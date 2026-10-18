5 Notes Against the Steelers | Week 6

- A'Shawn Robinson intercepted the pass that was deflected by Yaya Diaby. It marked Robinson's third career interception and his second of the year.
- On Tampa Bay's scoring drive, Jalon Daniels completed 7-of-7 passing attempts, marking the second time this season he has orchestrated a scoring drive without an incompletion. His two drives with 5-plus attempts and 0 incompletions are tied for the seventh-most of any quarterback this year.
- With both Rueben Bain Jr. and Keionte Scott recording a sack today, it is the first time since 10/11/2015 vs. Jacksonville (Kwon Alexander and Howard Jones) that the Buccaneers have had multiple rookies record a sack in the same game.
- With his fifth tackle today, Josiah Trotter (42) has surpassed Lavonte David (41 in 2012) and Kendell Beckwith Jr. (41 in 2017) for the most tackles by a Buccaneer through their first five career games since at least 2000.
- David Walker recorded his second sack of the game, dropping Aaron Rodgers for a nine-yard loss. Walker's 4.0 sacks are tied (With Curt Jarvis) for the third-most by a Buccaneer through their first six career games since at least 1982.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
5 Notes Against the Cowboys | Week 5
In the Buccaneers' 24-16 win to the Cowboys in Week Five, five notes stood out for the away team.
5 Notes Against the Packers | Week 4
In the Buccaneers' 17-14 loss to the Packers in Week Four, five notes stood out for the home team
5 Notes Against the Vikings | Week 3
In the Buccaneers' 23-16 loss to the Vikings in Week Three, five notes stood out for the home team
5 Notes Against the Browns | Week 2
In the Buccaneers' 23-19 loss to the Browns in Week Two, five notes stood out for the home team
5 Notes for Bucs Against Bengals | Week 1
In the Buccaneers' 33-27 loss to the Bengals in Week One, five notes stood out for the visiting team
5 Notes for Bucs Against Chiefs | Preseason Week 2
In the Buccaneers' 16-15 victory over the Chiefs at Raymond James Stadium in Preseason Week 2, five notes stood out for the home team
5 Notes for Bucs Against Jets | Preseason Week 1
In the Buccaneers' 24-16 victory over the Jets at MetLife Stadium in the preseason opener, five notes stood out for the visiting team
5 Notes for Bucs Against Panthers | Week 18
In the Buccaneers' 16-14 victory over the Panthers, five notes stood out for the home team
5 Notes for Bucs Against Dolphins | Week 17
In the Buccaneers' 20-17 loss to the Dolphins in Week 17, five notes stood out for the visiting team
5 Notes for Bucs Against Panthers | Week 16
In the Buccaneers' 23-20 loss to the Panthers, five notes stood out for the visiting team
Latest Headlines
Jalon Daniels: Loss to Steelers Doesn't Affect Bucs' Confidence
Rookie QB Jalon Daniels expects the Bucs to launch into Week Seven and a critical upcoming game against Carolina with no dip in confidence or energy despite the overtime loss to Pittsburgh on Sunday
Steelers Rally Late to Nip Bucs in Overtime
The Buccaneers took a 16-3 lead into the fourth quarter against Pittsburgh on Sunday but ended up with a 26-19 loss in overtime after Pittsburgh scored on five straight possessions
Steelers vs. Bucs Full Game Highlights | Tampa Bay Falls 26-19 (OT)
View plays from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 6 of the 2026 NFL Season.
Todd Bowles on Final Score vs. Steelers | Press Conference
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Head Coach Todd Bowles spoke to the media after the Bucs' game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 6 of the 2026 NFL Season. HC Bowles discussed the team playing 'tough', needing to finish games and the performance of QB Jalon Daniels.
Jalon Daniels in Facing Pittsburgh's Defense | Press Conference
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Quarterback Jalon Daniels spoke to the media after the Bucs' game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 6 of the 2026 NFL Season. QB Daniels discussed needing to execute better, the importance of playing with positive energy and his mentality on the field.
Rapid Reaction: Steelers 26, Buccaneers 19
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers fell to the Pittsburgh Steelers 26-19 at Raymond James Stadium in overtime
Buccaneers' Next Game: Bucs Dive Into Division Play with Trip to Carolina
Tampa Bay will play its first game against a division foe in Week Seven when it travels to Charlotte to take on the NFC South-leading Panthers and rising quarterback Bryce Young
Emeka Egbuka, Josiah Trotter & more on Game vs. Steelers | Press Conference
Tampa Bay Buccaneers OLB David Walker, WR Emeka Egbuka, LB Alex Anzalone, WR Ted Hurst III, DB Keionte Scott and LB Josiah Trotter spoke to the media after the Bucs' game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 6 of the 2026 NFL Season.
5 Notes Against the Steelers | Week 6
In the Buccaneers' 26-19 loss to the Steelers in Week Six, five notes stood out for the home team
Steelers vs. Bucs Game Blog | Week 6 2026
Get all the in-game updates, highlights, stats and analysis for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Week 6 game vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers
Rueben Bain Jr. Sacks Aaron Rodgers | Steelers vs. Bucs Highlights
Tampa Bay Buccaneers outside linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. sacks Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback for a loss of 8 yards during Week 6 of the 2026 NFL season.
Daniels Throws TD to Egbuka | Steelers vs. Bucs Highlights
WR Emeka Egbuka catches a touchdown pass from QB Jalon Daniels against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 6 of the 2026 NFL season.
A'Shawn Robinson Intercepts Aaron Rodgers | Steelers vs. Bucs Highlights
DL A'Shawn Robinson intercepts a pass against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 6 of the 2026 NFL season.
Best Photos of Steelers vs. Bucs | Game Action
View the best photos of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 2026 Week 6 matchup vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers
How to Watch: Buccaneers vs. Steelers | Week 6 2026
Watch the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week Six of the 2026 NFL season. Get kickoff time, TV channel, live stream, and radio details here.
Steelers-Bucs Inactives | Sean Tucker Out, Josiah Trotter In
RB Sean Tucker will miss Sunday's game against Pittsburgh due to a quad injury, but the knee ailment that landed rookie LB Josiah Trotter on the injury report late in the week will not keep him out in Week Six
Bucs Arriving for Game Against the Pittsburgh Steelers | Photos
View photos of the Buccaneers arriving for their 2026 Week 6 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers
Steelers vs. Bucs Pregame | Photos
View pregame pictures from the Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Week 6 matchup