Advantage Buccaneers: Explosive Runs

Overall, the battle to control the ground game should be matchup of strength on strength. The Bucs are averaging a league-best 163.9 yards per game and 5.02 yards per carry but the Lions' stout run defense ranks fifth (90.4 yards per game). When Detroit has the ball, Jahmyr Gibbs and company have the league's sixth-best rushing attack but they will be going up against the NFL's stingiest run defense, which is allowing 79.1 yards per game and 3.54 yards per carry. Where the Buccaneers might have the advantage in this battle, however, is with its ability to create explosive plays on the ground. Tampa Bay is fifth in the league in its percentage of runs that gain 10 or more yards (12.9%) and first in percentage of rushes that gain 20 or more yards (3.7%). Detroit's defense has been somewhat susceptible to occasional breakout runs, ranking 27th in percentage of runs allowed of 10 or more yards (12.1%) and 25th on runs of 20 or more yards (2.9%)

Advantage Lions: Three-and-Outs

The Buccaneers' three wins this year have all been the product of a simple formula: Dominant rushing attack plus a defense that stops the run and creates turnovers. The Buccaneers' desire to run the ball frequently and efficiently involves a secondary goal that is part of the team's strategy: Keep explosive opposing offenses off the field. Tampa Bay's average time of possession is 32:07 so far this season, which is the third best in the NFL. That might be even better if the Tampa Bay offense didn't have a propensity of sprinkling in a few too many three-and-out possessions. The Buccaneers' offense has ended 25.7% of its possessions in three or fewer plays, which is seventh worst in the NFL. The Lions' defense, meanwhile, has been very good at getting off the field and getting the ball back into the hands of Goff and Gibbs, causing opposing offenses to go three-and-out on 24.2% of their possessions. That's the fifth-best mark in the league.

X-Factor: Offensive Balance