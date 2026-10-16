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Explosive Weapon in Tez Johnson, Baker Mayfield's Progression and More | Bucs Blitz

In Week Six press conferences, Offensive Coordinator Zac Robinson discussed what Tez Johnson brings as a vertical threat and Baker Mayfield’s recovery with the thumb injury, while Run Game Coordinator/Outside Linebackers Coach Larry Foote talked about Josiah Trotter’s production

Oct 16, 2026 at 11:57 AM
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Brianna Dix

Staff Writer/Reporter

Bucs Blitz Oct.16

Downfield Threat

Against the Cowboys, the Buccaneers' rushing onslaught created favorable matchups downfield and the club capitalized. Yaya Diaby intercepted a tipped and bobbled pass and Jalon Daniels capitalized with a 64-yard bomb downfield to Tez Johnson on Thursday Night Football. Those two plays set up Bucky Irving's one-yard scoring run off a counter gap scheme. The chunk play gave the Bucs a 21-10 advantage and invigorated the visiting team at AT&T Stadium. The Bucs have primarily operated out of a short-to-intermediate passing attack in 2026 to try and mitigate the opposition's pass rush, but things shifted in Week Six with the efficiency of the ground game, which opened up play-action and advantageous one-on-one's as the Cowboys loaded the line. Johnson is a challenge to apprehend after the catch with his shiftiness and has sudden change-of-direction skills. He is slippery in the open field, and the offensive staff will strive to get No. 15 more involved.

"We've had so many opportunities with Tez earlier in this season that we've just missed," said Zac Robinson. "We had a couple of instances in Cleveland. We've had other times where he has broken free and we haven't been able to get the ball off. All of those things have to come together with the accuracy of the throw [and] obviously the protection first and foremost, but it was great to see he had a great pocket, J.D. did a great job clicking back to him and made a big play. But yeah, we've got to keep Tez rolling. He's our explosive guy that can get down the field, so the more that we can explore any chances that we get, [the better]. He has earned the right. He has done a great job from a mental standpoint. He handles the gameplan every single week and he has had opportunities, obviously, really outside of the first game of the season – he has had some opportunities down the field, and we've just got to keep connecting on them when we get those chances."

Baker Mayfield's Progression

Quarterback Baker Mayfield continues to progress in his recovery from a dislocated right thumb. The staff still needs to see his throwing capability and grip on the football, but as of Wednesday, Todd Bowles confirmed that Mayfield had not resumed throwing. Mayfield's inactivity during practice affirms undrafted rookie quarterback Jalon Daniels making his third start against the Steelers on Sunday. Bowles indicated that the Bucs would monitor how well Mayfield was able to grip the football later on Wednesday to make a comprehensive evaluation. Mayfield will not be active as an emergency option and will not suit up unless he is back to 100%. Known for his competitive disposition and toughness, Mayfield is itching to get back on the field, but his health is the top priority.

"He's doing everything he can," said Robinson. "I know he wanted to play in this game so badly. Even last Thursday he was talking about it. The timing on these things, you just never really know. We were trying to get stuff going on Monday and it's just not quite ready. He will keep progressing. I didn't realize these are the first games he has ever missed in his life, you know, even through little league football and high school, he has never had to miss a game. You can tell it's wearing on him. You know Baker, he's as competitive as anyone. He has done a great job maintaining a positive attitude. He has been helping out J.D. at ton. He's been awesome in the QB room. He's got the call sheet out at practice. He's telling any tip he can for J.D. [in the games], so he's been great. I know he is frustrated. We'll just keep kind of working through it and see when he can get back. We're fired up for when he can be."

Rookie Productivity

Josiah Trotter has bolstered the middle of Todd Bowles' defense in 2026, achieving consistency in his first campaign. Tampa Bay is allowing the second-fewest rushing yards per game (72.8) behind the Jaguars and Trotter has played a vital role in meeting backs in the hole for no gain. Trotter has led the Bucs in tackles in three of the four games in which he has played in 2026 and he was one of two rookies with 10-plus tackles in each of the first two games of the season alongside Titans' Anthony Hill Jr. His 37 tackles through four career games are the most in franchise history since at least 2000, tying for the 10th-most among all players. Trotter plays with anvil-weighted hands, timely blitzes and an effective downhill trigger. He can win with both strength or finesse and plays like his hair is on fire. Trotter possesses stellar instincts and is a wrap-up tackler. He takes on blocks with solid leverage and will be a critical piece on Sunday in limiting Jaylen Warren, who posted over 100 yards on the ground against the Colts and has three-consecutive games with 125-plus scrimmage yards. Whether meeting Warren in a gap for a tackle for loss or covering him on a checkdown, Trotter will be a focal point of Todd Bowles' defense come Sunday.

"He [has] an appetite to get to the ball," described Larry Foote of Trotter. "He is mean. You guys [saw] it in training camp. He is mean. [You've seen] it in nine-on-seven, you saw it the first time he went out there in pads. He wants to get to the football. I was sharing with [Inside Linebackers Coach Mike] Caldwell, there was a play today, he form-fitted perfect. We [had] pads on today, and that's the right way to practice. He didn't go kill the linemen, which he was doing in training camp. He [has] to learn how to do your job, be physical, but save some of those [physical shots] for the game."

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