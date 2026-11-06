Creating Balance on Offense, Stout Coverage by McCollum and Parrish | Bucs Blitz

Great Looks to Throw the Ball

Against the Falcons, the Buccaneers ran for a franchise-record 324 yards and did not complete a single pass in the game. In the past four games, the Bucs have put forth three of their top 10 all-time rushing outputs. Tampa Bay's 582 rushing yards over its previous two games combined are the most over a two-game span since the Ravens ran for 653 yards across Weeks 16-17 of the 2020 season. In Week Nine, the Bucs will face a Bears' unit that ranks second in the NFL in rush defense (150.8) with three-time All-Pro Jeffery Simmons anchoring the middle of the unit. As Chicago is forced to account for Tampa Bay's robust run game by loading the box, opportunities will arise for the aerial attack, creating advantageous one-on-one matchups and play-action concepts. The Bucs will look to be more balanced against a physical Bears defense at Soldier Field to keep pace with Chicago's third-ranked total offense.

"There should be great looks to throw the football," said Offensive Coordinator Zac Robinson. "Believe it or not, we did have passes on our call sheet last week that were off of some of the different run concepts that we were running. So, some of those things can carry over week to week, but it 100% should help out. Those guys are going to be hunkered down in there to stop the run, I'm sure. So, we've got to be able to execute at a high level. We've got to be able to pass protect first and foremost. If we don't pass protect in this game, we're going to have a tough time getting some of these throws off. That's got to be the focal point. But yeah, we should be able to complete some passes. Whether it's play-action pass, whether it's quick game, whether it's dropback, we're going to need everything in this game."

Fundamentally Sound

Tampa Bay's defense ranks third in the NFL in total defense through Week Eight. The club's six games holding opponents to 300 or fewer total yards and 100 or fewer rushing yards are the most in the NFL this season. In 2026, the defense is back at the top of the league in both takeaways (16) and interceptions (12). Coverage and pass rush are connected and outside corners Zyon McCollum and Jacob Parrish are playing at an elite level. McCollum (44.0) – a league best – and Parrish (63.9) have each allowed a sub-65.0 passer rating when targeted to opposing quarterbacks this season. Each rank in the top-five in passes defensed and their 22 collectively is the most across the league for a duo. Both have blanketed some of the NFL's most-feared wideouts in 2026 and have solidified the defense with stellar coverage.

"Yeah, I mean, those guys come in every day, they prepare themselves in meetings," noted Pass Game Coordinator George Edwards. "You can tell they're doing work off the field when they're not in, and just the way that they're approaching their job, they're true pros. The attention to detail that they're putting on it from a technique, fundamental standpoint, the focus and concentration that it takes to be out there on that island and be able to perform the way they're performing. I mean, they're doing an exceptional job of it."

Chase McLaughlin NFC Special Teams Player of the Week

Kicker Chase McLaughlin was named the NFC Special Teams Player of the Month for the month of October. In four October games, McLaughlin connected on all 18 of his kicks – seven field goals and 11 extra points. Five of those seven field goals were from 40-plus yards, tying for the second-most by any kicker in the month of October. McLaughlin's 18 total kicks made and 32 total kicking points in the month of October were each the most among all NFC players without a miss. He made seven field goals, tying for the most among NFC players, while his 11 successful extra-point attempts led all NFC players during October. He scored 11-plus points in two consecutive games – 13 against Pittsburgh in Week Six and 11 in the Week Seven win over Carolina – becoming just one of five kickers in the NFL to have consecutive 11-plus point games. On the season, McLaughlin leads the NFL with 74 points, converting on all 19 of his field-goal attempts and all 17 of his extra-point attempts. His streak of 19 consecutive made field goals is the longest in the NFL this season and the third-longest in Buccaneers history, trailing only his own mark of 30 (10/26/23–10/21/24) and Connor Barth's streak of 25 (10/16/11–9/30/12). He has drilled all four of his field goal attempts from 50-plus yards this season, and his 85.5 field goal percentage from 50-plus yards is the highest in NFL history (minimum 30 attempts). He has helped swing the momentum pendulum to the Bucs with his consistency in pressure-packed moments and he attributed his faith to the passion he embodies on the field.