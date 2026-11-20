The Tampa Bay Buccaneers come out of their bye week urgently looking to create some balance on offense, as they continue to lead the league in rushing but rank last in passing. The Buccaneers are the only team in the league with more rushing yards (1,475) than net passing yards (1,277), a rather uncommon occurrence in today's NFL. Bucky Irving has become the team's central offensive weapon and a backfield workhorse, averaging a career-high 18.6 carries per game and ranking fifth in the NFL with 825 rushing yards. Meanwhile, Tampa Bay's defense ranks in the top eight in the league in yards allowed, points allowed, yards per play allowed, rushing yards allowed, yards allowed per rush, interception percentage, first downs allowed, third-down conversion rate allowed and red zone touchdown efficiency. Cornerback Zyon McCollum and linebacker Alex Anzalone have four picks each and the Bucs lead the NFL with 16 interceptions and 21 takeaways, though the team's average of 2.8 points scored per takeaway is below league average. The Buccaneers' pass rush has been less consistent, ranking 25th in sacks per pass play and getting 10 of its 17 sacks on the season in a two-game stretch against Pittsburgh and Carolina. It all adds up to a plus-24 point differential, surprising for a team three games below .500.
Detroit's offense is as menacing as one would expect from a unit that combines precise passer Jared Goff with the NFL's leading rusher in Jahmyr Gibbs as well as dynamic weapons like tight end Sam LaPorta and wide receivers Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams. Detroit is top six in yards, points, rushing yards, passing yards, yards per play, interception percentage and first downs. Goff has a sparkling passer rating of 105.9 thanks to his 67.4% completion rate and his ratio of 18 touchdowns to just four interceptions. Gibbs, St. Brown, LaPorta and Williams all have at least 415 receiving yards. Detroit's defense had a rough start to the season, with injuries to the standout safety duo of Brian Branch and Kerby Joseph contributing to the struggles, and it allowed 31.8 points per game during a 2-2 start. However, that same crew, now with Branch back on the field and Joseph apparently joining him this week, has only allowed 14.4 points per game during the team's five-game winning streak. Since the start of November, the Lions have lost a pair of All-Pro defenders, linebacker Jack Campbell and edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson, to injured reserve, but the team still has three other players with at least 4.0 sacks in Alim McNeill, Derrick Moore and Derrick Barnes. McNeill is having a career season with 6.5 sacks and 35quarterback pressures.
Here's how the Buccaneers and Lions stack up against each other for Sunday's tilt at Ford Field:
When Tampa Bay Has the Ball:
|Buccaneers Offense
|Category
|Lions Defense
|24th (305.8)
|Net Yards Per Game
|17th (332.3)
|25th (4.91)
|Yards Per Play
|11th (5.17)
|15th (22.4)
|Points Per Game
|14th (22.1)
|1st (163.9)
|Rushing Yards Per Game
|5th (90.4)
|32nd (141.9)
|Passing Yards Per Game
|t-28th (241.9)
|22nd (36.3%)
|Third Down Percentage
|25th (43.0%)
|30th (11.25%)
|Sacks Per Pass Play
|4th (9.38%)
|29th (3.75%)
|Interception Percentage
|t-19th (2.05%)
|25th (48.4%)
|Red Zone Touchdown Pct.
|23rd (65.6%)
When Detroit Has the Ball:
|Lions Offense
|Category
|Buccaneers Defense
|3rd (392.4)
|Net Yards Per Game
|4th (292.9)
|5th (5.98)
|Yards Per Play
|7th (5.02)
|5th (28.6)
|Points per Game
|6th (19.8)
|6th (134.8)
|Rushing Yards Per Game
|1st (79.1)
|5th (257.7)
|Passing Yards Per Game
|10th (213.8)
|13th (39.5%)
|Third Down Percentage
|8th (34.5%)
|15th (6.86%)
|Sacks Per Pass Play
|25th (5.54%)
|5th (1.31%)
|Interception Percentage
|1st (5.21%)
|14th (62.4%)
|Red Zone Touchdown Pct.
|6th (45.8%)
Advantage Buccaneers: Explosive Runs
Overall, the battle to control the ground game should be matchup of strength on strength. The Bucs are averaging a league-best 163.9 yards per game and 5.02 yards per carry but the Lions' stout run defense ranks fifth (90.4 yards per game). When Detroit has the ball, Jahmyr Gibbs and company have the league's sixth-best rushing attack but they will be going up against the NFL's stingiest run defense, which is allowing 79.1 yards per game and 3.54 yards per carry. Where the Buccaneers might have the advantage in this battle, however, is with its ability to create explosive plays on the ground. Tampa Bay is fifth in the league in its percentage of runs that gain 10 or more yards (12.9%) and first in percentage of rushes that gain 20 or more yards (3.7%). Detroit's defense has been somewhat susceptible to occasional breakout runs, ranking 27th in percentage of runs allowed of 10 or more yards (12.1%) and 25th on runs of 20 or more yards (2.9%)
Advantage Lions: Three-and-Outs
The Buccaneers' three wins this year have all been the product of a simple formula: Dominant rushing attack plus a defense that stops the run and creates turnovers. The Buccaneers' desire to run the ball frequently and efficiently involves a secondary goal that is part of the team's strategy: Keep explosive opposing offenses off the field. Tampa Bay's average time of possession is 32:07 so far this season, which is the third best in the NFL. That might be even better if the Tampa Bay offense didn't have a propensity of sprinkling in a few too many three-and-out possessions. The Buccaneers' offense has ended 25.7% of its possessions in three or fewer plays, which is seventh worst in the NFL. The Lions' defense, meanwhile, has been very good at getting off the field and getting the ball back into the hands of Goff and Gibbs, causing opposing offenses to go three-and-out on 24.2% of their possessions. That's the fifth-best mark in the league.
X-Factor: Offensive Balance
The Lions have a well-established offensive balance, demonstrated most simply by their rankingsof sixth in rushing yards and fifth in passing yards. Detroit ranks pretty much middle of the pack in terms of play selection, passing on 55.3% of their snaps and running on 44.7% of them. Without question, Tampa Bay's defense will have to defend both parts of Detroit's offense with equal vigor. What is in question is whether Detroit's will have to do the same. Tampa Bay has run the ball on 52.4% of its plays so far, the highest percentage of the league, and the unbalanced results already mentioned above – first in rushing and last in passing – may not be a path to sustained success. The Buccaneers start the second half of their season with an urgency to find more balance in their offense, which means finding some kind of reliable passing attack. If that happens on Sunday in Detroit, it could quickly change the tenor of the game.