5 Notes Against the Packers | Week 4

- Josiah Trotter (26) surpassed Antoine Winfield Jr. (23 in 2020) for the most tackles by a Buccaneers player through their first three career games since at least 2000.
- With 55 rushing yards today in Week Four, Jalon Daniels established a new club record for the most rushing yards in a game by a rookie quarterback, surpassing the previous high of 54 by Parnell Dickinson in Week Two of the 1976 season.Daniels found Kenny Gainwell for a 10-yard touchdown pass. It marked Daniels' first career touchdown pass and the first touchdown pass by an undrafted rookie quarterback in Buccaneers history. It also signified Gainwell's first score this season and his fifth career receiving touchdown.
- Tampa Bay's 12 play, 84-yard scoring drive was its longest of the season so far in both number of plays and total yards.
- Zyon McCollum recovered a fumble inside the Tampa Bay five-yard line to mark his second career fumble recovery. A'Shawn Robinson originally knocked the ball loose, his seventh career forced fumble.
- Jacob Parrish intercepted Jordan Love to record his first pick of the season and the third of his career.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
5 Notes Against the Vikings | Week 3
In the Buccaneers' 23-16 loss to the Vikings in Week Three, five notes stood out for the home team
5 Notes Against the Browns | Week 2
In the Buccaneers' 23-19 loss to the Browns in Week Two, five notes stood out for the home team
5 Notes for Bucs Against Bengals | Week 1
In the Buccaneers' 33-27 loss to the Bengals in Week One, five notes stood out for the visiting team
5 Notes for Bucs Against Chiefs | Preseason Week 2
In the Buccaneers' 16-15 victory over the Chiefs at Raymond James Stadium in Preseason Week 2, five notes stood out for the home team
5 Notes for Bucs Against Jets | Preseason Week 1
In the Buccaneers' 24-16 victory over the Jets at MetLife Stadium in the preseason opener, five notes stood out for the visiting team
5 Notes for Bucs Against Panthers | Week 18
In the Buccaneers' 16-14 victory over the Panthers, five notes stood out for the home team
5 Notes for Bucs Against Dolphins | Week 17
In the Buccaneers' 20-17 loss to the Dolphins in Week 17, five notes stood out for the visiting team
5 Notes for Bucs Against Panthers | Week 16
In the Buccaneers' 23-20 loss to the Panthers, five notes stood out for the visiting team
5 Notes for Bucs Against Falcons | Week 15
In the Buccaneers' 29-28 loss to the Falcons, five notes stood out for the home team
5 Notes for Bucs Against Saints | Week 14
In the Buccaneers' 24-20 loss to the Saints, five notes stood out for the home team
Latest Headlines
Jalon Daniels Will Remain Bucs' Starter in Baker Mayfield's Absence
After a debut start that included some ups and downs but also put the rookie quarterback's poise on display, Head Coach Todd Bowles made it clear that Jalon Daniels will continue to start while Baker Mayfield is sidelined
Packers Hold Off Bucs in Jalon Daniels' Debut Start
Making history as the first undrafted rookie to start at quarterback for the Buccaneers, Jalon Daniels led a spirited fourth-quarter comeback but the final drive stalled due to protection issues as the Bucs lost to the Packers, 17-14, on Sunday at Raymond James Stadium
Packers vs. Bucs Full Game Highlights | Tampa Bay Falls 17-14
View plays from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 4 of the 2026 NFL Season.
Rapid Reaction: Packers 17, Buccaneers 14
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers fell to the Green Bay Packers 17-14 at Raymond James in Week Four
Buccaneers' Next Game: Battle in Dallas Gets Prime-Time Stage
The Buccaneers will hit the road and take the national spotlight on Thursday night when they take on the 2-2 Dallas Cowboys at AT&T stadium and try to get their first win of the 2026 season
Todd Bowles: 'Find a Way to Finish' | Press Conference
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Head Coach Todd Bowles spoke to the media after the Bucs' game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 4 of the 2026 NFL Season. HC Bowles discussed his thoughts on Packers vs. Bucs, correcting mistakes and QB Jalon Daniels' performance.
Jalon Daniels on First Start: Performance vs. Packers | Press Conference
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Quarterback Jalon Daniels spoke to the media after the Bucs' game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 4 of the 2026 NFL Season. QB Daniels discussed his first NFL start, putting the team in a better position and improving ahead of Thursday Night Football in Dallas.
5 Notes Against the Packers | Week 4
In the Buccaneers' 17-14 loss to the Packers in Week Four, five notes stood out for the home team
Jacob Parrish, Cade Otton & More on Result vs. GB | Press Conference
Hear from Tampa Bay Buccaneers TE Cade Otton, WR Ted Hurst III, T Tristan Wirfs & CB Jacob Parrish as they speak to the media following the Bucs' game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 4 of the 2026 NFL Season.
Jacob Parrish Picks Off Jordan Love | Packers vs. Bucs Highlights
Tampa Bay Buccaneers CB Jacob Parrish gets an interception vs. QB Jordan Love late in the game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 4 of the 2026 NFL season.
Zyon McCollum Recovers Redzone Fumble | Packers vs. Bucs Highlights
CB Zyon McCollum recovers a fumble forced by DL A'Shawn Robinson against the Green Bay Packers in Week 4 of the 2026 NFL season.
Jalon Daniels Throws TD to Kenny Gainwell | Packers vs. Bucs Highlights
RB Kenny Gainwell catches a touchdown pass from QB Jalon Daniels against the Green Bay Packers in Week 4 of the 2026 NFL season.
Sean Tucker Rushes for TD | Packers vs. Bucs Highlights
RB Sean Tucker scores a 2-yard touchdown against the Green Bay Packers in Week 4 of the 2026 NFL season.
Packers vs. Bucs Game Blog | Week 4 2026
Get all the in-game updates, highlights, stats and analysis for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Week 4 game vs. the Green Bay Packers
Packers 17, Buccaneers 7 | Third Quarter Updates
Keep informed with our daily updates: News, notes and more throughout the month of October
Best Photos of Packers vs. Bucs | Game Action
View the best photos of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 2026 Week 4 matchup vs. the Green Bay Packers
How to Watch: Buccaneers vs. Packers | Week 4 2026
Watch the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. the Green Bay Packers in Week Four of the 2026 NFL season. Get kickoff time, TV channel, live stream, and radio details here.
Packers-Bucs Inactives | Jacob Parrish, SirVocea Dennis Cleared to Play
Considered questionable to play on Friday's injury report, CB Jacob Parrish and LB SirVocea Dennis are active on Sunday against the Packers, while QB Baker Mayfield will miss his first start as a Buccaneer
Bucs Arriving for Game Against the Green Bay Packers | Photos
View photos of the Buccaneers arriving for their 2026 Week 4 matchup against the Green Bay Packers