr. to mark Tampa Bay's fourth pick of the day. It became Tampa Bay's first game with four-or-more interceptions since 12/2/18 vs. Carolina (four).
- The Buccaneers have produced three of the team's top-10 single-game rushing totals in team history in the last four weeks. Week 5: 241 yards, Week 7: 258 yards, Week 8: 324 yards.
- Alex Anzalone becomes the first linebacker with multiple picks in a game for Tampa Bay since Lavonte David on 11/22/15 at Philadelphia (two). He is the first Buccaneer to have two-plus picks in the first quarter of a game since Donnie Abraham 11/5/00 at Atlanta (two).
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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In the Buccaneers' 24-16 victory over the Jets at MetLife Stadium in the preseason opener, five notes stood out for the visiting team
5 Notes for Bucs Against Panthers | Week 18
In the Buccaneers' 16-14 victory over the Panthers, five notes stood out for the home team
Latest Headlines
Falcons vs. Bucs Full Game Highlights | Tampa Bay Wins 16-0
View the best plays from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' victory against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 8 of the 2026 NFL Season.
Bucs Run All Over Falcons in Rain-Soaked Shutout
The Buccaneers ran for a single-game franchise-record 324 yards amid very wet conditions and the defense intercepted Michael Penix four times in a one-sided 16-0 victory that stands as the Bucs' first shutout since the 2023 season finale
"Lightning and Lightning" Put On Historic Rushing Display
Bucky Irving and Kenny Gainwell became just the second duo in Bucs history to each top 100 rushing yards in the same game, joining the "Lightning and Thunder" pairing of Warrick Dunn and Mike Alstott exactly 28 yards after the first occurrence
Todd Bowles' Speech Following Week 8 Win vs. Falcons | Victory Sound
Watch as Tampa Bay Buccaneers Head Coach Todd Bowles addresses the team in the locker room following the Bucs' 16-0 victory against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 8 of the 2026 NFL Season.
Rapid Reaction: Buccaneers 16, Falcons 0
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the Atlanta Falcons 16-0 at Raymond James Stadium in Week Eight
Buccaneers' Next Game: Tampa Bay Gets Prime-Time Stage in Chicago
Following wins at Carolina and Atlanta that propelled the Bucs back into the NFC South race, they will now take on QB Caleb Williams and the Bears in Chicago on Sunday night in Week Eight
Baker Mayfield: 'Whatever It Takes to Win' | Press Conference
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Quarterback Baker Mayfield spoke to the media after the Bucs' game against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 8 of the 2026 NFL Season. QB Mayfield discussed the offensive line taking over, the defense's dominance and being thrilled with the W vs. the Falcons.
Zyon McCollum, Alex Anzlaone & More on W vs. ATL | Press Conference
Tampa Bay Buccaneers T Luke Goedeke, CB Zyon McCollum, T Tristan Wirfs, LB Alex Anzalone, S Tykee Smith and CB Jacob Parrish spoke to the media after the Bucs' game against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 8 of the 2026 NFL Season.
Todd Bowles Discusses Historic Victory vs. Falcons | Press Conference
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Head Coach Todd Bowles spoke to the media after the Bucs' game against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 8 of the 2026 NFL Season. HC Bowles discussed succeeding while playing in rough weather, the big day on the ground and the defense intercepting Michael Penix Jr. four times.
Bucky Irving on Career-High 170 Rushing Yards vs. Atlanta | Press Conferences
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Running Back Bucky Irving spoke to the media after the Bucs' game against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 8 of the 2026 NFL Season. RB Irving discussed the historic game from the rushing attack, his mentality as a ball carrier and QB Baker Mayfield's leadership.
Bucky Irving Highlights vs. Falcons
View RB Bucky Irving's best plays against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 8 of the 2026 NFL season.
Kenny Gainwell's Best Plays from 140-Yard Game vs. Falcons | Week 8
View RB Kenny Gainwell's best plays against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 8 of the 2026 NFL season.
5 Notes Against the Falcons | Week 8
In the Buccaneers' 16-0 victory over the Atlanta Falcons, five notes stood out for the home team
Photos: Postgame Celebration | Falcons vs. Bucs
View the postgame celebration of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' regular season Week 8 win vs. the Atlanta Falcons
Zyon McCollum Gets Bucs' 4th INT of the Day | Falcons vs. Bucs Highlights
CB Zyon McCollum intercepts the ball against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 8 of the 2026 NFL season.
Bucky Irving Powers Ahead for TD | Falcons vs. Bucs Highlights
RB Bucky Irving scores a touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 8 of the 2026 NFL season.
Bucky Irving Bursts Ahead for 46 Yards | Falcons vs. Bucs Highlights
RB Bucky Irving rushes for a big gain against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 8 of the 2026 NFL season.
Kenny Gainwell Flashes Footwork, Picks Up 28 | Falcons vs. Bucs Highlights
RB Kenny Gainwell picks up a long first down rush against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 8 of the 2026 NFL season.
Jacob Parrish Picks Off Michael Penix Jr. | Falcons vs. Bucs Highlights
CB Jacob Parrish intercepts a pass against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 8 of the 2026 NFL season.