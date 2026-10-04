 Skip to main content
Advertising

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

5 Notes Against the Packers | Week 4

In the Buccaneers’ 17-14 loss to the Packers in Week Four, five notes stood out for the home team

Oct 04, 2026 at 04:45 PM
Author Image
Brianna Dix

Staff Writer/Reporter

5notes
  1. Josiah Trotter (26) surpassed Antoine Winfield Jr. (23 in 2020) for the most tackles by a Buccaneers player through their first three career games since at least 2000.
  2. With 55 rushing yards today in Week Four, Jalon Daniels established a new club record for the most rushing yards in a game by a rookie quarterback, surpassing the previous high of 54 by Parnell Dickinson in Week Two of the 1976 season.Daniels found Kenny Gainwell for a 10-yard touchdown pass. It marked Daniels' first career touchdown pass and the first touchdown pass by an undrafted rookie quarterback in Buccaneers history. It also signified Gainwell's first score this season and his fifth career receiving touchdown.
  3. Tampa Bay's 12 play, 84-yard scoring drive was its longest of the season so far in both number of plays and total yards.
  4. Zyon McCollum recovered a fumble inside the Tampa Bay five-yard line to mark his second career fumble recovery. A'Shawn Robinson originally knocked the ball loose, his seventh career forced fumble.
  5. Jacob Parrish intercepted Jordan Love to record his first pick of the season and the third of his career.

Related Content

news

5 Notes Against the Vikings | Week 3

In the Buccaneers' 23-16 loss to the Vikings in Week Three, five notes stood out for the home team

news

5 Notes Against the Browns | Week 2

In the Buccaneers' 23-19 loss to the Browns in Week Two, five notes stood out for the home team

news

5 Notes for Bucs Against Bengals | Week 1

In the Buccaneers' 33-27 loss to the Bengals in Week One, five notes stood out for the visiting team

news

5 Notes for Bucs Against Chiefs | Preseason Week 2

In the Buccaneers' 16-15 victory over the Chiefs at Raymond James Stadium in Preseason Week 2, five notes stood out for the home team

news

5 Notes for Bucs Against Jets | Preseason Week 1

In the Buccaneers' 24-16 victory over the Jets at MetLife Stadium in the preseason opener, five notes stood out for the visiting team

news

5 Notes for Bucs Against Panthers | Week 18

In the Buccaneers' 16-14 victory over the Panthers, five notes stood out for the home team

news

5 Notes for Bucs Against Dolphins | Week 17

In the Buccaneers' 20-17 loss to the Dolphins in Week 17, five notes stood out for the visiting team

news

5 Notes for Bucs Against Panthers | Week 16

In the Buccaneers' 23-20 loss to the Panthers, five notes stood out for the visiting team

news

5 Notes for Bucs Against Falcons | Week 15

In the Buccaneers' 29-28 loss to the Falcons, five notes stood out for the home team

news

5 Notes for Bucs Against Saints | Week 14

In the Buccaneers' 24-20 loss to the Saints, five notes stood out for the home team

news

5 Notes for Bucs Against Cardinals | Week 13

In the Buccaneers' 20-17 victory over the Cardinals, five notes stood out for the home team

Latest Headlines

Jalon Daniels Will Remain Bucs' Starter in Baker Mayfield's Absence

After a debut start that included some ups and downs but also put the rookie quarterback's poise on display, Head Coach Todd Bowles made it clear that Jalon Daniels will continue to start while Baker Mayfield is sidelined

Packers Hold Off Bucs in Jalon Daniels' Debut Start

Making history as the first undrafted rookie to start at quarterback for the Buccaneers, Jalon Daniels led a spirited fourth-quarter comeback but the final drive stalled due to protection issues as the Bucs lost to the Packers, 17-14, on Sunday at Raymond James Stadium

Packers vs. Bucs Full Game Highlights | Tampa Bay Falls 17-14

View plays from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 4 of the 2026 NFL Season.

Rapid Reaction: Packers 17, Buccaneers 14

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers fell to the Green Bay Packers 17-14 at Raymond James in Week Four

Buccaneers' Next Game: Battle in Dallas Gets Prime-Time Stage

The Buccaneers will hit the road and take the national spotlight on Thursday night when they take on the 2-2 Dallas Cowboys at AT&T stadium and try to get their first win of the 2026 season

Todd Bowles: 'Find a Way to Finish' | Press Conference

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Head Coach Todd Bowles spoke to the media after the Bucs' game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 4 of the 2026 NFL Season. HC Bowles discussed his thoughts on Packers vs. Bucs, correcting mistakes and QB Jalon Daniels' performance.

Jalon Daniels on First Start: Performance vs. Packers | Press Conference

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Quarterback Jalon Daniels spoke to the media after the Bucs' game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 4 of the 2026 NFL Season. QB Daniels discussed his first NFL start, putting the team in a better position and improving ahead of Thursday Night Football in Dallas.

5 Notes Against the Packers | Week 4

In the Buccaneers' 17-14 loss to the Packers in Week Four, five notes stood out for the home team

Jacob Parrish, Cade Otton & More on Result vs. GB | Press Conference

Hear from Tampa Bay Buccaneers TE Cade Otton, WR Ted Hurst III, T Tristan Wirfs & CB Jacob Parrish as they speak to the media following the Bucs' game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 4 of the 2026 NFL Season.

Jacob Parrish Picks Off Jordan Love | Packers vs. Bucs Highlights

Tampa Bay Buccaneers CB Jacob Parrish gets an interception vs. QB Jordan Love late in the game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 4 of the 2026 NFL season.

Zyon McCollum Recovers Redzone Fumble | Packers vs. Bucs Highlights

CB Zyon McCollum recovers a fumble forced by DL A'Shawn Robinson against the Green Bay Packers in Week 4 of the 2026 NFL season.

Jalon Daniels Throws TD to Kenny Gainwell | Packers vs. Bucs Highlights

RB Kenny Gainwell catches a touchdown pass from QB Jalon Daniels against the Green Bay Packers in Week 4 of the 2026 NFL season.

Sean Tucker Rushes for TD | Packers vs. Bucs Highlights

RB Sean Tucker scores a 2-yard touchdown against the Green Bay Packers in Week 4 of the 2026 NFL season.

Packers vs. Bucs Game Blog | Week 4 2026

Get all the in-game updates, highlights, stats and analysis for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Week 4 game vs. the Green Bay Packers

Packers 17, Buccaneers 7 | Third Quarter Updates

Keep informed with our daily updates: News, notes and more throughout the month of October

Best Photos of Packers vs. Bucs | Game Action

View the best photos of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 2026 Week 4 matchup vs. the Green Bay Packers

How to Watch: Buccaneers vs. Packers | Week 4 2026

Watch the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. the Green Bay Packers in Week Four of the 2026 NFL season. Get kickoff time, TV channel, live stream, and radio details here.

Packers-Bucs Inactives | Jacob Parrish, SirVocea Dennis Cleared to Play

Considered questionable to play on Friday's injury report, CB Jacob Parrish and LB SirVocea Dennis are active on Sunday against the Packers, while QB Baker Mayfield will miss his first start as a Buccaneer

Bucs Arriving for Game Against the Green Bay Packers | Photos

View photos of the Buccaneers arriving for their 2026 Week 4 matchup against the Green Bay Packers

Packers vs. Bucs Pregame | Photos

View pregame pictures from the Green Bay Packers vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Week 4 matchup

Single Game Tickets

Steelers vs. Buccaneers

Week 6

October 18

1:00 PM ET

Buy Tickets Buy Parking
Falcons vs. Buccaneers

Week 8

November 1

1:00 PM ET

Buy Tickets Buy Parking
Panthers vs. Buccaneers

Week 12

November 30

8:15 PM ET

Buy Tickets Buy Parking
Chargers vs. Buccaneers

Week 13

December 6

1:00 PM ET

Buy Tickets Buy Parking
Saints vs. Buccaneers

Week 15

December 20

1:00 PM ET

Buy Tickets Buy Parking
Rams vs. Buccaneers

Week 17

January 3

Time TBD

Buy Tickets Buy Parking

Want more Bucs content from the official source? Add Buccaneers.com to your list of source preferences on Google today!

Advertising