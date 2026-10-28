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Injury Status of Antoine Winfield Jr., Challenge of Michael Penix Jr. and Bijan Robinson | Bucs Blitz

On Wednesday, Head Coach Todd Bowles fielded a variety of questions, including Antoine Winfield Jr’s potential for Sunday, along with the skillset of Falcons Bijan Robinson and Michael Penix Jr.

Oct 28, 2026 at 05:10 PM
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Brianna Dix

Staff Writer/Reporter

Busc BLitz Oct.28

Antoine Winfield Jr. Status

Buccaneers' safety Antoine Winfield Jr., who has missed three games with a rib injury, returned to practice on Wednesday ahead of the team's Week Eight matchup with the Atlanta Falcons. Winfield had been wearing a non-contact jersey at practice for several weeks and was back in action. Todd Bowles confirmed he is making "good progress" and could return against the Falcons. Winfield, the team's starting free safety, fortifies the secondary with elite body control and balance. He takes effective angles to the football and plays every down like his hair is on fire. The instinctive player has controlled movements and strikes with ferocity.

Calling Card

Both of the club's two wins of the 2026 slate have come on the road against the Cowboys and the Panthers. In both, the Bucs were able to generate a robust rushing attack on the ground that fueled the offense. In Week Five at Dallas, the Bucs amassed 241 yards on the ground, with Bucky Irving producing a career-best 165 yards on the ground and a rushing touchdown, including a 72-yard run. Against the Panthers, the Bucs produced 258 yards on the ground, with Irving leading the charge with 24 carries and 106 yards and two touchdowns. Kenny Gainwell hit a season-high 88 rushing yards and Sean Tucker got in the mix with a 46-yard rushing score. The Bucs predominately operated out of inside zone and weakside counter traps to open up lanes for the backs and the trio ran with patience and precision, letting the blocks develop. Tight end Cade Otton and receiver Chris Godwin Jr. played a pivotal role on blocks to create lanes, and the offensive line imposed their will. On Sunday, the Bucs will look to get their first win at Raymond James Stadium with a rushing juggernaut.

"I think that is our calling card," said Head Coach Todd Bowles of the run game. "We play a lot better when we run the ball very successfully whether we are at home or on the road. We have not had much success at home running the football or winning at home, but we have to turn that around and win a home game."

Zip On the Ball

Michael Penix Jr. has 1,157 passing yards through seven games and has tallied nine passing touchdowns for a 109.0 passer rating. Penix commands the offense with poise and can reset his platform after evading pressure. He has a talented arm and can sling it 50 yards downfield with a smooth flick of the wrist. Penix plays with great pocket awareness and the Bucs' defense, which has nabbed five sacks in the last two games, will try and continue the trend against Penix.

"I mean he can throw the football and he has great zip on the ball, great timing on the football and strong arm, he can get out of the pocket and he runs a lot better than you think he can run," said Bowles. "He is really not giving the ball away and they are doing a great job taking care of the football so that will be critical in this game. We have been getting them, but they are a hard team to get them off of and he is playing winning football."

Swarming to the Ball

Falcons' Bijan Robinson currently leads the team with 704 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns. He leads the NFL through Week Seven with 907 yards from scrimmage and pinballs off tackles. Robinson runs with elite contact balance and effortlessly resets with lethal jumpcuts. He finishes runs and quickly hits top-speed with explosion. He stacks moves and can alter his rush track for optimal results on the gridiron. Limiting his effectiveness on Sunday will be a challenging task for the defense and staying disciplined in run fits will be critical for Todd Bowles' crew.

"He is tough," noted Bowles on Robinson. "He can stop and start, he is strong, he is quick. He has great vision and has hands, anytime he is in open space he is going to be a problem. We got to get everybody to the ball and we have to swarm to the football."

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