Together as Full 11

Tampa Bay ranks fourth in the NFL in total defense through Week 10. The team's six games holding opponents to 300-or-fewer net yards are the second-most in the NFL this season. In 2026 under the command of Todd Bowles, the Bucs rank first in the NFL in takeaways (21) and interceptions (16), while ranking fourth in points off turnovers (60). Tampa Bay has generated multiple takeaways in five of their previous six outings, including a season-high five in Week Nine. The unit produced a five-takeaway, four-interception performance against the Chicago Bears on Sunday Night Football and the squad will vie to carry the momentum on the road in Detroit at Ford Field. Bowles has put on a master-class week after week putting players in prime position to have success, and the defense is taking advantage of opportunities on the field, rallying to the ball.

"Bowles has just been dialing up the defense," described McCollum. "I think we are playing together as a full 11 more than we have in the previous years and things are starting to come together and everybody is benefiting from it."

Best in the League

Jahmyr Gibbs, the focal point of the Lion's offense, leads the NFL in rushing yards, yards from scrimmage (1,384) and touchdowns (11). At the midpoint of the season, Gibbs has hit the coveted 1,000-yard threshold with a rare ability to eliminate angles. He has a devastating jab-step and can stop on a dime. Gibbs possesses track speed on the field and pairs instant acceleration with a dynamic ability in the passing game. He is a threat to take it to the house every time he touches the football and the Bucs' defense will have to play gap-sound football and rally tackle to bring Gibbs to the ground. Gibbs varies his tempo to stall pursuit and is a crafty route runner, generating mismatches for the Lions. When asked about a potential comp for Gibbs, Todd Bowles gave the young star high praise by mentioning Barry Sanders, who is arguably the greatest running back of all time.

"He is his own entity and at the beginning of the year, I thought he was one of the best three in the league and he is probably the best in the league with the way that he is playing right now," noted Bowles of Gibbs. "His blocking, his running, his catching, his patience in the hole and knowing when to turn it on and turn it off, when to cutback, when to stay frontside, I have not seen much like him in a long time. The only comp, and he does not have the moves that Barry Sanders has but he has a lot more speed than Barry, but the length that he plays and the amount that he plays in a year, tells that tale right there. He is playing outstanding football."

Area of Improvement

In a striking dichotomy, the Buccaneers rank first in the NFL in rushing but last in the league in passing on offense. The team's +84.8 rush yards differential per game is on pace to be the eighth-highest by any club since 1985 and the unit's 582 rushing yards across Weeks 7-8 are the most over a two-game span since the Baltimore Ravens ran for 653 yards across Weeks 16-17 of the 2020 season. However, on the flipside, the Bucs have not had a receiver eclipse 100 yards receiving in a single game and Baker Mayfield does not have a game with over 250 passing yards. The Bucs have been unable to achieve success through the air in 2026, along with inefficiency in the red zone. Bowles addressed the lack of production on Wednesday, emphasizing self-scouting and correction from a coaching and play-calling standpoint to a player execution standpoint on the field to foster growth.